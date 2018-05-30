Preview: A total of 422 players will be going under the hammer when the two-day auctions for the sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) gets underway in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Of the total players, 58 are from 14 different nations while 87 players come from the league's Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme (FKH), a nationwide talent scouting programme held in 18 cities.
Also, for the first time, the concept of "Final Bid Match" (FBM) will be introduced. As per the FBD process, the franchises will be entitled to match the final bid made by another franchise, for one or at most two players from its previous season squad.
For the upcoming edition, a total of 21 players were retained by nine teams while three teams -- U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha -- decided to start from scratch without retaining any player.
While each team could retain only one member of the previous season, this time they have been allowed to keep up to four members from their previous squad. These players form the 'Elite Retained Players' category.
Each franchise will be allowed to keep a team of minimum 18 players and a maximum of 25 players, including three from the FKH programme and two to four overseas players. Each franchise will get Rs 4 crore to form their teams.
The players drafted in the auctions have been split into five categories (A, B, C, D, and New Young Players).
While players in the A, B, C, and D categories have been set a base price of Rs 20 lakh, 12 lakh, 8 lakh, and 5 lakh respectively, the New Young Players have been fixed a price of Rs 6.6 lakh.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: May 30, 2018 21:41 PM
Highlights
MONU GOYAT SOLD TO HARYANA STEELERS FOR 1.51 crore
Exhilarating stuff! Monu Goyat smashes the record right away and is SOLD for a mammoth price of Rs 1.51 Crore!
DONE AND DUSTED!
Rahul Chaudhari stays with Telugu Titans!
Titans match Dabang Delhi's bid of Rs 1.29 crore using FBM to keep their superstar!
Rishank Devadiga retained by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore!
Phew! What a fight! UP Yoddha have the last laugh as they retain Rishank Devadiga using Final Bid Match to steal the young raider from Dabang Delhi who had the highest bid
Anup Kumar is SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 30 Lakh
U Mumba refuse the option to match the bid for Anup Kumar and he will play for Jaipur Pink Panthers next season. What a start to the raiders auction
Nitin equals Deepak's record!
Nitin Tomar SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.15 crore!
Deepak Niwas Hooda SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 1.15 Crore
What a battle! Deepak Hooda is the most expensive player in PKL history. Jaipur Pink Panthers who entered the race late on near the 100-mark get their man as Puneri Paltan refuse to exercise their Final Bid Match card
Here is the list of players to be auctioned now:
All-rounders
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Kuldeep Singh
Manjeet Chillar
Ran Singh
Defenders
Shrikant Tewathia
Sandeep Dhull
Surinder Nada
Mahender Singh
Parvesh Bhainswal
Jeeva Kumar
Mohit Chillar
Ravinder Pahal
Darshan J
Raiders
Anup Kumar
Deepak Narwal
K Prapanjan
Kashiling Adake
Monu Goyat
Nitin Tomar
Pawan Kumar
Rahul Chaudhari
Rishank Devadiga
Shrikant Jadhav
Sukesh Hegde
Wazir Singh
Abozar Mohajermighani (Iran) is the first player to be auctioned
Abozar is a right corner defender who starred for Gujarat Fortunegiants last season
List of Elite retained players
Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Meraj Sheykh
Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput
Haryana Steelers: Kuldeep Singh
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar
Puneri Paltan: Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun
Telugu Titans: Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari
Jaipur Pink Panthers: No players retained
U Mumba: No players retained
UP Yoddha: No players retained
Today's schedule:
Overseas Player Auction (All categories) - 3 PM IST
Domestic Player Auction (Category A) - 6:30 PM IST
21:38 (IST)
CROREPATIS!
21:22 (IST)
That ends the proceedings for the day. What a day it was. Record were made only for it to be broken within minutes. Monu Goyat becomes the most expensive player in PKL history after being sold for Rs 1.51 crore. Rahul Chaudhrai held the record for few minutes as he was bought for Rs 1.29 crore.
Nitin Tomar and Deepak Hooda shared the honours with fees of Rs 1.15 crore, while Rishank Devadiga attracted a fee of 1.11 crore.
Fazel Atrachali becomes the most expensive foreign player after being brought for 1 crore. His teammate Abozar Mohajermighani is the most expensive defender with a price of Rs 76 lakh. Surender Nada is the most expensive Indian defender with a fee of Rs 75 lakh
21:14 (IST)
Deepak Narwal SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 57 lakh
21:11 (IST)
Deepak Narwal is the final player to be auctioned today
21:09 (IST)
MONU GOYAT SOLD TO HARYANA STEELERS FOR 1.51 crore
Exhilarating stuff! Monu Goyat smashes the record right away and is SOLD for a mammoth price of Rs 1.51 Crore!
21:05 (IST)
Next up is Monu Goyat!
21:03 (IST)
DONE AND DUSTED!
Rahul Chaudhari stays with Telugu Titans!
Titans match Dabang Delhi's bid of Rs 1.29 crore using FBM to keep their superstar!
20:59 (IST)
RECORD!
Suddenly Dabang Delhi come from nowhere with a bid of Rs 1.17 crore and Rahul Chaudhari is now the most expensive player in PKL history!
20:58 (IST)
CRORE MARK BREACHED!
Patna lead the race with a bid of Rs 110
20:57 (IST)
Time for RAHUL CHAUDHARI!
20:56 (IST)
Kashiling Adake SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 32 lakh
20:55 (IST)
Kashiling Adake now!
20:55 (IST)
Sukesh Hegde SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 28 Lakh
20:52 (IST)
The auction resumes and the first player is Sukesh Hegde
20:40 (IST)
Pawan Kumar Kadian SOLD to Dabang Delhi for Rs 20 lakh
20:39 (IST)
K Prapanjan SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 38 lakh
20:37 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga retained by UP Yoddha for Rs 1.11 crore!
Phew! What a fight! UP Yoddha have the last laugh as they retain Rishank Devadiga using Final Bid Match to steal the young raider from Dabang Delhi who had the highest bid
20:32 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga being auctioned now!
Bid already at Rs 98 lakh. Patna Pirates lead the race
20:31 (IST)
Wazir Singh SOLD to Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 Lakh
20:30 (IST)
Srikanth Jadhav SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 38 lakh
20:28 (IST)
Anup Kumar is SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 30 Lakh
U Mumba refuse the option to match the bid for Anup Kumar and he will play for Jaipur Pink Panthers next season. What a start to the raiders auction
20:27 (IST)
Next up is ANUP KUMAR!
20:25 (IST)
Nitin equals Deepak's record!
Nitin Tomar SOLD to Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.15 crore!
20:22 (IST)
And it's Nitin Tomar!
20:22 (IST)
It's time for the raiders!
20:21 (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on the charge!
20:18 (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on the charge!
20:11 (IST)
Jaipur Pink Panthers have been on the charge!
20:06 (IST)
Catch Deepak Niwas Hooda speak exclusively to Firstpost's Avinash Ramachandran after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!
20:03 (IST)
Ravinder Pahal is UNSOLD!
Big surprise to end the defenders category. Pahal fails to find a buyer.
20:01 (IST)
Sandeep Kumar Dhull SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for rs 66 lakh
19:58 (IST)
Darsan J SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 28 lakh
19:57 (IST)
Surender Nada goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 75 lakh
No reunion for Surender Nada with Mohit Chhillar as haryana Steelers match Jaipur Pink Panthers' bid to retain Nada. This was some bidding war. It's heating up!
19:56 (IST)
Surender Nada is up next!
19:51 (IST)
Mahendra Singh SOLD to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 40 lakh
Bulls use their FBM card to retain Mahendra Singh
19:49 (IST)
Mohit Chhillar SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 58 lakh
What a time Jaipur are having. After Deepak Hooda, Jaipur pick up Mohit Chhillar who is one of the best right corners in the game
19:47 (IST)
Mohit Chhillar is up next!
19:46 (IST)
Jeeva Kumar SOLD to UP Yoddha for Rs 45 lakh
UP Yoddha havetheir veteran defender back but they have had to win a bidding war to get him. No Final Bid Match used
19:44 (IST)
Jeeva Kumar is next!
Veteran cover defender Jeeva Kumar is up for grabs now
19:43 (IST)
Parvesh Bhainswal SOLD to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 35 lakh
Gujarat retain their player after matching UP Yoddha's bid at 35 lakh using the Final Bid Match card.
19:42 (IST)
Parvesh Bhainswal is the first defender up for grabs
The young defender came to prominence with Gujarat Fortunegiants last season. How much price will he attract?
19:40 (IST)
Defenders are up next
19:36 (IST)
Deepak Niwas Hooda reacts after becoming the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history!
19:32 (IST)
Deepak Hooda is a Pink Panther!
19:29 (IST)
All-rounders are done. Next up are the defenders. We will be back with more updates shorly
19:27 (IST)
Deepak Niwas Hooda SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for 1.15 Crore
What a battle! Deepak Hooda is the most expensive player in PKL history. Jaipur Pink Panthers who entered the race late on near the 100-mark get their man as Puneri Paltan refuse to exercise their Final Bid Match card
19:22 (IST)
RECORD!
Deepak Niwas Hooda surpasses Fazel Atrachali as the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi history. Steelers lead with Rs 1.03 crore
19:19 (IST)
BOOM BOOM!
Everyone seems to be after the former Puneri Paltan captain. Haryana Steelers leading the chase at Rs 87 lakh
19:18 (IST)
DEEPAK NIWAS HOODA is next!
19:17 (IST)
Kuldeep Singh SOLD to Patna Pirates for Rs 22 lakh