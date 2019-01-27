Highlights, Indonesia Masters 2019 final result: Saina Nehwal wins title after Carolina Marin retires due to injury

Semi-final result: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles final of the Indonesia Masters 2019 after a hard-fought win over China's He Bingjiao on Saturday.

Eighth-seeded Nehwal defeated her opponent 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 58-minute affair. The Indian lost the first game but came from behind in the next two games.

Nehwal, who had reached the finals in the last edition, will now take on Spain's three-time World Champion and reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who defeated China's Chen Yufei 17-21, 21-11, 23-21 in the second semi-final.

Nehwal had won gold at the Commonwealth Games last year, a bronze at the Asian Games and had reached the summit clash of Denmark open, Syed Modi International and Indonesia Masters in 2018.

With inputs from Agencies

