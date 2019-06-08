Highlights, Marketa Vondrousova vs Ashleigh Barty, French Open 2019 women's final: Barty wins first-ever Grand Slam title

Ashleigh Barty is the 2019 French Open champion!

The 2019 French Open champion, Ashleigh Barty speaks

Thank you Marketa to you and your team. You were brilliant and I'm sure you'll be in more Grand Slam finals.

Thanks to the FFT for making some good changes to the tournament this year. It is always a pleasure to come here and play.



Lastly, to my team. This one's for you. Thank you for sticking with me for the past three years. Let's go out and celebrate tonight.