Highlights, French Open Quarters 2019: Second day of quarter-final matches postponed to Thursday after rain plays spoilsport

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev

Djokovic has made serene progress through the first four rounds, losing just seven games on average in each match en route to a record-breaking 10th straight French Open quarter-final.

In stark contrast, Zverev has dropped four sets already and had to come through a five-set battle against Australian John Millman in the opening round, although his form against Djokovic will give him cause for optimism.

The 22-year-old German won their only clash on clay in the 2017 Italian Open final, and also beat the Serbian star in last year's ATP Finals championship match, winning comfortably both times 6-4, 6-3.

But Zverev had endured a mediocre clay court season until the eve of Roland Garros when he clinched the Geneva title, playing on a last-minute wild card.

The 6ft 6in (1.98m) Zverev admitted that his patchy form in 2019 has also been impacted by off-court issues.

Djokovic could become only the second man, after Rod Laver, to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time twice with a second French Open title this week, and is hoping the longer format could play into his hands against Zverev.

Head to head: Djokovic 2-2 Khachanov