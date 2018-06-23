Match 1 Review: India stood up to their reputation, thrashing Pakistan 36-20 n the opening match of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai at the Al Wasl sports club on Friday.
The Ajay Thakur-led side started off sensibly, gauging the weakness and strength of Pakistan in the initial minutes before thrashing their arch-rivals to notch up a tsunami of points.
Reeling under pressure, Pakistan gifted away some easy points as they lacked any coordination and confidence on the mat.
Both teams started on a positive note but after few minutes, Pakistan sent back India's star raider Rahul Chaudhary to take a one-point lead. But Indian skipper Thakur equalised handsomely through a gentle touch on the opponent's side.
At one point India got a chance to reduce the opponents to three players but Sandeep failed in doing so.
A comfortably placed India then had the opportunity to hand Pakistan all out and they did that in style. Rohit, who was the substitute for Surjeet, came for the raid and inflicted an all-out to make it 14-8 with only four minutes remaining.
In the 18th minute, Rohit got a brilliant opportunity to make his opponents reel on the floor and he made it with an excellent raid to force Pakistan to play with one player.
By the time, the first half ended India deservingly made a lop-sided affair with a whopping 22-8 lead.
The change of sides saw Thakur making it worse for Pakistan as he inflicted another all out in the opening second of the second half.
It was clearly visible that the Pakistan players were feeling the heat as they gifted some easy points, helping India swell their lead to 27-8.
But Pakistan did not give up easily, threatening India by getting four players out but Rohit splashed water on their plans and took some crucial points to maintain the lead.
Towards the end, Pakistan managed to sneak in a few points but that was not enough to overhaul India's lead as the Thakur-led side kicked off their campaign in style.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 22:34 PM
Highlights
And that's it
22:33 (IST)
That's it from us today. India puts up yet another clinical showing at the Kabaddi Masters to go to top of Group A with ten points. With Ajay Thakur not exactly in prime form, he let the younger raiders to take centrestage. Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat shouldered the responsibility with two Super 10s to ensure India pick up a facile win
India have no match on Sunday with Pakistan taking on Kenya in the Group A encounter. Iran are on top of Group B with ten points from their two matches.
Join us on Monday for the next India match
22:25 (IST)
Here's the post-match press conference of the India-Kenya match
22:15 (IST)
FT: India 48-19 Kenya
Emphatic win for India. Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat the star of the show
India sit pretty at top of Group A with 10 points. India play Pakistan next on 25 June
22:12 (IST)
And that's it
India beat Kenya 48-19. It was a clinical performance from the Ajay Thakur-led side. Kenya showed flashes of brilliance but it wasn't enough in front of a rampaging Indian side that found two new stars today in the form of Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat
22:04 (IST)
IND 47-17 KEN
Rishank! What a way to mark your first start for your country. A super raid to put Kenya on the cusp of an all out again. A super 10 on full debut. What a player!
21:59 (IST)
IND 42-14 KEN
Sandeep Narwal's raiding style excites the crowd. However it doesn't end well for the Indian all-rounder as he is tackled. Sandeep is an entertainer wherever he plays.
Final four minutes of play
21:50 (IST)
IND 37-12 KEN
Wow! Monu Goyat almost wipes off Kenya in a single raid. He seemed doomed with a heap of Kenyan players over him, but he somehow gets his right foot over the line
21:41 (IST)
21:35 (IST)
HT! IND 27-9 KEN
It's been a walk in the park for India. Rishank Devadiga, Deepak Hoods have been excellent. Ajay Thakur hasn't been at his scoring best but has allowed the in-form Devadiga to take the lead in raiding. Good half from India.
21:32 (IST)
IND 25-9 KEN
Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat are doing their hopes of getting into the first team a world of good.
Meanwhile, Raju Lal Chaudhary who has not been very impressive is replaced by Mohit Chhillar
21:27 (IST)
IND 17-9 KEN
Deepak Niwas Hooda is such a utility player for India. He is primarily in as a defender but is among the top raiders in the game. With India down to three men, Deepak Hooda gets a crucial raid point to put India back on track.
21:22 (IST)
IND 14-7 KEN
Kenya have slowly upped their aggression and they seem to be getting into the groove. Indian defenders are making a few mistakes now
21:15 (IST)
IND 7-3 KEN
21:10 (IST)
IND 2-0 KEN
Indian raiders are off to a good start as captain Ajay Thakur and Monu Goyat pick points with their very first raids
21:09 (IST)
Here's Firstpost correspondent Kaushal Shukla LIVE from the Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai, previewing Match No 4 between India and Kenya
21:03 (IST)
20:56 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
IRN 52-17 ARG
Iran just getting a tad carried away. Giving away sloppy points. The Asians are down to three men. Can Argentina bag an all out?
20:32 (IST)
IRN 38-7 ARG
Argentina try to urge the crowd to back them. Unfortunately, all they get is 'Brazil Brazil' chants. It's never good time to be Argentina when their football team is not doing well
20:21 (IST)
TEAM NEWS!
Srinivas Reddy rings in the changes. Four new names in the Indian line-up for the game against Kenya. Sandeep Narwal, Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat and Girish Ernak all start. Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Surender Nada and Surjeet drop to the bench. Still no place for Manjeet Chhillar.
Devadiga, Goyat make their first start for India. Girish Ernak makes his national debut
20:17 (IST)
IRN 23-6 ARG
What a moment that was! Emad sends five Argentinian players out of the mat with a brilliant super raid that helps Iran inflict the second all-out to their opponents in a span of just a few minutes. Iran on a roll now.
20:12 (IST)
Indian team are on the sidelines following the opening match of the day
20:07 (IST)
IRN 3-3 ARG
Argentina open the scoring. Brilliant defence. A fine moment for the South Americans.
It's 3-0! Gabriel Sacchi told me that Argentina have a plan and are not here to make up the numbers. So far so good. Dream start for Argentina.
Iran catch up immediately to level the scores
20:00 (IST)
The teams are out. Iran heavy favourites here, but Argentina have nothing to lose
19:57 (IST)
19:55 (IST)
A very young Iran team. No Meraj Sheykh, no Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani but this side showed why kabaddi isn't about individuals. A fine defensive display helped them floor South Korea 35-20 in their opening game yesterday. On that evidence, Iran are expected to challenge India for the title. A well-coached side that can give anyone a run for their money.
On the other hand, Argentina are kabaddi rookies, they do have the experience of playing the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup. Captain Rafael Acevedo is among several players to have featured in Ahmadabad.
They promised to put up a much better show in this competition, so let's see what have they got
19:32 (IST)
While the match 4 will be between India and Kenya, the experienced Iran take on newcomers Argentina in Match No 3 that will kickstart Day 2's proceedings at the Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai
19:22 (IST)
India are coming off a convincing 36-20 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener on Friday. Here's the match report by Kaushal Shukla
19:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of Day 2 of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai. In the opening match of the day, Iran take on Argentina, followed by tournament favourites India taking on Kenya