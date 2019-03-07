Highlights, ISL 2018-19 Semi-Final, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juan Mascia's late winner gives NEUFC 2-1 win

NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC semi-final match preview: NorthEast United FC will look to make it count when they take on table-toppers Bengaluru FC in their first semi-final of the Indian Super League on Thursday.
For five years, NorthEast struggled to break into the top four. They came close twice, and now that they have finally joined the elite teams, Eelco Schattorie's men would look to grab the opportunity with both hands at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here.
Bengaluru FC have been the outstanding team for the second successive year. Despite an indifferent second half, Bengaluru still topped the league table.
NorthEast United managed to grab the fourth spot, so do they have it in them to topple the favourites?
"They're (Bengaluru FC) a fantastic club. I think that they are the best club in India. That means we will be facing good players," said Schattorie.
"We played them twice and both times we played really well. They got away here in the last minute of extra time. In their home, we should have won."
NorthEast were indeed the better team when they hosted Bengaluru in Guwahati during the league stage. They almost tasted victory, until Chencho Gyletshen played spoilsport with an equaliser in added time. Away in Bengaluru, NorthEast were unlucky not to pocket a point.
Now, Schattorie will have to plot something unusual.
"I think the last 10-12 games, I'm trying to fit a puzzle and I'm frustrated. We have only 16 players, we got another red card in the last game and we have some other issues. I wish I had a little more choice going into this game," he said.
It was a second-string team that lost heavily to Jamshedpur FC in Bengaluru's last league game and Carles Cuadrat will not be too bothered by the loss.
They still managed to finish top of the league and Cuadrat is aware that it all counts for nothing if they do not make it through the play-offs.
"NorthEast have their weapons and so do we. Everyone tells me we had some problems against them, but they got one point and we got four. It will be a good game with a lot of passion, which is great for football," said Cuadrat.
On form and past record, Bengaluru will be the favourites but Cuadrat knows he cannot take anything for granted.
"We have got 74 points in two league campaigns (2017-18 and 2018-19) and the next team on the list is FC Goa with 64 points. But I have to tell you that it counts for nothing if we lose in the play-offs or the final. That is the rule of the competition and we accept that," said the Spanish coach.
NorthEast United have never won against Bengaluru FC in four head-to-head clashes while Bengaluru have notched three wins. The Highlanders will have to beat the best if they are to inch closer to the trophy.
For the full Indian Super League schedule, click here
For all the results from this Indian Super League season, click here
For the Indian Super League points table, click here
With inputs from PTI
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 21:36:45 IST
Highlights
90+5` Juan Mascia slams the penalty home!
Juan Mascia slams the ball into the top corner and NorthEast United FC have won! The Highlanders deserved to win tonight and they go to Bengaluru with a 2-1 lead.
90+2` Penalty for NEUFC!
The referee points to the spot after Harmanjot Khabra pulls down Juan Mascia in the box! Late drama in Guwahati!
81` Xisco gets the equaliser for Bengaluru!
Bengaluru get the crucial away goal through Xisco's tap-in! Excellent work from Sunil Chhetri to keep the ball in play near the goalline and put a low cross in for the unmarked Xisco to tap in. Really poor defending from NorthEast there.
45+1` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Big blow for NorthEast United. Top scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche coming off with a hamstring problem. He is replaced by Juan Cruz Mascia. Injuries continue to haunt the Highlanders.
20` Redeem Tlang gives NorthEast United the lead!
What a way to get your first-ever ISL goal! Ogbeche finds Tlang unmarked in acres of space on the left. The winger shifts the ball to his left leg and hits a curler right into the bottom corner! Gurpreet Singh was static between the sticks there! A deserved lead for the home side.
21:34 (IST)
That's it from us tonight!
Thank you for joining us for what turned out to be a thrilling ISL semi-final. We will be back to bring you live updates from the second semi-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. See you on Saturday.
21:32 (IST)
FT! NorthEast United beat Bengaluru FC 2-1
21:31 (IST)
FT! NorthEast United beat Bengaluru FC 2-1
Scenes at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati!
21:28 (IST)
90+5` Juan Mascia slams the penalty home!
Juan Mascia slams the ball into the top corner and NorthEast United FC have won! The Highlanders deserved to win tonight and they go to Bengaluru with a 2-1 lead.
21:25 (IST)
90+2` NEUFC 1-1 BFC
PENALTY for NorthEast United in the dying seconds of the game. The roof has come off this place. What a chance for the hosts to take a lead to the Kanteerava!
21:24 (IST)
90+2` Penalty for NEUFC!
The referee points to the spot after Harmanjot Khabra pulls down Juan Mascia in the box! Late drama in Guwahati!
21:22 (IST)
90+1` NEUFC 1-1 BFC
Jose Leudo is named the man of the match tonight. Was solid today in the middle of the park and made his presence known the Dimas on a number of occasions.
21:20 (IST)
86` NEUFC 1-1 BFC
That must have felt good for the BFC faithful!
21:14 (IST)
81` NEUFC 1-1 BFC
NorthEast completely switch off as BFC draw level in a game they have mostly been second best. The Highlanders have run out of steam here and like all top teams do, BFC have capitalised. Massive away goal for the visitors. The stadium has gone completely silent. Can Bengaluru win it now?
21:14 (IST)
81` Xisco gets the equaliser for Bengaluru!
Bengaluru get the crucial away goal through Xisco's tap-in! Excellent work from Sunil Chhetri to keep the ball in play near the goalline and put a low cross in for the unmarked Xisco to tap in. Really poor defending from NorthEast there.
21:10 (IST)
79` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
With Schattorie opting to sit back and defend his lead, Mascia is cutting a lonely figure up top. However to his credit, the Uruguayan is doing well to press and harry the Bengaluru defenders.
21:07 (IST)
76` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
BFC steal the ball inside the NorthEast half and break quickly on the counter led by Udanta. However, the Manipuri star overcooks his pass towards the overlapping Xisco and the ball rolls out for a goalkick.
21:06 (IST)
75` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
NorthEast have switched to a 5-4-1. Eelco Schattorie has realised that his team have dropped in intensity and need the security of an extra defender to see this result out.
21:05 (IST)
73` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Third and final change for NEUFC as the goalscorer Redeem Tlang is replaced by Keegan Pereira.
21:04 (IST)
70` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Chhetri runs into Pawan Kumar's elbow chasing after an over-hit cross. The Indian captain massages his jaw but no protests from him. NEUFC are doing a good job of thwarting Bengaluru so far.
21:02 (IST)
69` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
How did Mascia miss that! Gallego with a superb chipped pass onto Mascia's path in the box. The substitute is being pulled back by Nishu but still manages to get something on the ball. But not enough to trouble Gurpreet. Mascia had a legitimate claim for a penalty there. Nishu lucky to get away with it.
20:59 (IST)
66` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Xisco with another left-footed attempt from outside the box but it swings narrowly wide of the post. The Spaniard is also taken out in his followup by Redeem's challenge.
20:57 (IST)
64` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Leudo hits the deck after being caught on the chest by Xisco's elbow. No foul given. Leudo finally gets up after the ball is cleared away.
20:54 (IST)
62` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Good passage of play from BFC at the end of the box with Chhetri, Udanta and Miku exchanging quick passes before NEUFC disrupt the play. Mascia charges to get the end of the clearance but Gurpreet comes out of his box to clear the danger.
20:51 (IST)
58` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Sunil Chhetri is up in arms appealing for a free-kick in the box!. The ball took a touch off Reagan Singh's foot on its way to Pawan Kumar in goal. Nothing in it really. Meanwhile, BFC make their first change of the match with Albert Serran making way for Xisco.
20:43 (IST)
51` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Miku goes down from a challenge from Leudo. The referee waves play on and NorthEast get on the attack. Redeem miscues his shot from the egde of the box. BFC clear the ball away before the referee stops play to get treatment for the prone Miku. Nothing serious though as the Venezuelan gets back on his feet gingerly.
20:39 (IST)
47` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Pawan Kumar, under pressure from his own defenders, spills a high ball. Sunil Chhetri looks ready to pounce on the loose ball but Pawan quickly smothers it.
20:37 (IST)
46` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
20:36 (IST)
46` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Rowlin Borges replaced by Nikhil Kadam. Reason for substitution unknown but it's another blow for the hosts.
20:35 (IST)
46` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
We're back in action at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati for the second half of the semi-final. NEUFC have a 1-0 lead but lost captain and talisman Bartholomew Ogbeche through injury. Wonder how that will impact his team's morale.
20:28 (IST)
HT NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Take a look at the stats from the first half.
20:21 (IST)
HT. NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Clearly NorthEast's half. The hosts have been more physical, athletic and disciplined of the two teams. Bengaluru are too static and there was a big difference in their forward, midfield and defensive lines throughout the game. Ogbeche's injury only downpoint of an otherwise excellent half for the Highlanders. Bengaluru need massive improvement in the second half if they are to prevent going into the second leg with a deficit to overcome.
20:20 (IST)
45+1` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Big blow for NorthEast United. Top scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche coming off with a hamstring problem. He is replaced by Juan Cruz Mascia. Injuries continue to haunt the Highlanders.
20:18 (IST)
45` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Oh dear! This looks bad for the home side. Ogbeche goes down injured. The NEUFC captain pulled his left hamstring chasing after a through ball and is replaced by Juan Mascia. Ogbeche leaves the pitch in tears.
20:14 (IST)
42` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Miku with a rash challenge on Jose Leudo after losing the ball to the Colombian. Bengaluru clearly not enjoying this at the moment. NorthEast have got their gameplan spot on.
20:14 (IST)
41` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Miku becomes the first person to go into the referee's book for a poor challenge on Jose Leudo. The Venezuelan doesn't protest the call but Eelco Schattorie is livid on the touchline. The referee walks across to calm the Dutchman down.
20:11 (IST)
39` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Bengaluru have been excellent on set-plays this season, something NorthEast United struggle to defend against. Miku almost scores from a corner which the hosts don't deal with particularly well. Looks like that will be BFC's best chance to get that away goal because NEUFC's work rate and discipline is making it very hard for Bengaluru to build sustained attacks.
20:11 (IST)
38` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Miku so close to getting BFC back in the match! The Venezuelan comfortably controls the ball from a corner at the far post and looks primed to slam the ball in the roof of the net but blasts his ball well over the bar. That has been the closest BFC have come to scoring tonight.
20:04 (IST)
31` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Almost a second one for NorthEast! BFC are guilty of providing Gallego with a lot of space at the edge of the box. The NEUFC No 9 shoots but his left-footed shot rolls narrowly past the post. Gurpreet, though, would have got a palm behind it had it been on target.
20:01 (IST)
27` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
Chaos once again in the Bengaluru box with Ogbeche doing a good job of holding the ball. The ball pings around the edge of the box before being cleared away.
19:57 (IST)
24` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
BFC nearly get the equaliser! Dimas lets go off a daisy-cutter from the edge of the box with his weaker left foot. Pawan Kumar gets down in time but the ball spills out of his grasp for Miku to challenge. The ball squirts away and NEUFC get a reprieve with a foul from Dimas.
19:54 (IST)
21` NEUFC 1-0 BFC
GOAL! What a finish from Redeem Tlang! NorthEast have won most of the second balls, have been able to spread the play well and have deserved lead. This was the home side's fifth attack from the wide areas and they have finally made one count. What will be Bengaluru's response now?
19:53 (IST)
20` Redeem Tlang gives NorthEast United the lead!
What a way to get your first-ever ISL goal! Ogbeche finds Tlang unmarked in acres of space on the left. The winger shifts the ball to his left leg and hits a curler right into the bottom corner! Gurpreet Singh was static between the sticks there! A deserved lead for the home side.
19:50 (IST)
17` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
Bengaluru have lined up in a more regular 4-2-3-1, while NorthEast have opted for a very fluid 4-1-4-1. So far the home side have been able to dictate most of the play. Bengaluru are yet to get going. The home side winning the midfield battle.
19:48 (IST)
16` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
A sustained period of possession for Bengaluru ends rather comically after Bheke back-heels the ball for a throw-in. They still manage to get back on the ball moments later after drawing a foul with good pressing.
19:45 (IST)
13` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
So close for NEUFC! Gallego floats in a delightful cross from the left. Redeem Talang, who is unmarked in the box, stretches as much as he can but can't get the killer touch. Serran manages to shin the ball behind for a corner. That was bad defending from BFC! The corner is cleared away by the visitors.
19:42 (IST)
5` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
A defensive mix-up in the blue half. Barrera'sback pass to Serran is charged down by Galego. The ball is launched high in the air. Gurpreet jumps to punch it away but the danger has still not been averted. Puitea tries to head the ball into the em[ty net from outside the box but his weak effort finds Gurpreet. It has been a nervy start for the BFC defence tonight.
19:36 (IST)
3` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
NEUFC with their first foray in the BFC box. Bheke heads down a cross from the right towards Gurpreet with Khawlhring close at hand. The NEUFC man lunges at the ball just as Gurpreet takes it in his grasp. The ball spills out but the keeper keeps it at the second time of asking.
19:34 (IST)
1` NEUFC 0-0 BFC
Bengaluru get an early free-kick in the NorthEast half. The Blues bring out a routine straight from training but the end product is harmless.
19:32 (IST)
NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC
NEUFC are making their first appearance in the ISL semi-finals after five years of struggling with mediocrity. Eelco Schattorie has endured himself to the Highlanders faithful. The last time they faced Bengaluru at home, they nearly got a 1-0 win only for Chencho to level for the Blues. Can the Highlanders finally get the win? Kick off moments away.
19:28 (IST)
Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as dogged NorthEast United FC loom
Ahead of the semi-final, read Kaushal Shukla's preview of the first-leg encounter at Guwahati.
19:27 (IST)
Here's how the teams line up!
19:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg of the Indian Super League play-off clash between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC. Table-toppers Bengaluru will be looking to secure the upper-hand in this tie with victory at their rivals' fortress tonight.
For the franchise from north east, this is unchartered territory as they have never been in the playoffs.
It promises to be a mouth-watering encounter. Catch all the live action right here.