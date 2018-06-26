Preview: World Champions India and runners-up Iran booked semi-final berths from their respective groups to continue their supremacy in the six-nation Kabaddi Masters at the Al Wasl Sports Complex.
India once again put up a dominating show to prevail over Pakistan 41-17 for their second successive victory against their arch-rivals in their second and final leg group A exchange.
India had thrashed their bitter foes 36-20 in the opening game of the six-nation meet on 22 June.
For India, the most expensive player Monu Goyat, who came in as a substitute in the second half topped the raid charts with seven points.
Captain Ajay Thakur and Rishank Devadiga scored six points each as they inflicted two all-outs en route to another convincing victory.
Rohit gave India a 6-1 lead inside five minutes with a super raid and a couple of minutes later, inflicted the first all-out.
Pakistan had no answers to the attacking and deceptive style of Rohit Kumar, Rishank Devadiga and skipper Thakur.
There was further setback for Pakistan when captain Nasir Ali was down with an injury in a 17th minute action, but fortunately for them, he returned in the second half.
In Tuesday's match India take on Kenya. In the previous encounter both these teams, Thakur and Co emerged victorious without breaking a sweat. Even in today's match, the result isn't expected to be any different.
Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 22:26 PM
Highlights
Full Time
IND 50-15 KEN
Surjeet finishes with a super raid as India hand Kenya a schooling in every sense of the word. Kenya did well in the end to reduce India to two men, but lacked the experience to finish the job.
Kenya now need to beat Pakistan by more than 7 points to qualify for the semi-final. India go into semis with 100% win record
IND 29-5 KEN
End of the first half. India completely dominant. Can Kenya save some pride in the second half?
Starting line-up for India:
Ajay Thakur, Surender Nada, Surjeet, Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Chhillar, Girish Ernak, Rishank Devadiga
Starting line-up for Kenya:
Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Chrispine Otieno, Esau Otieno, Izaac Njoroge, Elphas Otieno, David Mosambayi
22:16 (IST)
India enter the semis with a 100 percent win record. They were hardly tested in the league matches winning each of them with massive margins. None of the teams gave India any kind of fight and the coach Srinivas Reddy has tested almost every member of the squad ahead of the Asian Games.
India now face Republic of Korea in the semi-final.
That's it from here and see you all once again for the semi-final and hopefully the Finals coverage from Al Wasl Sports Stadium, Dubai
22:06 (IST)
Full Time
IND 50-15 KEN
Surjeet finishes with a super raid as India hand Kenya a schooling in every sense of the word. Kenya did well in the end to reduce India to two men, but lacked the experience to finish the job.
Kenya now need to beat Pakistan by more than 7 points to qualify for the semi-final. India go into semis with 100% win record
21:54 (IST)
IND 46-13 KEN
SUPER RAID! Obiero Victor has been Kenya's most impressive player. With that super raid, Kenya have a chance of enforcing an all out. That would be a big positive for Kenya from the match
Obiero goes out on the lobby and he is out. Surjeet gets a touch point in the next raid. India revive two men and Kenya's hopes of enforcing an all out may well have disappeared
21:46 (IST)
IND 40-6 KEN
Kenya score a point after a long time and it's met with sarcastic cheers from the crowd.
21:42 (IST)
IND 36-5 KEN
ALL OUT! India are relentless. Their raiders have been on top of their game again. No team seems to know the way to tackle this three-pronged attack
21:40 (IST)
Argentina entertaining the crowd with some moves of their own. The South Americans have been a breath of fresh air off the field.
On a different note, Argentina play Nigeria is crucial game in the FIFA World Cup tonight. Will the blue and whites be dancing at the end of the night?
21:30 (IST)
IND 29-5 KEN
End of the first half. India completely dominant. Can Kenya save some pride in the second half?
21:20 (IST)
IND 15-4 KEN
Rahul Chaudhari is being given a run. Rishank Devadiga who has been impressive all throughout the tournament gets a deserved breather. Reddy wants all his players in form ahead of semi-finals
21:18 (IST)
IND 15-2 KEN
Laventer Oguta takes a timeout. Kenya need calming down. India have made a habit of coming storming out of the blocks and no opponents have managed to
deal with that threat. Oguta's words appear to have made a difference as Kenya catch Pardeep Narwal to record their second point of the game
21:15 (IST)
IND 13-1 KEN
What an ankle hold from Surender Nada to halt the big David Mosambayi in his tracks. Pardeep follows it up with the first touch point of the game. The ones introduced by Srinivas Reddy are making a mark early on
ALL OUT! Pardeep Narwal seems to be a man on a mission. He has looked like his usual menacing player in this game so far and Kenya are struggling to cope with it.
21:12 (IST)
IND 3-0 KEN
Pardeep Narwal gets a massive reception from the crowd as he comes to raid. He begins with a bonus. Important for India to get someone like him firing before semi-finals
21:10 (IST)
India enter with loud cheers
21:02 (IST)
A few changes for India. Pardeep Narwal returns to the side in place of Rohit Kumar. Surender Nada is back at left corner. That sees Girish Ernak move to the cover position. Deepak Hooda gets a deserved rest. Ajay Thakur, Surjeet and Rishank Devadiga are retained
21:00 (IST)
Iran beat Argentina in their last league match to end with 100% win record
20:56 (IST)
Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Iran took on Argentina and have ended the league stage with a 100% win record. They beat Argentina 57-27. Improved performance from the South Americans after a poor first half
20:54 (IST)
Starting line-up for India:
Ajay Thakur, Surender Nada, Surjeet, Pardeep Narwal, Mohit Chhillar, Girish Ernak, Rishank Devadiga
Starting line-up for Kenya:
Obiero Victor, Obilo James, Chrispine Otieno, Esau Otieno, Izaac Njoroge, Elphas Otieno, David Mosambayi
20:41 (IST)
Here are a few takeaways from Monday's match between India and Pakistan
20:34 (IST)
Earlier today, our Firstpost correspondent in Dubai, Kaushal Shukla, interviewed Kenyan kabaddi team's coach.
Here's the video
20:18 (IST)
The previous three matches for the Indian team has been lopsided affairs. They beat Pakistan 36-20 in the tournament opener. They followed it with a 48-19 win over Kenya. After a day's break they faced Pakistan once again and convincingly beat them 41-17
20:10 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018. Match No 10 of the six-nation tournament is between India and Kenya. India have won all their matches so far and have booked their place in the semi-final. Kenya are yet to open their account.