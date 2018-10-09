Report: Defending champions Patna Pirates began their title defence on a disappointing note as they crashed to 26-42 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI. Skipper Ajay Thakur led from the front for Tamil Thalaivas and scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. Patna’s defence was the biggest reason for their downfall as they scored just two tackle points. Pardeep Narwal scored 11 raid points but it wasn’t enough to save his team from a crushing defeat.
The Bravest Moment of the match came in the 12th minute from Surjeet Singh as he made a super raid to revive Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh. Patna Pirates never recovered from that moment as their listless defence couldn’t contain Tamil Thalaivas’ raiders.
Ajay Thakur got the Thalaivas going with a raid point in the third minute and the defence sent Pardeep Narwal to the bench as they led 2-0. Patna Pirates opened their account with Manjeet getting a raid point. Tamil Thalaivas continued to dominate the proceedings as they reduced Patna to two men and led 6-1 after seven minutes. Tamil Thalaivas inflicted the first all out of the match in the 9th minute to lead 10-2.
Pardeep Narwal made a two-point raid in the 10th minute as Patna cut the deficit to seven points. Surjeet Singh made a super raid in the 12th minute as Tamil Thalaivas led 14-5 and then followed it up with a two-point raid in the 15th minute.
Tamil Thalaivas inflicted the second all out in the 18th minute to lead 23-8. Patna Pirates defence just didn’t turn up in the first half as they failed to score a single tackle point. Tamil Thalaivas ended the first half with a 18-point gap to lead 26-8.
Ajay Thakur achieved a super 10 in the 23rd minute as Tamil Thalaivas inflicted another all out to lead 32-8. Patna Pirates defence scored their first tackle point in the 25th minute as they trailed 10-33. Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 29th minute to lead 36-13. With just 10 minutes to go, Patna Pirates were all but defeated as they trailed 14-37.
Tamil Thalaivas looked more fitter and sharper than Patna with Ajay Thakur scoring raid points at ease.
Manjeet tried to redeem some pride for Patna as he scored a couple of raid points but trailed 17-39. Pardeep Narwal scored a couple of raid points as Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 40th minute. But it was too little too late as Tamil Thalaivas were they ran out comfortable winners.
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 11:15 AM
Highlights
9' TAM 0-10 UP
ALL OUT! What a start for UP Yoddha who have cleaned up Thalaivas without conceding a point. Work to do for Ajay Thakur and Co
22:24 (IST)
FT: TAM 32-37 UP
A spirited fightback from the hosts, but not enough to catch UP Yoddha who were superb in the first half. UP post first win
22:04 (IST)
30' TAM 19-28 UP
ALL OUT! A bit of a comeback from Tamil Thalaivas who have reduced the deficit to 9 points. With nine and a half minutes left, is a comeback on?
21:51 (IST)
23' TAM 5-23 UP
Second half begins and UP have enforced an all out on Tamil Thalaivas. The hosts look beaten
21:49 (IST)
21 Tamil Thalaivas 4-19 UP Yoddha
Second half begins and UP Yoddha get a technical point
21:43 (IST)
HT: Tamil Thalaivas 4-18 UP Yoddha
A complete team performance from UP Yoddha has flattened the Tamil Thalaivas in the first half as they have had no answers to UP's all-round game
21:30 (IST)
21:27 (IST)
7' TAM 0-5 UP
Flying start from UP Yoddha are Tamil Thalaivas are reduced to just three men on court
21:22 (IST)
1' TAM 0-0 UP
Second game between hosts Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha is underway in Chennai
20:42 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha. Ajay Thakur-led Tamil Thalaivas will look to maintain their winning run against UP Yoddha, who are playing their first match of the season.
