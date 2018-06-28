'It is time for England to step up and prove their mettle'

Will it come home? Or will there be another disappointing showdown from England next Tuesday? Gareth Southgate has his eyes set on Colombia. "The knockout game is the biggest game for a decade, so we had to make sure our key players were preserved. We created openings to get something from the game, but we have to keep improving. I think the supporters know what the most important thing is," signed off Southgate, acknowledging it is time for England to step up and prove their mettle. Not just for England, the time has arrived for each and every nation to make it count and seize the moment.