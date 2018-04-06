CWG Day 1 report: A record-smashing Mirabai Chanu and a perseverant P Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively as weightlifters lived up to the pre-event hype by delivering opening-day medals for India while star badminton players added to the cheer by making a winning start in the 21st Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast.
Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance, which fetched her a thunderous applause from the Australian fans, who queued up to take her autograph after the medal ceremony. Chanu managed to lift 196kg (86kg+110kg) in a remarkable effort.
"I was not expecting to break records but I certainly wanted to break them when I came here. I can't put in words, how it feels right now," an exhausted but jubilant Chanu told PTI.
Earlier, Gururaja survived a few anxious moments after two failed attempts in clean and jerk to claim a silver medal.
The 25-year-old son of a truck driver equalled his personal best of 249kg (111kg+138kg) to finish second in the event and ensure that India woke up to the news of a medal on the very first day of competitions.
"After I failed the first two attempts, my coach reminded me how much my life depends on this. I remembered my family and my country," he said when asked what went through his mind in those nervy moments.
M Raja (62kg) was the third weightlifter in contention today but he lost out to much superior competition and finished sixth overall with a total effort of 266kg (116kg+150kg).
Weightlifting was not the only reason why India could boast of a good opening day. The much-hyped shuttlers also made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan 5-0 respectively in the mixed team event matches.
Saina Nehwal, who was making headlines for her ferocity in getting Games Village accreditation for her father, brought quite a lot of it on court as well and dispatched her rival Madushika Beruelage in a mere 22 minutes.
She was later in action against Pakistan as well and was her usual clinical self against Mahoor Shahzad, claiming a straight-game triumph in 26 minutes to ensure that India had a winning day to celebrate.
Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) was the lone boxer in action today and the 2010 CWG gold-medallist hammered Nigeria's Osita Umeh to move into the pre-quarterfinals. The former Asian medallist won on a unanimous decision.
On the squash court, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinnappa, who would be defending their women's doubles gold medal, made winning starts in their singles competitions.
While Pallikal got the better of Trinidad and Tobago's Charlotte Knaggs, Chinnappa sailed past Papua and New Guinea Lynette Vai.
But Saurav Ghosal's shock 2-3 defeat to Jamaica's Chris Binnie came as a massive shocker even though Harinder Pal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra won their respective opening matches.
"It's hard because this is the biggest thing for us squash players and I planned a lot over the last year and put in a lot of hard work. Obviously it hasn't worked out and it's something I have to live with for the rest of my life," the dejected world No.13 Ghosal said after the loss.
"It wasn't the best match to play from the first point. It was not the way I was taught to play squash. I guess you have to find a way whatever circumstances you are in, but I couldn't find that way to win," he added.
The table tennis players got past their initial hurdles rather easily with the women's team defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. The men's team blanked Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 before beating Northern Ireland by a similar margin.
Apart from Ghosal, the other major disappointment was the women's hockey team's stunning 2-3 defeat against Wales in its lung-opener.
In the swimming pool, Virdhawal Khade qualified for the semifinals of the 50m men's butterfly event but could not make the final, finishing 15th overall. Sajan Prakash failed to even make the semifinals in the same event.
The Indians were not much of a force on the cycling track either, finishing sixth in the Women's Team Sprint, which ruled them out of medal contention. The men's team did even worse, finishing seventh in their competition.
Day 2 Schedule (6 April)
India vs Malaysia
Event: Women’s Hockey
Time: 10.02 am
Athlete: Deborah Herold
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)
Athlete: Aleena Reji
Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)
Time: 8.32 am (Qualification), 10.02 am (Repechage), 10.24 am (Quarter-finals), 2.52 pm (Semi-finals) 4.18 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sonali Chang
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manorama Devi
Event: Cycling (Women’s 3,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 8.56 am (Qualification), 3.00 pm (Final)
Athlete: Manjeet Singh
Event: Cycling (Men’s 4,000m Individual Pursuit)
Time: 10.47 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Sahil Kumar
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Sanuraj P
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Ranjit Singh
Event: Cycling (Keirin)
Time: 2.32 pm (Qualification), 3.15 pm (Repechage), 4.08 pm (Semi-final), 4.41 pm (Final)
Athlete: Pranati Das
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Pranati Nayak
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Arun Reddy
Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)
Time: 4.39 am (Qualification)
Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)
Time: 5.12 am
Athlete: Deepak Lather
Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)
Time: 9.42 am
Athlete: Saraswati Rout
Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)
Time: 2.12 pm
India vs Scotland
Event: Mixed Team Badminton
Time: 9.30 am-1.00 pm
Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds
Time: 7.30 am-11 am and 2 pm-5.30 pm
Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)
Time: 4.00 am-10 am and 11.30 am-4.30 pm
Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)
Time: 8.00 am-12 pm and 1.30 pm-5 pm
Athlete: Kiran Tak
Event: Swimming (100m backstroke - Heat)
Time: 7.11 am
India vs Fiji
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Singles Section D - Round 3
Time: 4:31 AM
India vs England
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Triples Section A - Round 3
Time: 4:31 AM
Malaysia vs India
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Singles Section D - Round 4
Time: 7:30 AM
England vs India
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Women's Fours Section B - Round 3
Time: 11:31 AM
Scotland vs India
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Pairs Section D - Round 3
Time: 11:31 AM
India vs Samoa
Event: (Lawn Bowls) Men's Pairs Section D - Round 4
Time: 2:30 PM
17:07 (IST)
India's Kiran Tak finishes last in the women's 100m backstroke final with a time of 1.47.95
15:51 (IST)
Here's the medals tally of Day 2 of Commonwealth Games 2018
15:33 (IST)
India’s Saraswati Rout faced the weightlifter’s ultimate nightmare – of registering a no-lift even at the entry weight – in the women’s 58 kg class competition.
Having lifted 82kg in snatch when winning the bronze medal in the Commonwealth Championship last year, she was expected to start well with 78 kg but failed in three attempts. The 22-year-old from Khurda in Odisha dropped the loaded barbell behind her shoulder twice, sandwiching an attempt in which she was unable to raise the barbell during the squat.
Saraswati's failure to register a lift meant that she would not feature in the clean and jerk variant and India would have to be happy with a haul of two gold, one silver and a bronze medal from six events in the weightlifting competitions.
15:17 (IST)
In the men's cycling event, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Sanuraj Sanandraj fail to qualify directly in the heats. They will no go through the first-round repechage
15:03 (IST)
Amit Panghal beats Ghana's Tetteh
Panghal stood his ground and threw punches left, right and centre. Those jabs were accurate and the Indian's efforts paid dividends.
Judge 1: 30-26
Judge 2: 30-26
Judge 3: 30-27
Judge 4: 30-27
Judge 5: 30-25
14:45 (IST)
Amit Panghal enters the ring for his bout against Tetteh Sulemanu of Ghana in 46-49kg Round of 16.
Amit gets a few decent punches but Ghanaian is not holding back either.
14:33 (IST)
The women's 58kg category weightlifting event is underway at the Commonwealth Games 2018.
India's Saraswati Rout is in action at this event and has declared a starting weight of 78 kg in her 1st Snatch attempt
14:14 (IST)
Joshna is the only remaining Indian singles squash player in the fray as Vikram Malhotra and Dipika Pallikal lost their respective Round of 16 clashes.
While Dipika lost to England's Alison Waters 3-11, 6-11, 2-11, Vikram went down fighting 6-11, 11-8, 6-11, 6-11 against top-seeded Nick Matthew of England
14:10 (IST)
Joshna Chinappa beats Australia's Tamika Saxby 11-6, 11-8, 11-4 in 22 minutes to advance into the quarter-final.
13:51 (IST)
Joshna has won the 1st game 11-6 to take the lead in the Round of 16 clash against Taxby.
Meanwhile, Dipika has got off to a disastrous start. She lost 3-11 in the opening game but is putting up a fightback in the 2nd
13:46 (IST)
It is now time for some squash action at the Commonwealth Games.
India's Joshna Chinappa takes on home favourite Tamika Saxby on the Show Court. Meanwhile, on Court 1, Dipika Pallikal Karthik is facing England's Alison Waters
13:18 (IST)
India 5-0 Scotland
Chopra and Reddy register a straight-game win over Campbell-Macpherson to win the final match of the tie. The Indian duo outsmarted the Scottish pair with their defensive style of play.
Another day, another clean sweep for the Indian shuttlers. They beat Scotland in each of the five disciplines to lead their group.
Saina Nehwal beats Julie Macpherson 21-14, 21-12
Kidambi Srikanth beats Kieran Merrilees 21-18, 21-2
Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa beat Kirsty Gilmour Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 21-12
Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Patrick Machugh-Adam Hall 21-16, 21-19
Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki Reddy beat Martin Campbell-Macpherson 21-17, 21-15
12:49 (IST)
Sikki Reddy-Pranaav Jerry Chopra lead 1-0
The Indian mixed doubles pair wins the first game 21-17 in 18 minutes against Martin Campbell and Julie Macpherson of Scotland. Chopra has been accurate from the baseline, while Reddy showed how quick she is at the net.
The second game gets underway.
12:28 (IST)
That was a superb win for India's No 1 men's doubles pair
12:27 (IST)
Indian teenager Deepak Lather is unlikely to forget the glory or bust attempt that Samoa’s Vaipava Ioane made and gifted him the bronze medal in the men’s 69kg class weightlifting competition. The 28-year-old Samoan opted to attempt lifting 175kg in the clean and jerk variant his quest to land the gold medal but failed in two successive tries. It left him with a total of 292 kgs, three kgs less than the young Indian who finished with the bronze medal. Vaipava Ioane, whose snatch of 125 kgs left him with a lot of work to do in clean and jerk, sought to catapult his way past the leaders Welshman Gareth Evans (299 kgs), Sri Lankan Indika Dissanayake (297 kgs) and Deepak Lather.
It means that India have four medals from five weightlifting events, adding to the two golds won by Mirabai Chanu (women’s 48kg class) and Sanjita Chanu (women’s 53kg class) and the silver by Gururaja Poojary (men’s 56kg).
12:24 (IST)
India 4-0 Scotland
The young duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy beat Adam Hall Patrick Machugh 21-16, 21-19 in the men's doubles match. The young attacking pair mixed their shots perfectly both from the forecourt and backcourt to unsettle the Scottish pair.
12:16 (IST)
It was a nervy wait for Deepak Lather but with Samoan Vaipava Ioane missing his attempt at 175 kgs, the 18-year-old wins India's fourth medal and its first bronze!
Deepak bettered his personal best of 132 kgs + 155 kgs with a lift of 136 kgs and 159 kgs.
Wales' Gareth Evans wins gold while Sri Lankan Indika Dissanayake claims silver.
12:11 (IST)
DEEPAK LATHER WINS BRONZE IN MEN'S 69KG EVENT
12:07 (IST)
Shetty-Rankireddy lead 11-8
The Indian pair takes a three-point lead over Machugh and Hall at the mid-game break of the second game.
Will Shetty and Rankireddy win this match in straight games?
12:01 (IST)
What a valiant attempt that was from Deepak Lather! The teen had increased his third lift to 162 kgs in an attempt to get an overall lift of 298 kgs and in the gold medal position. However, he is unable to execute his jerk and fails. It will be an anxious wait for Deepak to see if he is at least come away with a bronze.
11:53 (IST)
Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win opening game: 21-16
After trailing 12-15, the Indian duo stage an impressive fightback to take a 1-0 lead in the men's doubles tie. Machugh and Hall were stretched at the backcourt after the mid-game break
The second game gets underway.
11:46 (IST)
Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy trail
Scottish duo of Patrick Machugh and Adam Hall have taken a slender one-point lead over the young Indian pair at the mid-game interval of the opening game.
11:38 (IST)
After failing to lift 138 kgs in the snatch category, Deepak Lather decides to lift 155 kgs in his first clean and jerk attempt, two kgs more than what he had declared before the finals. The Indian teen opts for the power jerk and nails it to take the overall lead. Some concern there as he flexes his right elbow after the lift. One hopes he hasn't injured himself.
11:34 (IST)
India 3-0 Scotland
In the third match, the newly-paired duo of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Scottish pair Kirsty Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell 21-8, 21-12 in the women's doubles tie.
Next up, men's doubles:
India's Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy take on Patrick Machugh and Adam McHall in the fourth match of the tie. Will the Scottish duo register a consolation win?
11:33 (IST)
Quarter 4 on. India need goals despite leading 2-1. Malaysia can create and score. India have wasted two PC’s in Q4. Rani delaying a hit and with Gurjit off the field there was no one to drag flick. 7 PC’s for India in this match. It’s a crucial match for India. They need to win to have any hope of reaching the CWG semis after their loss to Wales on Thursday.
11:19 (IST)
The pair of Sikki Reddy and Ponnappa are in fine form this. Unlike Saina and Srikanth, they duo have been dominant right from the get-go. After winning the second game, they take an 11-5 lead at the break in the second game.
11:19 (IST)
India lead, but concerns still linger
Q4 begins. India lead 2-1. Still very close here. Malaysia really playing well. They have India under pressure. India unable to hold the ball; find the right players. Indians also not filling in the gaps, nobody moving up to receive. Surprising. Small defensive error could cost India dear. The Indian forwards need to counter with pace and get the PC’s.
11:17 (IST)
Indian teenager Deepak Lather’s brave attempt to lift 138 kgs and take the lead in the snatch variant was in vain but with 136 kgs he was second to Sri Lanka’s Indika Dissanayake (137 kgs). Samoa’s Ioane Vaipava Nevo, who was expected to make a run for gold after having won silver at the Commonwealth Championship last year, was unable to lift more than 125 kgs and is left hoping for a good showing in the clean and jerk variant to get among the medals. Welshman Gareth Evans was another lifter with 136 kgs in snatch.
11:10 (IST)
Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa in red-hot form
Meanwhile in badminton, Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponnappa have raced to a 17-6 lead in the first game against Kirsty Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell. A win from them could seal the tie in India's favour after Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth gave India a handsome lead in their singles matches.
11:09 (IST)
Malaysia get the equaliser. But India snatch the lead back with a powerful flick from Gurjit Kaur. Malaysia are playing well and scored off their 2nd PC. India need to inject some energy and push both the flanks to create some confusion in the Malaysian defence. They can’t let Malaysia dictate the play from here. India need more goals to make the situation safe.
10:59 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth is on fire! The Indian shows exactly why he is ranked No 2 in the world as he races to a 20-0 lead in the second game against Merrilees before clinching 21-2. Srikanth wins the match 21-18, 21-2 and gives India a 2-0 lead in the tie.
Next up, it will be the women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa against the Scottish pair of Kirsty Gilmour and Eleanor O'Donnell.
10:55 (IST)
Unlucky for Deepak. The Indian had gone for 138 kgs in his third attempt to take the lead but failed. At the end of the snatch category, Deepak is tied second with Gareth Evans behind Sri Lanka's Indika Dissanayake.
10:49 (IST)
Deepak nails his second attempt at 136 kgs but the experienced Gareth Evans is breathing down his neck. The 31-year-old Welshman successfully lift 136 kgs in his third attempt and the pressure will be on Deepak to take the lead at the end of the snatch category.
10:47 (IST)
High praise from the legend himself for Sanjita Chanu
10:47 (IST)
At the end of the second quarter, India lead 1-0, but they will be hugely disappointed with their performance. They have hardly attacked in the 2nd Q. Malaysia have been the better team in terms of structure and defending. India looks frustrated; unable to play their game. India had a PC in the last minute but surprisingly Gurjit took a hit and not a flick. The Malaysian goalkeeper made a wonderful save. India need something special to break the Malaysian defence down. Yet, patience is the key and India can score more.
10:43 (IST)
Deepak Lather is the last lifter to make his first attempt and the 18-year-old successfully lifts 132 kgs. A great start by the teenager.
10:43 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth wins first game
World No 2 Srikanth has not been able to assert his dominance in this match so far. But he's still raced away to a 21-18 win in the first game over Scotland's World No 102 Kieran Merrilees.
10:34 (IST)
Midway through the second quarter, Malaysia are holding their own against India. They are attacking and defending well. In fact, tactically they are better than India. Not getting into groups but stretching themselves so that there are no gaping gaps. India lead 1-0 but Malaysia are showing some grit.
10:32 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth holds slender lead in mixed team event
Kidambi Srikanth should be easily striding to victory here. But he's not! Scotland's Kieran Merrilees, who is World No 107, is playing the game of his life to stay on Srikanth's heels.
10:26 (IST)
At the end of the first quarter, India lead 1-0. However, it has been quite scrappy from them after they took the lead. In the last minute, Malaysia had a PC but couldn’t find the equaliser. India are playing slightly rough and even got a green card when Deepika was sent off for two minutes. Perplexing as to why India refuse to rotate the ball and keep possession to settle the team down.
10:20 (IST)
After wasting two penalty corners, India finally score off their 3rd as Gurjit sends her drag-flick in the top corner. Her powerful, rising flick beats the Malaysian GK and India lead 1-0. They are stretching the play around the flanks. India need more goals to increase the pressure on the Malaysians.
10:18 (IST)
India's second match in the mixed team event will see Kidambi Srikanth take on Scotland's 107-ranked Kieran Merrilees.
10:15 (IST)
And Saina wraps up the match quick time! The Indian started slowly but grew into the game and wins the match 21-14, 21-12. India take a 1-0 lead against Scotland in the tie.
10:13 (IST)
GOAL! Gurjit Kaur gives India the lead against Malaysia! The drag-flicker makes no mistake from a penalty corner and India deservedly take the lead inside five minutes.
10:04 (IST)
India vs Malaysia gets underway. This is India’s 2nd match in Pool A after the shock defeat to Wales on Thursday. In a way, it’s a big match for the women. They have to win. In terms of the past, India have never lost to Malaysia in women’s hockey. In 32 matches played, India have won 29 and drawn three.
10:02 (IST)
Saina has imposed herself in this match and Macpherson has no answers for the Indian's attacking play. Saina has raced to a 11-5 lead at the break in the second game.
09:56 (IST)
After slumping to a 3-2 defeat to Wales in their opening match, the Indian Women's hockey team will look to bounce back against Malaysia. Here's the starting lineups for both the sides.
09:52 (IST)
Macpherson was neck-to-neck with Saina before the break at 10-10. But the Hyderabadi shows her class to race away and clinch the first game 21-14.
09:49 (IST)
Here is the starting list for the men's 69kg class. India's Deepak Lather will be in action and Wales' Gareth Evans and Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat will provide Lather with a tough challenge.