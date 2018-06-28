

Preview: After throwing away their lead twice in the last game, Senegal will now have their task cut out when they take on Colombia in a decisive Group H clash.

The west Africans could have ensured their passage to the round of 16 in Sunday's second group match against Japan but after playing out a 2-2 draw, they now need a draw to advance. However, if Colombia win, they will advance at Senegal's expense if Japan avoid defeat against Poland in Volgograd at the same time.

Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

A draw would also do for Colombia but only if Japan lose.

Japan and Senegal lead the group on four points while Colombia are one behind after their resounding 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan on Sunday.

Japan vs Poland

Japan will be the only Asian side to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup if they take a point from Poland in the Volgograd Arena on Thursday.

If they succeed they will be the first Asian team to reach the second stage of the tournament since they did so in 2010 in South Africa.

Japan are the only Asian side to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup since they and South Korea did so when they hosted the tournament in 2002.

Japan have impressed so far in Russia with a 2-1 win over Colombia and a 2-2 draw in an entertaining match against Senegal.

The Japanese will be favourites against Poland, who have lost their two matches and have no chance of reaching the last 16.

