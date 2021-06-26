Follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between Denmark and Wales on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Click here to follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between Denmark and Wales.

Team Report: Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand made two changes for Saturday's last-16 tie against Wales at Euro 2020 with Kasper Dolberg and Jens Stryger Larsen replacing Yussuf Poulsen and Daniel Wass.

Dolberg comes in for Poulsen in attack while Stryger Larsen takes the place of Wass at right wing-back. Neither Poulsen nor Wass were named in the matchday squad in Amsterdam.

Wales boss Robert Page recalled Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore as he reverted to the team that started the first two group games.

Mepham and Davies return in defence, with Moore leading the lineup front after the trio were dropped for the Italy game to avoid the risk of suspension.

Denmark are aiming to win their first European Championship knockout tie since they lifted the trophy in 1992, while Wales reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 on their tournament debut.

Starting line-ups:

Wales (4-2-3-1)

Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen; Aaron Ramsey, Dan James, Gareth Bale (capt); Kieffer Moore

Coach: Robert Page (WAL)

Denmark (3-4-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (capt), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

With inputs from AFP.