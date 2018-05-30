That ends the proceedings for the day. What a day it was. Record were made only for it to be broken within minutes. Monu Goyat becomes the most expensive player in PKL history after being sold for Rs 1.51 crore. Rahul Chaudhrai held the record for few minutes as he was bought for Rs 1.29 crore.

Nitin Tomar and Deepak Hooda shared the honours with fees of Rs 1.15 crore, while Rishank Devadiga attracted a fee of 1.11 crore.

Fazel Atrachali becomes the most expensive foreign player after being brought for 1 crore. His teammate Abozar Mohajermighani is the most expensive defender with a price of Rs 76 lakh. Surender Nada is the most expensive Indian defender with a fee of Rs 75 lakh