live

Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Islanders reach final for first time after shootout win

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from FC Goa's ISL second-leg semi-final clash against Mumbai City FC on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog!

FP Sports March 08, 2021 18:31:13 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Highlights, ISL 2021 Semi-final, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Islanders reach final for first time after shootout win

Igor Angulo and Adam le Fondre's goals have been crucial for their sides' league campaigns. ISL

Highlights

22:46 (ist)

That's it from us folks!

Mumbai City are through to their first-ever ISL final, and they did it by the skin of their teeth, needing penalties and sudden death to seal their berth in the tournament finale. It was a very balanced contest, and FC Goa in fact had the better of the opportunities, but they were unable to make the most of them. Join us tomorrow as we bring you all the latest updates from the second leg of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!
22:26 (ist)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 6 - 5 FC Goa yes

ROWLLIN BORGES WINS IT FOR MUMBAI CITY FC! The Indian midfielder sends Naveen the wrong way and buries his penalty into the bottom right hand corner. What a finish to this match, this right here is why we love this league!
22:05 (ist)

ET: 120' | Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa (Aggregate 2-2)

Yeah, Naveen Kumar is going to be replacing Dheeraj for the penalty shootout a la Tim Krul and Jasper Cillessen. This is a huge, huge move from Juan Ferrando, but it makes sense to an extent. Dheeraj is only 20 years old, and in goalkeeper terms, that's practically preschool level. Kumar's experience could be huge for Goa. The end of open play is brought on by an FC Goa corner, that is put out of play by Amrinder. To penalties we go!
21:26 (ist)

94' | Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa (Aggregate 2-2)

Jorge Ortiz and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy both go down with cramps within minutes of each other, and it's not difficult to see why. This has been a real slog for both teams, it's been filled with a lot of hard running and very little periods of relaxation. Vignesh is taken off, and he's replaced by former Goa captain Mandar Rao Desai. There's a great opportunity for Donachie in the very last minute of play, as Edu Bedia puts in a dangerous cross, but the Australian defender fails to connect with the ball. It only needed a slight touch. That's the last action of regular time, and now we head into half an hour of extra time. Mumbai nil, FC Goa nil.
20:21 (ist)

HT | Mumbai City 0 - 0 FC Goa (Aggregate 2-2)

A bit of afters between Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia after the Goa midfielder goes down hurt. Play nice boys, you two were mates just a year ago. Borges and Ortiz start scrapping too, after the Spaniard takes offense at his Indian counterpart's exuberant defending. Anyway, handbags aside, the first half comes to an end with the score still at 0-0, and it looks like both teams could do with a bit of breather, this has been a real battle. Mumbai City FC have probably been the stronger side, but they're yet to have a shot on target, whereas FC Goa have had a couple that came out of nothing. 
18:20 (ist)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL playoffs!

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from this thrilling contest!

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:46 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

Mumbai City are through to their first-ever ISL final, and they did it by the skin of their teeth, needing penalties and sudden death to seal their berth in the tournament finale. It was a very balanced contest, and FC Goa in fact had the better of the opportunities, but they were unable to make the most of them. Join us tomorrow as we bring you all the latest updates from the second leg of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United! Until then, goodbye and goodnight!

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:26 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 6 - 5 FC Goa yes

ROWLLIN BORGES WINS IT FOR MUMBAI CITY FC! The Indian midfielder sends Naveen the wrong way and buries his penalty into the bottom right hand corner. What a finish to this match, this right here is why we love this league!

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:25 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 5 - 5 FC Goa no

Glan Martins misses, he hits it wide!

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:24 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 5 - 5 FC Goa yesyesyes

Mourtada Fall scores, and he does it in style with a little shimmy that throws off Naveen Kumar. Adil Khan then comes on, and just about gets enough on it to take it past a diving Lachenpa. Mandar Rao Dessai's turn to step up, and he hits it hard into the side netting on the right, we're all level! A break in play due to some problem with the netting, and I can breathe for a bit.

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:22 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 3 - 4 FC Goa yes

Jorge Ortiz scores and that's easy as you like! You knew he was going to score, he's been great all night.

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:21 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 3 - 3 FC Goa yes

Amey Ranawade scores under some serious pressure to keep his side alive!

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:20 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 2 - 3 FC Goa yes 

Great penalty from Ishan Pandita, he sends Lachenpa the wrong way and scores in the bottom right corner.

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:20 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 2 - 2 FC Goa no

JAHOUH'S PENALTY IS SAVED AND IT'S SUDDEN DEATH! What a stop from Naveen!

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:19 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 2 - 2 FC Goa no

Donachie has let his team down for the second time tonight. He blasts his penalty right over the cross bar, it was an abysmal attempt. Can Mumbai take advantage?

Mar 08, 2021 - 22:18 (IST)

Penalties (Aggregate 2-2): Mumbai City 2 - 2 FC Goa yes

Raynier scores and he's kept Mumbai in this! He sends Naveen the wrong way and hits it hard down the middle. 

Load More

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals here on Monday and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final.

Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season.

Mumbai finished the first leg with a 2-2 draw, despite Goa taking the lead on two occasions. But the table-toppers were not at their best, with the Gaurs fashioning better chances and dominating the majority of the game.

They registered a total of 12 shots in the first leg, more than their opponents, but only three were on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal.

"I am not happy (with the result)," Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said.

"We had chances to score more goals and we need to be clinical in these situations."

Goa, meanwhile, will be at a slight disadvantage after losing a few key players to injuries in the first leg.

The draw in the first leg will seem like a missed opportunity for Juan Ferrando's side, who took the lead twice in the game but saw their defence crumble under pressure.

"We are not very happy because we wanted to win. The most important (thing) now is the players are 100% ready. It's a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and continue working."

While Princeton Rebello will be out, the return of Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez will serve as a much-needed boost for Goa.

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: March 08, 2021 22:30:45 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

ISL 2020-21: Sergio Lobera showed faith in me and it means a lot, says Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh
Sports

ISL 2020-21: Sergio Lobera showed faith in me and it means a lot, says Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh

Bipin Singh's numbers across all departments have recorded an improbable growth of late. He speaks on what has made him so good this season.

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC treating ATK Mohun Bagan clash like a final, says CY Goddard
Sports

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC treating ATK Mohun Bagan clash like a final, says CY Goddard

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan have both breezed into the playoffs of this season’s Indian Super League. But both teams have a chance to end the league stage at the top of the standings on Sunday

More Than A Game Podcast: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC battle for league supremacy and most impressive Indian youngsters
Sports

More Than A Game Podcast: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC battle for league supremacy and most impressive Indian youngsters

In this episode, we preview the games that would decide the ISL 2020-21 League Winners Shield champion and the playoff teams.