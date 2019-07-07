Highlights, India vs Tajikistan, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match, Full Score: India lose 2-4 despite Chhetri's brace

India vs Tajikistan, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Defending champions India lost the first match against Tajikistan by a margin of 2-4.
Preview: Indian football team are all set for their match against Tajikistan in the Intercontinental Cup at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
Apart from defending champion India, Tajikistan, Syria and DPR Korea are the other teams in the competition. All teams will play against each other once, and the top two will make it to the final that will be played on July 17.
Defender Sandesh Jhingan stated that it will create a special atmosphere in Ahmedabad if people come out in large number to support them.
"Ahmedabad is a splendid choice to host the tournament. It's a wise decision as it will help expand football across all parts of the country. I have trained in the city before recently for my club. I hope that people will come out in large numbers, support us, and create a special atmosphere," AIFF quoted Jhingan as saying.
"Earlier, the National Team has played in Mumbai, Goa, Kochi, Guwahati in recent times. This time the fans in Gujarat will have their chance to stand by the Blue Tigers. The tournament is sure to will generate interest among the local fans," he added.
Defender Rahul Bheke said that the tournament will create an opportunity for the locals to cheer for the Indian side.
"It's remarkable that the Intercontinental Cup will be held for the first time in Gujarat. It provides the opportunity for the fans to come and cheer for us. We are all extremely excited," Bheke said.
Adil Khan, who made his comeback to the National Team in the King's Cup Thailand, echoed the sentiments.
"The atmosphere created by the Thai fans at the King's Cup was amazing. I am sure hope that our fans will also cheer for us at the stadium and push us forward," Khan said.
India will take on Tajikistan in the opener of Intercontinental Cup on 7 July.
22:04 (IST)
The game started on a great not for India with Sunil Chhetri scoring two goals but the enjoyment soon turned into despair soon as individual errors costed India four goals in the second half. India played without their best defenders and things must improve in next game.
That's it from our side for tonight. We will see you on 13 July for India's game against North Korea.
21:57 (IST)
India led by a 2-0 margin at half-time but lost the game in the second half!
21:53 (IST)
FT: India 2-4 Tajikistan
The whistle has been blown. India lose the first match to Tajikistan by a 2-4 margin. The visitors scored four goals in the second half to clinch the match.
21:51 (IST)
90' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Three minutes have been added. Can India find few goals in dying minutes?
21:49 (IST)
88' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Another substitution for India! Sunil Chhetri goes out for Jobby Justin
21:47 (IST)
87' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Jerry puts his body on the line to keep the shot out otherwise it would have been 5-2 for Tajikistan
21:45 (IST)
83' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Stimac has made another substitution! Thapa goes off for Farukh
21:43 (IST)
82' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Yellow Card! Adil has been penalised for giving away a handball
21:41 (IST)
79' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Substitution for visitors! Saidov in and Amirbek out
21:40 (IST)
78' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
Substitution for India as Rowling Borges comes in for Sahal Samad
21:37 (IST)
GOAL !
75' India 2-4 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Samiev gets past Adil to meet the diagonal cross of Ehson and taps it past Gurpreet for fourth goal of the night for Tajikistan
21:35 (IST)
73' India 2-3 Tajikistan:
SUBSTITUTION! Solehov comes in to replace Rahimov
21:32 (IST)
GOAL !
71' India 2-3 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Rahimov scores for Tajikistan and they now lead for the first time tonight.
21:31 (IST)
GOAL !
69' India 2-2 Tajikistan:
Another substitution for Tajikistan. Sheriddin goes out to make space for Shahrom
21:26 (IST)
64' India 2-2 Tajikistan:
SUBSTITUTION! Zoir replaces Asrorov for Tajikistan
21:20 (IST)
60' India 2-2 Tajikistan:
SUBSTITUION! India bring on Jerry Rinzuala in place of Mandar Dessai
21:20 (IST)
GOAL !
58' India 2-2 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Boboev scores for Tajikistan to level things in Ahmedabad. He easily tapped the ball after running past the defender.
21:19 (IST)
57' India 2-1 Tajikistan:
Chhetri had a glorious opportunity to score a hat-trick but he put he has placed his shot over the post
21:17 (IST)
GOAL !
56' India 2-1 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Komron pulls one back for the visitors. The initial shot was saved by Gurpreet but not the second time
21:15 (IST)
55' India 2-0 Tajikistan:
Rahmov got on the end of a corner but he could not put the ball in the back of the net. His header went just wide
21:09 (IST)
49' India 2-0 Tajikistan:
Brilliant through ball from Sahal gave Thapa a half-yard advantage over the last defenders but the midfielder lost the ball after trying to cut in
21:06 (IST)
46' India 2-0 Tajikistan:
The second-half is underway and immediately we had a chance but Chhagte could not manage to find the striker in the box with his cross from left
20:58 (IST)
Here's the second goal!
20:57 (IST)
Here's the first goal!
20:48 (IST)
HALF-TIME: India 2-0 Tajikistan
There was only one minute added and it's time for the break. Hosts India lead 2-0 with Sunil Chhetri scoring both of the goals
20:43 (IST)
GOAL !
41' India 2-0 Tajikistan:
GOAL! It's Chhetri once again. He got ball in front of the post with two defenders ahead of him but managed to hit the target through them
20:40 (IST)
36' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Gurpreet almost slipped and failed to collect the ball but Rahimov failed to take advantage of the opportunity. The followed after Adil's sliding tackle on Boboev in the box which could have been dangerous
20:34 (IST)
32' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Tajikistan were building the pressure in front of India's box with a free-kick and corner but an offside has allowed India to get back the control of the ball
20:30 (IST)
28' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Thapa gives away a free-kick in a dangerous position after an off the ball challenge but the set-piece is shot straight into the hands of Gurpreet
20:27 (IST)
25' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Udanta managed to whip in a cross from right side into the box but Chhetri's header was weak and goalie collected the ball easily
20:25 (IST)
23' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
Yellow card for Bheke as he flew into a challenge on Ehson and it has been deemed mid-timed by the referee
20:23 (IST)
21' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
The ball possession stat just came up and Tajikistan had 58 percent of it so far but India have clearly had the best of the chances
20:20 (IST)
18' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
CHANCE! Mistake by debutant Narender allowed the striker to get in a one-on-one situation with the goalie Gurpreet but he could not find the target
20:14 (IST)
12' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
India fail to make anything out of the corner as it was over hit. In any case the box was full of bodies and any real opportunity was impossible
20:12 (IST)
11' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
A corner for Tajikistan after Adil Khan forces the ball out but the short corner has led to an Indian counter-attack leading to a corner for India
20:08 (IST)
4' India 1-0 Tajikistan:
GOAL! Sunil Chhetri coverts from the spot to give India the lead. The veteran scored with a cheeky panenka
20:07 (IST)
3' India 0-0 Tajikistan:
Penalty awarded to India after Chhangte is brought down in the opposition box
20:02 (IST)
1' India 0-0 Tajikistan:
Kick off! And we are underway in the first match at Ahmedabad
19:56 (IST)
Time for the national anthems. Tajikistan's national anthem will be played first followed by India's.
19:52 (IST)
What the experts have to say about tonight's match? Find out:
19:51 (IST)
The arena at Ahmedabad is buzzing!
19:48 (IST)
Tajikistan shouldn't be a threat to India. The visitors have lost their last five matches in a row but with Stimac's men still just finding their feet in this new, possession-based approach, there is a slight opportunity for an upset. As for India, the tournament should mark the beginning of their preparations for a busy qualification period for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Read Nevin Thomas' preview here.
19:38 (IST)
Tajikistan bench: Shohrukh, Zoir, Saidov, Samiev, Otabek, Alisher, Tokhir, Daler, Nozim, Solehov
19:38 (IST)
Tajikistan XI: Rustam Yatimov, Iskandar Dzhalilov, Siyovush Asrorov, Davlatmir Tabrezi, Akhtam Nazarov, Amirbek Juraboev (C), Ilhomjon Barotov, Ehson Panshanbe, Muhammadjon Rahimov, Sheriddin Boboev, Komron Tursunov
19:34 (IST)
India bench: Amrinder, Kotal, Jhingan, Jerry, Subhasish, Anas, Farukh, Kamaljit, Brandon, Pronay, Rowllin, Vinit, Jobby, Manvir. #INDTJK #HeroIC
19:34 (IST)
India starting XI: Gurpreet, Mandar, Gahlot, Adil, Bheke, Amarjit, Thapa, Sahal, Chhangte, Udanta, Chhetri
19:22 (IST)
Here are the fixtures of the tournament:
07 July: India vs Tajikistan
08 July: Syria vs DPR Korea
10 July: Tajikistan vs Syria
13 July: India vs DPR Korea
15 July: DPR Korea vs Tajikistan
16 July: India vs Syria
19 July: Final
19:10 (IST)
Here's the squad India coach Igor Stimac has picked for the tournament:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot, Jerry Lalrinzuala.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Lallianzuala Chhangte.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.
19:04 (IST)
FIFA Rankings
India are ranked 101 on FIFA rankings while their opponents Tajikistan are at 120th spot. Syria at 85 are the highest ranked side in the tournament while DPR Korea are at 122th spot.
India won the previous edition of Intercontinental Cup in 2018, which was held in Mumbai.
19:01 (IST)
The boys are already in the house. We are one hour away from live action.