What a day it has been for Indian football and captain Sunil Chhetri!!! The skipper showcased a brilliant performance in his 100th match by scoring a brace on either side of Jeje Lalpekhlua's blinder.

His clarion call for football fans across the country to fill in the stadium rang loud and the fans responded by coming in throes to watch the match against Kenya.

Chhetri and Co gave it their all in a rain-affected first half and a closely contested second to provide the fans everything that was promised.

As I said, what a day for Indian football and Sunil Chhetri.

That's it from us and join us again on Thursday as India take on New Zealand. May the rain gods be kinder and the crowds repeat their performance from today.