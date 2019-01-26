Highlights, Indonesia Masters 2019 results: India's Saina Nehwal battles past He Bingjiao to enter final

Saina vs He Bingjiao



The first women's singles semi-final feature Saina against Chinese left-hander, He Bingjiao, who comfortably eliminated her giant-killing compatriot, Chen Xiaoxin, by a 21-18, 21-14 scoreline, in the day’s shortest encounter, lasting a mere 26 minutes. Xiaoxin had claimed the prized scalp of top-seeded Okuhara in straight games on Wednesday, but could not counter the smooth all-around strokeplay of her fellow-countrywoman.

At 28 years of age, Saina concedes a seven-year age advantage to Bingjiao, and could find it difficult to match the Chinese southpaw’s speed. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) records surprisingly show that the two have never clashed with each other earlier, even though Bingjiao has crossed swords with another Indian circuit ‘regular’, Sindhu, on 13 occasions, and leads their rivalry 8-5.

Saina would do well to harness her rich experience and gain swift mental ascendancy over Bingjiao before the match is too many points old – as she had done so well against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of the host nation on Thursday. A slow, uncertain start, as she had experienced in her opening match against another Indonesian, Dinar Dyah Ayustine, could prove fatal to her hopes of making the final at this Indonesia Masters.