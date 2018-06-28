Preview: Both England and Belgium, who have secured their positions in the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals, are expected to make changes to their starting line-up when they meet for their final Group G match on Thursday night.
Japan vs Poland and Senegal vs Colombia will start at 7.30 pm while Panama vs Tunisia and England vs Belgium will start at 11.30 pm on Thursday.
Both sides have already ensured progression to the next round, and both coaches have said they want to win the game despite the possibility of an easier quarter-final tie for the side finishing second.
Level on points, goal difference and goals scored, England currently top Group G thanks to having been shown one fewer yellow card than Belgium in their games against Tunisia and Panama. But with no amnesty on yellow cards until the semi-finals, it's highly unlikely either side will go actively looking for them in order to help their cause for second place.
The other clash of the Group G group is between Panama and Tunisia, who have been knocked out of the tournament.
With inputs from Agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the Points Table of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 01:49 AM
Highlights
Well, that's the last of the group stage matches. And we are also done here. Thanks for joining with us today. Now off to the knockout stages. One thing is for sure, nobody is clear favourite to win the World Cup. Ok, maybe Belgium? I don't know.
No matches tomorrow and then from Saturday, the Round of 16 starts.
Have a good day!
Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL
Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL
65' ENG 0-1 BEL
51' ENG 0-1 BEL
45' ENG 0-0 BEL
The second-half is underway. England make one change. Harry Maguire comes in and he replaces John Stones.
No change for Belgium.
ENG 0-0 BEL
Half-time! ENG 0-0 BEL
Vincent Kompany doesn't start for Belgium
Roberto Martinez makes nine changes to his Belgian side as only Thibaut Courtois and Dedrick Boyata start.
Belgium: Courtois; Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen; Chadli, Dembélé, Fellaini, T. Hazard; Tielemans, Januzaj, Batshuayi
England line-up
Gareth Southgate makes eight changes to the side as Gary Cahill, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy all start for England
England: Pickford; Jones, Stones, Cahill; Alexander-Arnold, Dier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Delph, Rose; Rashford, Vardy
01:49 (IST)
Well, that's the last of the group stage matches. And we are also done here. Thanks for joining with us today. Now off to the knockout stages. One thing is for sure, nobody is clear favourite to win the World Cup. Ok, maybe Belgium? I don't know.
No matches tomorrow and then from Saturday, the Round of 16 starts.
Have a good day!
01:42 (IST)
This guy is the dude!
01:40 (IST)
'It is time for England to step up and prove their mettle'
Will it come home? Or will there be another disappointing showdown from England next Tuesday? Gareth Southgate has his eyes set on Colombia. "The knockout game is the biggest game for a decade, so we had to make sure our key players were preserved. We created openings to get something from the game, but we have to keep improving. I think the supporters know what the most important thing is," signed off Southgate, acknowledging it is time for England to step up and prove their mettle. Not just for England, the time has arrived for each and every nation to make it count and seize the moment.
01:38 (IST)
Round of 16 fixtures!
01:34 (IST)
That's the end of group stage matches
This World Cup has come up with a riveting group stage in Russia - from Argentina barely scraping through to Germany getting knocked out, from Spain hitting the right notes to Japan making it through a difficult group, surprises have come in galore, especially with VAR playing a big role and penalties forming the bulk majority of goalscoring opportunities in a World Cup dominated clearly by the defenders. The knockouts begin on Saturday with Uruguay taking on Portugal and Argentina facing France.
01:31 (IST)
Final standings of Group G
01:30 (IST)
PAN 1-2 TUN
Panama flattered to deceive in their match at Saransk, losing 1-2 to Tunisia to once again get knocked out of the World Cup without disturbing the points table.
01:29 (IST)
ENG 0-1 BEL
01:29 (IST)
Full-time! PAN 1-2 TUN
It's all over in the other match as well. Khazri and Ben Youssef's goals did it for Tunisia. Panama fought hard, but unfortunate to not win the game.
01:25 (IST)
Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL
01:22 (IST)
ENG 0-1 BEL
Arnav: Maybe it isn't coming home then. Credit to Belgium though, they were marginally the better side
01:21 (IST)
Full-time! ENG 0-1 BEL
01:19 (IST)
90+2' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:17 (IST)
90' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:16 (IST)
88' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:13 (IST)
85' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:11 (IST)
83' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:10 (IST)
82' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:08 (IST)
81' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:07 (IST)
80' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:06 (IST)
79' PAN 1-2 TUN
Khazri, Tunisia's star of the half, scored to put Tunisia in the lead after some quick exchanges between Sliti and Haddadi on the left flank. Tunisia have been the better side today for most of the game and it is a deserving lead.
01:06 (IST)
78' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:02 (IST)
74' ENG 0-1 BEL
01:02 (IST)
73' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:59 (IST)
71' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:56 (IST)
68' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:56 (IST)
67' PAN 1-2 TUN
00:54 (IST)
65' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:51 (IST)
64' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:49 (IST)
61' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:46 (IST)
59' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:45 (IST)
Ouch! Is Batshuayi really a striker?
00:43 (IST)
55' PAN 1-1 TUN
Tunisia have equalised in the other Group G fixture. Ben Youssef finished a slick passing move from Tunisia in which Sliti and Khazri combined to provide the right winger with the perfect assist.
00:42 (IST)
54' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:41 (IST)
53' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:40 (IST)
52' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:39 (IST)
GOAL !
51' ENG 0-1 BEL
00:37 (IST)
50' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:37 (IST)
49' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:36 (IST)
47' ENG 0-0 BEL
SOMETHING IS HAPPENING IN THIS MATCH.
00:32 (IST)
45' ENG 0-0 BEL
The second-half is underway. England make one change. Harry Maguire comes in and he replaces John Stones.
No change for Belgium.
00:29 (IST)
The first-half stats!
00:24 (IST)
PAN 1-0 BEL
00:22 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
00:21 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
00:17 (IST)
ENG 0-0 BEL
Abhimanyu: That's what happens when you play your second team. Very little of note happened in that half
00:17 (IST)
Half-time! ENG 0-0 BEL
00:12 (IST)
42' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:09 (IST)
37' ENG 0-0 BEL
00:08 (IST)
GOAL !
35' PAN 1-0 TUN
Goal Alert!!! But not in the game everyone was expecting. Panama have taken the lead against Tunisia through a hopeful strike from Jose Luis Rodriguez which took a dangerous deflection off Yassine Merriah.