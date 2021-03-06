Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Full score: Idrissa Sylla saves NEUFC in 1-1 draw

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from the first leg of the ISL semi-final fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United on Firstpost.com's live blog!

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a thrilling contest!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL playoffs!

DAVID WILLIAMS TAKE A BOW! The Australian scores a gorgeous goal! After being slipped into play by Roy Krishna, he pulls off a delightful little fake at the edge of the penalty area which leaves a couple of NorthEast defenders seeing stars, before sending Subhasish Chowdhury the wrong way with his low finish. ATK Mohun Bagan are in front in this match, and you have to say, deservedly so!

The half-time whistle could not come soon enough for ATK! They were under siege, with NorthEast's frontline pressing them back towards their own goal. Gallego almost put Ashutosh on the score sheet with a delightful set-piece delivery, but the NEUTD man's header is tipped over the cross-bar by Bhattacharja. But ATK persevered, and thanks to some good defending and some sloppy play from NorthEast, the reigning champions enter the half-time break in this semi-final match with their slender, slender lead intact.

IN THE DYING EMBERS OF THIS MATCH, IDRISSA SYLLA GETS HIS TEAM A CRUCIAL EQUALISER! It comes from a delightful cross off the boot of Luis Machado, and Sylla leaps highest, before dispatching his header beyond the reach of Arindam Bhattacharya! That goal came out of absolutely nowhere, but it essentially means that we're right back to square one in this semi-final tie!

An end-to-end affair in the first half, this match eventually boiled down to a tetchy back and forth as the second half progressed, but it was brought back to life in spectacular fashion by an equalising goal from Idrissa Sylla in the 93rd minute! ATK Mohun Bagan appeared to be taking a 1-0 lead into the second leg, and were never under too much pressure, barring a small spell on either side of half time, but like they've done on several occasions in the league stage, NorthEast United manage to stay alive.

ATK looked like they'd be taking a slender lead into the second leg, courtesy of David Williams' excellently taken first-half goal, but Idrissa Sylla had something to say about it, scoring a thrilling equaliser in the 93rd minute. With both semi-finals now all-square after a couple of draws, there's everything still to play for in the second legs. Join us on Monday, as we bring you all the latest updates and more from FC Goa's match against Mumbai City! Until then, good bye and goodnight.

Luis Machado has been trying a bit too hard tonight. He's really working his socks off, but he keeps trying to force a breakthrough, instead of doing the simple things, and that's leading to him being dispossessed time and again in the final third.

Khalid Jamil decides to take of Suhair, and his decision is vindicated in seconds, as Suhair's very last contribution to the game is a clumsy foul. Suhair has struggled tonight, and he's replaced by Britto PM.

We're in the last 15 minutes of regulation play, and we head into the second drinks break. NorthEast look a lot further from an equaliser than they did on either side of the half time interval. If ATK can hang on and take this lead into the second-leg, it's hard to see a way back into the tie for NorthEast.

Antonio Habas makes his first change of the night, with Pronay Halder coming on for Marcelinho. Looks like a case of shoring things up and tightening the defense. Javi Hernandes meanwhile has lost his cool a bit after being fouled, committing two fouls of his own in quick succession to pick up a yellow card.

Ashutosh Mehta is given a yellow card for a crunching tackle on David Williams, and this match looks in danger of devolving into a bit of a scrappy affair. The pace has completely gone out of this contest at the minute, and the ball's seeing more airtime than a rerun of Friends.

A rare shot on target, as Manvir whacks a speculative attempt in the direction of Chowdhury from many, many yards out. It's claimed very comfortably by the NorthEast goalkeeper.

Almost inexplicably, there's six long minutes of stoppage time. I can't recall a particularly long break, but I suppose it is what it is. Surely this will spur NorthEast into action, they have a good chunk of time in which to earn themselves an equaliser.

Preview: NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday.

NorthEast United were written off after their mid-season slump but they produced a stunning turnaround with Khalid Jamil leading them to their second playoffs.

Jamil has remained unbeaten in the nine games, recording six wins and three draws and he will now look to carry on the momentum when his team clashes against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"All the players have worked very hard. Because of them, we have reached here. I never think about the nine matches. It's about right from the first game. The boys have worked hard and I am very proud to be their coach," Jamil said.

The match will be between two sides with similar approaches.

Every time the Highlanders have taken a lead, they have been impossible to beat. They took the lead on 13 occasions this season and won eight, shared points in the rest.

Bagan work on similar lines. Having taken the lead 14 times, ATKMB have won 12 and drawn 2.

"We are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are a good side. Defensively strong and their attack is strong too. We have to be very careful as the first match is very important," Jamil said.

Bagan coach Antonio Habas is winless in three first leg ISL semifinals, losing 2 and drawing 1.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, the last three games cost them the League Winners Shield.

"NorthEast United have had a good ISL season. It's a very difficult team because they have good players in defence, central midfield and good players in attack," said Habas.

With inputs from PTI.