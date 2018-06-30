Seasoned Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the $700,000 Malaysia Open semi-finals after registering straight game victories in their respective women's and men's quarter-final matches in Bukit Jalil here on Friday.
Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu overcame a stiff challenge before taming reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin 22-20, 21-19 in a fiercely-fought 53-minute quarter-final clash while Srikanth hardly broke into a sweat while beating France's Brice Leverdez 21-18, 21-14.
Fourth seed Srikanth, who won a silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, dumped World No 22 Leverdez 21-18, 21-14 in a 39-minute clash at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur.
The Indian had also beaten the French in three games at the All England Championship this year.
The 25-year-old Srikanth will take on former World No 2 and 2015 world championship bronze medallist Kento Momota of Japan in the race to the final of the world tour super 750 tournament on Saturday.
Later in the day, the clash between third seed Sindhu and former World No 1 Carolina witnessed a close contest in the first game, that saw both shuttlers going neck and neck before the Indian kept her nerve to pocket it.
The second game too went about in similar fashion, with the Spaniard making a quick recovery but somehow failed to get the momentum going against the lanky Hyderabadi.
This was Sindhu's fifth win over the former world champion in 11 meetings and third in the last four.
The 22-year-old Indian will next take on top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who has a remarkable 8-3 advantage in career meetings and has beaten the Indian in their last four matches.
The last time Sindhu won against the Chinese Taipei girl was at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 16:44 PM
Take a look at today's fixtures:
16:43 (IST)
That's it from the penultimate day of the Malaysia Open. India's campaign came to an end following the losses of Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu. The 24-year-old was beaten to the dust by an in-form Kento Momota, while the latter went down fighting against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying. Hope you enjoyed our coverage. We'll see you soon.
15:35 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei enters final: 21-18, 21-15
Crowd favourite Lee entered his 14th final at Malaysia Open after an incredible straight-games win over Tommy Sugiarto. The Malaysian ace produced some explosive badminton in both the games to register a convincing victory.
15:29 (IST)
19-15! Excellent wristy strokes from the mid-court there by Lee. The Malaysian is just two points away from entering the final
15:22 (IST)
16-10! Lee is on a roll at the moment. He is leaving no room for error, hitting back-to-back smashes down the line.
15:19 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
9-7! Lee extends his lead over Sugiarto. He no longer looks uncomfortable at the back of the court.
15:10 (IST)
4-3! Sugiarto takes a slender lead over Lee. The Indonesian shuttler has pushed Lee towards the left tramline quite often.
15:07 (IST)
Lee Chong Wei wins first game: 21-18
Sugiarto tried everything he could to stop Lee, but the Malaysian shuttler's superb defence proved to be too strong.
14:55 (IST)
16-13! Despite a slow start, Lee has managed to get into the groove and is winning back-to-back points against Sugiarto. The Malaysian fans are loving every bit of it.
14:50 (IST)
11-10! Marvellous forehand push to unsettle Sugiarto near the mid-court. It's Lee who has a slender lead going into the mid-game break.
14:48 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
7-7! After letting Sugiarto open up a 4-0 lead, Lee strikes back with some incredible netplay to level the scores in the opening game.
14:40 (IST)
Time for the second men's singles semi-final clash:
Home favourite Lee Chong Wei takes on Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia.
14:39 (IST)
Fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon loses to He Bingjiao 17-21, 17-21 to crash out of the Malaysia Open.
14:07 (IST)
In the other women's singles match, China's He Bingjiao has taken a 1-0 lead over former World No 1 Ratchanok Intanon after bagging the opening game 21-17. She came from behind to pip the Thai shuttler. A great prospect
14:05 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
13:35 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying enters final
The defending champion defeated PV Sindhu 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 in 55 minutes to book a place in her third consecutive final at the Malaysia Open. Sindhu did everything she could to unsettle Tai by playing a variety of strokes from the net. However, it was Sindhu's fitness towards the end that caused a few hiccups.
With this, the Indian challenge comes to an end.
13:27 (IST)
18-8! The World No 1 is just toying around at the moment. She is just unpredictable and it looks like Sindhu has given up.
13:25 (IST)
15-8! Tai Tzu defends a slew of attacking strokes from Sindhu with perfection. Well, when she is playing like that, it's really difficult to stop her.
13:23 (IST)
11-6!
Just when you thought that Tai Tzu was finding it difficult to get into the rhythm, the World No 1 proves us wrong with her quick movements and wrist wizardry.
13:21 (IST)
13:18 (IST)
7-5! Oh, we were wrong. There's your delicate drop shot. Tai Tzu loves it. Sindhu wasn't even able to judge it properly.
13:16 (IST)
3-3! This match is going down the wire. The drop shots have fizzled out a bit as it's more about net shots. Sindhu can make the most of it by using her height to her advantage.
13:14 (IST)
PV Sindhu draws level
The Ianky Indian shuttler wins the second game 21-19 to force a decider. Tai Tzu Ying lost her focus towards the end of the game and Sindhu took advantage of that rare blip.
13:11 (IST)
19-19! Tai Tzu makes a rare error at the net to gift a point to Sindhu.
13:10 (IST)
13:08 (IST)
15-15! Ah, it's so close. Both Sindhu and Tai are trying to drain each other out. Sindhu needs to react quickly or else Tai will finish it off.
13:05 (IST)
13-13! Tai Tzu's push clear lands wide as we are back level in the second game. Sindhu needs to take her chances now to enforce a decider.
13:04 (IST)
11-10! And Tai Tzu makes everything look so easy. It's so enjoyable. She just glides around the court with ease. After trailing 1-6, the Taiwanese makes a strong come back to take the lead at the mid-game break of the second game.
13:02 (IST)
12:59 (IST)
8-5! A confident attacking shot from the left tramline. Sindhu is getting into the groove, albeit slowly. That's what good technical players do
12:58 (IST)
12:57 (IST)
4-1! Sindhu wins four quick points to plot her recovery. She is able to return the shuttle from the frontcourt. Maybe, Tai has become more predictable.
12:54 (IST)
Tai Tzu wins first game: 21-15
The World No 1 shuttler wasn't really tested in the opening game as she was able to return Sindhu's push clears and backhand strokes. Tai pushed Sindhu towards the back of the court to take control of the net.
12:51 (IST)
19-14! Tai Tzu hits an over-the-head shot to push Sindhu towards the backcourt. The Taiwanese manages to find an opening to hit winners.
12:48 (IST)
12:46 (IST)
13-11! Sindhu is trying her best to read Tai Tzu's game but the Taiwanese is maintaining a two-point lead. Drop shots galore!
12:44 (IST)
12:43 (IST)
10-6! So many good rallies and so many drop shots. Four straight points for Tai, who is looking comfortable at the baseline. Sindhu's punch clears have not been accurate.
12:40 (IST)
12:37 (IST)
6-3! Great defence by Tai to take control of the attacking strokes coming from Sindhu. A drop shot and she snatches another point.
12:36 (IST)
4-2! Tai takes advantage of Sindhu's position at the net to hit a flat smash quickly. Oh, did the strings break? No, Tai doesn't want to changer her racquet.
12:34 (IST)
1-1! Both players have won one point each by playing drop shots at the net. Are we going to see a lot of that? Sindhu's attacking prowess could prove to be a handful for Tai, who relies more on her deception.
12:32 (IST)
And get ready for another big clash...
India's PV Sindhu is up against World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semi-finals
12:31 (IST)
12:28 (IST)
12:27 (IST)
Kento Momota enters final
The left-handed Japanese shuttler defeated fourth seed Kidambi Srikanth 21-13, 21-13 in 42 minutes. Srikanth was never in the match as he looked out of strokes. Meanwhile, Momota played with a variety of strokes and that's what makes him so dangerous.
12:22 (IST)
19-12! Momota is just two points away from reaching the final of the Malaysia Open. There have been too many mistakes from Srikanth in both the games.
12:20 (IST)
11-16! A great rally and a fantastic response by Srikanth, who seems to have increased the pace of the game. Need more of this from the Indian.