Nozomi Okuhara vs Saina Nehwal

In the wake of the shock loss suffered by her compatriot, PV Sindhu, in the opening round of the $775,000 prize money event, Saina was saddled with the task of carrying the Indian pennant forward in the women’s singles, for a quarter-final duel on Friday against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

The eighth-seeded 2017 world champion, meanwhile, efficiently dispatched her fellow-countrywoman, Saena Kawakami, by a 21-15, 21-14 margin, after beating Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol by a much tighter scoreline at 21-19, 21-18 in her opening joust.

Okuhara, it will be remembered, saved four match-points against Saina in the quarter-finals of the Korea Open, and won the final six points of their no-holds-barred encounter, to go on to successfully defend her crown in Seoul. Friday’s meeting – the 11th between the two, with the Indian leading 6-4, but with defeats in their most recent three duels – will give the Gopichand Academy trainee a gilt-edged opportunity of gaining revenge for her heart-breaking reverse at the last-eight stage of the Korea Open.