live

Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Full score: Idrissa Sylla saves NEUFC in 1-1 draw

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from the first leg of the ISL semi-final fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United on Firstpost.com's live blog!

FP Sports March 06, 2021 18:24:35 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Full score: Idrissa Sylla saves NEUFC in 1-1 draw

Rok Krishna and Federico Gallego have both been crucial to their team's playoff bids this season. ISL

Highlights

21:40 (ist)

That's it for tonight folks!

ATK looked like they'd be taking a slender lead into the second leg, courtesy of David Williams' excellently taken first-half goal, but Idrissa Sylla had something to say about it, scoring a thrilling equaliser in the 93rd minute. With both semi-finals now all-square after a couple of draws, there's everything still to play for in the second legs. Join us on Monday, as we bring you all the latest updates and more from FC Goa's match against Mumbai City! Until then, good bye and goodnight. 
21:28 (ist)

FT | NorthEast United 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

An end-to-end affair in the first half, this match eventually boiled down to a tetchy back and forth as the second half progressed, but it was brought back to life in spectacular fashion by an equalising goal from Idrissa Sylla in the 93rd minute! ATK Mohun Bagan appeared to be taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg, and were never under too much pressure, barring a small spell on either side of half time, but like they've done on several occasions in the league stage, NorthEast United manage to stay alive. 
21:25 (ist)

94' | NorthEast United 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

IN THE DYING EMBERS OF THIS MATCH, IDRISSA SYLLA GETS HIS TEAM A CRUCIAL EQUALISER! It comes from a delightful cross off the boot of Luis Machado, and Sylla leaps highest, before dispatching his header beyond the reach of Arindam Bhattacharya! That goal came out of absolutely nowhere, but it essentially means that we're right back to square one in this semi-final tie!
20:20 (ist)

HT | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

The half-time whistle could not come soon enough for ATK! They were under siege, with NorthEast's frontline pressing them back towards their own goal. Gallego almost put Ashutosh on the score sheet with a delightful set-piece delivery, but the NEUTD man's header is tipped over the cross-bar by Bhattacharja. But ATK persevered, and thanks to some good defending and some sloppy play from NorthEast, the reigning champions enter the half-time break in this semi-final match with their slender, slender lead intact. 
20:08 (ist)

35' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

DAVID WILLIAMS TAKE A BOW! The Australian scores a gorgeous goal! After being slipped into play by Roy Krishna, he pulls off a delightful little fake at the edge of the penalty area which leaves a couple of NorthEast defenders seeing stars, before sending Subhasish Chowdhury the wrong way with his low finish. ATK Mohun Bagan are in front in this match, and you have to say, deservedly so!
18:37 (ist)

Here's ATK's Starting XI!

Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.
18:36 (ist)

Federico Gallego starts for NorthEast United!

Subhasish Roy (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
18:30 (ist)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL playoffs!

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a thrilling contest!

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:40 (IST)

That's it for tonight folks!

ATK looked like they'd be taking a slender lead into the second leg, courtesy of David Williams' excellently taken first-half goal, but Idrissa Sylla had something to say about it, scoring a thrilling equaliser in the 93rd minute. With both semi-finals now all-square after a couple of draws, there's everything still to play for in the second legs. Join us on Monday, as we bring you all the latest updates and more from FC Goa's match against Mumbai City! Until then, good bye and goodnight. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:28 (IST)

FT | NorthEast United 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

An end-to-end affair in the first half, this match eventually boiled down to a tetchy back and forth as the second half progressed, but it was brought back to life in spectacular fashion by an equalising goal from Idrissa Sylla in the 93rd minute! ATK Mohun Bagan appeared to be taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg, and were never under too much pressure, barring a small spell on either side of half time, but like they've done on several occasions in the league stage, NorthEast United manage to stay alive. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:25 (IST)

94' | NorthEast United 1 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

IN THE DYING EMBERS OF THIS MATCH, IDRISSA SYLLA GETS HIS TEAM A CRUCIAL EQUALISER! It comes from a delightful cross off the boot of Luis Machado, and Sylla leaps highest, before dispatching his header beyond the reach of Arindam Bhattacharya! That goal came out of absolutely nowhere, but it essentially means that we're right back to square one in this semi-final tie!

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:22 (IST)

91' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Almost inexplicably, there's six long minutes of stoppage time. I can't recall a particularly long break, but I suppose it is what it is. Surely this will spur NorthEast into action, they have a good chunk of time in which to earn themselves an equaliser. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:17 (IST)

87' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

A rare shot on target, as Manvir whacks a speculative attempt in the direction of Chowdhury from many, many yards out. It's claimed very comfortably by the NorthEast goalkeeper. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:13 (IST)

84' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Ashutosh Mehta is given a yellow card for a crunching tackle on David Williams, and this match looks in danger of devolving into a bit of a scrappy affair. The pace has completely gone out of this contest at the minute, and the ball's seeing more airtime than a rerun of Friends. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:11 (IST)

82' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Antonio Habas makes his first change of the night, with Pronay Halder coming on for Marcelinho. Looks like a case of shoring things up and tightening the defense. Javi Hernandes meanwhile has lost his cool a bit after being fouled, committing two fouls of his own in quick succession to pick up a yellow card. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:07 (IST)

75' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

We're in the last 15 minutes of regulation play, and we head into the second drinks break. NorthEast look a lot further from an equaliser than they did on either side of the half time interval. If ATK can hang on and take this lead into the second-leg, it's hard to see a way back into the tie for NorthEast. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:04 (IST)

75' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Khalid Jamil decides to take of Suhair, and his decision is vindicated in seconds, as Suhair's very last contribution to the game is a clumsy foul. Suhair has struggled tonight, and he's replaced by Britto PM. 

Mar 06, 2021 - 21:02 (IST)

73' | NorthEast United 0 - 1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Luis Machado has been trying a bit too hard tonight. He's really working his socks off, but he keeps trying to force a breakthrough, instead of doing the simple things, and that's leading to him being dispossessed time and again in the final third. 

Load More

Preview: NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday.

NorthEast United were written off after their mid-season slump but they produced a stunning turnaround with Khalid Jamil leading them to their second playoffs.

Jamil has remained unbeaten in the nine games, recording six wins and three draws and he will now look to carry on the momentum when his team clashes against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"All the players have worked very hard. Because of them, we have reached here. I never think about the nine matches. It's about right from the first game. The boys have worked hard and I am very proud to be their coach," Jamil said.

The match will be between two sides with similar approaches.

Every time the Highlanders have taken a lead, they have been impossible to beat. They took the lead on 13 occasions this season and won eight, shared points in the rest.

Bagan work on similar lines. Having taken the lead 14 times, ATKMB have won 12 and drawn 2.

"We are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are a good side. Defensively strong and their attack is strong too. We have to be very careful as the first match is very important," Jamil said.

Bagan coach Antonio Habas is winless in three first leg ISL semifinals, losing 2 and drawing 1.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, the last three games cost them the League Winners Shield.

"NorthEast United have had a good ISL season. It's a very difficult team because they have good players in defence, central midfield and good players in attack," said Habas.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: March 06, 2021 21:36:30 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United secure playoff spot on back of Suhair, Lalengmawia's goals against Kerala Blasters
Sports

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United secure playoff spot on back of Suhair, Lalengmawia's goals against Kerala Blasters

Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle.

More Than A Game Podcast: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC battle for league supremacy and most impressive Indian youngsters
Sports

More Than A Game Podcast: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC battle for league supremacy and most impressive Indian youngsters

In this episode, we preview the games that would decide the ISL 2020-21 League Winners Shield champion and the playoff teams.

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City face FC Goa in semi-finals; ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United
Sports

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City face FC Goa in semi-finals; ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United

The ISL semi-finals begin on 5 March at the Fatorda.