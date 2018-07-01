BIG MATCH PREVIEW:

No shuttler has had success at a single tournament like Lee Chong Wei has at the Malaysia Open. The 35-year-old shuttler, who has won the tournament every year since 2004 except in 2007, 2015 and 2017, is chasing his 12th title.

However, Momota has looked hungrier than ever on return from a year-long gambling ban in 2017 and is winning titles without being tested.

The BAC champion has stitched a 21-match unbeaten run that dates back to March when he won the Vietnam International Challenge.

He has already beaten Chong Wei once this year when the two met in the semi-final of Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan and has made light work of reigning Olympic champion Chen Long not once but twice.