Today’s Pool B match will be India’s 80th match against England. India has won 39, drawn 13 and lost 27. It’s been in the last decade or so when we have lost quite a few games to England. The last loss was at the Hockey World League Final when England beat us 3-2.
Day 6 report: India's Heena Sidhu won gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event, while para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary earned a bronze while five boxers assured at least a medal each on Tuesday at the Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, both the men's and the women's hockey teams entered the semi-finals.
Heena, who finished third in qualifying, notched up a new CWG record of 38 points, even as other shooters disappointed, with Chain Singh and Gagan Narang finishing fourth and seventh respectively. Heena's medal was India's eighth in shooting, even as she bagged her second medal after her silver medal in the 10m air pistol on Sunday.
The other medal was a surprise as Sachin lifted the combined effort of 181 points. In his first two attempts, he failed to lift 201 kg but he did so in the final attempt to finish in the top-three to take India's medal tally to 21 medals. India are third in the medal's table — behind Australia (130 medals) and England (74 medals).
Among other superlative performances, quarter-miler Mohammad Anas registered a national record but that was not enough to give him a podium finish in the men's 400 metres. Reigning Asian champion Anas finished the race in 45.31 seconds to improve on his own national record mark, while the bronze medallist of the event, Javon Francis delivered a season best with a timing of 45.11 seconds.
In the women's 400m semi-finals, Hima posted a personal best of 51.53 seconds to improve on her previous best of 51.97 seconds to advance to the final. Finishing third in the semi-final 1, she reached the final on the basis of having the top-two timings among the competitors who didn't finish top-two in each of the three heats.
Boxers brightened India's day with Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar assuring the country at least a medal each as they reached the semi-finals of their respective weights categories.
The day started with Amit Panghal defeating Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland 4:1 in a men's light flyweight (49 kg) quarter-final and Naman outplaying Samoa's Frank Masoe by a unanimous 5:0 verdict in the heavyweight (91kg) division.
Later in the day, in men's 56kg category, Hussamuddin overpowered Muilenga Everisto of Zambia in a unanimous 5:0 verdict while Manoj defeated Australia's Terry Nickolas 4:1 in the 69kg category. Satish also won his bout with a split 4:1 decision in plus 91kg quarter-final bout.
Meanwhile, India defeated Botswana 16-9 to reach the fourth round of the lawn bowls men's Fours Sectional event, while Krishna Xalxo thrashed Fiji's Arun Kumar 21-11 in Round 3 but lost 18-21 to Jamaican Andrew Newell in a Round 4 tie.
(With inputs from IANS)
Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 18:15 PM
Highlights
FULL-TIME! INDIA 4-3 ENGLAND
What a crazy match! What a crazy win for India. They top the group with this victory. They will now play their semis match against New Zealand.
GOOOAAALLL!
India equalise and it's 3-3 now!
Rupinder Pal Singh once again with his penalty-corner conversion.
GOOOAAALLL!
India equalise and it's 3-3 now!
Rupinder Pal Singh once again with his penalty-corner conversion.
England lead, once again!
Third goal coming in from Sam Ward's penalty-corner. Just three minutes remaining and India are down by 2-3.
GOAL! England are level!
India's lead lasted few seconds as England make it 2-2 after Liam Ansell's penalty-corner conversion.
GOAL!
India take lead thanks to Rupinder Pal Singh's penalty-corner. It's 2-1 now.
They need to hold on to the lead for another 8 odd minutes. Can they do it?
INDIA EQUALISE!
It's 1-1 now against England
Skipper Manpreet Singh scores from a defensive lapse. Much-needed goal for India as they would now try for the win.
Manish Kaushik, 22-year-old from Bhiwani, helped India close the day at the Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast on a happy note with a unanimous points verdict over England’s Calum French in close quarterfinal bout between southpaws in the 60kg class. He became the fourth Indian after MC Mary Kom (women’s 48kg), Gaurav Solanki (men’s 52kg) and Vikas Krishan Yadav (75kg) to get into the medal round in Gold Coast. While all five judges scored the bout in the Indian’s favour, three of them believed there was little to choose between the two boxers.
End of the second quarter!
England lead the match 1-0 at half-time! India showing good promising but failing to convert chances.
Vikas Krishan ensures another medal for India
India will have another boxing medal after Vikas Krishan breezed past Benny Muziyo of Zambia in their 75kg quarter-final. He was clinical in the fight — guard up, and fierce punches to the Zambian’s body. He wrapped up the bout with an unanimous points verdict.
GOLD MEDAL FOR INDIA
Shreyasi Singh wins the gold medal in the women's double trap event. She beat Australia's Emma Cox in the shootout.
This is India's 12th gold medal in the Commonwealth Games!
Gaurav Solanki enters 52kg semi-final
The Papua New Guinea boxer is relying on the power of his solo punches so far, but Solanki's advantage lies in his combination punches. He's dominated this round too. And it's not surprising that he's won this bout on a unanimous points verdict. He's in the semis. And that's another medal assured for India.
Sarita Devi loses to Anja Stridsman
India have had a lot of success in the boxing ring in the past few days. But Sarita Devi will not be among the medals at Gold Coast. She's been thoroughly dominated by the Australian in this quarter-final bout.
Mary Kom enters 48kg final
The Commonwealth Games is the one medal missing from Mary Kom's kitty and she's showed just how desperate she is to win it. She came out all guns blazing and continued to fight like you would expect a five-time world champion to do — throwing a flurry of punches and not giving an inch. The unanimous points victory over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku is just a reiteration of what we already know — that she's a class act.
Mitharval bags second medal at Gold Coast
Om Mitharval bags bronze medal in the 50m pistol men's final to win his second medal of the Commonwealth Games 2018
Om Mitharval assures himself of second medal
Om Mitharval in silver medal position but with just three shooters in the fray, Om Mitharval has assured himself of another medal
Early exit for Jitu Rai
Jitu Rai fails to recover and is the first one to be eliminated in 50m pistol men's final. However, on a positive nore Om Mitharval is in second spot after 12 shots
Jitu Rai, Om Mitharval qualify for finals of 50m pistol men
Two days after winning gold and bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol event, Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval are in action in the 50m pistol men. After the qualification stage, Jitu has finished sixth while Mitharval is on top.
Jitu shot 93 in his first series and followed it up with a 91, 87, 89, 93 and 89 while his compatriot’s scores in the six qualification series read: 89, 90, 92, 95, 89, 94.
Unfortunately for Mitharval, scores from qualification don’t get carried over in the finals. All eight competitors start at zero in the finals.
18:15 (IST)
Take a look at the medal tally...
India won gold and two bronze medals on Day 7.
18:12 (IST)
Update:
Earlier in the day, Dipika-Joshna, Dipika-Saurav and Joshna-Harinder topped their respecitive groups with wins in the women's and mixed doubles events.
18:08 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
Earlier, Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra booked a place in the last-16 with a 21-8, 21-9 win over Fijian pair. With that win, all of our Indian shuttlers have entered the last-16 of their respective events.
17:43 (IST)
Indian teenager Hima Das improved on her personal best with a gutsy run in the women’s 400m final, clocking 51.32 seconds to finish a most creditable sixth. She had run 51.53 in qualifying as one of the two fastest losers in the semifinals. As some who surfaced in the quarter-mile only this season, the 18-year-old from Assam covered herself with glory by lowering her time in successive races in Gold Coast. In the first round heats, she had closed 52.11 to gain qualification to the semifinals. She announced her arrival on the national 400m scene with a stunning 51.97 seconds effort to win the Federation Cup, beating some established names. For a nation that has been wondering where Nirmala Sheoran had disappeared, Hima Das’ arrival as a premier quarter-miler of immense potential will be heartening indeed.
17:35 (IST)
Hima Das recorded a personal best at 51.32 but finished in 6th place.
Amantle Montsho of Botswana takes the gold.
17:27 (IST)
Athletics:
Interestingly, Mitchell Starc’s brother, Brandon, has won the gold medal in men's high jump.
17:18 (IST)
Get ready!
16:59 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
India's Sikky Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra claim the opening game 21-8 against Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson of Fiji. The Indian shuttlers have been unbeaten so far today...
16:50 (IST)
Manpreet, the hero
The game belonged to Manpreet Singh, the Indian captain. India now with ten points tops Pool B. Manpreet slowly played himself into the game. He did have a poor second quarter. But in the fourth quarter, he came alive. Great through balls and some wonderful control.
16:47 (IST)
India’s 19-year-old Tejaswin Shankar finished sixth in the high jump final in Gold Coast with a best of 2.24m against his name. Having set the National record at 2.28m in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month, the Delhi lad would have been disappointed that he was unable to clear 2.27m on his three attempts. He overcame early nerves by clearing the opening height of 2.18m on second attempt but went past the bar placed at 2.21m and 2.24m without much ado. The Indian who is studying business administration in the Kansas State University where he trains with coach Cliff Rovelto.
16:44 (IST)
Athletics: Men's long jump final
Tejaswin Shankar falls short of 2.27 in his third and final jump. The 19-year-old is out of contention for a medal. The competition was pretty tough but he'll come good. Tough luck, boy!
16:43 (IST)
What a game!
India win the match 4-3. Whirlwind of goals. Fierce penalty-corner conversions and sublime deflections. Manpreet Singh, the lion on the field, assisting and scoring. The Indian captain set the midfield alight. England thought at 3-2, it was done and dusted. But Varun and Mandeep scored. Great goals, super composure. India now play New Zealand in the semi-finals. In the other semi-final, England take on Australia.
16:39 (IST)
FULL-TIME! INDIA 4-3 ENGLAND
What a crazy match! What a crazy win for India. They top the group with this victory. They will now play their semis match against New Zealand.
16:38 (IST)
GOOOAAALLL!
India equalise and it's 3-3 now!
Rupinder Pal Singh once again with his penalty-corner conversion.
16:34 (IST)
GOOOAAALLL!
India equalise and it's 3-3 now!
Rupinder Pal Singh once again with his penalty-corner conversion.
16:30 (IST)
England lead, once again!
Third goal coming in from Sam Ward's penalty-corner. Just three minutes remaining and India are down by 2-3.
16:26 (IST)
It's a thriller
Two goals in two minutes and the scores are 2-2. First Rupinder Pal Singh flicks in for a 2-1 lead and then Liam Ansell flicks in off an indirect PC. Both teams pushing hard now. Trying for a match-winner. Errors coming from England. Opportunities falling for India. They need to keep their cool and get the all-important goal.
16:24 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
Ashwini - Satwik beat Lane - Pugh 21-17, 21-16 to enter the Round of 16. Overall, it was a good performance by the recently-paired duo.
16:22 (IST)
GOAL! England are level!
India's lead lasted few seconds as England make it 2-2 after Liam Ansell's penalty-corner conversion.
16:20 (IST)
GOAL!
India take lead thanks to Rupinder Pal Singh's penalty-corner. It's 2-1 now.
They need to hold on to the lead for another 8 odd minutes. Can they do it?
16:18 (IST)
Men's high jump final
Tejaswin Shankar is on fire. He sails over 2.24m in his first attempt.
Remember, his personal best is 2.28
16:16 (IST)
Super quarter for India
They got the equaliser. Now in the 15 minutes remaining, they need a few PC’s and another couple of sharp chances. They are taking advantage of the English errors. But it’s a quarter of controlling the ball and creating moves. Composure.
16:11 (IST)
Tremendous by India
India dominated the third quarter. They have made the moves. Got the goal. England trying to control the pace now. Trying not to give turn-overs. Probably their poorest Q of the match.
16:09 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's singles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beats Muhammad Rameez 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, 11-3 to enter the Round of 16. Dominated throughout!
16:04 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
In the mixed doubles match, Ashwini Ponnappa - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have taken a healthy 5-1 lead over England's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh in the second game.
They won the 1st game 21-17. The Indian shuttlers have been outstanding so far...
16:00 (IST)
Manpreet scores!
It’s 1-1. Midfield squeeze as Gurjant and Mandeep play before the forward gives it to the Indian captain. Top class slap-hit beats the English goal-keeper. Scores are equalised. Good intense period for India. Sumit almost got his reverse shot in. India moving ahead like a boxer wanting a knock-out. India need to push and score.
15:57 (IST)
INDIA EQUALISE!
It's 1-1 now against England
Skipper Manpreet Singh scores from a defensive lapse. Much-needed goal for India as they would now try for the win.
15:56 (IST)
Meanwhile, in athletics...
15:50 (IST)
India's Tejaswin Shankar will be competing in the men's high jump final with a chance to get a medal for his country. Can he pull it off?
15:47 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's singles
Sharath Kamal survives scare, prevails over Javen Choong in a seven-game thriller to enter last-16 of the men's singles event. Choong was trailing 0-3 at one point. The Malaysian paddler almost nicked it...
15:46 (IST)
India need to up the ante
India has gone missing in the 2nd Q of their last match in Pool B against England. In a match needed to win to avoid Australia in the semi-finals, India unable to control the pace or even try and hold the ball. There is no rotation from India. England has hardly made errors and there are no turn-overs. India on the defensive. Surprising that there are no aerial balls to release pressure at the back and also create some counters. The midfield not visible at all. Pegged back by England, they are ultra-defensive.
15:42 (IST)
Manish Kaushik, 22-year-old from Bhiwani, helped India close the day at the Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast on a happy note with a unanimous points verdict over England’s Calum French in close quarterfinal bout between southpaws in the 60kg class. He became the fourth Indian after MC Mary Kom (women’s 48kg), Gaurav Solanki (men’s 52kg) and Vikas Krishan Yadav (75kg) to get into the medal round in Gold Coast. While all five judges scored the bout in the Indian’s favour, three of them believed there was little to choose between the two boxers.
15:41 (IST)
Boxing:
Manish Kaushik enters men's 60kg semi-finals via unanimous decision 5:0. The Indian boxer threw punches left, right and center, coupled with a few jabs to unsettle Calum French.
He is assured of a medal at Gold Coast.
15:41 (IST)
India unable to control the pace. England dominating, making inroads into the India circle. It’s like the midfield has become the second defence wall and with no one upfront, they are not even using aerial balls to release the pressure and mount a counter. No PC’s till now for India.
15:39 (IST)
End of the second quarter!
England lead the match 1-0 at half-time! India showing good promising but failing to convert chances.
15:29 (IST)
Unlucky for India
Condon hits beautifully, a reverse hit as the ball goes between Sreeejesh’s pads. Slightly unlucky for India as the ball came off an Indian stick. Chances have come to India as well but they haven’t been able to score. England leads 1-0 in the 2nd quarter. It was goalless in the 1st quarter. Both teams attacking with vigour. India still playing around the flanks. Using their skills to get in or at least earn a PC.
15:28 (IST)
Sreejesh has been superb today!
15:25 (IST)
GOAL! England take lead against India
It's 1-0 now.
Indian defence caught napping as David Condon scores the goal.
15:24 (IST)
Utter domination there by Harmeet Desai! An easy 4-0 victory
15:15 (IST)
India’s women long jumpers Nayana James and Neena Pinto extended their stay in the competition into the final to be held tomorrow. Nayana James opened with 6.21m and then went farther to 6.34m on second jump before causing a red flag to be raised on her third jump. Neena, Pinto came through with a desperate effort on her third jump that took her 6.24m. Nayana James’s best this season has been 6.51m that she got in Patiala
On an evening when only four jumpers went past the automatic qualification mark of 6.60m, 22-year-old Kozhikode resident Nayana progressed as the ninth best jumper and 27-year-old Neena Pinto from Perambara in Kerala got in as 12th best. Nigeria’s Precious Okoronkwo, who had fouled her first two jumps, gave it her all but managed 6.12m. The final will be held at 3.25 p.m. tomorrow.
15:12 (IST)
What a start!
Sreejesh makes 3 saves including one off a PC. Lalit and Dilpreet miss opportunities; hockey at break-neck speed out here between India vs England. Conversion, conversion is the key here for both teams.
15:12 (IST)
Neena Nellickal and Nayana James fail to touch the automatic qualification mark of 6.60 in their long jump attempts. However, the duo can make it to the final as one of the 12 best performers.
14:58 (IST)
Here is how both the teams have lined-up!
14:57 (IST)
Today’s Pool B match will be India’s 80th match against England. India has won 39, drawn 13 and lost 27. It’s been in the last decade or so when we have lost quite a few games to England. The last loss was at the Hockey World League Final when England beat us 3-2.
14:53 (IST)
Men's singles:
HS Prannoy beats Christopher Paul 21-14, 21-6 to cement a spot in the last-16 of the event. Despite a slow start, the 25-year-old was able to react quickly and hit winners with ease.
14:49 (IST)
Time for some hockey action!
The match between India vs England about to start and it would decide which team tops Pool B. Both teams are on 7 points; having played 3, won 2 and drawn 1. England had a super start to the CWG beating Malaysia 7-0 while India drew with Pakistan 2-2. England has been playing good hockey and only recently was in the Sultan Azlan Shah final where they lost to Australia. India and England had played a 1-1 draw in the same tournament.
14:47 (IST)
It is time for the women's long jump qualifying rounds. India is represented by Nayana James and Nellickal V.Neena.
The qualifying mark is set at 6.60. Neena's personal best is at 6.66 and Nayana has 6.55 as hers.
14:42 (IST)
Prannoy opens up a 10-point lead over Paul as he forces his opponent to make errors at the net. He leads 15-5 and looks set to win this match in straight games. Remember, he is playing in his first-ever Games. Hence, the slow start.
14:37 (IST)
A healthy five-point lead for Prannoy there. The 25-year-old shuttler has hit solid returns and attacking strokes to lead 7-2 against Paul in the second game.
14:36 (IST)
Men's singles:
Prannoy takes the first game 21-14! A slow start for the Indian shuttler but he manages to up his game after the mid-game break to unsettle Paul