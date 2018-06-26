Preview: World Champions India and runners-up Iran booked semi-final berths from their respective groups to continue their supremacy in the six-nation Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.

India once again put up a dominating show to prevail over Pakistan 41-17 for their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in their second and final leg group A exchange.

India had thrashed their bitter foes 36-20 in the opening game of the six-nation meet on 22 June.

For India, the most expensive player Monu Goyat, who came in as a substitute in the second half topped the raid charts with seven points.

Captain Ajay Thakur and Rishank Devadiga scored six points each as they inflicted two all-outs en route to another convincing victory.

Rohit gave India a 6-1 lead inside five minutes with a super raid and a couple of minutes later, inflicted the first all-out.

Pakistan had no answers to the attacking and deceptive style of Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and skipper Thakur.

There was further setback for Pakistan when captain Nasir Ali was down with an injury in a 17th minute action, but fortunately for them, he returned in the second half.

In Tuesday's match India take on Kenya. In the previous encounter both these teams, Thakur and Co emerged victorious without breaking a sweat. Even in today's match, the result isn't expected to be any different.