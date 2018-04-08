Venkat Rahul Ragala and veteran Sathish Kumar Sivalingam extended India's gold medal-hunting run in the weightlifting competitions, while the table tennis teams and the badminton mixed team advanced to the semi-finals of the at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
A gold each from Venkat Rahul (85kg) and defending champion Sathish (77kg) lifted India to the fourth spot in the points table with a total of six medals (four gold, one silver and one bronze) -- all of them coming from the weightlifters in the first three days of the CWG in Gold Coast.
Following is India's schedule on Day 4 of competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
Athletics:
Men's 20 km walk: Irfan Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (02.30 IST)
Women's 20 km walk: Khusbir Kaur, Soumya Baby (04.45 IST)
Men's 400m (Heat 1): Muhammed Anas Time (11.15 IST)
Men's Shot Put Qualifying Round Group A: Tejinder Singh (12.05 IST)
Weightlifting:
Women's 69kg: Punam Yadav (05.00 IST)
Men's 94kg: Vikas Thakur (09.30 IST)
Women's 75kg: Seema (02.00 IST)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A
India vs England
(05.00 IST)
Table Tennis:
Women's Team semifinal
India vs England
(06:00 IST)
Badminton:
Mixed Team semifinal
India vs Singapore
(06.30 IST)
Swimming:
Men's 100m butterfly heat 1 Sajan Prakash
(07.08 IST)
Men's 50m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj (05.00 IST)
Boxing:
Women's 45-48kg Quarterfinal 2: MC Mary Kom vs Megan Gordon (Scotland) (07.45 IST)
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 3: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sandy Ryan (England) (02.30 IST)
Men's 75kg Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Campbell Somerville (Australia) (09.30 IST)
Shooting:
Men's 10m air rifle final: Ravi Kumar and Deepak Kumar (09.00 IST)
Women's 10m air pistol final: Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu (07.30 IST)
Women's Skeet final: Saniya Sheikh, Maheshwari Chauhan (11.15 IST)
Men's Skeet: Smit Singh, Sheeraj Sheikh qualification day 1 (05.00 IST)
Basketball:
India vs New Zealand: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (13.00 IST)
India vs Scotland: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (16.30 IST)
Gymnastics:
Women's Vault Final: Pranati Nayak (10.57 IST)
Men's Ring Final: Rakesh Patra (12.16 IST)
Cycling:
Women scratch race final: Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Chang, Manorama Devi (04.15 IST)
Women's Kerin final: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji (04.35 IST)
Men's 40km points race final: Manjeet Singh (04.50 IST)
1000m time trial: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar (02.37 IST).
Highlights
Table tennis: India beat Singapore 3-1
And Manika Batra seals the deal for India! She beats Zhou in straight games 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 in the fourth match of the tie.
The Indian women's team has beaten the top seeds and runaway favourites Singapore. What a win over 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 winners. Clinical show!
Saniya Sheikh into women's skeet shooting final, Maheshwari Chauhan fails to make the cut
Saniya Sheikh, the 25-year-old from Meerut, qualified for the women’s skeet shooting final, scoring 71 and winning a playoff to make the grade as the second shooter behind Cypriot Panagiota Andreou who shot a Games record of 74 in qualifying. Saniya, who is a third generation shooter, started with a perfect 25 and followed that up with two rounds of 23 each. The other Indian in the fray, Maheshwari Chauhan, the 21-year-old from Jalore in Rajasthan, started well with a round of 24 but miss three birds in each of her next two rounds to finish eighth and not making it to the six-woman final that will be shot at 11.15 am.
India are through to mixed team event final!
Saina Nehwal beats Jia Min Yeo 21-8, 21-15 to propel India to the final of the mixed team event! Victories from Ashwini Ponnappa-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal help India beat Singapore 3-1 in the semi-final! They now await the winner of the second semi-final between England and Malaysia.
Vikas Krishan wins against home-crowd favourite Campbell Somerville
Vikas Krishan seemed to be in trouble in his fight against Campbell Somerville. The Australian had given the home crowd something to cheer about and it was a really open contest.
He's won the contest 5-0 on points.
Ravi Kumar wins bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event!
Ravi Kumar shoots a disappointing 9.3 and 10.2 to finish 0.5 points behind Bangladesh's Abdullah Hel Baki in third place! He wins India's 10th medal at the Commonwealth Games!
India are through to the finals of the women's table-tennis team finals
India have beaten England in the semi-finals of the women's table-tennis team event to assure India of a medal! Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and the doubles pair of Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das won their matches to help India beat England 3-0. India will now take on Singapore in the final today at 6.30 pm.
One event, two medals
16-year-old Manu Bhaker clinches gold, Heena Sidhu gets silver.
Meanwhile, India's female paddlers lead England 2-0
Madhurika Patkar battles past England's Tin-Tin Ho to win her singles match 11-7, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8 and give India a 2-0 lead.
Incredible day for India as Manu Bhaker wins gold while Heena Sidhu claims silver!
An amazing start to the shooting events for India as Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu complete a 1-2 in the women's 10m air pistol event. Manu breaks the Games record with a shot of 240.9 while Heena battled elimination early in the final and shot brilliantly to claim silver with a total of 234.0.
MC Mary Kom assures India of a medal!
India have been assured of a medal in boxing as the experienced Mary Kom shows her class in her bout against Scotland's 18-year-old Megan Gordon. The Manipuri wins by a unanimous decision.
Deepak Kumar shoots qualifying record in 10m air rifle
Deepak Kumar shot a qualifying record in the Commonwealth Games 10m air rifle with a score of 627.2, leading compatriot and Air Force officer Ravi Kumar (626.8) into the final. They were in top form, aware that they were favoured to do better than the rest of the field. In keeping their focus and getting impressive scores. The final will be at 9 am.
Ashwini-Satwaiksairaj give India the lead
Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy win India's first match in the badminton mixed team semi-finals. The Indian duo beat Singapore's Yong Kai Terry Hee and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 22-20, 21-18 in a hard-fought match.
Kidambi Srikanth takes to the court to face Kean Yew Loh in the singles match.
Punam Yadav wins India's fifth gold!
Punam Yadav wins India's fifth gold at the Commonwealth Games in the women's 69kg event! Punam recovered after missing her second clean and jerk attempt but nailed 122 kgs in her third attempt to lift a combined weight of 222 kgs (100 kgs+122 kgs)
India stun England
India’s 2-1 win over England gives them six points after three matches. They have come back after that shock 3-2 loss to Wales and have shocked England, the Olympic Champions. Skills and game awareness ensured that they kept England away. Good defensive work in the 4th Q. Quick passing also did the trick as India didn’t hold on too much. Turn-overs were less. Overall, a very good game and a super comeback to stun England.
FT! India beat England 2-1!
India come back from a goal down to beat reigning Olympic champions England 2-1 in a crucial match for the Rani Rampal-led side who had Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur on the scoresheet.
GOAL! Gurjit Kaur scores! India 2-1 England
Rani Rampal is impeded while taking a shot and the umpire awards India a penalty stroke. Gurjit steps up and slots the ball in the bottom corner below the diving Madeleine Hinch.
GOAL! Navneet Kaur scores! India 1-1 England
Navneet Kaur bangs it in off a lovely pass from Vandana. India has lifted their game against the Olympic Champions. And that has paid off in the 3rd Q. It’s 1-1.
Manu Bhaker breaks CWG qualification record to qualify for final!
16-year-old Manu Bhaker has broken the CWG qualification record in the women's 10m air pistol! The Haryana-born shooter shoots 388/400 to break Dina Aspandiyarova's 12-year-old record! Heena Sidhu shoots 379/400 to also qualifies for the final in second spot!
19:28 (IST)
A great day for India comes to an end.
The Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games saw Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Vikas Thakur, Punam Yadav and not to forget the women's table tennis team win gold medals. Apart from that, the Indian badminton team too sealed a place in the final of the mixed team event beating Singapore 3-1. Meanwhile, Mary Kom assured India of a medal with an impressive win.
Take a look at the medal tally:
19:21 (IST)
The Indian men’s basketball team go down fighting 81-96 against Scotland.
The Scots always had the upper hand since the time they had a 37-35. Indian basketball teams, men and women, haven't had the best of times as they have lost all their games till now.
It's a pity how a disastrous third quarter just lost the plot. India gave a tough competition to one of the strongest teams in the lot.
18:15 (IST)
What a day for the Indian women!
17:34 (IST)
Table tennis: India beat Singapore 3-1
And Manika Batra seals the deal for India! She beats Zhou in straight games 11-7, 11-4, 11-7 in the fourth match of the tie.
The Indian women's team has beaten the top seeds and runaway favourites Singapore. What a win over 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 winners. Clinical show!
17:29 (IST)
First ever GOLD medal for Indian's women's team!
17:17 (IST)
Table tennis: Singles
Batra played some extraordinary shots to take her opponent out. An 11-4 win for the Indian paddler there. She is one game away from winning gold for her country.
The Singaporean Zhou looks out of touch.
The third game has begun!
17:13 (IST)
Singles match
Batra takes a 7-0 lead over Zhou in the second game. Her attacking shots are proving to be a handful for the Singaporean paddler.
17:09 (IST)
Table tennis: Singles
Batra 1-0 Zhou
That's more like it!
The Indian paddler avoided a defensive approach to shut out Zhou in the opening game. She takes the first game 11-8.
Batra had already registered a thumping win over the World No 4 in her first match. Can she win gold for India?
17:01 (IST)
Table tennis: India 2-1 Singapore
Manika Batra and Mouma Das wrap up the fourth game 11-7 to win the doubles tie against Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu.
That's an incredible win over heavyweights Singapore.
Next up will be women's singles, where Batra takes on Zhou. If she wins this, India take gold!
16:51 (IST)
Table tennis: Doubles
India drop third game: 8-11
Zhou and Yu manage to get the better of the Indian duo after losing the first two matches. India lose third game 8-11. India still lead the match 2-1 though. Fourth game coming up!
16:48 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
GOAL! Sunil. He does it. Pushes the PC. Picks the rebound and scores. It’s 4-3. India lead. Wales has taken off the GK.
16:42 (IST)
Table tennis: Doubles
India's Mouma Das & Madhurika Patkar bag the second game 11-6 and are a win in the third game away from taking a 2-1 lead in the final. What an aggressive duo! The Singaporeans are finding it difficult to return the shots
16:41 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
GOAL!
Wales get their 3rd. It’s 3-3. India in deep trouble. They need a win. Three points are crucial.
16:33 (IST)
Table tennis: Doubles
Das and Madhurika take the opening game 11-6
So much energy and pace in their game. The girls have combined well to outsmart Zhou & Yu, who were too defensive in their approach.
The second game gets underway!
16:32 (IST)
GOAL!
Harmanpreet Singh gets the flick right. It’s 3-2. Can they hold it now?
16:30 (IST)
Das and Madhurika are moving beautifully at the moment. The duo has taken a five-point lead at 9-5 and look set to clinch the first game.
16:23 (IST)
India 1-1 Singapore
Next up is women's doubles!
India's Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar take on Yihan Zhou & Mengyu Yu in the third match of the tie.
16:23 (IST)
Is India leaving it too late?
They are building well but that sharpness and the uncanny ability to find a forward is not there. Yet they have to go with patience. If they give space, Wales can break through. India had a PC but wasted. It’s still 2-2. Surprising no attacks from the left.
16:18 (IST)
Table tennis: Singapore equalise 1-1
India's Madhurika Patkar could not match up to Mengyu Yu's pace in all the three games. The Singaporean's attack was just outstanding. With that 13-11, 11-2, 11-6 win, Singapore have levelled the scores in this women's team final tie
16:12 (IST)
WALES SCORE!
That’s why goals are needed to make the issue safe. Wales has found an equaliser of their 3rd PC. The flick hitting Rohidas and going high into the net. At 2-2, India will hunt for a match-winner. It’s been a game that has a lot of rigour. India halted by an efficient Wales side. At 2-2, anything can happen now.
16:08 (IST)
Table tennis: Yu 2-0 Patkar
A flurry of errors flowing from the Indian's paddle as an aggressive Yu makes the most of it. She dominates the second game 11-2 and now she just needs one more game to seal this match.
The crucial third game gets underway. India need to reply now!
16:06 (IST)
India needs a goal here. They need to breathe easy. Mandeep almost got it off an assist from Sunil but the deflection went past the post. Wales still playing well, moving up and defending. Wales are also ensuring that Indian players fall back and defend. Very tight formations. Will take a special goal now from India to increase their lead.
16:04 (IST)
Table tennis: Yu 1-0 Patkar
A neck-and-neck first game but Patkar couldn't convert her attacking forehand shots into game points. Yu saved two match points to claim a 13-11 win over Patkar.
16:01 (IST)
Wales holding out. But India leads 2-1. Two consecutive PC’s defended by Wales. Both teams playing tough, trying to forge and create moves. Wales has a solid defensive wall. They are not defending inside the circle but coming out and tackling the Indian forwards.
16:00 (IST)
Table tennis: India vs Singapore
Madhurika Patkar in action against Mengyu Yu in the second game of women's team final.
15:59 (IST)
15:56 (IST)
Oh well, Seema’s campaign ends with a combined total of 189 kg. She misses out on a medal at Gold Coast.
She was well below her best in her Clean and Jerk attempts. Three lifters have already overtaken her and there are still two more lifters to come
15:52 (IST)
Table tennis: India 1-0 Singapore
MANIKA WINS!
Manika Batra beats Tianwei Feng 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 to give India 1-0 lead in women's team final against Singapore.
She stuns the World No 4 in the women's singles match.
15:47 (IST)
SV Sunil, the difference
That’s the end of the 2nd Q. India leads 2-1. It’s been a gritty match. Wales, stubborn as hell not allowing India any space outside their striking circle. They played man to man and were careful in not giving away easy balls to India. Finally, it’s SV Sunil who gave both the assists, the first to Dilpreet and the 2nd created the PC. India, playing structured and working their feet off. It’s tough going. But India have it under control.
15:45 (IST)
Weightlifting: Women
Almost there!
Seema fails in her final 108 kg lift. She doesn't look happy with her effort. Well, well, well. She now faces a nervous wait to know her fate in women's 75 kg category
15:43 (IST)
Weightlifting: Women
Seema makes another successful lift, this time of 105 kg to stay in contention for a podium finish in women's 75 kg category.
Can she lift 108kg in her next attempt?
15:41 (IST)
INDIA TAKE LEAD, AGAIN!
GOAL! India get their 2nd PC. Rupinder Pal Singh flicks straight to GK. Manpreet smashes in which the GK saves and then Mandeep picks it up from below the pads and swipes it inside. India leads 2-1. Crucial lead here going towards the end of Q2.
15:40 (IST)
Table tennis: Batra 2-2 Feng
That's some comeback by the Indian paddler. Batra takes the fourth game to enforce a decider!
Yet again, Feng's errors cost her the fourth game.
15:36 (IST)
India going all out but unable to breach the Welsh defence. Technical skills of Wales really good. They don’t miss interceptions and move up fast when they have the ball in the midfield. At this moment, Wales has a better possession. They are using short passes. India unable to break through.
15:31 (IST)
Time for women's weightlifting
Seema goes for her first attempt at the Clean & Jerk and she lifts it comfortably. She leads the table for now.
15:30 (IST)
Wales gets the equaliser. It’s 1-1; perfect PC conversion. It was Wales 2nd PC and a low flick went past Sreejesh. Wales won’t crumble. They are opening up their play and making some pacy runs into the Indian striking circle.
15:29 (IST)
Table tennis: Feng 2-1 Batra
Feng's resolute defence helps her take the advantage in this women's singles match.
Batra gave points cheaply towards the end.
15:28 (IST)
WALES EQUALISE!
Wales pull one back thanks to a penalty-corner conversion by Gareth Furlong.
15:27 (IST)
15:24 (IST)
India would be disappointed after the end of the 1st Q. It’s still goalless. Wales quite stubborn in their defence and closing down the play in the midfield. India need to increase pace and break down the Welsh on the flanks if going through the middle is tough. Sunil, Dilpreet and Akashdeep can break it down
15:18 (IST)
Table tennis:
Feng fights back to make it 1-1
The Singaporean didn't allow Batra to get into the rhythm in the second game. She looks in great touch. Batra needs to mix her shots the way she did in the first stanza.
15:15 (IST)
After the initial attacks, both teams have slowed the pace. India and Wales slightly wary of opening up and going into attack. India a bit careful but building up to creating a move. Wales extremely careful. They are trying to close the gaps down.
15:13 (IST)
Feng has brought so much variation in her game and with that, she has levelled the scores at 8-8!
15:12 (IST)
Majority of the early attacks by India. They gained an early PC but the Harmanpreet flick was wide. India gaining control of the midfield and one saw Manpreet enter the Wales striking circle. India keeping possession of the ball and trying to forge a combination upfront. India need to get early goals and put pressure on the Wales defence
15:12 (IST)
15:11 (IST)
India vs Singapore
Batra is using her attack to halt the Singaporean. She takes a healthy four-point lead at 7-3.
Can she continue her imperious form?
15:08 (IST)
India vs Singapore:
That's a really strong start from Batra.
Feng's forehand errors have gifted her opponent a few points at the end of the first game. The Indian claims the opening game 11-8