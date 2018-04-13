Day 8 report: Indian wrestlers won four medals, including a gold each from Sushil Kumar and Rahul Aware, while Seema and Navjeet Dhillon clinched the silver and bronze medal respectively in the women's discus throw and Tejaswini Sawant continued the good performance from shooters with a silver as the country took its medals tally to 31.
Women wrestlers also came to the party with Babita Kumari taking silver in the 53kg category while Kiran bagged a bronze in the 76kg division, even as the women's hockey team lost in the semi-finals, while the shuttlers and paddlers continued to shine bright.
At the end of Thursday, India remains in the third spot with 31 medals (14 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze) behind Australia (156 medals) and England (31 medals). Canada is fourth, accumulating 60 medals (12 gold, 29 silver, 19 bronze).
The first medal of the day was earned by Tejaswini, who notched up a score of 618.9 to take silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.
Then the wrestlers took charge, with Sushil defending his crown in the men's 74 kg category which he had won at the 2014 edition in Glasgow. Sushil needed just 80 seconds to overpower Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority, awarded after he raced to a 10-0 lead in the final. It was Sushil's third consecutive gold in the CWG.
Maharashtra wrestler Aware, who was appearing in his first CWG, won the gold in the men's 57 kg category in style. The Maharashtra wrestler outclassed Steven Takahashi of Canada 15-7 in the final.
The good work was continued in the athletics events. Seema and Navjeet finished second and third spots in the discus throw. In her first attempt, Seema successfully got past the 60 metre-mark with her best throw of 60.41m to bag silver. This is her fourth successive podium finish in this event at the Games, following silver in both 2006 and 2014, and a bronze at home in Delhi in 2010.
Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's triple jump, while Purnima Hembram was sixth at the halfway stage of the heptathlon to make it a successful day for India.
However, there were disappointments in hockey, with the women's team losing 0-1 to Australia in the semi-final. Grace Stewart's 37th-minute field goal gave the hosts the win to set-up a title clash with New Zealand, who overcame England 2-1 via a penalty shootout in the other semi-final.
India will play England in the bronze-medal playoff on Saturday at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.
In badminton, star singles shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy entered the quarter-finals, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also enjoyed a successful day as they reached the last-eight stages in both the doubles categories.
In squash action, the mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal and the men's doubles combination of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively. However, the other mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu had to suffer defeats in the quarters.
In table tennis, India's singles and doubles players outscored their respective opponents to advance while the para paddlers and Madhurika Patkar were the only disappointments on the day at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.
Para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women's TT6-10 singles as the former managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, while Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.
Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Mouma Das all enjoyed in the singles and doubles actions.
With inputs from IANS
Highlights
Naman Tanwar bows out in the semi-final but wins bronze
Shreyasi Singh enters trap shooting finals
Boxer Manish Kaushik reaches final!
Manish Kaushik makes it four out of four as he beat Northen Ireland's James McGivern by a split decision to enter the final of the men's 60kg event!
Saina Nehwal cruises through to the semi-final
Easy does it for Saina Nehwal! She hardly broke a sweat in the match and barring a couple of poor shots towards the end of the match, she played extremely well. Saina beat Rachel Honderich 21-8, 21-13. She will next face Kirsty Gilmour, who progressed after Ruthvika Shivani Gadde withdrew through injury.
Gaurav Solanki through to 52kg final!
Gaurav Solanki was surely given a fright by Sri Lanka's Vidananlange Ishan Bandara in the 52kg semi-final. Despite falling on the canvas once and being on the receiving end of some gruesome body blows, Solanki showed great presence of mind to grind out a victory. He didn't win with a unanimous verdict as four of the five judges ruled in his favour.
ANISH BHANWALA WINS GOLD IN MEN'S 25M PISTOL SHOOTING!
Anish Bhanwala shoots a perfect score on his final series to win the gold medal and break the Games record in the 25m pistol shooting event!
Kidambi Srikanth cruises into semi-final
Kidambi Srikanth is at his dominant best as he brushes past Zin Rei Ryan Ng 21-15, 21-12 to set up a semi-final clash with England's Rajiv Ouseph.
Amit Panghal through to 49kg final!
How did Miiro even survive three rounds? Amit Panghal threw a barrage of punches into the Uganda boxer's face and body, particularly at the fag end of the second round. Unsurprisingly, he gets a unanimous points verdict to enter the final!
Satwiksairaj-Chirag through to semi-finals
India's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battle past Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Soon Huat Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 to reach the semi-finals! Up next on the badminton court is Kidambi Srikanth who will take on Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan Ng.
Jinson Johnson qualifies for 1500m final
Jinson Johnson showed his potential as a metric miler first by setting the pace, then by staying the mix without dropping back and finally by coming up with a good kick to finish second in his 1500m semifinal heats in a time of 3:47.04. For a good part of 600m, Jinson Johnson did the front-running. He settled behind the leader, Kenya’s Elijah Motonei Mamangoi and Scotland’s Jake Whitman for much of the race. He was unperturbed when he took the bell only in fourth place, waiting until the pack got to the home stretch to sprint past England’s Charles Da'vall Grice and Whitman. Of course, the 1500m is a tactical race and tomorrow’s final will be a different ball game and could be run at a wholly different pace.
Men's 4x400m relay team into final
The men's 4x400m relay team comprising of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv finish second in their heat behind Jamaica to qualify for the finals as the second-fastest team in both the heats.
Joshna-Dipika through to semis
Squash doubles players Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal took another step towards winning a medal when they beat Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd 7-11, 11-5, 11-9 to reach the semi-finals!
India match Glasgow Games gold medal tally!
With Tejaswini Sawant's gold, India have matched the gold medal haul from the Glasgow Games with 15. With boxing, badminton, wrestling and shooting events still to go, India can expect to finish with 20+ gold medals. Click here to see the full medal tally.
Bajrang and Mausam Khatri in wrestling finals!
Indian wrestlers have assured India of two medals and are in contention for two more! Mausam Khatri is in the men's 97kg final while Bajrang in the 65kg final. Among female wrestlers, Divya Kakran has reached the semi-finals in the 68kg event while Pooja Dhanda qualifies for the 57kg semis. All the matches will be played after 12.30 pm IST.
Manika Batra-Mouma Das cruise through to final!
Manika Batra and Mouma Das assured India of another medal from table tennis as the duo beat Malaysia's Ying Ho and Karen Lyne 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the final of the women's doubles event. However, it couldn't be an all-Indian final as Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe lost 5-11, 7-11, 5-11 to Singapore's Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu.
TEJASWINI SAWANT WINS 50M RIFLE 3 POSITIONS GOLD AND ANJUM MOUDGIL WINS SILVER!
India claim a 1-2 in women's 50m rifle 3 positions as Tejaswini Sawant breaks the Games record with a total score of 457.9 to clinch gold while Anjum Moudgil shoots 455.7 for silver.
Purnima Hembram slips to seventh in the heptathlon
Purnima Hembram slipped to seventh place in the heptathlon competition with 4278 points after five events. Her best effort of 5.96m in the long jump this morning was 2cm short of her result in the Federation Cup and 5cm short of her personal best. It helped her add 837 points. With the javelin throw, the 23-year-old Odia athlete's weak suit and 800m events left, she may end up short of the 6000-mark that she was hoping to get in the Commonwealth Games.
Vipin Kasana joins Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw final
Vipin Kasana, 30, joined 20-year-old team-mate Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw final. Like his younger colleague, Vipin Kasana needed just one throw to gain entry in tomorrow’s final. The Uttar Pradesh thrower’s 78.88m effort sailed past the 78m mark that was set for automatic qualification. It was only the second time that he has thrown over 78m. In fact, he had breached the 80m in the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in February with a throw of 80.04 – his first and only valid throw in the competition. He did not figure in the Federation Cup that followed a week later in March. Only seven throwers have gained automatic berths in the javelin throw final which will be held at 10.05 IST tomorrow.
Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das through to semi-finals
Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das join fellow Indians Sathiyan and Manika in the semi-finals with an 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-5 win over Canada's Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang. With both Indian pairs on the opposite half of the draw, there is a possibility of an all-Indian final!
Sikki-Aswini trough to semi-final!
Sikki and Ashwini breeze through to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event with a straight-games win over Sri Lanka's Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage. Sikki and Ashwini won 21-11, 21-13.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra through to semis, Sanil Shetty-Madhurika Patkar out
Sathiyan-Manika reach the semi-finals on the back of a straight-games win over Singapore's Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou. The Indian pair won 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 and will face Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho who beat the other Indian pair of Sanil Shetty and Madhurika Patkar 6-11, 11-5, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7.
Bajrang cruises through to quarter-finals
Brahm Richards finds himself on the backfoot early on as Bajrang wins eight points with a gut wrench but somehow, the Kiwi survives to get back on his feet. However, Bajrang quicky wins the two points needed and wins the bout by technical superiority and progresses to the quarter-finals of the men's 65kg event.
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar through to 25m pistol finals
India’s 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala topped qualification for the 25m rapid fire pistol final with a two-stage total of 580. He shot a whopping 294 in the second stage to edge ahead of 23-year-old team-mate and overnight leader Neeraj Kumar by one point. Having started the day in third place after having shot 286 in the first stage, Anish improved when facing all three time limits – eight, six and four seconds – today with scores of 99, 99 and 96. He had the most 10s, each of the 22 such shots adding to his confidence going into the final. Neeraj Kumar finished second with 579. The final will take place at 9 am IST.
Anish Bhanwala and Neeraj Kumar through to finals
Anish and Neeraj pick up from where they left off yesterday as 294 and 288 for a cumulative score of 580 and 579 points respectively to move to the finals of the men's 25m pistol shooting event!
Anjum Moudgil breaks Games record to qualify for finals!
India's Anjum Moudgil shoots a total score of 589 in the women's 50m 3 position qualifier to break the Games qualification record! In fact, the second and third shooters, Martina Lindsay Veloso and India's Tejaswini Sawant also cleared the previous Games record to qualify for the final!
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin final
Neeraj Chopra, needing to throw 78m or more to qualify for the finals, throws 80.42m in his first attempt to qualify for the final!
Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty in semis
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty join Sharath and Sathiyan in the doubles semis with a win over Australia's Heming Hu and Xin Yan. The Indian duo won 11-8, 10-12, 12-10, 11-8.
Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnansekaran progress to the semi-finals
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnansekaran progressed to the semi-finals of the doubles event with a convincing 11-7, 11-8, 12-10 win over England's David McBeath and Samuel Walker. The duo will face the winner of the quarter-final match between Singapore's Yew En Koen Pang-Shao Feng Ethan Poh or Nigeria's Quadri Aruna-Segun Toriola.
17:59 (IST)
Purnima Hembram’s bid to get to 6000 points in the Commonwealth Games heptathlon in Gold Coast fell short by an agonising 166 points. She finished seventh with a career best of 5834 points, just 19 points better than the total she managed in the Federation Cup in Patiala last month. She finished the gruelling seven-event contest with 859 points from the 800m when she clocked 2:17:44. She needed to run close to a 2:06 to get to 6000 points but It has been a while since she ran that time. The 23-year-old Odia battled gamely through two days to finish seventh. A 6000-point finish would have given her fourth place.
17:44 (IST)
Boxing:
Keddy Agnes' of Seychelles throws in the towel after suffering a cut on the face. Kumar's quick moves were too hot to handle. The Indian boxer advances to the final
17:39 (IST)
Ashwini and Satwik defeated World No 7 pair in straight games to enter last four of mixed doubles event.
17:11 (IST)
Badminton: Men's singles
India's HS Prannoy beats Dinuka Karunaratna 21-13, 21-6 to book a spot in the semi-finals. An important straight-game victory for the Indian there as his next opponent is former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia.
17:00 (IST)
Boxing: Men's 75 kg
India's Vikas Krishan wins and is through to the men’s 75kg final. Utter domination by the Indian boxer. With that win, he enters the final!
16:48 (IST)
FULL TIME: New Zealand 3-2 India
NZ have made it to the CWG Final. India thought they had the weaker of the opponent in the Kiwis were surprised when NZ took a 2-0 lead. After that it was an uphill battle. For NZ, their GK Joyce had a terrific match keeping away at least 10 goal bound chances. India slightly predictable in the pattern they employed probably gave NZ a better chance of keeping them away. The Kiwis defence was good. India despite 18 strikes at goal could only convert twice. NZ was cool. India was always in a hurry. They never stabilised the game. Brought it under their control.
16:42 (IST)
Badminton: Men's singles
Elsewhere, India's HS Prannoy is in action against Sri Lanka's Dinuka Karunaratna in the men's singles badminton quarter-final. He wins the first game to take the lead over the Sri Lankan.
16:37 (IST)
Table tennis: Women's doubles
A well-deserved silver medal for Manika Batra and Mouma Das.
The Indian duo lost to Singapore's Tianwei Feng, Mengyu Yu in straight games. However, they were rewareded for their fantastic run at Gold Coast. This is just the beginning.
16:26 (IST)
New Zealand stretching the field with long hits and aerials. India has only used the aerial once. But play slightly predictable. Same patterns on the flank and not using the middle of the pitch. NZ leads 3-1 as time ticks away.
Minutes ticking away; one goal from India could change the complexion. Kiwis could be forced to defend. NZ leads 3-1.
16:23 (IST)
Boxing: Men's 69 kg semi-finals
Manoj Kumar, the 2010 gold medallist, lost to Pat McCormack on technical superiority. The Englishman was on top in each of the three rounds. Manoj Kumar, Hussamuddin and Naman Tanwar won bronze medals in boxing.
16:17 (IST)
India going high press. But the misses coming up thick. India cannot expect to win if they don’t put up away the chances. NZ GK made six saves in the 3rd Q. Need two goals in the 4th Q to equalise. NZ leads 3-1.
16:16 (IST)
GOAL! New Zealand 3-1
New Zealand took advantage from penalty corner. PR Sreejesh dived to his right for a brilliant save but Marcus Child puts the ball away on the rebound. India under massive pressure.
16:01 (IST)
India have been impressive in attack. Sunil, Sumit and Akashdeep making the moves. But the 3rd PC is defended well by NZ. And right after that Sunil, Chinglensana and Akashdeep all miss shots on the NZ goal. At that moment, NZ was playing with nine on the pitch. Full press helping India now.
15:54 (IST)
Bronze for India
Hussamuddin loses in the semi-finals by a unanimous decision but he claims a medal on his CWG debut.
15:50 (IST)
Hopefully, Harmanpreet’s stroke conversion will transform the game and bring some composure back into the Indian team. With two Q’s still to play, India has a lot of time to score and win the match. India only need to tighten the defence and force the midfield to go up.
15:46 (IST)
GOAL! India pull one back...
India are back in the match with a stroke converted by Harmanpreet. At that point, India was unable to make it count as NZ was playing possession. But a rough tackle by Panchia and a yellow card led to a PC which led to a stroke. It’s 1-2. But India need to control the pace. And set the agenda. Two quarters to go.
15:38 (IST)
India vs New Zealand
New Zealand simply refusing to give the ball to India. No possession, no ball means no attacks. Midfield is being pushed back. It’s completely static. Sreejesh brings off a good save on NZ’s 1st PC. India needs something new. High press or pack the midfield. But they need to change the game.
15:26 (IST)
Badminton: Women's singles
Top seed PV Sindhu is through to the last four at Gold Coast after registering a 21-14, 21-17 win over Canada's Brittney Tam. So, as expected, Saina Nehwal and Sindhu have qualified for the semi-finals. Oh, an all-Indian final would be perfect here!
15:23 (IST)
GOAL: New Zealand 2-0 India
Terrible defensive pass; deflects off Manpreet stick and Jenness tucks it between his legs and past Sreejesh. Lovely goal. India imploding, are they? They need to go back to the rotation. Get some confidence back. End of Q1. NZ 2-0.
15:14 (IST)
GOAL! New Zealand 1-0 India
New Zealand draw first blood. Super goal, reverse hit by Inglis which beats Sreejesh easily. India did start well with a few opportunities. India’s PC was saved by NZ. India trying the counter to catch NZ at the back. But the Kiwis are careful, not giving away possession. It’s tough going at the moment.
15:06 (IST)
Stats are in India’s favour – India and NZ have played 95 matches:
India -- Won 51 Lost 27 Drawn 17 matches
15:03 (IST)
India vs New Zealand!
India has the team they wanted in the semi-finals. But knock-outs are not decided on rankings and sometimes even form. Ask Argentina that who won the 2016 Olympic Games. They had lost to India in the Pool matches but it is India who went out at the QF stage and the South Americans won Gold. New Zealand surely doesn’t look like the team India played and beat in the 4-Nation in January. This team looks more compact and very solid in the defence.
But India has a PC battery and a forward line that can change the fortunes of a match within seconds.
14:56 (IST)
Squash: Women's doubles
India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal enter the final after winning an end-to-end semi-final in three games against New Zealand’s Coll and King.
14:49 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's doubles
No all-Indian men's doubles final as Sanil Shetty and Harmeet Desai lose their semi-final clash to England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 3-0. The English pair will take on Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan G in Saturday’s final.
14:36 (IST)
Wrestling: Men's 97kg freestyle
Erasmus, the African champion, proved to be too good for the Indian grappler. Khatri couldn't breach his opponent's defence. Notably, the South African went for the 4-point technique and achieved it with ease. Silver for Khatri!
14:29 (IST)
Mausam Khatri wins SILVER
14:11 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's doubles
India's Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan G advance to the final of the men’s doubles event after beating Singapore’s Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 3-1. The Indian duo lost the first game 7-11 but fought back brilliantly to deny the Singaporeans.
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty are yet to play their semi-final match. An all-Indian final is still on the cards!
13:56 (IST)
Come on, Sharath and Sathiyan!
13:55 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
Defeat for India as Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose in straight games in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. Peng Soon and Liu Gog of Malaysia won 21-17, 21-12 to enter the last four.
13:52 (IST)
Wrestling: Women's 57kg freestyle
India’s Pooja Dhanda gets the silver medal. Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye, who is the defending champion raced to a 6-1 lead after the first period. But Dhanda staged a late fightback in the second period to win two points.
13:41 (IST)
Pooja Dhanda wins SILVER
13:34 (IST)
Odunayo looks so solid in her defence and leads 6-1 at the end of first period. After trailing 1-0, the Nigerian collected six consecutive points to put Pooja under pressure.
13:30 (IST)
Time for gold medal action in women's 57kg freestyle.
India's Pooja Dhanda takes on Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final.
13:28 (IST)
Badminton: Mixed doubles
India's mixed doubles duo of Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra lose the opening game 17-21 against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Goh
13:26 (IST)
Wrestling: Men's 65kg freestyle
Well, Bajrang Punia dominates his opponent to register an emphatic 10-0 win to the top of the podium in men's 65 kg freestyle category. He had won silver in Glasgow and that's a well-deserved win for the Indian grappler.
13:23 (IST)
Bajrang Punia wins GOLD
13:18 (IST)
Wrestling:
Bajrang Punia is in action against Kane Charig of Wales in the gold-medal match. The Indian is the favourite to win the yellow metal at the end of two rounds.
13:07 (IST)
Wrestling: Women's 68 kg freestyle
Divya Kakaran loses 11-1 on technical superiority. Nigeria's Oburududu Blessing attacked from the word go and her defence was equally strong.
12:59 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's singles
India’s Sathiyan G's campaign comes to an end after losing to England’s Samuel Walker in straight games, which means Sharath Kamal is the only Indian to make it to the men’s singles semis.
12:49 (IST)
Women's freestyle 57kg
What gutsy effort by the Indian to take her opponent down in both the rounds. Tiako tried her best to get four points but Pooja's defence proved to be too strong. She wins 11-5 to enter the finals.
12:44 (IST)
Pooja has taken a 9-2 lead but the Cameroonian manages to take advantage of Pooja's position to claw back two points.
12:41 (IST)
Wrestling:
India's Pooja Dhanda is in action against Joseph Tiako of Cameroon in the women's freestyle 57kg semi-finals.
12:38 (IST)
Table tennis: Men's singles
And that was close! Sathiyan G loses the third game by a whisker as Walker inches closer to book a spot in the semi-finals.
12:28 (IST)
Shreyas Singh would have faced an enormous challenge barely two days after she won the women’s double trap gold medal for India. The 26-year-old returned to the ranges with the same intent and focus and finished fifth in the trap final today. In the qualifications, she shot a score of 67/75 and by shooting down three targets in the shoot-off with Scotland’s Sharon Niven, she took the fourth spot going to the final. In the medal match, she was going well in third place after 13 shots but she missed two in-a-row and dropped down to fifth place. In a tight final where her rivals shot with greater consistency, it was always going to difficult to catch up after that. She became the second shooter to be eliminated after Sharon Niven.
12:16 (IST)
Men's singles:
That was an exciting opening game!
Trailing 0-5, Sathiyan mounted a comeback of sorts, but Walker manages to edge past the Indian to win 11-8.
12:15 (IST)
Shooting:
Shreyasi Singh is eliminated from the women's trap shooting finals.
Unfortunate that she'd be unable to replicate her success in the double trap event
11:40 (IST)
Women's trap shooting finals underway; Shreyasi Singh in action
After 15 shots, the CWG 2018 double trap gold medallist is at 5th place. She still can win a medal as there is very little separating the shooters for now.
11:14 (IST)
10:55 (IST)
Naman Tanwar takes on Jason Whateley in 91kg semi-final
In the last boxing semi-final of the morning, 19-year-old Naman Tanwar takes on Australia's Jason Whateley.
10:24 (IST)
