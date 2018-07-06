Football world cup 2018

Highlights, Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final at Nizhny Novgorod: Le Bleus beat Uruguay to reach semis

Sports FP Sports Jul 06, 2018 21:45:58 IST
Highlights, Uruguay vs France, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final at Nizhny Novgorod: Le Bleus beat Uruguay to reach semis
    21:45 (IST)

    So we have the first semi-finalist today and they are France. It might not be an entertaining match but France got the job done thanks to Varane and Griezmann. Uruguay, who have been really good throughout the tournament, did not do enough to put pressure on France. Maybe Cavani's inclusion could've done a trick but he was unfit. 

    That's all we have for now. We will do the live-blogging of the next quarter-final between Belgium and Brazil here. Do join us. 

    You can also follow Firstpost's live updates from the England vs India second T20I at Cardiff here

  • 21:38 (IST)

    Mistakes and more mistakes! 

  • 21:31 (IST)

    Nothing special from Mbappe but he's always a threat

  • 21:25 (IST)

    Job well done! 

    Griezmann's game comes to an end. The man of the match today to my mind. Not only did he bag a goal and an assist, but has also controlled the shape of the France lineup exceptionally well. Shades of Diego Simeone are unmistakable in Griezmann's play. That will, most likely, be all from me in Nizhny Novgorod today. Hope you enjoyed this lively matchup. Brazil-Belgium should be an even more open game. 

  • 21:24 (IST)

    It's all over! France make it to the semi-final and they deserve their win. Uruguay, when it mattered, did not play their best football. 

  • 21:20 (IST)

    90+3' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Griezmann's day is over. Nabil Fekir replaces him. 

  • 21:19 (IST)

    90' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Five minutes of additional time. Uruguay need to do something special in the next five minutes. 

  • 21:18 (IST)

    89' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Griezmann with a free-kick from 30 yards but nothing threatening. Gimenez is already in tears. The World Cup dream is coming to end for Uruguay. 

  • 21:15 (IST)

    86' URU 0-2 FRA 

    France are toying with Uruguay. They are dominating the possession but not doing enough to attack. Like they have decided not to score but also not give the ball to Uruguay. 
     
    Meanwhile change for France. Dembele replaces Mbappe. 

  • 81' URU 0-2 FRA 

    10 minutes left to play. Tolisso, who has again been unremarkable, comes of Steve Nzonzi. France willing to pass it sideways more now. Entering cruise control. Would do them good to not relax, though, as we have seen time an again this tournament. More than enough time for Uruguay to get something back here. 

  • 21:09 (IST)

    The PSG-Neymar connection? 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    79' URU 0-2 FRA 

    France are making a change. Steven Nzonzi comes off the bench to replace Tolisso. 
     
    Time's running out for Uruguay. It seems after the second goal, they kind of gave up. Suarez, though, trying his best to motivate his team.  

  • 21:02 (IST)

    Another Griezmann stat! 

  • 74' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Diego Godin had a proper go at Kylian Mbappe after the young winger went down pretending to have been shot. The Uruguay captain, not one to get worked up without reason, was absolutely spot on in his protest. Mbappe was trying to make a meal of an incident where there was barely any contact. Both sides got into a bit of roughhousing but nothing more serious than than. Well-deserved yellow for Mbappe and also completely unnecessary.  

  • 21:01 (IST)

    72' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Chance! Tolisso gets plenty of time and he tries to slot the ball on the top right corner. He hits it wide. 

  • 20:58 (IST)

    67' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Tempers are flaring now. Plenty of arguments and shovings between both teams' players. 

    Mbappe goes down after what looks like a body contact with Cristian Rodriguez. Replays show it's just a swipe and Mbappe makes most of it, a little Neymaresque. 

    Both Mbappe and Rodriguez get a yellow.   

     

  • 65' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Pogba finally gets involved. Wins the ball well of Vecino just inside his own half, takes it up the field with urgency before laying it off to Tolisso. The Bayern man passes it on to Griezmann who takes his time and has a go. And Muslera, perhaps in two minds about whether to catch the ball or punch it away, parries it into his own goal. Still little less than half an hour to play but it looks like France are heading to the semis in St Petersburg on 10 July. 

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Yup!

  • 20:50 (IST)

    GOAL !

    62' URU 0-2 FRA 

    Griezmann with a powerful left-footer from outside the box and Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera fumbles the save as ball is rolled into the back of the net.

    A costly, costly mistake. 

  • 20:47 (IST)

    58' URU 0-1 FRA 

    Meanwhile two substitutions for Uruguay. Maxi Gomez comes off the bench to replace Stuani. Also, Bentacur is off and he's replaced by Cristian Rodriguez.

  • 20:45 (IST)

    France's most important player? 

  • 20:43 (IST)

    The save! 

  • 52' URU 0-1 FRA 

    Some rocket-speed there from Griezmann as he charged down Muslera who held the ball a fraction too long in Uruguay's goal. Almost a costly error there. Meanwhile, in the centre of midfield, Paul Pogba demonstrating no such speed or urgency. Would be good to see the young Manchester United midfielder break out of this shell he seems to be in and establish some sort of dominance in the middle of the park. 

  • 20:39 (IST)

    50' URU 0-1 FRA 

    For a change, Mbappe takes the free-kick from the right. A good delivery but Muslera is aware and clears the ganger. 

  • 20:37 (IST)

    48' URU 0-1 FRA 

    Blunder avoided! Uruguay goalkeeper Muslera takes too much time to kick the ball away. Griezmann tries to put him in pressure and his foot comes in the way of clearance.The ball goes out anyway and relief for Uruguay. 

  • 20:33 (IST)

    46' URU 0-1 FRA 

    Griezmann gets things underway in the second-half. No changes for both the teams. 

  • 20:28 (IST)

    Agree!

  • 20:26 (IST)

    The first-half stats! 

  • Half-time! URU 0-1 FRA 

    It's been an entertaining first half with more action on either end than we had expected. Mbappe should really have put France in a commanding position. But, equally, Lloris has had to be alert on a couple of occasions. I can well imagine Griezmann and Umtiti having some words with Lucas Hernandez at half time and Kante urging the rest of his midfield not to rely on him to do all the work. Positives for Uruguay as well. Man, would Cavani have made a difference today. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Half-time! URU 0-1 FRA 

    Well, France go into the break with the lead. They were better than Uruguay when it came to attack and made sure that they at least convert a chance. Centre-back Varane might not be a prolific scorer but thanks to his header, France lead. Uruguay will now have to put in more effort in terms of attacking. 

  • 45' URU 0-1 FRA 

    There it is! France take the lead through a superbly worked dead-ball situation. Perfectly played ball into the box off the left foot of Griezmann was met by an equally well-timed run by Varane who rose over the Uruguay defence and managed a glanced header that landed the ball in bottom left corner of Muslera's goal. We're up and running now. No more defensive gamesmanship likely for the rest of this tie. And, almost immediately on the other end Martin Caceres, with a very similar chance, ask Lloris to make a reflex save, diving to his right. Lloris obliges and Godin can only manage to thump the second ball into the stands. Top save. 
     

  • 20:17 (IST)

    45' URU 0-1 FRA 

    The fourth official shows two minutes of added time. Meanwhile, Uruguay get another free-kick from 35 yards. No trouble for France as they deal with the threat rather comfortably. 

  • 20:14 (IST)

    44' URU 0-1 FRA 

    WHAT. A. SAVE. 
     
    Hugo Lloris, one of the world's best goalkeepers, pulls off a one-handed save to deny Cacres' header from a free-kick.   

  • 20:13 (IST)

    42' URU 0-1 FRA 

    Uruguay looking for an immediate response from a corner. France clear the ball, but the ball falls to Nandez, whose long-shot doesn't trouble Lloris.

  • 20:11 (IST)

    GOAL !

    40' URU 0-1 FRA 

    GOOAAAAL! 
     
    Varane with the run and gets a good header to find the back of the net. Griezmann with a perfect delivery.  

  • 20:09 (IST)

    38' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Yellow card for Bentancur. He's booked twice now so he will miss the semi-final if Uruguay qualify. Meanwhile, free-kick at a dangerous position for France. 

  • 20:07 (IST)

    36' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Decent chance for Uruguay. Matias Vecino's shot is on target but not good enough to beat Hugo Lloris. 

  • 20:03 (IST)

    33' URU 0-0 FRA 

    First yellow card of the game. Hernandez is the guilty man for puling Nandez's shirt. 

  • 20:02 (IST)

    30' URU 0-0 FRA 

    France are trying to attack from the right side. They think that's the weak area for Uruguay. Mbappe on more than one occasion, looked to break the defence from that side. Uruguay not giving any chances, though.

  • 26' URU 0-0 FRA 

    France beginning to settle into a bit of an attacking rhythm now. Moving the ball quickly and transitioning well. As per usual, Ngolo Kante is in the thick of it. The France midfielder has already affected 4-5 interceptions. From a fan perspective the loudest cheer we have heard has been for the host nation, clearly indicating that Russian football fans are in a majority here in Nizhny. 

  • 19:53 (IST)

    The threat! 

  • 19:52 (IST)

    22' URU 0-0 FRA 

    First corner for France. Griezmann to take it. Good ball but Uruguay clear the danger away. 

  • 17' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez was clear about Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann being the main threats for France. "If you let France have space it will be very difficult," he said. Predictably his side are going in hard on the tackle and denying the French any room to run into or at defenders. Its been a pretty lively opening 15 minutes despite suggestions that this could turn into a dull tactical matchup. 

  • 19:47 (IST)

    15' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Oh golden chance for Mbappe. 
     
    He gets acres of space in the centre of the box. All he had to do it is to head the ball with some power but fails. He heads it above the post. 

  • 19:44 (IST)

    13' URU 0-0 FRA 

    First corner of the match and it belongs to Uruguay. Torreira kicks it, Suarez's header is on the target but Lloris punches the ball away. 

  • 11' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Some circumspect defensive play from France in the opening five minutes in the city that was once known as Gorky (after Russian writer Maxim Gorky who was born here). They are playing in a very elegant all-white away strip. From the noise coming from the Uruguay fans its clear who the home team is. As a matter of more long-term concern the French have four players facing possible suspension on the yellow card rule. But none of that will matter if their first touch continues to be as unsure as it has been so far.  

  • 19:41 (IST)

    9' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Strong challenge on Hernandez by Stuani. Free-kick to France on the left side. Griezmann takes it, Varane reaches the ball with his head but it's weak one. 

  • 19:36 (IST)

    4' URU 0-0 FRA 

    First good move by Uruguay. Suarez picks up a misplaced pass, gives it to Laxalt on the left and he crosses it into the box. Unfortunately, nothing comes off it. Stunai with a drab finish. 

  • 19:30 (IST)

    1' URU 0-0 FRA 

    Alright then, the national anthems are done. It's kick-off at the Nizhny Novgorod. 

France's lightning quick attack will be put to their toughest test when they take on Uruguay's unbreachable defence in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.

Uruguay are sweating on the fitness of star striker Edinson Cavani, who picked up a knock against Portugal in their Round of 16 tie. Cavani scored a brace in that game.

France will once again pin their hopes on teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, who will be under immense pressure to uncork a backline led by Diego Godin.

France celebrate after Antoine Griezmann puts them 2-0 in front. AP

Besides Godin, the likes of Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, means Uruguay possess the joint-best record at the World Cup.

They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal's Pepe in the last-16, and that was ultimately in vain.

Brazil are the only other team to have conceded just a solitary goal so far.

Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times.

Cristhian Stuani is likely to replace Cavani in attack if needed, alongside the veteran Luis Suarez.

Cavani trained gently, but apart from the rest of the squad, in a session open to media at Uruguay’s base just outside Nizhny Novgorod not far from the stadium.

“He’s a very important player for us and he was really playing very well. As soon as he got injured, he has worked hard to recover and fulfil his dream,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters.

“I’m not going to say anything more about Cavani, I don’t want to get into games... Soon you will know who will play and who will be on the bench... Forgive me that you’re not going to have all the information, as I have neither about the French.”

France found their mojo against Lionel Messi's Argentina, largely because of Mbappe. Antoine Griezmann also looked good as the French beat Argentina 4-3.

Coming back from two goals down, Benjamin Pavard scored a wonder goal of his own to make it 2-2, before the irrepressible Mbappe scored twice in four minutes. Argentina replied yet again late on through substitute Sergio Aguero, but it was too little, too late for the South Americans.

Didier Deschamps, France's coach, has already indicated that he is expecting a different kind of game from "solid" Uruguay from the seven-goal thriller in Kazan.

With inputs from agencies

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:45 PM

