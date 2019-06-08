Highlights, Marketa Vondrousova vs Ashleigh Barty, French Open 2019 women's final: Barty wins first-ever Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic's 26-match Grand Slam winning streak is on the line when he and Dominic Thiem resume their rain-suspended French Open semi-final.
They are slated to open Saturday's schedule in Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros.
Thiem was ahead 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted on Friday night. The winner will face 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.
After Djokovic-Thiem concludes, No 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic for the women's championship.
It is the first Grand Slam final for either player.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 21:47:48 IST
Highlights
Ashleigh Barty beats Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 to win the 2019 French Open!
Vondrousova takes a 40-15 lead but Barty battles her way back to get to deuce. A fortunate net caught gives Vondrousova a game point. But my word, what stunning defence from Barty at the baseline on the next point! With Vondrousova at the net, she returns a couple of volleys before smashing a backhand passing winner down the line. And Ashleigh Barty finishes the job with a powerful smash at the net!
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, *1-0
Barty is in total control here. She breaks Vondrousova to win the first game of the second set.
Ashleigh Barty wins the first set 6-1 against Marketa Vondrousova
Barty wastes no time in wrapping up the first set to take a 1-0 lead in the final. This has been a quick and clinical start from the eight seed. Vondrousova, on the other hand, was overwhelmed by the occasion given her shaky start but she started playing her fearless brand of tennis once she got into a rhythm. Barty, however, was well on her way to winning the set by then.
Barty vs Vondrousova *2-0
Barty takes a 30-0 lead. She nets her backhand at the third point but then gets a double break point as Vondrousova double faults. The Australian hits her forehand long to lose one gets the break after Vondrousova hits wide on the next point. Good start for the eight seed!
Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to reach the final!
Djokovic overcooks his backhand to lose the first point. He serves and volleys to win the next point. Thiem absolutely murders the ball with his forehand return to get to 30-30. Djokovic defends well at the net to win the next point but then hits his backhand for deuce. Djokovic flounders once again on game point to bring Thiem back in the game. Thiem gets his third match point after Djokovic can't get the ball over the net off his forehand. Thiem smashes in a forehand winner to bring down the World No 1 and reach his second Roland Garros final!
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 3-5*
Djokovic goes 30-0 ahead before an errant backhand flies wide. He double faults, his fourth of the match. Another backhand error brings up a break point for Thiem. And Thiem gets the break after Djokovic nets his forehand, Incredible! Thiem will now serve for the match!
Novak Djokovic wins the fourth set 7-5 against Dominic Thiem
With the point within his grasp, forehand overcooks his forehand to lose the first point. It's 15-15 as Djokovic nets his drop shot. That is the only point he loses on his serve to clinch the fourth set and force a fifth set in this semi-final.
Dominic Thiem wins the third set 7-5 against Novak Djokovic!
Thiem hits a deep forehand to the corner to set up a down the line forehand winner on the other corner. Two poor returns in a row gives Djokovic a 30-15 lead. Thiem responds with a thunderous forehand winner down the line. A point later, he fires in another forehand winner past Djokovic to get to deuce. Djokovic is having a word with the chair umpire as he believes the shot clock is being started as soon the point is over and not after the crowd's applause dies down. He advances to the net in anticipation of Thiem's failed lob and once again shrugs his shoulders as he sees the umpire start the shot clock as soon as the point is over. That looks to be getting to him as Thiem brings up a set point. Thiem slices long to squander it. Djokovic loses a game point trying to serve and volley as Thiem recover quickly to hit a forehand passing winner. The Austrian gets another set point but Djokovic saves it with a good save. Djokovic gives Thiem a third set point with a forehand unforced error but saves it with an ace down the T. Thiem defends brilliantly and brings up another set point with a backhand passing winner and finally clinches the set with a terrific return. Thiem came up with some clutch shots there and Djokovic, who started the day positively, finds himself 2-1 down
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:42 (IST)
We'll leave you with these amazing pictures of the new Roland Garros champion
Thank you for being with us. Do join us tomorrow for the men's singles final between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. Goodbye!
21:36 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty is the 2019 French Open champion!
21:35 (IST)
21:33 (IST)
The 2019 French Open champion, Ashleigh Barty speaks
Thank you Marketa to you and your team. You were brilliant and I'm sure you'll be in more Grand Slam finals.
Thanks to the FFT for making some good changes to the tournament this year. It is always a pleasure to come here and play.
Lastly, to my team. This one's for you. Thank you for sticking with me for the past three years. Let's go out and celebrate tonight.
21:33 (IST)
The 2019 French Open runner up, Marketa Vondrousova speaks
First of all, congratulations to Ash. You gave me a lesson today, so thank you.
You’re an amazing player and such a nice person, you deserve this. Even though I didn’t get the win, I really enjoyed my time and I’m really happy.
Thanks to FFT and all the sponsors, you made some changes to the venue and made it a lot more enjoyable for us.
Thanks to my team. Hi mom! You guys have worked really hard, and it’s amazing what we did here and I’m really grateful for you.
21:30 (IST)
21:25 (IST)
As she waits for the organisers to set up the podium, Barty gets a few moments alone and the fact that she is a Grand Slam champion finally dawns upon her as tears form in her eyes.
Meanwhile, Chris Evert, a seven-time winner here at Roland Garros is welcomed by a loud cheer as she joins the presentation party.
21:22 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
Barty climbs to a career-best World No 2 ranking after her win.
21:20 (IST)
Barty gives a quick interview after her win
On her win: I played the perfect match today and it has been a crazy two weeks.
On today's match: I was very nervous. Marketa played very well and she had an amazing tournament herself.
On becoming first Australian woman since Court to win French Open: It is a special place for Australian players. Sam came close to winning here so it's nice to win the title here.
21:16 (IST)
Barty becomes the first Australian woman to win the French Open singles title since Margaret Court in 1973! She is also the first tennis player turned cricketer turned tennis player to win a Grand Slam (this is unverified, of course).
21:14 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty beats Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 to win the 2019 French Open!
Vondrousova takes a 40-15 lead but Barty battles her way back to get to deuce. A fortunate net caught gives Vondrousova a game point. But my word, what stunning defence from Barty at the baseline on the next point! With Vondrousova at the net, she returns a couple of volleys before smashing a backhand passing winner down the line. And Ashleigh Barty finishes the job with a powerful smash at the net!
21:08 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, 5-3*
Barty with a quick-fire love-hold to get within a game of her first Grand Slam title.
21:05 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, *4-3
Vondrousova drops two points but gets the hold. Barty still on top in this match.
21:02 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, 4-2*
Barty plays two really delicate drop shots on the first and last points of the game to get the hold. Vondrousova, though, looks in good knick. But time and games are running out for the young Czech player.
20:57 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, *3-2
Vondrousova gets an easy love-hold to win her second game of the match.
20:55 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, 3-1*
Barty races to a 40-0 lead. At game point, she advances to the net but can't return a powerful Vondrousova forehand passing shot. However, that's the only point she loses on her serve.
20:52 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, *2-1
Vondrousova comes up with a clutch ace down the T to save a break point. She is still having trouble getting past Barty's defence and is yet to play her favoured drop shot. Barty moves Vondrousova around in the next rally to bring up another break point but the Czech serves her way out of trouble. She gets a second game point and finally gets the hold with two brilliant forehands.
20:46 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, 2-0*
At 15-15, Barty plays an inch-perfect slice and then follows it up with a lob that Vondrousova smacks wide. A Vondrousova forehand error brings up two game points but loses both. Two more follow but she loses both. Vondrousova gets a break point but Barty saves it with a smash at the net. Barty finally gets the hold at the fifth time of asking.
20:38 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 6-1, *1-0
Barty is in total control here. She breaks Vondrousova to win the first game of the second set.
20:33 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty wins the first set 6-1 against Marketa Vondrousova
Barty wastes no time in wrapping up the first set to take a 1-0 lead in the final. This has been a quick and clinical start from the eight seed. Vondrousova, on the other hand, was overwhelmed by the occasion given her shaky start but she started playing her fearless brand of tennis once she got into a rhythm. Barty, however, was well on her way to winning the set by then.
20:28 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *5-1
Barty races to a 40-0 lead. Vondrousova saves one break point with a crisp forehand winner and then a second off a Barty backhand error. Barty looks to play a drop shot from behind the baseline but she can't clear the net and Vondrousova saves three break points. Barty brings up another break point with a powerful passing winner and then gets the break back on the next point. The Australian will now serve for the first set.
20:23 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 4-1*
Barty goes 0-30 down with a couple of forehand errors but fights her way back into the game to 30-30. Vondrousova gets her first break point. She pulls out the drop shot but Barty pounces on it to restore parity in the game. Barty gives another break point with a forehand wide. She open up the court nicely and carves a clean forehand winner to save another break point. A double fault brings up a third break point in the game. Vondrousova finally gets the break and gets her first game of the match.
20:17 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *4-0
Vondrousova looks to draw Barty in with a drop shot and the Australian gets to it and caresses a winner down the line. The Czech teen then sends an easy putaway to the net and follows it up with a service winner. At 30-30, Vondrousova once again plays a drop shot but Barty is on it in a jiffy and slices a backhand which Vondrousova can't return. Vondrousova saves the break point but then overcooks her backhand to give Barty another one. Once again the Czech turns to the drop shot and it works this time as Barty returns wide. The Aussie gets a third break point off a Vondrousova backhand error and another error gives Barty the break.
20:10 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 3-0*
Barty races to a 40-0 lead hitting a clean forehand winner and an ace down the T on the way. She completes the love-hold with another forehand winner.
20:08 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *2-0
Barty takes a 30-0 lead. She nets her backhand at the third point but then gets a double break point as Vondrousova double faults. The Australian hits her forehand long to lose one gets the break after Vondrousova hits wide on the next point. Good start for the eight seed!
20:05 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova 1-0*
Barty completes an easy hold to 15 with an ace.
20:03 (IST)
Barty vs Vondrousova *0-0
Barty will get us started in the 2019 French Open women's singles final!
20:00 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova LIVE!
The two finalists are out to rapturous applause from a full-house Court Philippe Chatrier. It is a big day for both of them with a first Grand Slam title in sight.
19:55 (IST)
The magnificent Coupe Suzanne Lenglen!
19:50 (IST)
Ashleigh Barty’s robustness meets teen Marketa Vondrousova’s big-match mettle in women’s singles final
Barty has won both the pair’s previous outings - on grass at Birmingham in 2017, and on hard courts last year at the Cincinnati Masters. But Vondrousova stretched the Australian on each of those occasions and clay could mean a different ball game altogether.
Experience will be on Barty’s side in the women’s singles final, but if anyone can pull off the seemingly impossible, it is Vondrousova.
Anuradha Santhanam previews the final here.
19:47 (IST)
Once a tennis want-away, Ashleigh Barty embraces the game and pressure to enter maiden Slam final
There were no wild celebrations for the 23-year-old, who became the first Australian since Samantha Stosur (2011 US Open) to make a Grand Slam final. “It's all incredible, I can't believe it, and I can't wait to be in the final,” an excited Barty said in the courtside interview. Having once turned away from the game and its pressures, Barty is now embracing them whole-heartedly.
Deepti Patwardhan writes on Ash Barty's semi-final win here.
19:45 (IST)
Marketa Vondrousova's moment of reckoning arrives on back of her unyielding tenacity and sublime skills
A combination of skill, physicality and the ability to strategise is crucial, and for Vondrousova, she has been able to stay balanced while those around her have crumbled. Sometimes, that is the most important thing. And at only 19, it is something Marketa Vondrousova appears to have mastered. Majorly.
Read Anuradha Santhanam's profile of the 19-year-old Czech teen Marketa Vondrousova here.
19:43 (IST)
Women's final to start shortly!
There's no time to breathe! Up next is THE match of the day. Eighth seed Ashleigh Barty takes on 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in a women's singles final no one could have predicted.
19:41 (IST)
Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach the final!
19:38 (IST)
Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic to reach the final!
Thiem ends Djokovic's dream of a second Nole Slam and also the World No 1's unbeaten run at Grand Slams to set up a repeat of last year's Roland Garros final with Rafael Nadal. It is also the 25-year-old's first win in five sets and he also becomes the first Austrian to reach the final of more than one Grand Slam.
19:35 (IST)
Dominic Thiem beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to reach the final!
Djokovic overcooks his backhand to lose the first point. He serves and volleys to win the next point. Thiem absolutely murders the ball with his forehand return to get to 30-30. Djokovic defends well at the net to win the next point but then hits his backhand for deuce. Djokovic flounders once again on game point to bring Thiem back in the game. Thiem gets his third match point after Djokovic can't get the ball over the net off his forehand. Thiem smashes in a forehand winner to bring down the World No 1 and reach his second Roland Garros final!
19:26 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *5-6
Thiem shows off his silken touch to play a delicate drop shot on his way to getting a vital love-hold. He has punctured Djokovic's momentum a bit there.
19:24 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 5-5*
At 30-0, Thiem plays a sublime backhand to win his first point. Djokovic then hits his backhand wide. Thiem defends very well to return Djokovic's smash but then a shot later his backhand hits the tape and loops wide. Thiem hits a forehand which Djokovic challenges confidently and the umpire comes down to confirm it. Djokovic is pumped.
19:17 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *4-5
Djokovic wins the first point with a well-taken volley. Thiem lands a powerful backhan right on the line. He races to a double set point and faults on his first serve. But loses both through errors. He overcooks his forehand to give Djokovic a break point and then slams his backhand into the net to be broken! This match is not over yet!
19:13 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 3-5*
Djokovic goes 30-0 ahead before an errant backhand flies wide. He double faults, his fourth of the match. Another backhand error brings up a break point for Thiem. And Thiem gets the break after Djokovic nets his forehand, Incredible! Thiem will now serve for the match!
19:09 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *3-4
Djokovic looks in good touch right now. He plays an inch-perfect backhand which sets up the third point for him. The Serb goes on the attack and brings up a break point with an easy put away at the net. A forehand error from Djokovic gets the game to deuce. He attacks the net once again and brings up another break point. Thiem lobs, Djokovic waits anxiously at the net and raises his fist as the ball lands long. Thiem just stands there in disbelief. Djokovic gets the break back.
19:03 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 2-4*
Controversial restart to the match! Djokovic stops mid-rally to challenge a Thiem forehand. The umpire comes down from his chair and rules it in much to Djokovic' shock. Boos erupt around the stadium and Hawkeye shows that the ball landed long. Djokovic responds to being a break down by sending in a big serve and then gets the hold.
18:56 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Djokovic, sporting a change of shirt, and Thiem are out and hitting a couple of balls to warm up. The match will resume will Djokovic serving at 40-40 in the sixth game of the fifth set.
18:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Right then. The covers are coming off as we speak and the action will resume.
By the way, the women's final between Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova had been scheduled to start seven minutes ago. For the second time in a year, a women's Grand Slam final has being pushed behind to accomodate a men's semi-final match.
17:53 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
It has started to rain with Djokovic struggling to stay in the match. At 30-30, Thiem plays a lob which Djokovic gets to. However, he loses his footing a bit and the ball also spins away a bit as Djokovic gets down a break point. He saves it and then sprints off the court immediately as the rain starts coming down hard. Fans scurry to take cover as the organisers quickly pull out the covers.
17:48 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
17:46 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-4
Thiem begins the game with a brilliant sliced backhand winner with Djokovic advancing to the net. Thiem follows it up with a service winner and then brings up triple game point. Djokovic comes up with a monster return to win one point. Thiem double faults but still gets the hold to back up the break.
17:43 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 1-3*
Three backhand errors in a row from Djokovic brings up triple break point for Thiem. The Serb saves one but a net caught goes against him and he is down a break in the decider!
17:38 (IST)
Djokovic vs Thiem 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, *1-2
Thiem goes a break point down with a couple of forehand errors. He saves it by drawing Djokovic forward with a drop shot who then proceeds to hit long. Thiem gets a game point with a good serve and goes on to get the hold.