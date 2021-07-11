Catch the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley Stadium

Ciro Immobile gets the final underway with the kick after players took a knee giving their support to the fight against racism. England are looking for the first major trophy since 1966. Italy are unbeaten in the last 33 matches. We are up for a great match.

Italy won a corner but Insigne's delivery was quickly converted into a counterattack by England, with Trippier, from the right flank, finding Shaw in the box unmarked. The Manchester United player clamly slotted it into the net.

Strong solo effort from Chiesa. He does well to beat Rice and take a low shot towards the goal from 25 yards but it's not on target. England need to be careful.

England take a 1-0 lead into the break. Shaw the scorer has been the player of the first half. Italy were rattled in the beginning but have got more comfortable since then. They have started dominating the possession also again, but England keep creating chances.

The goal comes from Berardi's corner. England fail to clear the ball away as Verratti heads it on the bounce. The ball ricochets off the post towards Bonucci who finds the net from a close range.

Full time! We don't have a winner so 30 more minutes of extra-time in the final. Italy were the best team in the second-half and deserved their goal. England lack creativity so maybe Jack Grealish will feature sometime soon.

Shoutout to Italy manager Roberto Mancini who achieved so much in club football and now takes his team to continental glory.

Wembley is stunned. England players can't believe it but credit to Italy. They played outstanding football through the tournament. Donnarumma who saved the final penalty is in tears and so is Saka who missed it. Contrasting emotions but that is football.

Hope you liked our coverage. On behalf of Firstpost, we say thank you and wish you the best. See you on our blogs soon.

This is it from us. Italy, the best team in this tournament, became Euro 2020 champion after beating England in penalties. What a turnaround for a team which didn't even qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup. So many heroes for them and so many heroes for England as well. Gareth Southgate has a team for the future. They tried their best today but it was not meant to be.

Preview: Kieran Trippier has been recalled to the England team for Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy, who are unchanged from their semi-final win on penalties against Spain.

Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier replaces Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in a change that will see England manager Gareth Southgate revert to the five-man defence that he used in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

Trippier has since been used off the bench in the wins over Ukraine in the last eight and against Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday.

England are otherwise unchanged and Harry Kane, who scored the extra-time winner against Denmark, captains a side that is looking to win the country's first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup in front of an expected crowd of 67,500.

Italy, who are themselves chasing a first European Championship crown since 1968, go with the same line-up that started against Spain with Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea continuing at left-back in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

With inputs from AFP