Highlights, Hong Kong Open 2018, badminton results: Sameer Verma, Kidambi Srikanth ousted in quarter-finals

Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy in an all-Indian men's singles clash to enter the quarter-finals while PV Sindhu lost the women's singles tie to crash out of the Hong Kong open tournament on Thursday.
In a marathon match of an hour and seven minutes, the fourth seed Srikanth edged past Prannoy 18-21, 30-29, 21-18 while third seed Sindhu went down to Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea 24-26, 20-22 in straight games.
After losing the first game, Srikanth bounced back in the second game in a hard-fought battle. The third game saw another intense battle between the two but Srikanth proved much better towards the end and wrapped up the issue.
The other Indian, Sameer Verma, also advanced as he got a walkover from his fifth seed Chinese opponent Chen Long.
In women's singles category, Sindhu never looked in the contention as she struggled to find her rhythm right from the start of the match.
In the first game Sindhu tried to give some fight as she took the match to the last but the second game saw much better performance from her opponent which resulted in her loss.
In mixed doubles category, Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out losing to Lee Yang and Hsu of Chinese Taipei.
The Chinese Taipei duo defeated the Indians 21-17, 21-11 in just 37 minutes of play.
Updated Date: Nov 16, 2018 18:24 PM
Highlights
Delight for all the home fans!
Qualifier Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong stuns Sameer Verma 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 in 73 minutes to enter his first-ever World Tour semi-finals. Incredible exhibition of badminton by him. He never really allowed the Indian shuttler to get into the groove. A well-deserved victory!
Sameer 21-19 Lee! DECIDER!
The Indian shuttler survives scare to win the second game 21-19! The Indian shuttler allowed Lee to save three game points at 20-16.
Time for the deciding game!
Lee Cheuk Yiu takes the first game 21-15
Sameer Verma tried to make a late comeback but Lee did well to wrap up points quickly. The Indian shuttler seemed low on confidence after giving away a slew of points in the early exchanges. Lee did well to capitalise on his lead by attacking his opponent's backhand side.
Sameer vs Lee
India's Sameer Verma is in action against local shuttler Lee Cheuk Yiu in the quarter-finals. This is their second meeting against each other. Sameer had defeated Lee at the New Zealand Open earlier this year.
NISHIMOTO THROUGH
Srikanth had no answers whatsoever. That's pretty much the story of the second game and he succumbed to Nishimoto's variety of strokes at the net. The Japanese registers a 21-17, 21-13 win. This is Nishimoto's first win over the Indian ace.
Srikanth vs Nishimoto
The Indian enjoys a healthy 3-0 lead over the eighth seed Nishimoto in the overall head-to-head meetings. Srikanth had defeated the Japanese shuttler at the Badminton Asia Championships 2018.
18:11 (IST)
Delight for all the home fans!
18:03 (IST)
Sameer 11-18 Lee!
The crowd is enjoying every single point won by their favourite. Despite being under pressure, Lee has managed to win points at regular intervals.
18:00 (IST)
Sameer 9-16 Lee!
Lee has been holding on to the lead in the decider. His variation from the backcourt has left Sameer guessing.
17:56 (IST)
Sameer 6-14 Lee!
9 of the 10 points have turned in the favour of Lee. He has been outstanding. The way he closes down at the net is admirable.
17:54 (IST)
17:51 (IST)
Sameer 5-9 Lee!
Lee has shown incredible patience to push Sameer towards the backcourt and wait for the push-clears. The Indian shuttler's returns have been rudderless.
17:49 (IST)
Sameer 4-4 Lee!
The tiring rallies have drained out both the shuttlers. The net exchanges lack power. Lee is playing against the drift now. Let's see if he can make full use of that.
17:46 (IST)
17:45 (IST)
17:41 (IST)
Sameer 20-19 Lee!
The Hong Kong shuttler saves three game points to close the gap on Sameer's lead. Can he turn it around?
17:37 (IST)
Sameer 18-15 Lee!
The Indian finds the line and bags a couple of points to extend his lead. He has been superb at the net and his shot selection has been much better from the mid-court in the second game.
17:34 (IST)
Sameer 15-13 Lee!
Sameer has managed to keep the pressure on Lee, who seems to be in a hurry to finish the match in straight games.
17:30 (IST)
Sameer 10-11 Lee!
It has been a tight affair in the second game. Both the shuttlers have found it difficult to force errors. Although, Lee has a slight advantage due to his range of attacking strokes. However, Sameer has the quality to turn this around.
17:27 (IST)
17:22 (IST)
Sameer 4-7 Lee!
Sameer hasn't really found his range so far. His shots and foot movements indicate the lack of match fitness.
17:20 (IST)
17:19 (IST)
Sameer 1-3 Lee!
The Indian shuttler commits a service error. Lee has shown the guile when needed in the opening game. His net shots have kept Sameer at bay.
17:16 (IST)
17:12 (IST)
Sameer 15-17 Lee
The rallies are getting longer now. Lee wins a 64-shot rally to maintain a two-point lead. Sameer nearly levelled the score there. Lee looks drained out.
17:07 (IST)
Sameer 13-15 Lee!
The Indian has been accurate at the net. Meanwhile, Lee has been weak defensively. Sameer has the shots in his arsenal to tame even the toughest opponent on the circuit.
17:04 (IST)
It's 11-13!
17:02 (IST)
Sameer 7-13 Lee!
The Indian shuttler manages to take three points in quick succession. The game is picking up the pace now. The rallies have started to come in too.
16:59 (IST)
16:58 (IST)
Sameer 3-9 Lee!
The Hong Kong shuttler extends his lead against a defensive Sameer as we approach the mid-game break of the opening game.
16:57 (IST)
16:55 (IST)
Sameer 0-4 Lee!
A run of four straight points to begin with. Lee has taken a early lead against Sameer in front of his home crowd.
16:54 (IST)
Sameer vs Lee
India's Sameer Verma is in action against local shuttler Lee Cheuk Yiu in the quarter-finals. This is their second meeting against each other. Sameer had defeated Lee at the New Zealand Open earlier this year.
15:36 (IST)
INTANON-STOP!
14:51 (IST)
Intanon enters semi-finals
Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon registers a comprehensive win over second seed Akane Yamaguchi. A 21-9, 21-16 victory for the sixth seed guides her to the last four of the competition.
14:15 (IST)
Earlier in the day, Momota defeated Christie in three games. Check out the highlights!
14:03 (IST)
13:55 (IST)
Game over for Srikanth?
13:53 (IST)
Srikanth 9-17 Nishimoto!
The Indian shuttler has managed to win a slew of points but it's a mountain to climb from here on.
13:50 (IST)
Srikanth 4-15 Nishimoto!
There have been a lot of errors at the net by Srikanth in the second game. Most of his strokes haven't been effective.
13:48 (IST)
13:46 (IST)
Srikanth 17-21 Nishimoto
Things clearly not going as per plan for the Indian. He was trailing for most of the game, and never looked to find his groove by the end of the first game. He needs major course correction in the second game if he needs to avoid an early ouster.
13:27 (IST)
Srikanth 7-11 Nishimoto
The two shuttlers were neck-and-neck until 5-5, but Japan's Nishimoto raced to a four-point lead in the blink of an eye. Srikanth did well to claw two more points back with some solid retrieving, but eventually, it was the Japanese who went into the mid-game break with the upper-hand and the advantage in the match.
13:06 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
Results so far:
World No 1 Kento Momota fought back from a game down to overcome Indonesia's talented Jonatan Christie 22-24, 21-9, 21-9.
12:14 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Hong Kong Open quarter-finals. India's Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma will be in action along with a host of other badminton superstars.
Stay tuned for updates.