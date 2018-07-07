Alright folks, that's all we have from this match.

A lot of talk about 'it's coming home' but England still have to play the semi-final. They did not play the best football to enter semis but did just enough. Today's performance will give them the confidence considering they kept a clean sheet. Jordan Pickford, the goalkeeper, has been the phenomenal player for England. His saves against Sweden played a vital role in their team's win.

We will be doing the live blog of the other quarter-final match today – Croatia vs Russia here. Please join us there.

Thank you!