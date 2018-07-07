Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Highlights, Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final at Samara: Three Lions reach semis after 28 years

Sports FP Sports Jul 07, 2018 21:57:59 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Highlights, Sweden vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final at Samara: Three Lions reach semis after 28 years

  • 21:57 (IST)

    Alright folks, that's all we have from this match. 

    A lot of talk about 'it's coming home' but England still have to play the semi-final. They did not play the best football to enter semis but did just enough. Today's performance will give them the confidence considering they kept a clean sheet. Jordan Pickford, the goalkeeper, has been the phenomenal player for England. His saves against Sweden played a vital role in their team's win. 

    We will be doing the live blog of the other quarter-final match today – Croatia vs Russia here. Please join us there.

    Thank you!

  • 21:48 (IST)

    Well..

  • 21:40 (IST)

    Dominating performance from England! 

  • 21:34 (IST)

    He's an asset for his team! 

  • 21:26 (IST)

    First World Cup semis after 28 years. 

  • 21:24 (IST)

    Only third time! 

  • Full-time! SWE 0-2 ENG

    England are through to the semifinals of a World Cup for the first time since 1990. A comfortable win today will raise the hopes even further. Get ready for a deluge of patriotic coverage by the British press. Good luck to everyone!

  • 21:21 (IST)

    Full-time! SWE 0-2 ENG

    It's all over. England are through to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup. They will either face Croatia or host nation Russia. 
     
    Jubilation for Harry Kane and Co.  

  • 90+2' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Sweden has switched to a three-man defence after the introduction of Pontus Jansson. Even though this move is supposed to make the Swedes more attacking, there has been no evidence of that.

  • 21:18 (IST)

    90' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Free-kick for Sweden at a dangerous position. Augustinsson hits it high.
     
    Marcus Rashford comes off the bench to replace Raheem Sterling. 
     
    Five minutes of added time.  

  • 86' SWE 0-2 ENG

    The only bit of entertainment going on at the moment is the constant chatter between Berg and Stones. Neither of them look likely to lose their heads but the referee calms them down when he notices the hot-headedness.

  • 21:11 (IST)

    83' SWE 0-2 ENG

    This game looks done. Sweden not looking threatening enough while England are not keen to add more goals. 
     
    Meanwhile change for England. Eric Dier replaces Jordan Henderson.  

  • 78' SWE 0-2 ENG

    England has activated lockdown mode. Delph replaces Dele Alli even as the Three Lions hog possession to deny Sweden the slightest inkling of a comeback.

  • 21:03 (IST)

    76' SWE 0-2 ENG

    England make their first change. Dele Alli is off. Fabian Delph comes on to the field. 

  • 21:02 (IST)

    Yup! 

  • 74' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Oh dear, Marcus Berg. He is once again unable to beat the goalkeeper and it seems like he will finish the World Cup with no goals. Before the match, Sweden's lack of goals was a worry and it has come back to bite Janne Andersson's team

  • 20:59 (IST)

    71' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Pickford with yet another great save! 
     
    Berg controls the ball on the centre of the box and hits a left-footer on target only for Pickford to get a fingertips save.

  • 20:56 (IST)

    Fifth header! 

  • 20:54 (IST)

    He's making a habit of it

  • 67' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Double substitution by Sweden. Forsberg and Toivonen off, Martin Olsson and Guidetti on. But it is England in control. It does not look likely that there will be a repeat of the last-minute Colombia equaliser today.

  • 20:52 (IST)

    65' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Two changes for Sweden. 
     
     
    Olsson comes off the bench to replace Forsberg. Also, Guidetti replace Toivonen. 

  • 62' SWE 0-2 ENG

    England was threatening to put this game to bed and looks like it has. Lingard picked out an unmarked Dele Alli who heads home from close range. It might just be time to remake One Night in Turin
     
    Sweden responds immediately with Claesson's shot but Pickford is once again equal to the effort. Previous English campaigns have been undone by a blundering goalie. Not anymore.
     

  • 20:46 (IST)

    GOAL !

    59' SWE 0-2 ENG

    Dele Alli! 
     
    Lingard's ball from the right finds an unmarked Alli, who makes no mistake from a close range on the far post to double England's lead. 

  • 20:45 (IST)

    54' SWE 0-1 ENG

    The game has opened up a bit. England are also looking to double their lead with decent attacking movies. Sterling getting into good positions but he has to do more. Harry Kane also need to make more noise. 

  • 50' SWE 0-1 ENG

    Marcus Berg's goalless tournament continues as England once again counts its blessings that it has a goalie of Pickford's calibre. Sweden has started this half with a show of intent so there's hope that it will be a better fare than the first period.

  • 20:35 (IST)

    47' SWE 0-1 ENG

    SAVE FROM PICKFORD! 
     
    Berg gets a good header inside the box but Pickford pulls off an equally good one-handed save to deny him. Sweden off to a positive start. 

  • 20:32 (IST)

    46' SWE 0-1 ENG

    Second-half is underway at the Samara Arena. 

  • 20:25 (IST)

    The first-half stats! 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Stat alert! 

  • Half-time! SWE 0-1 ENG

    Oh dear. Minutes after an offside call saved Sterling's blushes, he fluffs another one-on-one opportunity. To make matters worse, he refuses to pass to Kane after recovering the ball. England will go up a goal ahead at half-time, though. They would have been encouraged by the space opening up behind the Swedish defence minutes before the interval.

  • 20:17 (IST)

    Half-time! SWE 0-1 ENG

    Harry Maguire's header gave England the lead. Sterling could've made it two and nothing special in the first 45 minutes from Sweden. 

  • 20:16 (IST)

    44' SWE 0-1 ENG

    Oh chance! 
     
    Henderson with a good long ball to Sterling, who controls it beautifully, but takes bit too much time for his shot and goes out for a corner. 

  • 20:13 (IST)

    Lewis Hamilton ain't missing the England game! 

  • 20:10 (IST)

    40' SWE 0-1 ENG

    Sweden are looking to attack from the right. The idea ls to aim the long balls into the boxes for Berg and Toivonen. So far though, there's no success. 

  • 37' SWE 0-1 ENG

    Two years ago, Maguire watched from the stands as England played out a soul-sucking goalless draw with Slovakia at the Euros in France. No longer traveling as just a fan, the Leicester City has now scored a goal which will at least ensure that there will be no repeat of that forgettable encounter.

  • 20:04 (IST)

    The set-piece team! 

  • 31' SWE 0-1 ENG

    A goal off a corner, who's surprised? Sweden will be very disappointed because that was very simple for Harry Maguire. To his credit, he applied plenty of power behind the ball. England is a step closer to its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

  • 20:01 (IST)

    GOAL !

    30' SWE 0-1 ENG

    HARRY MAGUIRE! 
     
    First corner of the match and it belongs to England. Young takes it and Maguire with a thumping header to give the lead to his team.  

  • 29' SWE 0-0 ENG

    One can understand why Sweden is showing little creativity in attack. It does not have many players who can be decisive. What is England's excuse?

  • 19:58 (IST)

    27' SWE 0-0 ENG

    After one decent attacking move, things are back to normal. By that I mean a snooze fest. England dominating the possession but that's about it. 

  • 19:52 (IST)

    These fans, I tell you! 

  • 19:50 (IST)

    21' SWE 0-0 ENG

    First decent chance for England after 18 minutes. No wonder it is Raheem Sterling with a bit of spark to create an opening for Harry Kane, who dragged his shot wide.
     
    But that seems to be an aberration as it is Sweden which has shown a greater keenness to attack till now.

  • 19:50 (IST)

    19' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Finally something has happened.
     
    Sterling surges ahead after beating his marker, passes it to Harry Kane, whose shot is inches wide from the goal.  

  • 14' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Since a lot is not happening on the pitch, both sets of fans are keeping themselves engaged in musical entertainment. Since my Swedish isn't great, I can only tell you that the Three Lions faithful are singing "England's going all the way" to the tune of "Oh way oh" by Shenandoah Davis. And of course, there is the obligatory "Russia, Russia" chant.

  • 19:43 (IST)

    13' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Claesson goes for glory with a long range effort but it's very very wide. 

     

  • 11' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Not much can be said of Sweden's attack but it is interesting that Emil Forsberg, their most creative presence, plays on the left. That may come in handy today, as Trippier pushes up on the flank in characteristic fashion. Forsberg will have space to cause damage

  • 7' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Has this match started yet? A very subdued beginning from both sides, as if the warm ups aren't finished yet.

  • 19:37 (IST)

    5' SWE 0-0 ENG

    Slow start to the game. Both teams are bit cautious when it comes to going forward. It's still early stages though so plenty of time to pick things up.  

  • 19:30 (IST)

    1' SWE 0-0 ENG

    It's kick-off at the Samara Arena. Sweden start off the proceedings. 

  • Sweden lines up in a 4-4-2 formation 

    It is well known by now that Sweden lines up in a 4-4-2 formation while England will field a 3-5-2 system. It will be interesting to see if the English players can get behind the Swedish defence early on.

Load More

England will look to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history, while the Swedes aim to make it into the last-four for the fifth time when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals at the Samara Arena on Saturday.

Sweden reached the semis in 1938, 1950, 1958 (when they were hosts and would go on to play in the final) and in 1994 in the US.

England beat Sweden to qualify for the semi-finals of a World Cup after 28 years. AP

England beat Sweden to qualify for the semi-finals of a World Cup after 28 years. AP

The English qualified for the semi-finals in 1966, (when they won the World Cup on home soil) and 1990, when they endured the heartbreak of losing a penalty shoot-out to Germany.

England finally put their penalty jinx behind them on Tuesday when they beat Colombia and will be favourites to make it into the semi-finals.

However, Sweden produced another typically solid display to knock Switzerland out of the Round of 16 and give England an idea of the task awaiting them.

Swedish coach Janne Andersson will welcome veteran midfielder Sebastian Larsson back into the side after a suspension, while central defender Andreas Granqvist has opted to stay with the squad even though his wife is expected to give birth at any moment.

England have an injury doubt hanging over striker Jamie Vardy, who picked up a groin injury against Colombia, but that shouldn't alter Gareth Southgate's starting XI.

Dele Alli also looked to be struggling with his troublesome left thigh and Southgate will have to decide whether to risk the attacking midfielder or to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Fabian Delph, who returned to the squad after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.

The English have been effective from set-pieces, scoring seven of their nine goals at the tournament from corners, penalties or free kicks. They will need to be more clinical in the penalty area against a rival that showed against the Swiss that they are totally committed to defending.

Sweden have their base camp in Gelendzhik, where it is around 10 degrees centigrade hotter than the England training base near Saint Petersburg. That could be a factor if the game goes into extra time in what promises to be a warm and humid Samara evening.

With inputs from agencies

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 21:57 PM

Also See




No Live Matches

- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
France
:
Belgium
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
England
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62





Top Stories




Cricket Scores