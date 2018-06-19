Spectacular from Russia

This has been a spectacular display from Russia to make it two wins out of two and they currently sit atop Group A standings. The Russians were precise in their passing, quick-footed during the attacking forays and took their chances. Egypt, on the contrary, struggled to live up to the expectations of them, Mohamed Salah in particular not setting the stage on fire.

It is fair to say Egypt are effectively knocked out of their debut World Cup, but what a few days it has been for the Russian football team. They came in as one of the least heralded teams in the World Cup but the home support and the fanatic atmosphere in the stands has brought out the best among Golovin and Co. Today's result also means that their encounter against Uruguay will decide the group winners, but that is a story for another day. Right now, it is a time of jubilation at St Petersburg for the Russians have defied expectations and have done it with elan.