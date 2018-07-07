England will look to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the third time in their history, while the Swedes aim to make it into the last-four for the fifth time when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals at the Samara Arena on Saturday.
Sweden reached the semis in 1938, 1950, 1958 (when they were hosts and would go on to play in the final) and in 1994 in the US.
The English qualified for the semi-finals in 1966, (when they won the World Cup on home soil) and 1990, when they endured the heartbreak of losing a penalty shoot-out to Germany.
England finally put their penalty jinx behind them on Tuesday when they beat Colombia and will be favourites to make it into the semi-finals.
However, Sweden produced another typically solid display to knock Switzerland out of the Round of 16 and give England an idea of the task awaiting them.
Swedish coach Janne Andersson will welcome veteran midfielder Sebastian Larsson back into the side after a suspension, while central defender Andreas Granqvist has opted to stay with the squad even though his wife is expected to give birth at any moment.
England have an injury doubt hanging over striker Jamie Vardy, who picked up a groin injury against Colombia, but that shouldn't alter Gareth Southgate's starting XI.
Dele Alli also looked to be struggling with his troublesome left thigh and Southgate will have to decide whether to risk the attacking midfielder or to include Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Fabian Delph, who returned to the squad after his wife gave birth on Tuesday.
The English have been effective from set-pieces, scoring seven of their nine goals at the tournament from corners, penalties or free kicks. They will need to be more clinical in the penalty area against a rival that showed against the Swiss that they are totally committed to defending.
Sweden have their base camp in Gelendzhik, where it is around 10 degrees centigrade hotter than the England training base near Saint Petersburg. That could be a factor if the game goes into extra time in what promises to be a warm and humid Samara evening.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 21:57 PM
Highlights
Full-time! SWE 0-2 ENG
59' SWE 0-2 ENG
Half-time! SWE 0-1 ENG
30' SWE 0-1 ENG
Previous meetings:
In 24 meetings between the sides, England have won eight times and Sweden seven.
Both previous World Cup meetings between the sides have finished in draws, most recently in 2006.
Here's what's in store for us at World Cup on Saturday:
Sweden take on England in the first quarter-final at the Samara Arena at 7.30 pm
Hosts Russia face Croatia later in the day at 11.30 pm at the Fisht Stadium
21:57 (IST)
Alright folks, that's all we have from this match.
A lot of talk about 'it's coming home' but England still have to play the semi-final. They did not play the best football to enter semis but did just enough. Today's performance will give them the confidence considering they kept a clean sheet. Jordan Pickford, the goalkeeper, has been the phenomenal player for England. His saves against Sweden played a vital role in their team's win.
21:48 (IST)
Well..
21:40 (IST)
Dominating performance from England!
21:34 (IST)
He's an asset for his team!
21:26 (IST)
First World Cup semis after 28 years.
21:24 (IST)
Only third time!
21:22 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
21:18 (IST)
90+2' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:18 (IST)
90' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:12 (IST)
86' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:11 (IST)
83' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:04 (IST)
78' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:03 (IST)
76' SWE 0-2 ENG
21:02 (IST)
Yup!
21:00 (IST)
74' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:59 (IST)
71' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:56 (IST)
Fifth header!
20:54 (IST)
He's making a habit of it
20:53 (IST)
67' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:52 (IST)
65' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:50 (IST)
62' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:46 (IST)
GOAL !
59' SWE 0-2 ENG
20:45 (IST)
54' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:36 (IST)
50' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:35 (IST)
47' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:32 (IST)
46' SWE 0-1 ENG
Second-half is underway at the Samara Arena.
20:25 (IST)
The first-half stats!
20:21 (IST)
Stat alert!
20:18 (IST)
Half-time! SWE 0-1 ENG
20:17 (IST)
20:16 (IST)
44' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:13 (IST)
Lewis Hamilton ain't missing the England game!
20:10 (IST)
40' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:08 (IST)
37' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:04 (IST)
The set-piece team!
20:02 (IST)
31' SWE 0-1 ENG
20:01 (IST)
GOAL !
30' SWE 0-1 ENG
19:58 (IST)
29' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:58 (IST)
27' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:52 (IST)
These fans, I tell you!
19:50 (IST)
21' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:50 (IST)
19' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:43 (IST)
14' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:43 (IST)
13' SWE 0-0 ENG
Claesson goes for glory with a long range effort but it's very very wide.
19:40 (IST)
11' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:38 (IST)
7' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:37 (IST)
5' SWE 0-0 ENG
19:30 (IST)
1' SWE 0-0 ENG
It's kick-off at the Samara Arena. Sweden start off the proceedings.
19:28 (IST)
Sweden lines up in a 4-4-2 formation
It is well known by now that Sweden lines up in a 4-4-2 formation while England will field a 3-5-2 system. It will be interesting to see if the English players can get behind the Swedish defence early on.