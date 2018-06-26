Preview: Faced with a must-win situation, Australia will be wary of a wounded Peru when they lock horns in their final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup in Sochi on Tuesday.
Despite all the plaudits for their admirable displays against Denmark and France, the Australians, with just a single point in their kitty, are expected to come hard at their South American opponents, who are already eliminated from the ongoing football extravaganza.
Placed third in Group C, the Australians must beat Peru if they're to have any hope of reaching the second round, while also hoping France do them a favour and topple Denmark in the other Group C match.
If those two results are achieved, it will then mean goal difference, goals scored and even the number of yellow and red cards accrued by Australia and Denmark could come into play.
In the other clash of the day, comfortably placed atop Group C and already qualified for the knockouts, France will attempt to finish off their first round assignments with a win over Denmark when they face off in their final group stage clash on Tuesday.
A draw against Denmark will also keep France atop the group as they hope for a potentially more favourable meeting with likely second-place finishers in Group D — Argentina or Nigeria — as Croatia are likely to top Group D after winning their opening two matches.
Denmark, on the other hand, will advance with a draw but a defeat, paired with an Australia win against Peru, could send them packing.
Going into Tuesday's tie, it will be interesting to see if France will be keen to rest some key players before the knockout stage.
Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 21:47 PM
Highlights
FULL-TIME!
Denmark 0-0 France
The agony is over. The French fans can head over to the Casa Bleu and, perhaps, find some entertainment tonight. France are doing a good job of demonstrating why being a travelling fan can be so hard. They had had to witness 270 minutes of nothing in particular from Les Bleus. The Danes seemed pretty pleased with progression, although they didn't show anything remarkable either. The second-placed team in Group B (Nigeria or Argentina) should put an end to their World Cup soon enough. Hope the rest of you night back home is more fun. Goodnight from Moscow.
FULL-TIME!
Australia 0-2 Peru
The other game has finished in a goalless draw which makes the result of this match pointless, but Australia have succumbed to Peru's unconventional approach to the game to lose 2-0 in this must-win encounter. Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup was a big deal for the Socceroos, but they will be finishing their campaign with just one point and not a single goal from open play. Australia have all the talents in their ranks, but they are in dire need of proper direction.
Australia 0-2 Peru
Captain Guerrero extends Peru's lead
Peru take the lead!
Guerrero does well to chase down a long ball from the defence and then crosses it for Carillo to smash home on the volley from the edge of the box. That, my friend, is Peru's first goal.
Team news:
Denmark: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Delaney, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Eriksen, Sisto, Cornelius, Braithwaite.
Subs: Lossl, Krohn-Dehli, Vestergaard, Knudsen, Kvist, Nicolai Jorgensen, Dolberg, Fischer, Lerager, Schone, Ronnow.
Team news:
France XI vs Denmark: Mandanda - Sidibe, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez - Kante, N'Zonzi - Dembele, Griezmann, Lemar - Giroud.
French coach Didier Deschamps has made six changes from the side that beat Peru at Ekaterinburg. Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud keep their places, while Steve Mandanda, Raphael Sidibe, Presnely Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele, Steven Nzonzi, and Thomas Lemar come in.
21:47 (IST)
That's it from us for the first two matches of the day. Well, let's just forget about Denmark vs France. They had one job and they blew their chances. Meanwhile, Peru had something to cheer about after beating Australia 2-0. Unfortunately, that's the end of the road for the loud Peruvians.
Onto the next two matches, Argentina vs Nigeria and Iceland vs Croatia. Follow the live blog here.
21:33 (IST)
Peru had looked promising in their first two matches as well and finally taste victory in what should be a memorable match for the Peruvians. This World Cup may be over for both countries, but both nations have gone on adventurous routes in the past ten days, making an arresting impression on the spectators in Russia as well as football fanatics across the globe.
21:32 (IST)
FULL-TIME!
Denmark 0-0 France
21:30 (IST)
FULL-TIME!
Australia 0-2 Peru
21:18 (IST)
88' Australia 0-2 Peru
Australia are on the brink here in Sochi as nothing seems to work out for the Socceroos. Peru have come up with a professional performance here. Although it won't amount to much in terms of their knockouts chances, Peru have checked all the boxes tonight in all spectrums of the game, and now they stand to achieve a historic win here.
21:13 (IST)
82' Denmark 0-0 France
78,000 people are being bored to sleep this Tuesday evening at the Luzhniki stadium. Fortunately, we are through 75 minutes of play. The players are working, I suppose. To what end, I have no idea. The mobile internet in Moscow is outstanding, though. So able to catch the good bits from the Aus-Peru game on the side. Loud boos ringing out for both teams from the majority Russian crowd. They have been ripped off today, that's for sure.
21:06 (IST)
Substitutions:
Denmark make their second change as the impressive Andreas Cornelius comes off for Kasper Dolberg, the Ajax wonderkid. Change for France too. Kylian Mbappe replaces Ousmane Dembele
20:59 (IST)
71' Australia 0-2 Peru
Peru look content to abide time as they are on the brink of a generational win here in Sochi - for the first time in 36 years, Peruvians can taste victory at a World Cup.
20:58 (IST)
68' Australia 0-2 Peru
Rogic gets booked for another tactical foul on Cueva after a Mooy free-kick failed to hit its target in the box. Sochi is bouncing right now and it's the Peru fans cheering their first World Cup victory.
20:55 (IST)
67' Denmark 0-0 France
Mandanda has looked a little unsteady today. Not sure why that particular change was made. I would pick Olympique Marseille over Tottenham Hotspur any day of the week but my choice of keeper would be the opposite. Has not had anything complicated to deal with but has looked a little slow in reacting to situations. Both instances though, the interception in the first half and the shot in the second, have happened in relative slow-motion. So he was able to recover and get on with it.
20:53 (IST)
20:52 (IST)
61' Denmark 0-0 France -- Australia 0-2 Peru
Since nothing at all is happening here in Moscow I have the time to say I am delighted that Peru have doubled their lead in Sochi. Met many Peruvians since I have been following their group. So many interesting stories. One of the largest contingents at the World Cup despite being both far away and far from rich. Some do not yet have a way back. Others even sold the property to pay for the trips. Despite losing the first two games they were upbeat, excited to be here and having a blast. They were not good enough to progress from this group but certainly deserve to celebrate a victory. Vamos Peru.
20:50 (IST)
59' Denmark 0-0 France
Nothing to separate these two sides here. Great build-up play from the Uganda-born Sisto, who tees up a snap-shot from Eriksen from the edge of the box. But the ball flashes wide of the far upright.
20:45 (IST)
53' Australia 0-2 Peru
And Peru have doubled their lead with some neat interchange of passes on their left wing. Christian Cueva's shot had rebounded off the Aussie defenders to fall to Guerrero's feet who tapped it in past Mat Ryan.
20:44 (IST)
Poalo Guerrero: Peru captain, who was initially suspended by FIFA for doping ahead of the World Cup. Well, he just doubled Peru's lead.}
Lima: Peru rejoiced after captain Paolo Guerrero won a last-ditch legal appeal to play at the World Cup despite being suspended for doping.
https://www.firstpost.com
20:40 (IST)
GOAL !
Australia 0-2 Peru
Captain Guerrero extends Peru's lead
20:39 (IST)
47' Denmark 0-0 France
Giroud wrestles Jorgensen to the ground as the vie for the ball. The Chelsea man has been penalised. And now Hernandez fouls Braithwaite just inside the French half and concedes a free-kick.
20:36 (IST)
The second half gets underway in Sochi and Moscow...
One change at the interval, from Peru. Pedro Aquino comes on for Yoshimar Yotun, who was booked in the opening half.
20:32 (IST)
Peru go into the half-time with an unlikely lead through Carrillo but Australia have been the far more proactive side creating chances by Rogic's will but their wastefulness remains a cause of concern for Bert van Marwijk.
With Denmark holding France to a goalless draw at the halfway mark in the other game, things are not looking good for the Socceroos as they are forty-five minutes away from elimination.
20:22 (IST)
20:22 (IST)
45' Australia 0-1 Peru
It's bare seconds from half-time but Peru are looking lively again – Carrillo trying to trick the Australian defenders with a subtle piece of skill, but in vain.
20:22 (IST)
45+2' Denmark 0-0 France
Antoine Griezmann makes a splendid run from his own defence. As he prepared to offload the ball to Dembele on his left, Zanka Jorgensen tackles from behind and receives a yellow card. Takes one for the team there. Oh, and no free-kick as the referee has had enough, not literally. The first-half is over.
20:19 (IST)
43' Denmark 0-0 France
Giroud blazes his shot over the bar from a really good position off Griezmann's pass. Fortunately for the Frenchman, Griezmann was offside and the goal wouldn't have counted.
20:18 (IST)
40' Denmark 0-0 France
The first 30 minutes have passed as expected. The two sides are getting a measure of one another. Both Kasper Schmeichel and Steve Mandanda have had a little bit of work to though. Although there has not been a real chance yet. So let's talk about the weather. France, for example, played their first match in Kazan in bright sunshine and 20 degrees centigrade. The second was in Ekaterinburg on a cold even. Today, in Moscow, its hot. Inside this giant cauldron of a stadium it's even hotter. For a viewers perspective Russia is throwing up a lot of these interesting extra challenges for teams to figure out.
20:11 (IST)
40' Australia 0-1 Peru
Tomas Rogic is wreaking havoc here at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi. The 25-year-old is at the heart of almost all of Australia's attacks and is the best bet for Aussies to climb this mountain. The attacking midfielder is putting in one of the most exquisite playmaking shifts here in the first half as he is repeatedly finding space just outside the Peru box and then cherry picking his options of whether to progress with the ball or pass it to a teammate.
20:08 (IST)
35' Australia 0-1 Peru
How did that not go in? The Socceroos come close again. Rogic threads through a perfect through-ball for Kruse, who cuts back for Leckie but the Peruvian defenders do well to clear the ball
20:05 (IST)
20:02 (IST)
30' Denmark 0-0 France
Chance for Denmark on the counter as Eriksen looks to get on the end of Cornelius' ball but Hernandez and Mandanda do well to prevent him from scoring!
19:58 (IST)
28' Australia 0-1 Peru
Peru have the lead against the turn of the play, with a splendid goal from Andre Carrillo. Paolo Guerrero had chased down a long ball and crossed for Peru's right winger who smashed a volley from the edge of the box to outfox Mat Ryan.
19:58 (IST)
24' Australia 0-1 Peru
Australia complaining there could have been an offside in the build-up to the goal. The Socceroos are straight back on the attack, and again it’s down the left with the overlapping Behich crossing for Leckie to miscue a header over the bar.
19:52 (IST)
20' Australia 0-1 Peru
Australia need a win tonight to stand a chance to qualify for the knockouts and it is showing in their game. The Socceroos have opted to build patiently from the back and are circulating the ball with aplomb but clear-cut chances are hard to come by. The Peru side has alternated between pressing high up the pitch and dropping deep to thwart off any Australian advances into their defensive third.
19:51 (IST)
GOAL !
Peru take the lead!
Guerrero does well to chase down a long ball from the defence and then crosses it for Carillo to smash home on the volley from the edge of the box. That, my friend, is Peru's first goal.
19:48 (IST)
15' Denmark 0-0 France
Fifteen minutes in and we have already had a little moment of excitement. Martin Braithwaite, who plays his club football in Bordeaux, going down in the box. Ref was categorical in saying no and was on the spot. Pleased to note Deschamps is listening to my criticism, or has started thinking. Has taken off all players on yellow cards to avoid any suspensions. In doing so the French formation is even more attacking, if that's possible. But, Pogba will know that if he was on song there is no way Deschamps would have benched him. Hopefully, he will find some motivation in this. Also, I really like Nzonzi.
19:47 (IST)
That was a good chance for France. Giroud fluffed his finish there...
19:43 (IST)
11' Australia 0-0 Peru
Tomas Rogic is threatening to find space between the lines and is forcing the Peruvians to retreat. He found the ball on the right flank and looped in a quick cross only for Pedro Gallese to waive off the danger.
19:42 (IST)
10' Denmark 0-0 France
The Danes are causing a few problems for Didier Deschamps' France. Plenty of pace and energy in the game in the early stages. Still, there's nothing to show for.
19:40 (IST)
7' Australia 0-0 Peru
Australia have started brightly at Sochi, the Socceroos dominating possession and chances in the first eight minutes while Peru are content to hang by - the Central American side are not taking any risks whatsoever.
19:39 (IST)
5' Denmark 0-0 France
Martin Braithwaite takes the ball past two French defenders and goes to ground in the penalty area under pressure. Several Danish players' appeal for a penalty fall on deaf ears and referee Sandro Ricci waves play on.
Replays suggest that the French players did a great job.
19:38 (IST)
And we are underway. Great to have football back!
19:30 (IST)
And we are underway. Great to have football back!
19:27 (IST)
Luzhniki is massive and magnificent. Takes forever to get in on a day like today when every seat is expected to be filled. But when you do, it's impressive as hell. The fans seem to be evenly matched in terms of numbers. Danes in solid clusters of red, though, while the French are more spread out. Teams are getting ready to come on.
19:27 (IST)
As a reminder, here's what is at stake in Sochi: Australia should beat Peru, while Denmark must lose against France for the Socceroos to have a chance of qualifying for the last-16. The tie-breakers that will then come into play are goal difference, then goals scored, then fair play record.
19:11 (IST)
19:09 (IST)
Meanwhile, here's how Australia and Peru line up.
Australia XI vs Peru: Ryan; Risdon, Sainsbury, Milligan, Behich; Jedinak, Mooy; Leckie, Rogic, Kruse; Juric.
Peru XI vs Australia: Gallese; Advíncula, Ramos, Santamaría, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Flores, Cueva; Guerrero
19:00 (IST)
Team news:
Denmark: Schmeichel, Dalsgaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Larsen, Delaney, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Eriksen, Sisto, Cornelius, Braithwaite.
Subs: Lossl, Krohn-Dehli, Vestergaard, Knudsen, Kvist, Nicolai Jorgensen, Dolberg, Fischer, Lerager, Schone, Ronnow.
18:58 (IST)
Team news:
France XI vs Denmark: Mandanda - Sidibe, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez - Kante, N'Zonzi - Dembele, Griezmann, Lemar - Giroud.
French coach Didier Deschamps has made six changes from the side that beat Peru at Ekaterinburg. Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, N’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud keep their places, while Steve Mandanda, Raphael Sidibe, Presnely Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele, Steven Nzonzi, and Thomas Lemar come in.
10:06 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 37th and the 38th matches of the FIFA World Cup 2018, which will be played between Australia vs Peru and France vs Denmark respectively.