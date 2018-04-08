BASKETBALL BASKETBALL

The Indian men’s basketball team go down fighting 81-96 against Scotland.

The Scots always had the upper hand since the time they had a 37-35. Indian basketball teams, men and women, haven't had the best of times as they have lost all their games till now.

It's a pity how a disastrous third quarter just lost the plot. India gave a tough competition to one of the strongest teams in the lot.