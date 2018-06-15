Preview: They're the reigning champions of Europe with arguably the best player in the world.
And yet there seems to be little talk about Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo heading into Friday's much anticipated World Cup match against neighboring Spain in Group B.
In a way it's understood. Spain dominated the headlines this week with the chaos surrounding its coaching situation, to the point a large number of questions on Thursday at Portugal's news conference were based around their opponent's decision to replace coach Julen Lopetegui with Fernando Hierro just days before the game. Secondary was the fact this is the first match between the Iberian neighbors since 2012.
"We're focused, we're united and I don't think we're concerned with anything else," Portugal midfielder Joao Moutinho said. "We have to focus on the action of the team and what we can do to attain our goal in this World Cup. We're not really looking at what is happening with other teams."
Perhaps a bit more respect should be paid to Portugal based on its last major tournament. The team won the 2016 European Championship thanks to a magical run through the knockout stage led by Ronaldo.
Spain, Germany, Brazil and France are all talked about as potential winners of this tournament. Rarely is Portugal mentioned, yet the players seem to understand their place in the hierarchy of contenders.
"The favorites are the ones you have just listed," Moutinho said. "Portugal is, I think, among the candidates to be able to take this cup home. It's normal to have other favorites with all they've obtained, all they've achieved. Of course you have favorites. We are European champions, but that doesn't give us the right to be favorites."
Any team that has the talent of Ronaldo has to be considered a threat, even though the discussion about what the Real Madrid forward could do on this stage has been sidetracked with talk of what awaits in his club career. After winning his third straight Champions League title, Ronaldo hinted that perhaps his time at Real Madrid was at an end.
"He's an extraordinary captain. He's an extraordinary player," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. "He's very positive and a decisive influence as the captain of the team, whether it be on the pitch or off the pitch or in practice. He's an important figure."
Portugal needs Ronaldo on Friday to overcome its nagging problem of getting off to good starts in major tournaments. It has been 10 years since Portugal won its opener at either the European Championship or World Cup — the team beat Turkey 2-0 to begin Euro 2008. At the past two World Cups, Portugal played to a 0-0 draw with Ivory Coast in 2010 and four years ago was routed 4-0 by Germany on its way to being ousted from the tournament in the group stage.
Even two years ago on its way to the European title, Portugal started with a 1-1 draw against Iceland and barely advanced to the knockout round.
Friday's game will be only the second World Cup match between the neighbors. The previous was in 2010 when Spain eliminated Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16.
"Well that question has been asked often when we play other countries. What's history is history. The present is now and the present is tomorrow," Santos said. "We have a team of high quality. ... We'd like to put an end to that story of not being able to win that first game."
Highlights
Peep peep peeeeeep! It's all over in Sochi and what a match it has been! Cristiano Ronaldo with a stunning performance to single-handedly win a point for Portugal. This match had everything in it. From early penalties to a goalmouth scramble. From a goalkeeping howler to a classic Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick! Definitely up there with the all-time World Cup classics.
HT! Portugal 2-1
And that's the last bit of action from the Fisht Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo scores against the run of play to give Portugal the lead at halftime. Diego Costa had cancelled out Ronaldo's second-minute penalty but David De Gea's howler at the stroke of half-time gives Portugal the lead.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts
Portugal start with a traditional 4-4-2 formation with Cristiano Ronaldo teaming up with Guedes up top
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Cedric, Pepe, Fonte, Guerreiro; W.Carvalho, Moutinho; Fernandes, B.Silva; Guedes, Ronaldo
Andres Iniesta starts for Spain against Portugal
This how Fernando Hierro's first Spain starting lineup looks like:
Spain: De Gea; Nacho, Pique, Ramos, Alba; Busquets, Koke; Silva, Isco, Iniesta; Diego Costa
- Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 51st career hattrick as Portugal and Spain played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Group B encounter. Ronaldo scored twice in the first half, only to see Spain rally for a 3-2 lead after two goals in three minutes early in the second half.
- However, Ronaldo had the last laugh as he capped of his hattrick with a brilliant free-kick.
- The draw capped a week of turmoil for Spain after the firing of coach Julen Lopetegui.
This is how Group B looks like
Spain and Portugal's draw is excellent news for Iran who top Group B. A draw against either team and the Asians will ensure they make out of the group.
Despite the result, Costa's showing will bode well for Spain
There were questions raised against the Atletico man on whether he'll be able to fit into the Spanish system. Banished them tonight
There, there Landon
FT! Portugal 3-3 Spain
Spain and Portugal share the spoils in one of the most exemplary displays of footballing ability from none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. Spain might have enjoyed possession and created more clear-cut chances but tonight, Sochi witnessed the sporting marvel that the charismatic Portuguese is, even in a game where his teammates showcased their nerves. This blockbuster of a match is all set to go down as a World Cup classic and Ronaldo’s hattrick is just the perfect icing on the cake. Iran sit atop Group D with three points, and the draw between Spain and Portugal has made an arduous task even more impossible for Morocco.
Definitely the greatest Portuguese ever!
01:28 (IST)
Cristiano Ronaldo 3-3 Spain
Legend!
Peep peep peeeeeep! It's all over in Sochi and what a match it has been! Cristiano Ronaldo with a stunning performance to single-handedly win a point for Portugal. This match had everything in it. From early penalties to a goalmouth scramble. From a goalkeeping howler to a classic Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick! Definitely up there with the all-time World Cup classics.
90+4` Portugal 3-3 Spain
Portugal’s late charge for a winner is on as a sublime long ball from Moutinho finds Quaresma whose shot is blocked. Spain have the wind taken out of their sails, but a little bit more drama cannot be discounted in this classic encounter.
90+2` Portugal 3-3 Spain
Concern for Portugal as Ronaldo goes down. Looks to have taken a knock on his ankle. He's helped up by his club captain and close friend Ramos.
90+1` Portugal 3-3 Spain
Ricardo Quaresma dances his way into the box and he looks likely to score but Koke throws in his body to block the shot at close range. The ball is recycled back to the left wing where a cross finds its way towards Ronaldo but his header is just wide off the post.
90` Portugal 3-3 Spain
88` Portugal 3-3 Spain
And Cristiano Ronaldo brings up the 51st hattrick in the history of FIFA World Cup with his 51st career hattrick through a sensational free-kick to level things up at Sochi. David De Gea is left stunned by the sheer positioning of Ronaldo’s free-kick. Talk about national teams’ responsibilities being shouldered by a single individual and there is nobody more extraordinary at it than Cristiano Ronaldo!
01:18 (IST)
88` Cristiano Ronaldo gets his hattrick!
Simply stunning from Cristiano Ronaldo! Nails a typical free-kick as Portugal level the scores! Cristiano Ronaldo, take a bow!
84` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Spain are content to pass the ball around in Portugal’s half as the Navigators reluctance to press for the ball have put them in a dubious position. Andre Silva offers a fresh perspective, but Portugal look short of ideas at this point. A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo may, however, draw the ire of the referee as his agitated reactions to Spain’s time-wasting won’t be tolerated kindly.
80` Spain 2-3 Portugal
For some strange reason, the commentator is hell-bent on calling Iago Aspas Lucas Vasquez. Despite the graphic clearly showing that it was Aspas had come on for Costa. Well, well, well. What do you know. Lucas Vasquez is all set to come on for Spain. Crickets chirp as the commentator realises his gaffe. Anywho, Vasquez now comes on for David Silva.
78` Spain 2-3 Portugal
Chance for Ronaldo to get his hattrick but it ends with Pique lying injured on the floor. Ronaldo and Pique chase a long ball and the matter is complicated by De Gea coming off the line and clattering into the duo. Pique, who was sandwiched between the two, stays down. The loose ball bounces onto Quaresma's path but he uses his hand to control it which is spotted by the referee. Third and final change for Portugal as Andre Silva replaces Guedes.
77` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Fernando Hierro makes his second change and it is Diego Costa who comes off to be replaced by Iago Aspas.
76` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Portugal may be adept at playing on the counter, but there is a dearth of creativity otherwise. Ronaldo and Quaresma’s direct runs can only do so much, as Bernardo Silva’s substitution has ensured there is nobody to orchestrate attacks through the central attacking midfield.
75` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Quaresma gets the ball from a throw-in on the left and looks to score in his trademark style. Sails over De Gea's goal.
72` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Spain have receded into their own half to protect their lead as tables have turned with Portugal attempting to create chances. Spain’s latest goal has also prompted Fernando Santos to change the shape of his side as he introduces Joao Mario and Ricardo Quaresma to the fold. There is still a lot of time in this game but the Portuguese midfield needs to step up soon. Ronaldo has done the grunt work for Portugal tonight while the rest of his compatriots have been surprisingly underwhelming.
70` Portugal 2-3 Spain
Costa almost gets a well-deserved hattrick! Silva plays in a ball onto the path of a galloping Alba. The Barca left-back cuts the ball in towards Costa whose shot rolls harmlessly past Patricio's goal.
68` Portugal 2-3 Spain. Iniesta comes off
Andres Iniesta is replaced by former Barca teammate Thiago. Portugal make their second change as Bernardo Silva is replaced by Ricardo Quaresma.
66` Portugal 2-3 Spain. Fernando Santos makes his first change
Joao Mario replaces Bruno Fernandes.
62` Portugal 2-3 Spain
It’s just around the hour mark at the Iberian derby and the Fisht Stadium at Sochi has absolutely come alive with Nacho’s curling screamer. Spain have had more bouts of meaningful possession and their third goal of the night was inevitable, only that it came from an unlikely source. Nacho’s first goal for his country could not have come at a better time.
60` Portugal 2-3 Spain
The twin goals have clearly ranked Portugal. Ronaldo isn't happy with a foul and with the referee not booking the offender only worsens Ronaldo's mood. A couple of moves later, Isco goes on the counter only to be pulled back by Cedric for a clear foul. However, the Southampton man thinks otherwise and protests. The ref doesn't take kindly to it and warns the right back.
00:48 (IST)
58` Nacho atones for his error!
What a sumptuous strike from Nacho to give Spain the lead for the first time in the match. The ball ping-pongs inside the Portuguese box before bouncing into the path of Nacho. The Real Madrid man's shot goes in off the upright. Game on!
56` Portugal 2-2 Spain
Does Spain have an answer to Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring might? Yes, they do. Diego Costa equalizes for the second time tonight. Costa now has eight goals in his last eight appearances for his nation and Spain might just continue their unbeaten record which they achieved under Lopetegui.
00:44 (IST)
55` Diego Costa levels again!
Costa with the equaliser again! Silva floats in his set-piece towards Busquets at the back post who does well to flick the ball inside the six-yard box where Costa is there to score from close range.
52` Portugal 2-1 Spain
It has been a quiet start to the second half. Spain aren’t concerned by their solitary-goal disadvantage and are opting to build up slowly out of the back, Iniesta dropping deep to circulate the ball. Costa remains the only Spaniard in an advanced position but Spain's low tempo isn’t threatening Portugal by any means.
48` Portugal 2-1 Spain
Slow start to the second half so far. Portugal look to create a chance via Guerrero on the left with Ronaldo and Guedes waiting in the box. The BVB man opts to play in a pass to Guedes but it is cut out by Ramos.
46` Portugal 2-1 Spain
The Iberian derby was expected to be a cracker of a game and the first half has completely lived up to the billing. Portugal take a paltry lead into the second half but howlers from the Spanish defensive fleet are the root cause behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace. The Spanish midfield has been on song with Diego Costa looking particularly menacing every time he is on the ball. Portuguese counter-attacks haven’t borne much fruits but Santos’ side is unlikely to risk their shape for attacking pursuits. Late goals have been the unique feature of the World Cup so far and more drama is certainly in the offing in the second half.
HT. Portugal 2-1 Spain. De Gea fans look away
HT. Portugal 2-1 Spain. Ronaldo gets Portugal off to a flyer!
HT. Portugal 2-1 Spain
Portugal are back in front just minutes from half-time courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful strike but the Selecao das Quinas must thank David de Gea for the gift. The Manchester United goalkeeper fluffed a routine save down the ground and Portugal have taken the lead against the run of play. There is no room for such errors at this level and Spain supporters will surely be disappointed at such a rookie mistake from de Gea.
00:20 (IST)
HT! Portugal 2-1
And that's the last bit of action from the Fisht Stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo scores against the run of play to give Portugal the lead at halftime. Diego Costa had cancelled out Ronaldo's second-minute penalty but David De Gea's howler at the stroke of half-time gives Portugal the lead.
00:17 (IST)
44` David de Gea does a Rob Green!
Remeber Robert Green? Yes the England keeper who let a harmless shot from Clint Dempsey creep into goal in 2010? Well David De Gea has emulated the former QPR keeper by letting a Cristiano Ronaldo shot into goal. Talk about howlers.
41` Portugal 1-1 Spain
Spain have rediscovered their smooth passing skills as the Navigators find it progressively difficult to contend with Andres Iniesta and Isco's runs between the channels. The sliver of space between Portugal's quartet of Pepe, Cedric Soares, Bernardo Silva and Joao Moutinho on the right has proven enough for the two little magicians to operate in. Portugal do not mind conceding possession, as they have repeatedly shown during the last two years, but conceding space could prove very costly as Spain are using Isco’s mobility and Iniesta’s darting runs to stretch the Portugal defence.
38` Portugal 1-1 Spain
Silva swings in a corner and Ramos rises highest but he mistimes his jump as the ball sails over him. Busquets, under pressure from Pepe, can only head it wide.
36` Portugal 1-1 Spain
One attempt's all that Diego Costa needs
34` Portugal 1-1 Spain. Iniesta with another chance to score!
Scintillating passing moves from Spain there to send Alba free on the left. The Barcelona man cuts back to Iniesta in the box. His first-time shot takes a slight touch off Koke and rolls agonisingly past the post!
29` Portugal 1-1 Spain
Spain's equalizer has completely changed the course of the game. Fernando Santos' side had held their shape well for the first quarter of the game, countering at breakneck pace whenever they recovered possession. Goncalo Guedes even had two different opportunities to extend Portugal’s lead but the youngster's decision-making has been suspect so far. The goal, however, has buoyed the Spaniards as Isco hit the bar right after with a scintillating shot following a spectacular run behind the Portuguese defence down the left flank.
26` Portugal 1-1 Spain
And Spain nearly grab the lead! Isco lets fly from the left and the ball comes off the underside of the crossbar and bounces away from goal! Did it go in?! Never mind as Alba gets to the rebound first and tries to turn the ball in from an awkward height. The offside flag is up against the left-back.
25` Portugal 1-1 Spain
Cheeky Ronnie
24` Portugal 1-1 Spain
Spain are back in the mix as Diego Costa single-handedly took out the entire Portuguese defence to score the equalizer. The VAR got involved as well as the Portugal side raised concerns about the nature of Costa's aerial challenge on Pepe. Costa created the goal out of absolutely nowhere with zero support from any of his team-mates, the Atletico Madrid forward swinging the momentum in favour of Spain.
23:58 (IST)
23` Diego Costa levels for Spain!
What a brilliant goal from Costa! He gets wins a long ball ahead of Pepe and there is a doubt that he might have fouled the Besiktas man. He continues his run and does well to slot the ball into the bottom corner! The referee consults the VAR for the alleged foul on Pepe in the build-up. Nothing wrong say the VAR and the gaol stands.
22` Portugal 1-0 Spain
Portugal hit Spain on the counter with Bernardo Silva finding Ronaldo in acres of space on the left. You'd expect him to go for goal but he unselfishly squares to Guides in the box. Ramos gets back quickly to nip the ball off his feet.
21` Portugal 1-0 Spain. Vintage Iniesta!
Iniesta goes on his trademark run near the byline before pulling it back for David Silva. El Mago takes a touch to create some space but that allows the Portuguese defence to close down and his shot is blocked.