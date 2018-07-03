Football world cup 2018

Highlights, Colombia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16 in Moscow: England win on penalties

Jul 04, 2018 02:52:58 IST
  • 02:52 (IST)

    A win to remember for England

    Alright then, that's all we have for tonight. 

    England, for a change, won the game in a penalty shootout. The match was not supposed to go to penalties but Yerry Mina scored a last-gasp goal to take the match into extra-time. Penalties were needed to decide the result. Jordan Pickford showed his class and Eric Dier converted a penalty in the sudden death to clinch the tie. 

    England will remember the night for a long time, but they will know that the job's not done yet. They will face Sweden in the quarter-final. 

    We take your leave here. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage. We will be back again with the blog during the quarter-finals. Good night! 

  • 02:41 (IST)

    The quarter-final fixtures! 

  • 02:41 (IST)

    How much it means to the country! 

  • 02:34 (IST)

    What a moment for Pickford! 

  • 02:31 (IST)

    Anything!

  • 02:26 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL (England win on penalties 4-3)

    England win their first ever penalty shoot at a World Cup. 

    They felt the nerves but then they conquered it. Their dream is alive! 

    Is it coming home?

  • 02:23 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Eric Dier scores! England win on penalties! They march on to quarter-finals! 

  • 02:22 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Carlos Bacca and Pickford saves. England can win the match with the next penalty. 

  • 02:21 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Trippier makes no mistake. England are alive. Sudden death now. 

  • 02:20 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Uribe misses! He hits the post. It's 3-2 in penalties.

  • 02:19 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Jordan Henderson misses! What a save by Ospina! Advantage Colombia.

  • 02:18 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Muriel walking to the spot. He finds the net. 3-2 in penalties. 

  • 02:17 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Marcus Rashford feels the pressure. And he converts. 2-2 in penalties. 

  • 02:17 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Cuadrado for Colombia. He scores too. Top-right corner and it's 2-1 now. 

  • 02:16 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Harry Kane for England next. Solid hit from the captain. it's 1-1 in penalties. 

  • 02:15 (IST)

    ENG 1-1 COL

    Colombia with the first penalty. Falcao takes charge and...he scores! 
     
     

    Here's a prediction for you: England is winning this on penalties. You are welcome to troll me later

  • 02:10 (IST)

    120' ENG 1-1 COL

    It's all over. Penalties time!
     
    England have a love-hate relationship with penalties. Mostly hate, of course. 

  • 119' ENG 1-1 COL

    Well, looks like it'll be penalties and we all know how England do when that happens.

  • 02:04 (IST)

    115' ENG 1-1 COL

    Oh chance for England. Dier, for all things happening on the pitch, gets a free header and it's wide. Also, final change for Colombia. Arias is off. Zapata makes his way into the middle.  

  • 02:02 (IST)

    115' ENG 1-1 COL

    England have performed better in this half and now they are going for it as Rashford replaces Kyle Walker. Dier moves into the defence. In theory, though, this should allow Colombia chances to counter.

  • 02:01 (IST)

    112' ENG 1-1 COL

    England have been better in the second period of the extra time. Rose with a good chance from the left side. His shot is inches wide from the goal. 
     
    Meanwhile, final change for England. Rashford replaces Walker. 

  • 107' ENG 1-1 COL

    Colombia has hunted England in packs, disturbing their rhythm entirely. You do wonder where England's goal is coming from. Surely, they don't want another penalty shootout.

  • 01:54 (IST)

    106' ENG 1-1 COL

    The final 15 minutes of the extra time. England off to a good start. Vardy gets the shot on target but it's offside and saved. 

  • 01:51 (IST)

    105' ENG 1-1 COL

    End of the first period of the extra time. Colombia clearly a better side at the moment. 

  • 01:47 (IST)

    104' ENG 1-1 COL

    Physically, England should have the advantage here considering its players had nine days off before today. But it's not really showing.

  • 01:46 (IST)

    He's nervous! 

  • 01:46 (IST)

    102' ENG 1-1 COL

    Change for England. Danny Rose comes off the bench to replace Ashley Young. 

  • 01:45 (IST)

    100' ENG 1-1 COL

    Colombia playing with renewed confidence. They are dominating the first period of the extra-time. England look like they are still in shock after Colombia's equaliser. 

  • 01:42 (IST)

    Holy! This is hilarious! 

  • 01:38 (IST)

    94' ENG 1-1 COL

    Still the foul game is going strong. Looks like the referee has officially lost the tie. England's Young uses his boots to stamp Barrios, but no free-kick to Colombia. instead, England get a free-kick. 

  • 01:34 (IST)

    91' ENG 1-1 COL

    The first period of extra-time kicks off. Colombia with the first kick on the ball. 

  • 01:33 (IST)

    WOW!

  • ENG 1-1 COL

    With extra time set to begin, you have to say the momentum is with Colombia. England was minutes away from its first World Cup quarterfinal in 12 years. After all the talk of England's expertise on set-pieces, Colombia scored off a corner. Southgate and his players must be gutted but they have to revive themselves now. Another 30 minutes of this, at least.

  • 01:29 (IST)

    Full-time! ENG 1-1 COL

    Mina keeps Colombia's World Cup hopes alive. We are headed to 30 minutes of mandatory extra-time. Phew!

  • 90+4' ENG 1-1 COL

    Oh, England. Yerry Mina heads home his third goal of the World Cup and Colombia has come back from death. Literally anything can happen in this World Cup.

  • 01:26 (IST)

    GOAL !

    90+3' ENG 1-1 COL

    GOAAAAAAAL!

    Colombia equalise. Mina's powerful header from a corner finds the back of the net.

     

  • 01:25 (IST)

    90+2' ENG 1-0 COL

    WHAT A SAVE!

    Uribe with an absolute worldie from around 25 yards but Pickford saves it.

     

  • 01:22 (IST)

    90' ENG 1-0 COL

    Last roll of the dice by Pekerman as Muriel replaces Quintero. It does not look like we will be suffering this disappointing match for another 30 minutes, though. England is stable even in the final minutes.
     
    Five minutes of stoppage time.

  • 01:21 (IST)

    88' ENG 1-0 COL

    Change for both the teams. Jamie Vardy comes off the bench to replace Raheem Sterling. For Colombia, Muriel replaces Quintero. 

     

  • 01:20 (IST)

    87' ENG 1-0 COL

    Falcao tries his luck from outside the box. No sting in his shot as Pickford collects the ball comfortably. 

  • 83' ENG 1-0 COL

    Well, just as I type that, Kyle Walker revives the demons which captured him against Tunisia. That was the chance! Unfortunately for Colombia, Cuadrado cannot handle the pressure and skies his shot

  • 81' ENG 1-0 COL

    Southgate decides to shut shop as Dele Alli is replaced by his Spurs teammate Eric Dier. A defensive change which would make an uninspiring Colombia's job even tougher

  • 01:12 (IST)

    80' ENG 1-0 COL

    Meanwhile a change for England. Dele Alli walks back. He's replaced by Eric Dier. 

  • 01:10 (IST)

    79' ENG 1-0 COL

    One wonders how different this game would have been if James Rodriguez was fit to play. Four years ago, he scored one of the goals of the tournament to lead Colombia to a 2-0 win over Uruguay. Today, he can merely look on as his teammates dearly miss his creativity in the opposition half.

  • 01:10 (IST)

    77' ENG 1-0 COL

    England go for the counter. Sterling surges ahead on the left, passes it to Lingard, who goes down, crying for penalty for a challenge on him. Referee says no!! 

     

  • 01:05 (IST)

    74' ENG 1-0 COL

    There was plenty of chatter before the match about the potential difficulties England would face from the Colombian attack. There has been absolutely nothing to worry the English defence. Pekerman must have expected from his players in the final third.

  • 70' ENG 1-0 COL

    This has been a farcical match with plenty of stoppages for fouls and no love lost between the teams. England may make a return to the quarters but it would have been through a forgettable route

  • 01:01 (IST)

    69' ENG 1-0 COL

    Now another yellow card. This time it belongs to Jesse Lingaard for holding Carlos Sanchez. 

Preview:  For all the talk about England’s progress under Gareth Southgate, his youthful side have yet to be truly examined in this World Cup but Tuesday’s last 16 opponents Colombia will certainly ask the right questions.

Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm

England's players celebrate after defeated Colombia in a penalty shoot out during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

England's players celebrate after defeating Colombia in the penalty shootout. AP/Ricardo Mazalan

With or without their talented number 10 James Rodriguez, the South American possess plenty of talent and their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago showed they are capable of something England haven’t managed in 12 years — winning in the knockout stage.

England qualified from Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama and with their place booked they fielded a second-string side in their 1-0 defeat to a similarly weakened Belgium in a strange final group game that neither side showed much desire to win.

The ‘prize’ for finishing second in the group, was to be in the easier half of the draw but all the talk of a ‘path’ to the final risks under-estimating the difficulty of their immediate obstacle.

Rodriguez, whose involvement is questionable as he is suffering from swelling in his leg, was the Golden Boot winner in 2014 with six goals and before his fitness problems was showing signs of that form again.

Radamel Falcao’s failure to make a strong impact in the Premier League during spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, should not disguise the fact that he is a prolific finisher and a real threat.

Likewise winger Juan Cuadrado’s disappointment at Chelsea needs to be set against his impressive performances in Serie A for Juventus and his importance to Jose Pekerman’s Colombian side.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 02:52 AM

