Srinivas Reddy tinkers with the team again. But perhaps he has the best team out on form. Rishank Devadiga's 13 points in the last game cannot be ignored, so does Rohit Kumar's performance in India's win over Pakistan earlier in the competition. The biggest surprise though comes at left corner where Girish Ernak gets the nod over Surender Nada. Reddy has decided to ignore his partnership with Mohit Chhillar and opted for the more in-form Ernak.

In defence, Surjeet returns and Deepak Niwas Hooda keeps his place. Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Chaudhari provide excellent alternatives. India shuld have enough to see Pakistan off who haven't included Sajjad Shaukat and Muzammal Hussain.