Preview: After 16 years, India progressed to the quarter-finals of the AFC U-16 football championship as they played out a goalless draw against Indonesia in their final group stage match on Thursday.
This is the best ever performance in the group stage of the competition, amassing five points from three matches, according to a statement.
Their previous best performance was way back in 2002, when they finished the group stage with four points.
With this draw, India finished runners-up in Group C with five points from three matches and will now progress to the knockout rounds of the Championship, where the Colts will face Korea Republic.
At the Official Post Match Press Conference, Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes labelled the moment as "special for Indian football fans".
"We have worked really hard to get where we are and we are very happy with our performance in the group stages. The boys gave their cent percent on the field and we played according to our plan."
Referring to the qualification to the quarters, Bibiano said: "This is a special moment for each and every one back home. The credit goes to all my staff, the grassroots coaches who tutored these kids at a young age, and my players for putting in the hard work day in and day out."
Indonesia had the better of the first half but fell prey to complacency in front of goal and supreme Indian defending that kept them at bay.
However, India could have taken the lead as early as the 6th minute when a counter-attack from the flanks saw Vikram Partap's header go inches over the goal after he was found on the flanks by Ridge De'Mello. Indonesia upped the ante soon after and threatened the Indian defence.
On the 20th minute, India were awarded a golden opportunity to take the lead but Ricky Shabong's shot from inside the box earned a deflection off the leg of an Indonesian defender and went out for a corner.
Despite all the possession by Indonesia, Goalkeeper Niraj Kumar was forced into action for the first time only in the 27th minute, when he dived to save a shot from a distance.
The Indian defence played tight and compact, thwarting the Indonesian attack line and whatever chances the opponents cajoled, were wasted in front of Niraj Kumar.
Both teams went into the tunnel at level pegging as the scoreline read 0-0.
Changing over, India restricted Indonesia to the midfield and held them at bay from the attacking third. India even came close to scoring in the 63rd minute when De'Mello was found unmarked in the box but failed to find the back of the Indonesian net as the opponents survived the counter-attack.
Indonesia, despite dominating possession, were not able to create a clear goal scoring chance, often flustered by the Indian defence, defending in numbers.
India had the chance to take the lead again in the 72nd minute, but Ricky Shabong failed to find the net from close range, despite the Indonesian custodian being absent.
Here's India's starting XI:
Niraj Kumar (GK), Thoiba, Shabas Ahammed, Gurkirat Singh, Harpreet Singh, Ravi Rana, Givson Singh, Ricky Shabong, Vikram Pratap (C), Bekey Oram, Ridge Demello.
20:31 (IST)
20:27 (IST)
Encouraging words from Chhetri!
20:24 (IST)
Solid defensive display by Indians
Spirited performance from the Indians but there was indeed a gulf in terms of quality between both the teams. India's game plan of sitting back and defending in numbers was working well for around 60 minutes but then, substitute Jeong Sangbin did find the breakthrough after sustained pressure from the Koreans.
Niraj Kumar was the best player for India in the match. The good news for India is that players will only improve from here.
Korea, meanwhile, will play Tajikistan for a spot in the final.
20:08 (IST)
Full time! KOR 1-0 IND
Korea Republic beat India to reach the semi-final of the AFC U-16 Championship. They have also qualified for next year's U-17 World Cup.
20:04 (IST)
90' KOR 1-0 IND
20:02 (IST)
88' KOR 1-0 IND
Time's running out for India. Koreans are still dominating the game, looking for the second goal and kill the game.
19:58 (IST)
83' KOR 1-0 IND
19:54 (IST)
79' KOR 1-0 IND
19:50 (IST)
73' KOR 1-0 IND
19:43 (IST)
68' KOR 1-0 IND
GOAL! Korea make the breakthrough. Niraj saves one from the inside the box but ball falls to Jeong Sangbin who converts from close range.
19:38 (IST)
63' KOR 0-0 IND
19:32 (IST)
58' KOR 0-0 IND
19:29 (IST)
54' KOR 0-0 IND
19:27 (IST)
52' KOR 0-0 IND
What a hit from Givson Singh! Controls the ball on his chest and hits it on target but the Korean goalkeeper comes off with a good save.
First shot on target by India.
19:23 (IST)
49' KOR 0-0 IND
19:19 (IST)
45' KOR 0-0 IND
Second half is underway. Both the teams will look to break the deadlock. Korea make one change to their team.
19:15 (IST)
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is impressed!
19:10 (IST)
Top defending from India!
19:05 (IST)
Half-time! KOR 0-0 IND
Dominating performance from the Koreans but no goals to show. India goalkeeper Niraj Kumar has been the player for the team.
19:02 (IST)
45' KOR 0-0 IND
18:58 (IST)
40' KOR 0-0 IND
18:53 (IST)
36' KOR 0-0 IND
Top effort yet again from Niraj Kumar as he gets his hands down at the right time to deny Korea. Thanks to the Indians goalkeeper that the team is not down by a goal yet. But looks like Indian defenders are losing their concentration.
18:50 (IST)
35' KOR 0-0 IND
SAVE! Too much space given to Korea but Niraj Kumar comes out with another good save.
18:48 (IST)
32' KOR 0-0 IND
18:44 (IST)
27' KOR 0-0 IND
18:41 (IST)
24' KOR 0-0 IND
18:34 (IST)
18' KOR 0-0 IND
18:30 (IST)
14' KOR 0-0 IND
18:26 (IST)
10' KOR 0-0 IND
18:23 (IST)
7' KOR 0-0 IND
18:21 (IST)
6' KOR 0-0 IND
As expected, the Koreans are dominating the possession but it has been a scrappy start to the game.
18:18 (IST)
3' KOR 0-0 IND
18:15 (IST)
1' KOR 0-0 IND
We are done with the national anthems and we have a kickoff.
18:08 (IST)
It's almost time
Less than 10 minutes for the kickoff. The teams are making their way into the middle and will stand for national anthems.
18:06 (IST)
FACT
India have never beaten South Korea in any format in football.
17:57 (IST)
In another quarter-final match today, Australia beat Indonesia to secure their place in the semis and also qualify for the World Cup.
17:50 (IST)
A special message from the legend himself
17:48 (IST)
Here's what Bibiano Fernandes said before the quarter-final:
"We know Korea Republic are the favourites and we are the underdogs.They are the overwhelming favourites.
“But we have been the underdogs since the group-stages and we are banking on the same against Korea Republic. We all know the gravity of the moment and what it will mean for Indian football. But at the same time, we will play without pressure and back ourselves up as underdogs. We will fight.”
17:43 (IST)
What's at stake?
India U-16 football team will look to seal spot in next year's FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru. India have played in the U-17 World Cup but they did not have to go through qualification because they were the host nation. If India make to next year's World Cup then this will be a historic occasion as the team progressed on the basis of merit.
17:39 (IST)
The practice session is in full swing!
17:34 (IST)
Kudos to India U-16 coach Bibiano Fernandes for his work with the team.
17:33 (IST)
17:23 (IST)
17:15 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the AFC U-16 Championship quarter-final match between India and South Korea. The Indian team, coached by Bibiano Fernandes will look to make history today by beating the Koreans and making it to the U-17 World Cup, which will be held in Peru next year.
Stay tune for all the updates from the match.