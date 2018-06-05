Tie-break time!

Djokovic does all the hard work to build the point beautifully but pulled the trigger wide on his final shot. The first mini-break goes Cecchinato's way, 1-0.

Cecchinato holds both his points - one with a superb forehand - and it's 3-0.

Djokovic finally gets on the board in the tie-break and then Cecchinato's backhand down the line is just wide and the tie-break is back on serve. 3-3.

On the next point, Djokovic injects some pace in his forehand and gets an error from his opponent. Now Djokovic is ahead with a mini break, 4-3.

A meek second serve from Djokovc and Cecchinato punishes it and wins the point for 4-4. This has been a very tense tie-break so far.

Another long, engaging rally and Djokovic was caught off guard after a Cecchinato backhand clips the line and bounces awkwardly. 5-4.

The mini-break advantage is erased immediately by Djokovic.

ABSOLUTELY INSANE POINT AND AFTER A 25-SHOT RALLY IT'S MATCH POINT FOR CECCHINATO!

IT GETS EVEN BETTER! Yet another sensational rally, Cecchinato throws everything at the passing shot, Djokovic just about reaches it and the full-stretch volley lands just on the line! Incredible. MATCH POINT SAVED. 6-6.

Djokovic pulls off another unbelievable backhand volley at the net, and it's SET POINT at 7-6.

The Serb hits a backhand long and we are at 7-7. Two more points exchanged between the two and it's 8-8.

Djokovic brings up his THIRD SET POINT with a monstrous forehand down the line. But he can't make a sitter of a forehand and it's back on serve at 9-9.

Cecchinato creates his second match point opportunity but Djokovic saves it with a fluid forehand winner hit calmly on to the sideline for 10-10.

Novak misses the forehand again! 11-10 Cecchinato. has a third match point and this time he'll serve for it. Here we go!

A very nervy slice straight into the net and we are all square once again. 11-11

ANOTHER HUGE MISS FROM DJOKOVIC AND IT'S MATCH POINT #4 FOR CECCHINATO. 12-11. MATCH POINT.

Djokovic attempts to serve and volley, and Cecchinato launches a backhand down the line that just drops in.

MARCO CECCHINATO WINS THE TIE-BREAK 13-11.

IT GETS EVEN BETTER! Yet another sensational rally, Cecchinato throws everything at the passing shot, Novak just about reaches it and the volley lands just on the line! Incredible.