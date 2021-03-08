Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Islanders reach final for first time after shootout win

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from FC Goa's ISL second-leg semi-final clash against Mumbai City FC on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog!

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from this thrilling contest!

A bit of afters between Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia after the Goa midfielder goes down hurt. Play nice boys, you two were mates just a year ago. Borges and Ortiz start scrapping too, after the Spaniard takes offense at his Indian counterpart's exuberant defending. Anyway, handbags aside, the first half comes to an end with the score still at 0-0, and it looks like both teams could do with a bit of breather, this has been a real battle. Mumbai City FC have probably been the stronger side, but they're yet to have a shot on target, whereas FC Goa have had a couple that came out of nothing.

Jorge Ortiz and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy both go down with cramps within minutes of each other, and it's not difficult to see why. This has been a real slog for both teams, it's been filled with a lot of hard running and very little periods of relaxation. Vignesh is taken off, and he's replaced by former Goa captain Mandar Rao Desai. There's a great opportunity for Donachie in the very last minute of play, as Edu Bedia puts in a dangerous cross, but the Australian defender fails to connect with the ball. It only needed a slight touch. That's the last action of regular time, and now we head into half an hour of extra time. Mumbai nil, FC Goa nil.

Yeah, Naveen Kumar is going to be replacing Dheeraj for the penalty shootout a la Tim Krul and Jasper Cillessen. This is a huge, huge move from Juan Ferrando, but it makes sense to an extent. Dheeraj is only 20 years old, and in goalkeeper terms, that's practically preschool level. Kumar's experience could be huge for Goa. The end of open play is brought on by an FC Goa corner, that is put out of play by Amrinder. To penalties we go!

ROWLLIN BORGES WINS IT FOR MUMBAI CITY FC! The Indian midfielder sends Naveen the wrong way and buries his penalty into the bottom right hand corner. What a finish to this match, this right here is why we love this league!

Mumbai City are through to their first-ever ISL final, and they did it by the skin of their teeth, needing penalties and sudden death to seal their berth in the tournament finale. It was a very balanced contest, and FC Goa in fact had the better of the opportunities, but they were unable to make the most of them. Join us tomorrow as we bring you all the latest updates from the second leg of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

Raynier scores and he's kept Mumbai in this! He sends Naveen the wrong way and hits it hard down the middle.

Donachie has let his team down for the second time tonight. He blasts his penalty right over the cross bar, it was an abysmal attempt. Can Mumbai take advantage?

JAHOUH'S PENALTY IS SAVED AND IT'S SUDDEN DEATH! What a stop from Naveen!

Great penalty from Ishan Pandita, he sends Lachenpa the wrong way and scores in the bottom right corner.

Amey Ranawade scores under some serious pressure to keep his side alive!

Jorge Ortiz scores and that's easy as you like! You knew he was going to score, he's been great all night.

Mourtada Fall scores, and he does it in style with a little shimmy that throws off Naveen Kumar. Adil Khan then comes on, and just about gets enough on it to take it past a diving Lachenpa. Mandar Rao Dessai's turn to step up, and he hits it hard into the side netting on the right, we're all level! A break in play due to some problem with the netting, and I can breathe for a bit.

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals here on Monday and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final.

Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season.

Mumbai finished the first leg with a 2-2 draw, despite Goa taking the lead on two occasions. But the table-toppers were not at their best, with the Gaurs fashioning better chances and dominating the majority of the game.

They registered a total of 12 shots in the first leg, more than their opponents, but only three were on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal.

"I am not happy (with the result)," Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said.

"We had chances to score more goals and we need to be clinical in these situations."

Goa, meanwhile, will be at a slight disadvantage after losing a few key players to injuries in the first leg.

The draw in the first leg will seem like a missed opportunity for Juan Ferrando's side, who took the lead twice in the game but saw their defence crumble under pressure.

"We are not very happy because we wanted to win. The most important (thing) now is the players are 100% ready. It's a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and continue working."

While Princeton Rebello will be out, the return of Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez will serve as a much-needed boost for Goa.

With inputs from PTI.