Highlights, United States vs Netherlands, FIFA Women’s World Cup final 2019: USA beat Netherlands to clinch fourth title

Preview: The United States will look to conclude their summer in France with an opportunity to further cement their place as the best team on the international stage.
The US face the Netherlands on Sunday for the Women's World Cup championship. A victory would give the Americans a second straight title and their fourth overall, more than any other nation
"I'm like a kid in the candy store right now," US star Megan Rapinoe said. "This is the absolute best stage. I already feel more anxious and more nervous than in any of the other games."
The United States have won a record 11 straight World Cup matches dating back to 2015 in Canada, surpassing Norway's record from 1995-99. The team has also been undefeated in a record 16 World Cup matches, surpassing Germany's run between 2003 and 2007.
"We've celebrated the amazing moments. We've dug in, looked each other in the eye in the hard moments and gone through things as a team," Rapinoe said. "And we get to this final moment and it's one more game and it's really just about experiencing that game in its fullest for the last time."
The Americans face a Dutch team on the rise. After reaching the knockout round in only their first World Cup four years ago in Canada, the team won the European Championship for the Netherlands' first major trophy. Dating back to the Euros, the Dutch have won 12 straight games in major tournaments.
They have star power in Lieke Martens, who was the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2017. She scored twice in the team's 2-1 upset victory over Japan to open the knockout stage but she injured a toe in the celebration and it's bothered her ever since.
In the Netherlands' 1-0 extra-time victory over Sweden on Wednesday in the semi-finals, Martens said it was painful. The United States defeated England on Tuesday night in their semi, giving the Americans an extra day to recuperate.
"As a player, you always want to play the biggest game of your career and this one of the biggest ones I hopefully am going to play," Martens said.
Jackie Groenen, who became the first overseas signing for Manchester United after the recently formed women's team was promoted to England's Super League in May, scored the lone goal for the Dutch against the Swedes.
"It is amazing to be able to play the final. I am so proud. It is amazing to be playing in a team that gives you self-confidence. We give that to each other," Groenen said. "We never knew this would be possible. It is one more match and we could be world champions. It will be difficult but it will be incredible to win."
The top-ranked Americans pose a considerable challenge for the eighth-ranked Dutch.
The United States had a particularly challenging run to their third straight World Cup final, with a quarter-final meeting against No 4 France before the semi against No 3 England. The Americans won both games 2-1.
They'd been strong from the start, announcing their arrival in France with a 13-0 trouncing of Thailand in the opener. Along the way, the Americans also vanquished nemesis Sweden, the team that knocked them out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarter-finals.
"I think we've come from a tough road in terms of the teams we've played to get to this point, so for sure they're battle-tested. But what I love about this group is that they're locked in and they're still hungry," US coach Jill Ellis said.
Alex Morgan leads the team, and the Golden Boot race, with six goals. Rapinoe has five, including four in the knockout round, but she did not play against England because of a minor hamstring issue. She said she expects to be ready for Sunday's match. Ellis said no one has been ruled out.
"I feel so good about this group," Ellis said. "They have a closeness that you're optimistic to have as a coach but it doesn't always come to fruition. This is a very, very close group, and I think that's been a big part of what's empowered them to this point. And obviously I think we've got talented players as well, you can't do without that."
The teams share a commonality in that both have female coaches, with Ellis guiding the United States and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands. It's the first time since 2003 that two women have matched wits as coaches in the World Cup final.
The most recent meeting between the two teams was in September 2016. The United States won 3-1 in Atlanta.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 23:00:45 IST
Highlights
69` USA 2-0 NED
Rose Lavelle doubles the USA's lead! A brilliant run from the midfielder as she jinxes her way to the edge of the box before unleashing a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
61` USA 1-0 NED
Megan Rapinoe makes no mistake from the spot and the United States of America take the lead! Goal no 6 for Rapinoe now!
58` USA 0-0 NED
Van Der Gragt leaves a high boot which takes out Morgan. The referee initially awarded a corner but changes her mind after consulting with VAR.
Half-time! USA 0-0 NED
Spitse has a go at goal from distance and wins a corner for the Dutch. A fascinating goal-mouth scramble ensues before Mewis heads the ball away. And that's the last action of a thrilling first half!
Team news!
Lieke Martens has managed to shake off her toe injury to be fit for the final!
NED: Van Veenendaal, Bloodworth, Van Der Gragt, Dekker, Van Lunteren, Spitse, Van De Donk, Groenen, Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn
Team news!
Megan Rapione is back for the USA! Jill Ellis makes two changes. Christen Press and Lindsey Horan make way for Rapinoe and Sam Mewis.
USA: Naeher, Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Dahlkemper, O'Hara, Lavelle, Ertz, Mewis, Rapinoe, Morgan, Heath
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:59 (IST)
That's it from us!
The USA were dominant throughout the tournament and are deserved champions! Thank you for joining us tonight! Goodnight!
22:53 (IST)
The US team form a guard of honour for their fallen opponents. The Netherlands' run to the final was truly an inspiring one! They played for the first time in a World Cup in 2015, followed it up by clinching the Women's European Championship and topped it up by reaching their first World Cup final.
22:43 (IST)
22:26 (IST)
The whistle goes off and the USA beat the Netherlands to defend their World Cup title! It was a scrappy final but the US showed their big game pedigree to get over the line in the end.
22:22 (IST)
90+2 USA 2-0 NED
Chants of USA! USA! ring around the Groupama Stadium as the clock ticks down towards a fourth World Cup for this marauding US team.
22:20 (IST)
90` USA 2-0 NED
Lloyd nearly has a fairytale farewell goal but is denied by a good challenge from Van Der Gragt. Five minutes added on at the end of the 90.
22:18 (IST)
87` USA 2-0 NED
USA make their third and final change which sees the excellent Tobin Heath being replaced by Carli Llyod who comes on for her 261st US appearance and her 24th in World Cups.
22:14 (IST)
85` USA 2-0 NED
22:13 (IST)
82` USA 2-0 NED
Chance for a third as Tobin Heath finds herself in a 2-on-2 situation. She bears down on goal but Van Der Gragt does well to stay with Heath and force her away from goal.
22:11 (IST)
80` USA 2-0 NED
22:10 (IST)
78` USA 2-0 NED
Second change of the night for the USA and it's Megan Rapinoe who comes off to a standing ovation. Christen Press replaces her.
The Netherlands get a free-kick 25 yards away from goal. Spitse curls it towards the bottom right corner but the ball curls too much and goes wide.
22:07 (IST)
76` USA 2-0 NED
Beerensteyn gets the Netherlands' first shot on target but it is straight at Naeher.
22:05 (IST)
75` USA 2-0 NED
Big save from Van Veenendaal to deny Crystal Dunn from close range after the left-back danced her way into the box. She has been the best player on the pitch tonight.
22:03 (IST)
72` USA 2-0 NED
The Netherlands make a change and it's Shanice van de Sanden who makes her way on to the pitch in place of Dekker. Morgan, meanwhile, is thwarted by Van Veenendaal.
22:01 (IST)
GOAL !
69` USA 2-0 NED
Rose Lavelle doubles the USA's lead! A brilliant run from the midfielder as she jinxes her way to the edge of the box before unleashing a low left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
22:00 (IST)
66` USA 1-0 NED
As it stands, Rapinoe leads Morgan and Ellen White in the race for the Golden Boot having played one match fewer than the other two. The Netherlands, meanwhille, would surely look at Shanice van de Sanden on the bench to get them back in the match.
21:56 (IST)
64` USA 1-0 NED
The Netherlands nearly get back on level terms but Viviene Miedema can't sort her feet out after going on a brilliant run inside the American box. The Dutch now have to change their strategy and play on the attack now. That means more freedom for Rapinoe, Morgan and Heath to attack the Dutch defence.
21:53 (IST)
GOAL !
61` USA 1-0 NED
Megan Rapinoe makes no mistake from the spot and the United States of America take the lead! Goal no 6 for Rapinoe now!
21:52 (IST)
PENALTY !
58` USA 0-0 NED
Van Der Gragt leaves a high boot which takes out Morgan. The referee initially awarded a corner but changes her mind after consulting with VAR.
21:48 (IST)
57` USA 0-0 NED
Lavelle loses possession and the Dutch break away on the counter. Sauerbrunn, now sporting a bandage, ends the counter.
21:45 (IST)
55` USA 0-0 NED
Sauerbrunn has to go off the field after receiving a nasty cut on her forehead while going for a 50-50 challenge. She'll need stitching to stop the bleeding and the US are down to 10 players at the moment. Julie Ertz falls back to the heart of defence.
21:41 (IST)
51` USA 0-0 NED
Crystal Dunn has a go from distance but ends up slicing the ball well wide of the goal.
21:40 (IST)
50` USA 0-0 NED
Lieke Martens finds Beerensteyn and the Dutch forwards looks to wriggle her way into the box but Dahlkemper puts in a solid challenge to break the Dutch attack.
21:37 (IST)
48` USA 0-0 NED
21:35 (IST)
46` USA 0-0 NED
Jill Ellis makes one change at half-time with Ali Krieger replacing Kelley O'Hara who cannot continue after the clash of head towards the end of the first half. US get a corner immediately which Ertz tries to flick onto the goal but heads it wide.
21:26 (IST)
Stat attack!
The US have edged the Dutch in possession but still have no goal to show for it.
21:20 (IST)
Half-time! USA 0-0 NED
Spitse has a go at goal from distance and wins a corner for the Dutch. A fascinating goal-mouth scramble ensues before Mewis heads the ball away. And that's the last action of a thrilling first half!
21:18 (IST)
45` USA 0-0 NED
Ooofff! That's a nasty coming together between Martens and O'Hara and both players go down clutching their heads. With medical attention, they are able to sit up before being escorted off the pitch.
21:16 (IST)
43` USA 0-0 NED
Spitse takes the free-kick but it's well wide. The ball, though, took a touch of O'Hara's head and the Dutch have a corner. The US repel the corner easily. The Netherlands have wasted a good opportunity there.
21:14 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
42` USA 0-0 NED
Beerensteyn is once again set free and she's bearing down on the US goal only for Dahlkemper to slide in and stop her progress. That sees her being booked and the Dutch have a chance to take a shock lead from the free-kick!
21:13 (IST)
40` USA 0-0 NED
Van Veenendaal is called into action once again and she delivers once again! Morgan blasts the ball from outside the box and Van Veenendaal dives to her right to keep the shot out. Top-class goalkeeping from the Arsenal custodian.
21:11 (IST)
38` USA 0-0 NED
Two glorious chances form the US within a space of seconds! Rapinoe the creator of both chances from the right. Her first cross fizzes across the Dutch goal while her second one is directed towards goal by Mewis but it comes off the post and saved by Van Veenendaal.
21:08 (IST)
36` USA 0-0 NED
Appeals for a penalty as Morgan goes down in the box. The referee awards them a corner instead much to the chagrin of Morgan and the host of US fans. Referee Stephanie Frappart is unmoved.
21:06 (IST)
35` USA 0-0 NED
Van Der Gragt and Dekker take too long on the ball allowing Rapinoe and Morgan to close them down leading to Dekker to hoof the ball forward. The US regain possession and it looks like the US can hit the Dutch on the counter but Dekker is saved by the offside flag.
21:04 (IST)
33` USA 0-0 NED
Kelley O'Hara pings in a cross from the right towards Rapinoe. Van Lunteren is at hand to put it behind for a corner. A poor US corner follows and the ball is played all the way back to keeper Naeher. US rebuild once again.
21:00 (IST)
28` USA 0-0 NED
What a save from Van Veenendaal! The US win a corner which pings around in the box before Ertz pounces on it and blasts it towards goal. Van Veenendaal has less than a second to react but she sticks out both her hands to keep the ball out.
20:58 (IST)
25` USA 0-0 NED
Miedema is playing in deeper role tonight. An unorthodox no 10 role with Beerensteyn playing advance. The Arsenal forward picks up Beerensteyn's run and the Dutch forward is off. Naeher comes off her line and hoofs the ball just as Beerensteyn got to it.
20:55 (IST)
22` USA 0-0 NED
The US have a slight edge in possession as they lead the Dutch 56 percent to 44 percent. But to their credit, the Dutch defence of Bloodworth, Van Der Gragt, Dekker and Van Lunteren have done an excellent job of keeping the US trio of Rapinoe, Heath and Morgan at bay.
20:52 (IST)
19` USA 0-0 NED
A rare Dutch attack is snuffed at the edge of the box with a good steal from Crystal Dunn. The US left-back, who is a winger by nature, has done a stunning job in defence. She is one of the underrated stars of the tournament.
20:50 (IST)
18` USA 0-0 NED
Once again Rapinoe finds herself in acres of space in front of her. However, Dekker steals the ball away. Rapinoe wants a free-kick but is waved away. The Dutch fans make their feelings off Rapinoe clear as boos ring out from the Dutch corner in the stadium.
20:48 (IST)
16` USA 0-0 NED
Rapinoe gallops away on the left and she wins a corner off Dekker. She takes the corner which falls to Heath and then Lavelle, who tries to find a teammate. Van Veenendaal snatches it to relieve some pressure.
20:47 (IST)
15` USA 0-0 NED
15 minutes up and the Netherlands become the first team at the World Cup tp prevent the US from scoring in the opening 15 minutes.
20:44 (IST)
12` USA 0-0 NED
A chance for the Netherlands! Beerensteyn goes chasing after a fizzing through ball from deep and she has Sauerbrunn for company. The US centre-back comes between Beerensteyn and the ball allowing Naeher to come off her line and gather the ball.
20:42 (IST)
10` USA 0-0 NED
Tobin Heath takes the free-kick from the right but the Dutch clear the ball away and Bloodworth gets a free-kick after drawing a foul from Ertz. No cards shown though. The Dutch have started well to keep the US at bay.