Highlights, India Open 2019 semi-finals results: Kidambi Srikanth enters final; PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap ousted

Quarter-finals report: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap kept Indian hopes alive by advancing to the semi-finals of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, in New Delhi on Friday.
The second-seeded Sindhu staved off a stiff challenge from the eighth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt to notch up a 21-19, 22-20 win in 44 minutes. The Rio Olympic silver medallist, who is aiming to reach the final for the third consecutive year, next takes on the third seed He Bingjiao, a 21-18, 26-24 winner over the 2017 winner Beiwen Zhang.
“There were too many unforced errors and misjudgments. I couldn't give my 100% but such matches keep happening,” said Sindhu after the match, adding, “Bingjiao is a tricky player and there is no particular strategy against her. It is more about the mind and you need to control it.”
In a riveting all-Indian encounter, the 2015 champion Srikanth edged Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19 in 1 hour 2 minutes for just his third win in eight meetings over the former Swiss Open runner-up.
After Sai built an early lead of 5-2, Srikanth cut down on his errors and drew level at 13-13 only to concede an 18-14 advantage. The former champion did save three game points but Sai held on to close out the game 23-21.
Sai kept up that level to move ahead to 7-1 in Game 2. But that could not deter Srikanth who made a spirited fightback to inch ahead to 15-11 and then added the next six points as well to take the second game 21-11.
Sai had the early advantage of 13-10 in the third game, but Srikanth's patience got him back into contention. In a tense ending, Srikanth’s lob at 19-19 landed right on the backline to give him a match point which he duly converted.
“After losing the first set and being 7-1 down in the second to coming back in the lead with 8-7 was the turning point,” said Srikanth after the match. “After 1-1 I gave him too many one stroke points and there were no rallies so I thought to build rallies and fight it out for every point and not to give any easy points,” he added.
First Super 500 semi-final for Kashyap in 4 years
The 32-year-old Kashyap turned back the clock to reach his first semi-final in a Super 500 level tournament in nearly four years. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist showed enough glimpses of his younger self by building a 9-6 lead against World No. 32 Wang Tzu Wei and then resisted a comeback from Wang to complete a 21-16, 21-11 win.
Men’s doubles sixth seeds Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy effortlessly won an all-Indian quarter-final clash with Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Shivam Sharma 21-10, 21-12. The former national champions are the last Indian pair standing at this prestigious tournament after the 10-21, 18-21 defeat of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy to top seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.
After being outplayed in the first game, an aggressive approach helped the Indians turn it around in the second game and build an 11-6 lead. However, the top seeds came storming back to grab the win in 37 minutes.
India’s Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP too lost 8-21, 11-21 to second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Axelsen, Intanon emerge victorious
There was no stopping the 2017 champion Viktor Axelsen, who recorded a commanding 21-10, 21-16 win over India’s HS Prannoy. Fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon continued her quest for her third title with a 21-18 21-19 victory over her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
The quarter-final day witnessed a big upset as China’s World No. 30 Huang Yuxiang sent the seventh seed Khosit Phetpradab packing 21-16, 21-15.
With inputs from BAI
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 19:51:59 IST
He Bingjiao enters final
It wasn't Sindhu's day, after all.
The second-seeded Indian lost patience towards both the games and eventually the match 21-23, 18-21 against He Bingjiao
Bingjiao takes the opening game
Stunning, stunning comeback from being 12-19 down by He Bingjiao to take the opening game 23-21. She has the momentum, and she seems to have figured out Sindhu's plans. It's not looking too good for the Indian.
Axelsen enters final!
Viktor Axelsen beats Kashyap 21-11, 21-17 in a pulsating SF to set up a final against Kidambi Srikanth. Kashyap can take immense pride from his performance today.
Axelsen bags first game: 21-11
Axelsen has looked such a well-oiled machine today. His retrieving skills have been phenomenal, and his placement has been spot on. Very few errors from the Dane. Kashyap was good from the front and mid-court, so Axelsen has coolly kept him at the back.
Kashyap vs Axelsen
Will it be an all-India final? We'll find out after this match. Parupalli Kashyap and World No 4 Viktor Axelsen have taken the court. The Indian holds a 2-0 advantage over Axelsen, but their last meeting was back in 2015.
Kidambi Srikanth books his spot in the final!
The World No 7 finally gets past a stoic Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a nervy battle. That was a humdinger of a clash. Both shuttlers didn't give up and fought right until the end.
Credit goes to Srikanth to come back from 16-18 and seal the deal. Patience was the key, after all.
Srikanth takes the second game 21-14
Srikanth makes a fine comeback after losing the first game 21-16, showing more control in rallies and capitalising on Huang's return errors. He has forced a decider here.
19:35 (IST)
19:32 (IST)
Sindhu struggling
Bingjiao has come back smartly after being down yet again. She is just one point away from booking her place in the final.
19:27 (IST)
16-16!
Sindhu is all nervy again as she allows Bingjiao to level the scores in the second game. Is the Chinese winning the mental battle towards the end of each game?
19:22 (IST)
19:17 (IST)
Sindhu leads 9-8!
Bingjiao hits the shuttle wide and gifts Sindhu a point as we approach the mid-game interval of the second game.
19:13 (IST)
Okay, it's 5-5! A crosscourt drive from Sindhu settles the scores
19:08 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
Bingjiao leads 22-21
A lucky net chord for Bingjiao changes everything in the first game. Sindhu is absolutely rattled by that.
18:59 (IST)
Sindhu 20-18 Bingjiao
Bingjiao saves two game points to close the gap on Sindhu's lead. She trails by just two points now. Sindhu has committed quite a few errors at the net.
18:56 (IST)
In case you missed it!
18:51 (IST)
Sindhu leads 16-11!
That was a lethal flat smash by Sindhu. Coach Gopichand instantly clapped. That should give her some confidence.
18:49 (IST)
Make that 13-10 in Sindhu's favour
18:45 (IST)
Sindhu leads 8-7!
A slender lead for the Indian shuttler there. Bingjiao has covered the court incredibly well but her backhand has let her down.
18:41 (IST)
18:38 (IST)
Kashyap on loss: "I am okay. Happy that I got stuck into him. My fitness has improved, and I didn't really feel stretched."
18:37 (IST)
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao
Expect all-out attack from both the shuttlers as they essentially play a lot from the mid-court and forecourt area. The Chinese has an 8-5 lead over Sindhu in the overall head-to-head meetings.
18:31 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
18:18 (IST)
Kashyap leads 11-9
Wow, this has been some game. Kashyap has come back, and how! With the crowd right behind him, he has moved to a two-point lead after winning a long rally. His hand speed, reflexes, anticipation have been spot on. It takes special effort to beat a player of Axelsen's class, can Kashyap do it today? To early to predict, one guesses.
18:10 (IST)
5-5!
Both players are more patient in the second game. There have been quality strokes but it's all about who wins the mental battle. Kashyap is looking sharper now.
18:03 (IST)
17:59 (IST)
Axelsen leads 20-11
The former world champion knows how to dominate rallies with such ease. Kashyap has been put under pressure by tiring rallies after the mid-game break.
17:56 (IST)
Axelsen leads 15-9
Kashyap has shown great defensive abilities but has often fallen short. The Dane's attacking strokes are a treat to watch.
17:51 (IST)
Axelsen takes early lead
Just as he did against Prannoy, Axelsen is using his height to bring out those steep smashes. Kashyap did well on returns, but had few answers to those smashes. The only glitch in Axelsen's game so far has been his baseline judgment. He leads 11-8.
17:49 (IST)
Axelsen leads 7-3
The Dane is taking full advantage of his long range to collect points with ease. His explosiveness can cause a lot of problems to Kashyap.
17:48 (IST)
17:44 (IST)
Kashyap vs Axelsen
Will it be an all-India final? We'll find out after this match. Parupalli Kashyap and World No 4 Viktor Axelsen have taken the court. The Indian holds a 2-0 advantage over Axelsen, but their last meeting was back in 2015.
17:43 (IST)
So, after Ratchanok Intanon's hard-fought victory over China's Han Yue 21-15, 19-21, 21-18, it's time for yet another men's singles action.
India's Parupalli Kashyap takes on former India Open winner Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.
16:38 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth after the win: "I am happy to win, happy to be in the final after a long time. The crowd was amazing today, right from the moment I entered the court."
16:24 (IST)
16:19 (IST)
Srikanth leads 19-18
That 35-shot rally turns in favour of the Indian shuttler. It almost seemed like a boxing bout. One punch after the other.
Srikanth makes it 20-18
The momentum is back with the World No 7 shuttler. Movements are enough to understand Srikanth's confidence.
16:17 (IST)
It's 18-18! Things changed within a blink of an eye...
16:12 (IST)
Yuxiang leads 14-12
Srikanth seems to have lost his rhythm after the mid-game break. His shots have landed outside the backcourt on multiple occasions now.
16:07 (IST)
Neck-and-neck in decider
Both the shuttlers are looking to open a healthy advantage going into the mid-game interval. Srikanth started cleverly but Yuxiang fought back with an attacking intent.
16:04 (IST)
Srikanth in control
16:01 (IST)
Srikanth leads 5-2 in decider
Off he goes. The Indian shuttler is looking to finish things off quickly here. A barrage of attacking strokes from the mid-court earns him consecutive points.
15:59 (IST)
15:51 (IST)
Srikanth leads 17-10
Yuxiang rushed at the net and commits yet another error. Srikanth is four points away from forcing a decider.
15:49 (IST)
Srikanth leads 15-7
Yuxiang has been trying to push his opponent towards the backcourt to create chances to hit winners. But Srikanth has covered the court quite effortlessly to combat push clears from the Chinese shuttler.
15:47 (IST)
Srikanth leads 11-4
After a patchy first game, Srikanth seemed to have found his rhythm back. He missed his deft met game with some steep returns to open a wide lead. It's 12-6 to the Indian as I type.
15:37 (IST)
Srikanth loses first game
Srikanth has been patchy so far; while his net play has been good, his control over long shots has been disappointing. Could be drift too. At 20-14, finally his drop-smash returned, and a quick one-two at net earned him another point. Two game points save, but a wide return meant the first game was gone 21-16.
15:33 (IST)
Srikanth struggling
Huang Yuxiang has stepped it up a bit after the interval as Srikanth is struggling to stay in the game at 19-15!
15:28 (IST)
Srikanth takes narrow lead
Kidambi Srikanth takes a narrow 11-10 lead at the first mid-game interval. He has been superb on the net, but has lacked consistency with his high tosses and long passes. Huang has been remarkably relentless.
15:27 (IST)
Srikanth leads at first game interval
Srikanth has a slender advantage at the lemon break in the first game, but this game could go either way.
15:22 (IST)
Srikanth wins long rally
Srikanth leads 6-5 in the first game with that point, but the Chinese immediately wins the point back. It's a close affair in this first game of the semi-final
15:14 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth takes on China's Huang Yuxiang
Huge, huge roar as India's Kidambi Srikanth enters the arena. The Indian is taking on China's Huang Yuxiang in day's first singles match. The crowd has gone berserk!
15:12 (IST)
Turnaround in progress on Court 2
In the other Women's Doubles match, Indonesia's Haris/Kusumah, after losing the first game 9-21, are leading the next game against compatriots Polii/ Rahayu 18-14. A decider looks on the cards.
15:09 (IST)
Malaysia are in Women's Doubles final
Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean have done it! They beat Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19 in a 73-minute marathon. Amazing, amazing match this. Pity, that it a net error ended it.
15:05 (IST)
Humdinger on Court 1
Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean and Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai are playing an absolutely riveting match here. It's a see-sawing battle where both pairs have punched and counter-punched with equal ferocity. 18-all now.
15:00 (IST)
Polii/Rahayu dominate in all-Indonesia SF
Polii/Rahayu have taken the first game with a convincing 21-9 scoreline, but Haris/ Kusumah have come back well. It's 5-all in Game 2.