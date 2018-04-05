Gold Coast: Australia celebrated its ancestry and native traditions in a soul-stirring Commonwealth Games opening ceremony but protests by indigenous aboriginals against the very idea of Commonwealth came as a poignant reminder of the unforgotten colonial brutalities.
Ironically, Australia's aboriginal heritage was the central theme of the ceremony which lasted a little over two hours under overcast and often drizzling skies.
The buzz that seemed lacking in the build-up to the Games was very much there during the ceremony, attended by the British Royals, as Gold Coast turned out in numbers to welcome 71 nations of the Commonwealth.
The Indian contingent, led by flag-bearer Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu walked out to a warm reception from the nearly 25,000 strong crowd which filled up the stadium that will also host the athletics event as well.
The Indians ditched tradition for comfort in the ceremony, marching out in blazers and trousers rather than the conventional sarees and bandhgalas.
But the festivities inside could not completely overshadow the protests by aboriginal groups, who raised slogans and blocked the Queen's Baton Relay for close to an hour at The Spit area of the city.
They protested against the brutalities committed during Britain's occupation and insisted that the country should have nothing to do with the Commonwealth, given the land and a generation that was "stolen" by the colonial masters.
The party went on nonetheless and the ceremony began with a countdown sequence that welcomed the visitors to the "oldest living culture in the world" and went on to pay tribute to Australia's heritage before the European invasion.
"It is fitting that the Commonwealth Games is known as 'The Friendly Games' as one of the world's friendliest countries has invited us into their homes for this momentous sporting event," said Prince Charles, representing the Queen at the ceremony, before declaring the Games open.
Accompanied by his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles walked along the parade track, cheered on by a packed stadium. The Royal couple had landed in Brisbane this morning.
They were welcomed warmly as they walked with two Yugambeh Elders, Ted Williams and Patrica O'Connor. Yugambehs are an aboriginal tribe, who number a mere 10,000 in Australia but are a symbol of Australia's indigenous past.
In fact, it was all about revisiting the past as the ceremony paid an emotional homage to the Australian heritage, especially the aboriginals, the indigenous people who suffered massively after the European invasion in the country.
A skycam was launched to the soundtrack of a soaring eagle to reveal an aboriginal family in the stands. A young girl in group used a smartphone to activate a digital countdown superimposed over a sky full of stars.
The Aboriginal family in the stands was of Delvene Cockatoo-Collins, who designed the medals for the Games. Her niece Isabella Graham activated the countdown which took off from 65,000 years.
Most of the countdown passed in a blur and when it ended, a burst of pyrotechnics created a blue dome of light, representing planet earth at the centre of space.
What followed was an imaginative celebration of the past, present and future of Australia and most notably, the way of life at 'the surfers' paradise' of this magnificent city.
It went back to the time when Australia was connected to Antarctica, represented by a white whale Migaloo, which migrates an arduous 12,000km from Antarctica to North Queensland every year to mate and give birth.
One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when childhood abuse survivor Damien Rider was revealed one of the last baton-bearers before it reached the Carrara Stadium.
Rider is a celebrated campaigner against child abuse here and broke three world records while paddling 800km from Coolangatta to Bondi on his board. His 17-day effort made him a recognised face Down Under.
Share the Dream — Gold Coast had been asking its inhabitants and visitors before the Games and though that dream did not find resonance with some, it did have quite a ring among those who braved the rain to celebrate the Aussie spirit.
The moment India struck gold
Mirabai Chanu wins gold with Commonwealth Games record
What domination by Mirabai Chanu! After sweeping the snatch variant by a 10 kg, she lifts 103kg in her first attempt, lifts 107kg in her second attempt and 110kg in her third attempt. She's also swept the Commonwealth Games record.
Mirabai Chanu resets Commonwealth Games record
For the third time in six minutes, Mirabai Chanu resets the Commonwealth Games record for snatch. First she lifted 80kg. With her second, she lifted 84kg and then bettered that with a 86kg lift in the 3rd attempt.
She's now the favourite to clinch a medal in the 48kg weightlifting event.
Mirabai Chanu smashes the Commonwealth Games record
With a lift of 80kg in snatch in her first lift, Mirabai Chanu has smasheed the Commonwealth Games record in snatch. She has two more lifts left, but she has a comfortable lead over her rivals.
Indian paddlers win opening group stage matches
The Indian women's and men's table tennis teams comfortably won their respective group matches on Day 1 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The women's team of Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe beat Sri Lanka 3-0 while the men's team of Anthony Amalraj, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai beat Trinidad and Tobago by the same margin.
Badminton: India thump Sri Lanka 5-0
Meanwhile, India have wrapped up their mixed team tie over Sri Lanka with a 5-0 victory. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have beaten Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage.
Srihari Nataraj progresses to 50m backstroke semi-finals
Srihari Nataraj sets National record in 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a time of 56.71. He clocked 56.90 in the Khelo India School Games in Delhi earlier this year and 56.99 in the Asia Age-Group Championships in Tashkent last year. He has progressed to the semi-finals as the 15th fastest qualifier. It is heart-warming when talented youngsters express themselves in international competition.
Weightlifter Gururaja opens India's medal tally
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary gets silver medal for India in the 56kg event where Malaysia's Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad got gold with a Games record total of 261kg.
Badminton: Saina Nehwal consolidates India's lead
Saina Nehwal beats Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-8, 21-4 to bolster India's lead to 4-0 over Sri Lanka.
Badminton: India take 3-0 lead in mixed team event
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have brushed aside Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-17, 21-14 to give India a 3-0 lead.
Kidambi Srikanth wins
Some good news coming in from the badminton court where Kidambi Srikanth has brushed aside Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne 21-16, 21-10 in the men's singles tie of the team event. India's mixed team of Ruthvika Gadde Shivani and Pranaav Jerry Chopra had also previously won.
Hockey: India draw level at 2-2
It's 2-2. Rani Rampal's deflection getting the equaliser for India. Strike from outside the circle. Rani saw it coming and dived to deflect it in. India now piling on the pressure to find the lead. India clearly pushing themselves up. Wales constantly defending.
Weightlifting: India's Gururaja lifts 111kg in third snatch attempt
India's Gururaja raised the bar by four kilograms after successfully lifting 107kg in his first snatch attempt in the 56kg event. However, he flunked his second lift. The third lift, thankfully, was flawless.
Hockey: India score, but still trail 1-2
In the fourth minute of the third quarter, Poonam Rani scores after deflecting a penalty corner from Bandana Katariya into the goal. India can now finally claw their way back into this match.
Badminton: Ruthvika Shivani Gadde-Pranaav Jerry Chopra win 21-15, 19-21, 22-20
What a riveting match that was! After the first game, it seemed pretty straightforward that the Indians will go on to win. But the Sri Lankans came back strongly, snatching the second game. The third game was a see-saw battle in which the scores were 18-18, 19-19, 20-20, before the Indians snatched victory in 57 minutes.
Before we sign off, here's the story of silver medallist P Gururaja}
And here's how Twitter reacted to Indian weightlifters Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja bringing glory on Day 1}
Delight for the hosts!
Australia set world record in 4X100 m freestyle women’s swimming, including the fastest split ever recorded - 51 seconds by Cate Campbell. What an incredible achievement!
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Rakesh Kumar Patra, who finised fifth, has qualified for an Individual Apparatus Final. The Rings finals take place on 8 April
Yogeshwar Singh will be in action again on 7 April after qualifying for the All Around Finals
India thrash Pakistan: 5-0
Pullela Gopichand's wards dominate arch-rivals Pakistan to register yet another thumping win in the Mixed Team event. Earlier in the day, India trounced Sri Lanka. Double clean sweep!
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Sikki Reddy beat Irfan Bhatti-Palwasha Bashir
Kidambi Srikanth beats Murad Ali
Saina Nehwal beats Mahoor Shahzad
Chirag Shetty-Pranaav Jerry Chopra beat Bhatti-Ali
Ashwini Ponnappa-Ruthvika Shivani Gadde beat Shahzad-Bashir
Srihari Nataraj sets national record
Indian teenager Srihari Nataraj lowered the National Record in the 100m backstroke for the second time today but his 56.65 second effort in the CWG semifinal in Gold Coast was not good enough for him to be in the running for a place in the final. Swimming in a heat that included former double world champion Mitch Larkin (Australia) would have given him experience that can hold him in good stead when he competes in the Youth Olympics in Argentina later this year. Srihari had clocked 56.71 seconds in the heats this morning to set a new national record, improving on his times of 56.90 in the Khelo India School Games in Delhi earlier this year and 56.99 in the Asia Age-Group Championships in Tashkent last year.
Muthupandi Raja finished sixth in the men’s 62kg class competition despite logging a personal best total of 266kg, a six kg improvement from the total he secured in winning the youth and junior divisions in the Commonwealth Championship last year. The 18-year-old lifted 116kg in snatch and managed 150kg in clean and jerk variation. Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bidin (288kg), Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru (286) and Pakistan’s Talha Talib (283) claimed the medals in a keen fight that saw the 23-year-old Malaysian turn the tables with a 162kg lift in clean and jerk variant.
Malaysia's Muhamad Aznil Bidin wins gold in the Men's 62 kg category
Mixed Team event: India 4-0 Pakistan
Men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Pranaav Jerry Chopra defeat Pakistan's Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali 21-7, 21-11 to give India a 4-0 lead in this tie. It was a bit unusual to see Shetty and Chopra together but they combined well from all corners of the court to claim an impressive victory.
16:46 (IST)
Men’s 50m butterfly Semi-final 2:
India’s Virdhawal Khade finishes eighth with a timing of 24.50 seconds
South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in first place with a time of 23.53 seconds.
16:35 (IST)
Mixed Team event
Indian men's doubles duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Chirag Shetty claim the first set 21-9 against Pakistan's Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali.
India already has a 3-0 lead in this tie
Mixed team event
India's Saina Nehwal beats Mahoor Shahzad 21-7, 21-11 in the women's singles match to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan. The former World No 1 played her attacking style of play to unsettle her opponent.
16:13 (IST)
Earlier in the day, India's squash player Saurav Ghoshal lost a two-game lead against Jamaica’s Chris Binnie. Tough luck, Saurav!
16:03 (IST)
Clean and Jerk 143 kg
In his first attempt, India's Raja Muthupandi successfully lifts 143 kg Clean and Jerk
16:01 (IST)
Mixed Team event:
2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Saina Nehwal claims the opening game 21-7 against Pakistan's M Shahzad. The Indian shuttler has covered the court with ease so far as Shahzad struggles to return the shuttle.
15:57 (IST)
Men's 69 kg Round of 32:
Indian boxer Manoj Kumar registers an impressive win in his first bout. A 5-0 win for the Indian over Osita Umeh of Nigeria.
15:55 (IST)
Badminton: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team event
In the men's singles match, Kidambi Srikanth registers a hard-fought win over Pakistan Murad Ali, who nearly snatched the second game, to give India a 2-0 lead in this tie. A 21-16, 22-20 win for the Hyderabadi shuttler.
15:38 (IST)
Table tennis: India men's team thrash Northern Ireland 3-0
G Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal won their singles matches, while Sathiyan-Harmeet emerged victorious in the doubles clash. A complete whitewash!
G Sathiyan beats Ashley Robinson 3-0
Sharath Kamal beats Paul McCreery 3-0
Harmeet Desai-Sathiyan beat Zak Wilson-McCreery 3-1
Basketball:
Jamaica women's team lead 48-43 against going into the fourth quarter. Shireen Limaye the top-scorer for India with 16 points.
15:20 (IST)
Badminton: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team event
Kidambi Srikanth wins the first game 21-16 against Pakistan's Murad Ali in the men's singles match. The Indian shuttler was stretched at the backcourt in the early stages of the match but his attacking prowess proved to be a handful for his opponent.
The second game gets underway.
Squash:
Joshna Chinappa beats Papua New Guinea's Lynette Vai 3-0 in women's singles round of 32.
Dipika Pallikal beats Trinidad and Tobago's Charlotte Knaggs 3-0 in women's singles round of 32.
Weightlifting 62kg:
After failing in his second attempt, Raja Muthupandi clears the 116 kg snatch in the third attempt.
15:06 (IST)
Badminton: India vs Pakistan Mixed Team event
India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Sikki Reddy win the first match 21-10, 21-13 against Pakistan's Irfan Bhatti and Palwasha Bashir.
Weightlifting 62kg:
India's Raja Muthupandi fails to lift 116 kg in his second attempt. His left elbow slightly bends during the attempt.
14:58 (IST)
Basketball:
Jamaica leads India by four points 31-27 in the first half.
14:54 (IST)
Weightlifting 62kg:
Raja Muthupandi lifts 113 kg in the first attempt.
Table tennis: India women's team beat Wales 3-1
India women's team puts up a dominating show to get the better of Wales in Group 2 tie.
Results:
Manika Batra beats Charlotte Carey 3-1
Mouma Das beats Chloe Thomas 3-0
Madhurika Patkar-Mouma Das beat Anna Hursey-Charlotte Carey 3-1
Madhurika Patkar beats Chloe Thomas 3-0
Table tennis
After winning the first two matches, India women's team loses a chance to wrap up things early as Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das suffer a narrow 2-3 loss to 12-year-old Anna Hursey and Charlotte Carey of Wales.
Madhurika Patkar takes on Chloe Thomas in the fourth match of the tie.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lifts India
World Champion Mirabai Chanu delivered a thoroughly professional performance, eclipsing Games and Commonwealth records each time she walked up to the stage in the 48kg class competition. The intensity of her effort was such that even if she was in a league of her own, she ensured that she would improve on her National Records too.
Both in snatch, where she lifted 80kg, 84kg and 86kg in each of her attempts, and in clean and jerk, where she lifted 103kg, 107kg and 110kg, she entered the fray only after the 10 other competitors had completed their lifts. And when Canada’s Amanda Braddock came up with a no-mark in clean and jerk variant, Mirabai Chanu did not bat an eyelid.
Keeping her mind in the present — and not letting it drift back to the Olympic Games in Rio where she had to face a similar predicament — the 23-year-old Mirabai Chanu went about her task with admirable calm. Once she had completed the total lift of 196kg, she broke into a wide smile. She had bottled up her emotion and allowed it surface, basking in it till the National Anthem rent the arena. It completed a good day for India in the weightlifting competition after Gururaja Poojary won silver in the men's 56kg class.
Mirabai Chanu breaks Commonwealth Games record!
She's not the only one dancing!
11:49 (IST)
The moment India struck gold
11:41 (IST)
Mirabai Chanu wins gold with Commonwealth Games record
What domination by Mirabai Chanu! After sweeping the snatch variant by a 10 kg, she lifts 103kg in her first attempt, lifts 107kg in her second attempt and 110kg in her third attempt. She's also swept the Commonwealth Games record.
Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj through to swimming semi-finals
Indian swimmers Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj are through to the semi-finals of their respective swimming events. Read the report here.
Weightlifting: Chanu makes a powerful statement
Mirabai Chanu conveyed a powerful statement to her competitors — she would not let the 48kg class gold slip from her and they were competing only for the minor medals. The 23-year-old from Imphal, Manipur, opened up a decisive 10kg lead at the end of the snatch variant of the competition. The world champion lifted 86kg to keep rewriting the Games record and to raise her own National record by one kilogram.
Having entered the stage only after all her rivals had completed their three lifts and when Mauritius’ Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa was leading with 76kg, she picked up 80kg on her first attempt to make the Games record in one. Her calm demeanour changed only a shade after she rewrote the National record to 86kg.
Mirabai Chanu resets Commonwealth Games record
For the third time in six minutes, Mirabai Chanu resets the Commonwealth Games record for snatch. First she lifted 80kg. With her second, she lifted 84kg and then bettered that with a 86kg lift in the 3rd attempt.
She's now the favourite to clinch a medal in the 48kg weightlifting event.
Mirabai Chanu smashes the Commonwealth Games record
With a lift of 80kg in snatch in her first lift, Mirabai Chanu has smasheed the Commonwealth Games record in snatch. She has two more lifts left, but she has a comfortable lead over her rivals.
Squash: Harinder Pal Sandhu leads 2-1
Meanwhile in squash, Harinder Pal Sandhu is leading Cameron Stafford of Cayman Islands 2-1.
Gururaja Poojary speaks after winning silver
Gururaja's first two attempts in clean and jerk had been declared invalid and he was under tremendous pressure in the final attempt, which is when the thought of his family's hardships spurred him on. Click here to read what Gururaja said after winning silver in weightlifting.
Chanu will attempt to lift 81kg in snatch
Mirabai Chanu will be last among the field to attempt a lift since she has set the bar at 81kg.
Mirabai Chanu in action in the 48kg event
Here's the field for the women's 48kg event in weightlifting, in which reigning world champion Mirabai Chanu will be participating:
Indian paddlers win opening group stage matches
The Indian women's and men's table tennis teams comfortably won their respective group matches on Day 1 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The women's team of Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe beat Sri Lanka 3-0 while the men's team of Anthony Amalraj, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai beat Trinidad and Tobago by the same margin.
Badminton: India thump Sri Lanka 5-0
Meanwhile, India have wrapped up their mixed team tie over Sri Lanka with a 5-0 victory. Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy have beaten Thilini Pramodika Hendahewa and Kavidi Sirimannage.
Srihari Nataraj progresses to 50m backstroke semi-finals
Srihari Nataraj sets National record in 50m backstroke at the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a time of 56.71. He clocked 56.90 in the Khelo India School Games in Delhi earlier this year and 56.99 in the Asia Age-Group Championships in Tashkent last year. He has progressed to the semi-finals as the 15th fastest qualifier. It is heart-warming when talented youngsters express themselves in international competition.
Gururaja flirts with disaster before clinching silver
India's Gururaja Poojary, 25, flirted with disaster but kept his nerve to secure the silver medal in the 56kg class weightlifting competition at the Commonwealth Games 2018. He faced failure twice when the barbell was loaded at 138kg for clean and jerk competition but came back to succeed in his third attempt to finish with a total of 249kg.
Malaysian Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad set two new Games Records, first in snatch where he lifted 117kg and then with a 261kg total. He improved on the marks of 116kg and 260kg respectively set way back in 2002 by compatriot Hamizan Amirul Ibrahim.
Sri Lanka’s Chaturanga Lakmal Jayasooriya, who had won the silver medal ahead of Gururuja in the Commonwealth Championships last year, had to settle for bronze with a total of 248kg, ruing his inability to clear 117kg in snatch, his stronger of the two variants. It helped the Indian Air Force aircraftsman from Kundapura in Karnataka to realise his dream of winning a better medal than bronze.
Weightlifter Gururaja opens India's medal tally
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary gets silver medal for India in the 56kg event where Malaysia's Muhammad Azroy Hazalwafie Izhar Ahmad got gold with a Games record total of 261kg.
07:37 (IST)
GURURAJA WINS SILVER MEDAL IN THE 56KG CATEGORY!