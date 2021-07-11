live

Highlights, Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England at London: Italy win Championship on penalties

Catch the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley Stadium

FP Sports July 11, 2021 23:05:52 IST
Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and England skipper Harry Kane. AFP/AP

Highlights

03:24 (ist)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Saka misses!!!!

Donnarumma makes the save!

ITALY ARE CHAMPIONS!
02:29 (ist)

ITA 1-1 ENG

Full time! We don't have a winner so 30 more minutes of extra-time in the final. Italy were the best team in the second-half and deserved their goal. England lack creativity so maybe Jack Grealish will feature sometime soon. 

  
02:01 (ist)

69' ITA 1-1 ENG

The goal comes from Berardi's corner. England fail to clear the ball away as Verratti heads it on the bounce. The ball ricochets off the post towards Bonucci who finds the net from a close range. 
01:57 (ist)

66' ITA 1-1 ENG

GOAAAAL!

Italy are level thanks to Bonucci.
01:21 (ist)

HALFTIME: ITA 0-1 ENG

England take a 1-0 lead into the break. Shaw the scorer has been the player of the first half. Italy were rattled in the beginning but have got more comfortable since then. They have started dominating the possession also again, but England keep creating chances. 
01:08 (ist)

35' ITA 0-1 ENG

Strong solo effort from Chiesa. He does well to beat Rice and take a low shot towards the goal from 25 yards but it's not on target. England need to be careful. 
00:33 (ist)

SHAW SCORES! 

England take a lead in the second minute of the match. 

Italy won a corner but Insigne's delivery was quickly converted into a counterattack by England, with Trippier, from the right flank, finding Shaw in the box unmarked. The Manchester United player clamly slotted it into the net.
00:32 (ist)

KICKOFF! 

Ciro Immobile gets the final underway with the kick after players took a knee giving their support to the fight against racism. England are looking for the first major trophy since 1966. Italy are unbeaten in the last 33 matches. We are up for a great match. 

July 12, 2021 - 04:00 (IST)

This is it from us. Italy, the best team in this tournament, became Euro 2020 champion after beating England in penalties. What a turnaround for a team which didn't even qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup. So many heroes for them and so many heroes for England as well. Gareth Southgate has a team for the future. They tried their best today but it was not meant to be.

Hope you liked our coverage. On behalf of Firstpost, we say thank you and wish you the best. See you on our blogs soon.

July 12, 2021 - 03:51 (IST)

A moment to remember

July 12, 2021 - 03:44 (IST)

Scenes! 

July 12, 2021 - 03:40 (IST)

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been named Player of the Tournament.

July 12, 2021 - 03:33 (IST)

CHAMPION!  

July 12, 2021 - 03:30 (IST)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Wembley is stunned. England players can't believe it but credit to Italy. They played outstanding football through the tournament. Donnarumma who saved the final penalty is in tears and so is Saka who missed it. Contrasting emotions but that is football. 

Shoutout to Italy manager Roberto Mancini who achieved so much in club football and now takes his team to continental glory.

July 12, 2021 - 03:24 (IST)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Saka misses!!!!

Donnarumma makes the save!

ITALY ARE CHAMPIONS!

July 12, 2021 - 03:24 (IST)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Pickford saves against Jorginho! 

July 12, 2021 - 03:22 (IST)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Jadon Sancho misses! Donnarumma with a superb save! 

July 12, 2021 - 03:21 (IST)

Penalties: ITA 3-2 ENG

Bernardeschi scores! Right in the middle. 

Preview: Kieran Trippier has been recalled to the England team for Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy, who are unchanged from their semi-final win on penalties against Spain.

Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier replaces Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in a change that will see England manager Gareth Southgate revert to the five-man defence that he used in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

Trippier has since been used off the bench in the wins over Ukraine in the last eight and against Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday.
England are otherwise unchanged and Harry Kane, who scored the extra-time winner against Denmark, captains a side that is looking to win the country's first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup in front of an expected crowd of 67,500.

Italy, who are themselves chasing a first European Championship crown since 1968, go with the same line-up that started against Spain with Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea continuing at left-back in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling
Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: July 12, 2021 04:02:22 IST

