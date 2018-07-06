France's lightning quick attack will be put to their toughest test when they take on Uruguay's unbreachable defence in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.
Uruguay are sweating on the fitness of star striker Edinson Cavani, who picked up a knock against Portugal in their Round of 16 tie. Cavani scored a brace in that game.
France will once again pin their hopes on teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, who will be under immense pressure to uncork a backline led by Diego Godin.
Besides Godin, the likes of Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, means Uruguay possess the joint-best record at the World Cup.
They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal's Pepe in the last-16, and that was ultimately in vain.
Brazil are the only other team to have conceded just a solitary goal so far.
Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times.
Cristhian Stuani is likely to replace Cavani in attack if needed, alongside the veteran Luis Suarez.
Cavani trained gently, but apart from the rest of the squad, in a session open to media at Uruguay’s base just outside Nizhny Novgorod not far from the stadium.
“He’s a very important player for us and he was really playing very well. As soon as he got injured, he has worked hard to recover and fulfil his dream,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters.
“I’m not going to say anything more about Cavani, I don’t want to get into games... Soon you will know who will play and who will be on the bench... Forgive me that you’re not going to have all the information, as I have neither about the French.”
France found their mojo against Lionel Messi's Argentina, largely because of Mbappe. Antoine Griezmann also looked good as the French beat Argentina 4-3.
Coming back from two goals down, Benjamin Pavard scored a wonder goal of his own to make it 2-2, before the irrepressible Mbappe scored twice in four minutes. Argentina replied yet again late on through substitute Sergio Aguero, but it was too little, too late for the South Americans.
Didier Deschamps, France's coach, has already indicated that he is expecting a different kind of game from "solid" Uruguay from the seven-goal thriller in Kazan.
With inputs from agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 21:45 PM
Highlights
Full-time! URU 0-2 FRA
62' URU 0-2 FRA
Griezmann with a powerful left-footer from outside the box and Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera fumbles the save as ball is rolled into the back of the net.
A costly, costly mistake.
Half-time! URU 0-1 FRA
40' URU 0-1 FRA
The playing XI of both the times are out
Uruguay: Muslera, Gimenez, Caceres, Godin, Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Stuani.
France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud.
Previous meetings:
These two sides have met three times previously at the World Cup.
In their first meeting, a group game in 1966, Uruguay won 2-1 but the subsequent encounters ended goalless.
There have also been a further two goalless draws in past friendlies and the last meeting between the two countries was a 1-0 win for Uruguay in a friendly in Montevideo five years ago.
Here's what in store for us at World Cup in Russia today:
Uruguay play France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 7.30 pm
Brazil take on Belgium at the Kazan Arena at 11.30 pm
21:45 (IST)
So we have the first semi-finalist today and they are France. It might not be an entertaining match but France got the job done thanks to Varane and Griezmann. Uruguay, who have been really good throughout the tournament, did not do enough to put pressure on France. Maybe Cavani's inclusion could've done a trick but he was unfit.
That's all we have for now. We will do the live-blogging of the next quarter-final between Belgium and Brazil here. Do join us.
You can also follow Firstpost's live updates from the England vs India second T20I at Cardiff here.
21:38 (IST)
Mistakes and more mistakes!
21:31 (IST)
Nothing special from Mbappe but he's always a threat
21:25 (IST)
Job well done!
21:25 (IST)
Full-time! URU 0-2 FRA
Griezmann's game comes to an end. The man of the match today to my mind. Not only did he bag a goal and an assist, but has also controlled the shape of the France lineup exceptionally well. Shades of Diego Simeone are unmistakable in Griezmann's play. That will, most likely, be all from me in Nizhny Novgorod today. Hope you enjoyed this lively matchup. Brazil-Belgium should be an even more open game.
21:24 (IST)
Full-time! URU 0-2 FRA
21:20 (IST)
90+3' URU 0-2 FRA
21:19 (IST)
90' URU 0-2 FRA
21:18 (IST)
89' URU 0-2 FRA
21:15 (IST)
86' URU 0-2 FRA
21:10 (IST)
81' URU 0-2 FRA
21:09 (IST)
The PSG-Neymar connection?
21:08 (IST)
79' URU 0-2 FRA
21:02 (IST)
Another Griezmann stat!
21:02 (IST)
74' URU 0-2 FRA
21:01 (IST)
72' URU 0-2 FRA
20:58 (IST)
67' URU 0-2 FRA
Tempers are flaring now. Plenty of arguments and shovings between both teams' players.
Mbappe goes down after what looks like a body contact with Cristian Rodriguez. Replays show it's just a swipe and Mbappe makes most of it, a little Neymaresque.
Both Mbappe and Rodriguez get a yellow.
20:53 (IST)
65' URU 0-2 FRA
20:51 (IST)
Yup!
20:50 (IST)
GOAL !
62' URU 0-2 FRA
Griezmann with a powerful left-footer from outside the box and Uruguayan goalkeeper Muslera fumbles the save as ball is rolled into the back of the net.
A costly, costly mistake.
20:47 (IST)
58' URU 0-1 FRA
20:45 (IST)
France's most important player?
20:43 (IST)
The save!
20:39 (IST)
52' URU 0-1 FRA
20:39 (IST)
50' URU 0-1 FRA
20:37 (IST)
48' URU 0-1 FRA
20:33 (IST)
46' URU 0-1 FRA
20:28 (IST)
Agree!
20:26 (IST)
The first-half stats!
20:22 (IST)
Half-time! URU 0-1 FRA
It's been an entertaining first half with more action on either end than we had expected. Mbappe should really have put France in a commanding position. But, equally, Lloris has had to be alert on a couple of occasions. I can well imagine Griezmann and Umtiti having some words with Lucas Hernandez at half time and Kante urging the rest of his midfield not to rely on him to do all the work. Positives for Uruguay as well. Man, would Cavani have made a difference today.
20:21 (IST)
Half-time! URU 0-1 FRA
20:18 (IST)
45' URU 0-1 FRA
20:17 (IST)
45' URU 0-1 FRA
20:14 (IST)
44' URU 0-1 FRA
20:13 (IST)
42' URU 0-1 FRA
20:11 (IST)
GOAL !
40' URU 0-1 FRA
20:09 (IST)
38' URU 0-0 FRA
20:07 (IST)
36' URU 0-0 FRA
20:03 (IST)
33' URU 0-0 FRA
20:02 (IST)
30' URU 0-0 FRA
19:56 (IST)
26' URU 0-0 FRA
19:53 (IST)
The threat!
19:52 (IST)
22' URU 0-0 FRA
19:48 (IST)
17' URU 0-0 FRA
19:47 (IST)
15' URU 0-0 FRA
19:44 (IST)
13' URU 0-0 FRA
19:41 (IST)
11' URU 0-0 FRA
19:41 (IST)
9' URU 0-0 FRA
19:36 (IST)
4' URU 0-0 FRA
19:30 (IST)
1' URU 0-0 FRA
Alright then, the national anthems are done. It's kick-off at the Nizhny Novgorod.