Preview: Mohamed Salah is in Egypt's starting line-up for their World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday, the African team announced on their official Twitter feed.
Liverpool wizard Salah missed his side's 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggled to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month's Champions League final.
At the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.
Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but would undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.
If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990.
Salah is Egypt's star player with 33 of the team's 57 goals, and he scored 44 goals in 51 games for Liverpool.
"Of course he stands out, but obviously we're not up against a single player," Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov said. "I believe in my players. We are ready to do this and we will do this."
Salah hasn't played a game since 26 May and will have fresh legs if he gets on the field against Russia.
Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 01:48 AM
It's all over! RUS 3-1 EGY
Russia are almost through to the next round unless Saudi Arabia beat Uruguay tomorrow and makes things complicated. Top performance by the home team. They took their chances and converted them. They also defended well to keep the Egyptians at bay. Mohamed Salah returns and scores too, but he couldn't take his team over the line.
72' RUS 3-0 EGY
61' RUS 3-0 EGY
WOAH! Russian running away with the match. Dzyuba superbly controls a long ball before beating his marker and slotting the ball inside the net. Egypt are down and out.
59' RUS 2-0 EGY
That might be game over for Egypt. Lovely play from the home team as Mario Fernandes collects a pass from right side and sends a good ball for Cheryshev, who makes it two for Russia.
47' RUS 1-0 EGY
Oh terrible own goal by Egyptian defender Ahmed Fathi as he tries to clear the ball away. Crisis for Egypt.
Half-time! RUS 0-0 EGY
Russia started off on a positive note but as they game went on, Egypt looked more threatening. Salah comes close to break the deadlock just before half-time but he hit it wide. Despite being goalless, it has been an entertaining half.
Russia's starting XI
Akinfeev; Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin; Samedov, Golovin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.
Egypt's starting XI:
El Shenawy; Abdelshafy, Hegazy, Gabr, Fathy; Hamed, Elneny; Trezeguet, Elsaid, Salah; Mohsen.
The end
Alright folks, that's all we have for today. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage of today's FIFA World Cup matches. There were goals, a historic win and one global star marking his return from injury. Good day for Japan, Senegal and Russia but a bad one for Colombia, Poland and Egypt.
We will back again tomorrow with the live blog. See you soon! Have a good day.
All the stats from the match!
Spectacular from Russia
This has been a spectacular display from Russia to make it two wins out of two and they currently sit atop Group A standings. The Russians were precise in their passing, quick-footed during the attacking forays and took their chances. Egypt, on the contrary, struggled to live up to the expectations of them, Mohamed Salah in particular not setting the stage on fire.
It is fair to say Egypt are effectively knocked out of their debut World Cup, but what a few days it has been for the Russian football team. They came in as one of the least heralded teams in the World Cup but the home support and the fanatic atmosphere in the stands has brought out the best among Golovin and Co. Today's result also means that their encounter against Uruguay will decide the group winners, but that is a story for another day. Right now, it is a time of jubilation at St Petersburg for the Russians have defied expectations and have done it with elan.
Brilliant!
FT: RUS 3-1 EGY
Arnav: For the neutral, this is both ecstatic and heartbreaking. Russia were good value for their win, and their elation at consecutive victories is palpable. But Egypt were a team you couldn't hate: they gave their all, played attractive football and had some compelling individuals. I'm not sure how I feel about this result
It's all over! RUS 3-1 EGY
Russia are almost through to the next round unless Saudi Arabia beat Uruguay tomorrow and makes things complicated. Top performance by the home team. They took their chances and converted them. They also defended well to keep the Egyptians at bay. Mohamed Salah returns and scores too, but he couldn't take his team over the line.
88' RUS 3-1 EGY
Egypt are trying hard to reduce that deficit, belting in cross after cross, but it seems to be too little, too late.
87' RUS 3-1 EGY
Egypt's best efforts are falling short. Russia are more potent in possession and the African nation could instead concede another on the counter. The Russian side has been a revelation in the World Cup, nobody expecting such convincing displays especially after their pre-tournament fom.
82' RUS 3-1 EGY
Arnav: As entertaining as they have been, I fear this is the end of the road for the Egyptians. It's very difficult to see a way back for them now, with the wind out of their sails
78' RUS 3-1 EGY
76' RUS 3-1 EGY
Just when it looked like it was all going downhill for Egypt, Salah wins and buries a penalty, after drawing a routine foul inside the box, following his quick one-two with Sobhi. With a little over fifteen minutes plus stoppage time to play, Egypt need more of the same to change the status quo.
GOAL !
73' RUS 3-1 EGY
PENALTY !
72' RUS 3-0 EGY
Who would've thought!
67' RUS 3-0 EGY
Arnav: That third goal was beautiful in its simplicity. A long ball up to the big striker, who knocks it down, muscles away from the defenders, and superbly dispatches it into the back of the net. That's a throwback to a different era. Take a bow, Artem Dzyuba!
66' RUS 3-0 EGY
It's 3-0 Russia and probably game over for the Pharaohs. Dzyuba, known for his aerial prowess, chested down a long ball and poked it past Ali Gabr to then coolly slot it into the back of the net. Only a miracle can save Egypt now and even that seems unlikely. Russia, though, have taken everyone by surprise for the second game running and knockouts are a certainty for Cherchesov's men right now.
64' RUS 3-0 EGY
A textbook build-up play from Russia to double the lead, and it is that man - Denis Cheryshev. The Villarreal midfielder has benefitted tremendously from Dzagoev's injury. Fernandos set it up for Cheryshev after a bursting run behind the Egyptian defence and Cheryshev certainly won't miss from that range.
GOAL !
61' RUS 3-0 EGY
WOAH! Russian running away with the match. Dzyuba superbly controls a long ball before beating his marker and slotting the ball inside the net. Egypt are down and out.
GOAL !
59' RUS 2-0 EGY
That might be game over for Egypt. Lovely play from the home team as Mario Fernandes collects a pass from right side and sends a good ball for Cheryshev, who makes it two for Russia.
55' RUS 1-0 EGY
53' RUS 1-0 EGY
A clumsy piece of defending from Fathi hands Russia the lead and Egypt are on the brink of elimination here. The Egyptian defence has been a huge letdown today and the own goal is a sucker punch to their attackers' efforts. Russia have their tails up now and Hector Cuper looks rightly worried.
52' RUS 1-0 EGY
Arnav: This was a great attacking contest. I had been looking forward to some thrilling goals. I think that the opener being a sloppy own goal that came out of the blue is an injustice to the forward prowess of both sides.
Not a very flattering stat
GOAL !
47' RUS 1-0 EGY
Oh terrible own goal by Egyptian defender Ahmed Fathi as he tries to clear the ball away. Crisis for Egypt.
45' RUS 0-0 EGY
Second-half is underway. Hopefully, the next 45 minutes will be as entertaining as the first half.
Frenzied first-half
It’s goalless after a frenzied forty-five minutes at St Petersburg, both teams bringing out their big guns and showcasing their attacking might, but neither side has managed to create absolute clear-cut chances. More of the same is expected in the second half, but the later quarters could see this evolve into a cagey encounter if both teams wish to protect their clean sheet. Salah’s FIFA World Cup debut has not yet brought in the fireworks, but thousands of Egyptians across the world will be hopeful from what they saw of the Liverpool man during that period. Russia look far from the lowest ranked side to participate in this World Cup, that opening win doing wonders for their confidence and the vociferous support is egging on the players to put in another blistering shift in the second half.
Here are the first-half stats!
Half-time! RUS 0-0 EGY
Russia started off on a positive note but as they game went on, Egypt looked more threatening. Salah comes close to break the deadlock just before half-time but he hit it wide. Despite being goalless, it has been an entertaining half.
45' RUS 0-0 EGY
the first glimpse of the deadly Mohamed Salah who had terrorized European defences the entire last season. Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area, Salah twists and turns to shrug off Zhirkov and shoots instinctively – the ball inches wide off Igor Akinfeev’s post.
44' RUS 0-0 EGY
Arnav: I'm pleased to see Mo Salah slowly beginning to exert his influence on the game. He adds a touch of class to proceedings.
43' RUS 0-0 EGY
I'm not a die-hard fan of either of these teams, but as a fan of the game of football, I have to say that this shirt pulling is deeply problematic
41' RUS 0-0 EGY
37' RUS 0-0 EGY
A couple of solid chances pass by Egypt – it was a beautiful curling cross from Abdelshafy but Zhirkov managed a timely intervention before Salah could tap it into the far post, their tussle a focal point of this first half. Soon after, Mohsen headed over after Fathi delivered an inch-perfect cross from the right.
34' RUS 0-0 EGY
Salah is slowly but steadily growing into the game, finding the pockets of space just outside Russia’s penalty area, pestering the veteran Zhirkov, but his teammates need to support him by providing passing outlets, as the other Egyptian attackers seem too static at this point. Golovin, meanwhile, is running the show on the opposite end, having picked up right from where he left off against Saudi Arabia.
33' RUS 0-0 EGY
Arnav: Both sides started out depending on flashes of individual brilliance from the likes of Trezeguet and Golovin. I'm glad that we are now starting to see some cohesion and attractive passes. This game is looking exciting.
30' RUS 0-0 EGY
Mohamed Salah hasn't seen much of the ball today. He has got the fewest touches among Egyptian players. He needs to get involved in the game.
24' RUS 0-0 EGY
Egypt’s defensive shape is in shambles as Yuri Gazinskiy manages to find acres of space on the left just outside Egypt’s penalty area, but his cross is high for Dzyuba. The Russians have done their homework for Egypt struggled aerially against Uruguay and similar scenes have been common today as well.
23' RUS 0-0 EGY
The last couple of minutes have been exciting to watch for the neutrals and heart-stopping for supporters of either nation. Trezeguet almost scored the goal of the tournament after finding himself some space to shoot on the left-inside channel, Egypt’s response to Russian pressure a promising one. Russia quickly followed it up with a stunning shot from Cheryshev that flew inches over the bar.
21' RUS 0-0 EGY
Arnav: This Russian side is an imposing bunch, with many headers of the ball. They've had a couple of crossing opportunities so far, and I expect them to pose a real threat on set-pieces. The Egyptian defense should have its hands full.
16' RUS 0-0 EGY
Egypt picking up the pace. Trezeguet almost scores stunning curler from inside the box. The ball inches wide from the net.
13' RUS 0-0 EGY
Arnav: This home crowd is absolutely rollicking. It's clear how buoyed the Russian side are with the support of the fans behind them. The Egyptian's are clearly unnerved-they've been extremely sloppy so far
10' RUS 0-0 EGY
It has barely been minutes after kick-off and the vuvuzelas have already made themselves known. Expectedly, Russian supporters are a noisy bunch but the 10,000-strong Egyptian contingent refuses to be drowned out amidst one of the most enthusiastically watched games of this edition of the FIFA World Cup. On the pitch, however, Egypt have been sloppy in possession with Russia sniffing around and even getting on the end of a couple of decent half-chances. The resilience which the African nation showed against Uruguay seems to have been left behind at Yekaterinburg.
6' RUS 0-0 EGY
Russia start on the offensive. They had their first chance with Golovin but he heads the ball wide.
1' RUS 0-0 EGY
It's kick-off time! Considering it's a must-win game for Egypt, the team might be doing most of the initial attack.
Arnav: Hello folks. Time for one of what I like to call a 'red-eye game'. Let's hope Mohammed Salah and company can keep me wide awake
Pharaohs must avoid defeat
Russia take on Egypt in a Group A contest at St. Petersburg, the Pharaos needing to avoid defeat tonight to stay in contention for qualification for the knockouts. Russia have opted for their preferred 4-2-3-1 formation again but there has been some changes to the personnel. Star of the last game Denis Cheryshev finds his place in the starting lineup and the former Real Madrid youth product’s link-up play with Aleksandar Golovin is set to get Russian hearts pumping.
For Egypt, Mohamed Salah returns to the fold after missing out the heartbreaking loss to Uruguay. His shoulder may still be sore, but the nation needs the Golden Boy to step up tonight. All in all, an open game seems to be on the cards, for Egypt must get the goals while Russia will be confident after their smashing win over Saudi Arabia in the opener.
It's almost time!
Teams are lining up for the national anthems. Huge cheer for the home team, who comfortably won their last match against Saudi Arabia.
Mo Salah and the hopes of 100 million
A fresh duel
Russia will take on Egypt for the first time ever. A win for the hosts will take them through to the Round of 16. A defeat will mean Egypt exit the World Cup
Will Salah perform at his best?
Mohamed Salah is back, but will he be at his best for Egypt? He's coming back into the team after an injury and now he has the pressure of helping his team win the match. If Egypt end up as losing side, then they can say bye-bye to their knockout hopes. The pressure is huge on Salah.