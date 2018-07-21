Preview: The mood among the Indian women's hockey team is upbeat as they are set to take on hosts England in their opening match of the World Cup on Saturday.
India, grouped in Pool B, will take on World No 16 Ireland on 26 July followed by World No 7 USA on 29 July apart from facing the Olympic Champions England in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.
"The pressure will be on England and not on us," asserted Indian Team skipper Rani on the eve of the match.
"Yes they will have the home ground advantage but we are not new to playing in front of big crowds. We have done well against England before and we will carry the confidence of doing well in our recent tournaments including the CWG where we had tasted victory against England in the Group Stage in Gold Coast.
"We will go into the match with the belief that we can beat them. We just need to make sure we don't make silly mistakes like we did in the Bronze Medal match at the CWG which cost us the game," Rani added.
India's previous appearance at the FIH World Cup was in 2010 when the event was held in Argentina.
Rani then was the cynosure of India's ninth-place performance as she had scored a maximum of seven goals for the team during the course of the tournament.
While there will be a lot riding on Rani during the World Cup 2018 too, she has a unit that has shown confidence-inspiring performance over the past two years where India even climbed to a career-best ranking of World No 10.
After having arrived in London a week prior to the start of the tournament, the Indian Team has had good training sessions at the event venue Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium including two practice matches against Australia and Belgium.
"We have had good match practice against two of the top teams in the World. The team is upbeat and excited ahead of the first match and right now, our only focus is to do well against England. We have played the USA and Ireland too in the past and have a specific game plan against them. But for now, our focus is on the first match," Rani said.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 20:07 PM
Highlights
India have held the Olympic Champions 1-1. But it's a match in which they could have taken three points.
If England attacked in waves, India defended cleanly and stoutly.
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE EQUALISED.
IT'S 1-1 WITH SEVEN MINUTES LEFT.
And that's the end of the 3rd Q. England dominated but India held them off with a solid structure.
A very disciplined 3rd quarter from India.
They lead 1-0.
That's the end off the 2nd Q. It's half-time.
India lead 1-0.
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE SCORED.
ENGLAND WANT A VIDEO REFERRAL, BUT IT'S A GOAL.
And that's the hooter to end the 1st Q.
It's goalless but India will walk off with confidence having forced the English defence to scramble and defend.
India will also be happy with the way they defended those 2 PCs.
India look a settled side at the moment.
England will come strong in the 2nd Q.
Here's how India line up!
India: Savita, Gurjit, Deep Ekka, Monika, Vandana, Deepika, Namita, Navneet, Sunita, Rani, Lilima
20:04 (IST)
That's it from the India vs England Match at the 2018 World Cup.
India and England have played a 1-1 draw.
England 9 PCs
India 0 PCs
Score: 1-1.
20:03 (IST)
After the excitement dies down and the coach has spoken to the team, the team would be happy with the one point.
Now they have a chance to carry forward the momentum against Ireland after four days of rest.
An exciting match and a deserved 1-1 result for both the teams.
20:01 (IST)
Sjoerd Marijne would be a mixture of happiness and disappointment.
India defended well in the 3rd Q. But could have shown a bit more aggression in the last 5-6 minutes when England were looking out for an Indian counter.
The area of worry would be not getting any PC's.
19:59 (IST)
India have held the Olympic Champions 1-1. But it's a match in which they could have taken three points.
If England attacked in waves, India defended cleanly and stoutly.
19:58 (IST)
And that's 1-1. Match over. England and India share points.
19:57 (IST)
India still giving away possession. Seconds on the clock now.
It's 1-1.
19:56 (IST)
India giving away too many turn-overs. Any one of them could be dangerous.
And Navneet gets a yellow card. India down to ten.
19:54 (IST)
With just four minutes left, it's 1-1.
At this stage, defending will not do for India.
They have to scare England with a few counters.
19:53 (IST)
England bring back the goalkeeper.
It's ball rotation now but India better be careful.
They need to defend and attack and can't give space to England.
19:52 (IST)
Lily Owsley gets the goal. Error from Deepika as she takes too long to clear and England snatch it away.
It's 1-1 and the match is wide open.
19:50 (IST)
GOAL!
ENGLAND HAVE EQUALISED.
IT'S 1-1 WITH SEVEN MINUTES LEFT.
19:49 (IST)
9th PC for England.
19:48 (IST)
Surprise! Surprise!
England have pulled off their goalkeeper and they have earned their 8th PC.
19:47 (IST)
What a chance!!!
Lalremsiami's deflection going past the post.
India lead 1-0. A second goal could have killed the match.
19:44 (IST)
India need to start using the high ball. Slightly ultra-defensive at the moment.
19:43 (IST)
India make a save as Sunita Lakra clears off the line. And then the 7th PC for England but India defending well off the sharp hits on the turf.
India lead with 11 minutes to go.
19:41 (IST)
PC 6 for England.
Monika gets a green card.
19:39 (IST)
The last Q to start and England has no option but to create and score. They are already attacking.
India cannot break their structure but they need to attack and see if they can get another goal.
19:37 (IST)
And that's the end of the 3rd Q. England dominated but India held them off with a solid structure.
A very disciplined 3rd quarter from India.
They lead 1-0.
19:35 (IST)
India leading 1-0 and defending.
England all attack at the moment.
19:33 (IST)
Under 3 mins left in the 3rd Q. India defending with an eye on the 4th Q.
England will be wary then off India's counter-attacking ability.
19:31 (IST)
England building up constantly. India holding up like a wall. Structured defending from India.
19:30 (IST)
It's possession for England.
Lilima does well to push the ball onto an English feet.
And then within minutes Savita Punia makes two saves.
19:27 (IST)
India playing up and stopping most of the England attacks in the midfield.
They are waiting for their opportunity to create a through.
India lead 1-0.
19:23 (IST)
Vandana Katariya had the ball and did try to create a PC. But England defends with stick on the turf.
India will look for a PC to give Gurjit a chance to open her shoulders.
India lead 1-0 in the 3rd Q.
19:21 (IST)
A lot also will depend on Rani and Navjot Kaur putting loose balls away.
At the moment they are holding and waiting to create. 3rd Q about to start.
India lead 1-0.
19:19 (IST)
It will also be interesting to see how the Indian defence responds. Punia in goal has brought off two good saves.
England has failed on their 5 PCs and India have defended well.
19:15 (IST)
Neha Goyal's opening goal has put England under pressure.
England will open the midfield in the 3rd Q.
It will also give India chances to counter.
19:13 (IST)
That's the end off the 2nd Q. It's half-time.
India lead 1-0.
19:08 (IST)
Neha Goyal has put India ahead.
India lead 1-0.
England pulling back their structure.
19:05 (IST)
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE SCORED.
ENGLAND WANT A VIDEO REFERRAL, BUT IT'S A GOAL.
19:03 (IST)
Punia saves England's 5th PC.
India need to re-group as England has created space in the midfield and are creating some good moves.
19:01 (IST)
PC for England.
But India go to the video umpire again.
But it's a PC for England.
18:59 (IST)
And Savita Punia saves. Glove on the ball. More than six mins gone in the 2nd Q and it's still goalless.
18:58 (IST)
Not a stroke but a PC. That's England's 4th PC.
18:56 (IST)
England awarded a stroke. India want a referral.
They say ball hit the stick and not the body.
18:55 (IST)
That's the 3rd PC for England.
Stick check by India.
18:51 (IST)
Start of the 2nd Q.
India need to show grit in the English striking circle. An early goal by either side will open up the match.
18:49 (IST)
And that's the hooter to end the 1st Q.
It's goalless but India will walk off with confidence having forced the English defence to scramble and defend.
India will also be happy with the way they defended those 2 PCs.
India look a settled side at the moment.
England will come strong in the 2nd Q.
18:46 (IST)
Two mins left in the 1st Q.
Marijne would be unhappy with the chances missed.
And happy with the runners on the PC's.
18:45 (IST)
India a little scrappy on the wings and then not showing enough grit to hold and hit with strength.
Yet apart from conceding 2 PC's, India has dominated play in the English half.
18:43 (IST)
India have saved the 2nd PC.
And then lot of action in the England goalmouth. India had two opportunities but both gone; one a misstrap and then the shot not powerful enough.
India could easily have been a goal up.
18:40 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for England.
Dangerous moment for India.
18:39 (IST)
India using three players to crowd to cut off England's distribution lines.
But the passes have to be better for India.
18:38 (IST)
India crowding around a bit.
Rani and Monika trying to create an opportunity in the striking circle.
Monika overlapping. But it's a hit more with hope than any real purpose.
18:35 (IST)
Super quick start to the match. Gurjit defends and sends off a through ball.
England bringing in the safe rotation. Rani Rampal holding the ball wonderfully. One is going to see a lot of her in the attacking midfield.
18:33 (IST)
India save the penalty corner and get on the counter.
18:32 (IST)
It's a penalty corner for England inside the 1st minute!
PC 1 to England.
18:31 (IST)
Home turf for England.
India, the outsiders. Can they prevail?
The game is on.
18:29 (IST)
And here we go with the English National Anthem.
And then it's England vs India.
Match on!