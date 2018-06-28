Football world cup 2018

Highlights, England vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018, Match 48 at Kaliningrad: Belgium top Group G ahead of England

Sports FP Sports Jun 29, 2018 01:49:15 IST
  • 01:49 (IST)

    Well, that's the last of the group stage matches. And we are also done here. Thanks for joining with us today. Now off to the knockout stages. One thing is for sure, nobody is clear favourite to win the World Cup. Ok, maybe Belgium? I don't know. 

    No matches tomorrow and then from Saturday, the Round of 16 starts. 

    Have a good day! 

  • 01:42 (IST)

    This guy is the dude! 

  • 'It is time for England to step up and prove their mettle'

    Will it come home? Or will there be another disappointing showdown from England next Tuesday? Gareth Southgate has his eyes set on Colombia. "The knockout game is the biggest game for a decade, so we had to make sure our key players were preserved. We created openings to get something from the game, but we have to keep improving. I think the supporters know what the most important thing is," signed off Southgate, acknowledging it is time for England to step up and prove their mettle. Not just for England, the time has arrived for each and every nation to make it count and seize the moment.

  • 01:38 (IST)

    Round of 16 fixtures! 

  • That's the end of group stage matches

    This World Cup has come up with a riveting group stage in Russia - from Argentina barely scraping through to Germany getting knocked out, from Spain hitting the right notes to Japan making it through a difficult group, surprises have come in galore, especially with VAR playing a big role and penalties forming the bulk majority of goalscoring opportunities in a World Cup dominated clearly by the defenders. The knockouts begin on Saturday with Uruguay taking on Portugal and Argentina facing France.

  • 01:31 (IST)

    Final standings of Group G

  • PAN 1-2 TUN

    Panama flattered to deceive in their match at Saransk, losing 1-2 to Tunisia to once again get knocked out of the World Cup without disturbing the points table.

  • ENG 0-1 BEL

    Neither team looked menacing without their best performers and are expected to put up better displays in their Round of 16 encounters. One of the most anticipated fixtures of the World Cup may not have lived up to its billing, but it provided much food for thought as a depleted English squad went toe to toe with a similar looking Belgian side.

  • 01:29 (IST)

    Full-time! PAN 1-2 TUN

    It's all over in the other match as well. Khazri and Ben Youssef's goals did it for Tunisia. Panama fought hard, but unfortunate to not win the game. 

  • 01:25 (IST)

    Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL

    It has finished England 0 Belgium 1 at Kaliningrad resulting in Belgium's win over England in a competitive fixture for the first time since 1936. The second half stunner from Adnan Januzaj was the only separator between two nations opting to rest their best players and pretty much managing the game with their second-string teams.
    Belgium finish with three wins in their group stage and will now face Japan while England have a much more difficult outing in Round of 16 against Colombia.

  • Fans speak

    01:22 (IST)

    ENG 0-1 BEL

    Arnav: Maybe it isn't coming home then. Credit to Belgium though, they were marginally the better side

  • 01:21 (IST)

    Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL

    It's all over. Nine points for Belgium thanks to three wins. They finish on top of the group and will face Japan in the Round of 16.
     
    England will face Colombia in the next round. 

  • 90+2' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Batshuayi's excellent work deep into this own penalty box results in some scrambling in front of the English goal but Fellaini could not poke the ball past Pickford and the opportunity goes begging.

  • 90' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Two minute plus stoppage time to play and Dries Mertens draws a save from Pickford, the Belgian's fantastic shot parried away from goal mouth.

  • 01:16 (IST)

    88' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Brilliant play by Belgium. Mertens collects the ball at the centre and hits a powerful shot on target. Pickford bring his best to play and pulls off a good save to deny Belgium. 

  • 01:13 (IST)

    85' ENG 0-1 BEL

    The goalscorer is off. Januzaj is replaced by Merters.  
     
    The Manchester United player had a good game. 

  • 83' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Fellaini comes up with a crucial block to deny Welbeck. England are probing and prodding for that evasive goal, but still cannot find a way through the maze of Red shirts.

  • Fans speak

    01:10 (IST)

    82' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Arnav: Rashford's only taken two set-pieces and they've both been better than anything Alexander Arnold put up

  • 01:08 (IST)

    81' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Free-kick chance for Rashford. He takes it well from outside the box, but uses too much pace as the ball flies over the post.  

  • Fans speak

    01:07 (IST)

    80' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Arnav: If anyone can salvage this it's dat guy Welbeck. We mock him but his scoring record for England is superb. Alexander-Arnold being taken off is also the right call.

  • 79' PAN 1-2 TUN

    Khazri, Tunisia's star of the half, scored to put Tunisia in the lead after some quick exchanges between Sliti and Haddadi on the left flank. Tunisia have been the better side today for most of the game and it is a deserving lead.

  • 01:06 (IST)

    78' ENG 0-1 BEL

    It's substitution time. Danny Welbeck replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold. 

  • 74' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Vincent Kompany has come on and the Belgian skipper is instantly welcomed with roars and applause from the strong Belgian contingent in the crowd.

  • 01:02 (IST)

    73' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Change for Belgium. And guess what, Belgium's legend Vincent Kompany is in. He replaces Thomas Vermaelen. 

  • 71' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England are growing into this game as Loftus-Cheek attempts an ambitious setpiece. More patient buildup follows with Dier passing to Alexander-Arnold on the right who diagonally finds Danny Rose but the Spurs player's headed cross is cleared. It falls to  Delph whose shot is deflected away, luckily for Belgium.

  • 68' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Here at Kaliningrad, England come close to equalizing through Rashford after Rashford got the end of a pass from Vardy and forced a smart save off Courtois. It was down to some excellent work from the Leicester City forward who sprayed the pass onto a rushing Rashford's path while spinning with his back towards the goal. This was arguably England's best chance of the game but Courtois did well to just tip it out for a corner.

  • 00:56 (IST)

    67' PAN 1-2 TUN

    Say hello to Wahbi Khazri who is having a fabulous game at Mordovia Arena! Unfortunately, not many are following that game religiously to appreciate the forward's display.

  • 00:54 (IST)

    65' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Rashford breaks free from the left. There's nobody to stop him except for the goalkeeper. Rashford hits the shit but Courtois gets the faintest of touches to send the ball away. 
     
    What a chance! 

  • 64' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England are short on ideas here at Kaliningrad. Their sole modus operandi during attack seems to be letting Loftus-Cheek charge towards the opposition goal and then pass it out to Alexander-Arnold on the right who then attempts to cross the ball. Pretty pedestrian from Southgate's side this. The numerous changes in the lineup and the lack of attacking gusto would have made more sense had they not conceded the goal.

  • Fans speak

    00:49 (IST)

    61' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Arnav: Alexander-Arnold's free kicks have been poor this entire game. Someone else should take over that responsibility.

  • 59' ENG 0-1 BEL

    An ugly clash of heads between Vardy and Vermalaen, and the Belgian is bleeding. The referee has stopped play and the veteran centre-half is receiving treatment.

  • 00:45 (IST)

    Ouch! Is Batshuayi really a striker? 

  • 55' PAN 1-1 TUN

    Tunisia have equalised in the other Group G fixture. Ben Youssef finished a slick passing move from Tunisia in which Sliti and Khazri combined to provide the right winger with the perfect assist.

  • 54' ENG 0-1 BEL

    England respond straight away with Loftus-Cheek driving through the centre of the park and is hacked down twenty yards away from goal. Meanwhile, Harry Kane is preparing to come on.

  • 00:41 (IST)

    53' ENG 0-1 BEL

    Looks like England's response will be introducing Harry Kane. Look out for set-piece goals, guys. 

  • 52' ENG 0-1 BEL

    What a beauty from Adnan Januzaj. Belgium were patient with their link-up play and Tielemans had the ball upon him. He contemplated shooting but then passed it on to Januzaj who took a couple of touches and unleashed a beauty off his left foot. It is a spectacular strike and the stadium has suddenly come alive with raucous cheers.

  • 00:39 (IST)

    GOAL !

    51' ENG 0-1 BEL

    And we have a stunner! 
     
    Adnan Januzaj collects the ball on the right, dribbles to the left, and finds the back of the net with a stunning effort.
     
    That'll wake everyone up. 

  • Fans speak

    00:37 (IST)

    50' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: The second half has started slightly better.

  • 49' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Rashford tries to curl in shot at the bottom far corner, but it goes just wide. England have upped their tempo in this half and Rashford has already received the ball in dangerous positions on a few occasions.

  • 00:36 (IST)

    47' ENG 0-0 BEL

    Rashford gets the ball inside the box and tries to slot it in far corner. Only problem is that he hit it wide. 

    SOMETHING IS HAPPENING IN THIS MATCH. 

  • 00:32 (IST)

    45' ENG 0-0 BEL

    The second-half is underway. England make one change. Harry Maguire comes in and he replaces John Stones. 

    No change for Belgium. 

  • 00:29 (IST)

    The first-half stats!

  • 00:24 (IST)

    PAN 1-0 BEL

    Panama lead Tunisia 1-0 and are on course for their first ever win in the World Cup. Nothing else of substantial proportions happened in that game which is essentially a dead rubber.

  • ENG 0-0 BEL

    Goalless at halftime, the potential thriller between England and Belgium with two young, exciting squads has turned out to be one of cautious approaches as neither team have anything to play for. As the disciplinary record stands, England are likely to top the group on fair play points. Belgium have enjoyed the better chances with Michy Batshuayi in particular coming close on a couple of occasions. A little bit more is expected from both sides in the second half of play, but it remains to be seen whether any of the big names make an appearance off the bench.

  • 00:21 (IST)

    ENG 0-0 BEL

    Apparently, there were lots of booing from the crowd at the stroke of first-half. They were bored. We were bored. I'm sure the players were also bored playing that game. 

  • Fans speak

    00:17 (IST)

    ENG 0-0 BEL

    Abhimanyu: That's what happens when you play your second team. Very little of note happened in that half

  • 00:17 (IST)

    Half-time!  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Both teams were evenly matched. Belgium were slightly better in terms of chances created. England looked more threatening from the right. 
     
    We will have to wait and see if some of the first team players make an appearance in the second-half. 

  • 42'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Still no breakthrough at Kaliningrad - Belgium are hogging possession but the final ball is missing. Hazard, the younger one, has registered a couple of wayward shots but that's about it. The English are content to pass time and haven't done anything noteworthy in attack in the last five minutes. Are they even bringing 'it' home??

  • Fans speak

    00:09 (IST)

    37'  ENG 0-0 BEL

    Arnav: All that talent in Belgium's squad, and Fellaini looks their most threatening attacker. Sometimes it feels like up is down and down is up.

  • GOAL !

    35'  PAN 1-0 TUN

    Goal Alert!!! But not in the game everyone was expecting. Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia through a hopeful strike from Jose Luis Rodriguez which took a dangerous deflection off Yassine Merriah.

Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group G match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Adnan Januzaj celebrates after scoring for Belgium. AP/Alastair Grant

Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.

Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.

The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.

With inputs from Agencies

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 01:49 AM

