Preview: For all the talk about England’s progress under Gareth Southgate, his youthful side have yet to be truly examined in this World Cup but Tuesday’s last 16 opponents Colombia will certainly ask the right questions.
Sweden play Switzerland at Saint Petersburg in Tuesday's early game at 7.30 pm, followed by Colombia versus England at Moscow's Spartak Stadium at 11.30 pm
With or without their talented number 10 James Rodriguez, the South American possess plenty of talent and their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago showed they are capable of something England haven’t managed in 12 years — winning in the knockout stage.
England qualified from Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama and with their place booked they fielded a second-string side in their 1-0 defeat to a similarly weakened Belgium in a strange final group game that neither side showed much desire to win.
The ‘prize’ for finishing second in the group, was to be in the easier half of the draw but all the talk of a ‘path’ to the final risks under-estimating the difficulty of their immediate obstacle.
Rodriguez, whose involvement is questionable as he is suffering from swelling in his leg, was the Golden Boot winner in 2014 with six goals and before his fitness problems was showing signs of that form again.
Radamel Falcao’s failure to make a strong impact in the Premier League during spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, should not disguise the fact that he is a prolific finisher and a real threat.
Likewise winger Juan Cuadrado’s disappointment at Chelsea needs to be set against his impressive performances in Serie A for Juventus and his importance to Jose Pekerman’s Colombian side.
Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 02:52 AM
A win to remember for England
Alright then, that's all we have for tonight.
England, for a change, won the game in a penalty shootout. The match was not supposed to go to penalties but Yerry Mina scored a last-gasp goal to take the match into extra-time. Penalties were needed to decide the result. Jordan Pickford showed his class and Eric Dier converted a penalty in the sudden death to clinch the tie.
England will remember the night for a long time, but they will know that the job's not done yet. They will face Sweden in the quarter-final.
We take your leave here. Hope you have enjoyed the coverage. We will be back again with the blog during the quarter-finals. Good night!
The quarter-final fixtures!
How much it means to the country!
What a moment for Pickford!
Anything!
ENG 1-1 COL (England win on penalties 4-3)
England win their first ever penalty shoot at a World Cup.
They felt the nerves but then they conquered it. Their dream is alive!
ENG 1-1 COL (England win on penalties 4-3)
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
ENG 1-1 COL
Here's a prediction for you: England is winning this on penalties. You are welcome to troll me later
120' ENG 1-1 COL
119' ENG 1-1 COL
115' ENG 1-1 COL
115' ENG 1-1 COL
112' ENG 1-1 COL
107' ENG 1-1 COL
106' ENG 1-1 COL
105' ENG 1-1 COL
104' ENG 1-1 COL
He's nervous!
102' ENG 1-1 COL
100' ENG 1-1 COL
Holy! This is hilarious!
94' ENG 1-1 COL
91' ENG 1-1 COL
The first period of extra-time kicks off. Colombia with the first kick on the ball.
WOW!
ENG 1-1 COL
With extra time set to begin, you have to say the momentum is with Colombia. England was minutes away from its first World Cup quarterfinal in 12 years. After all the talk of England's expertise on set-pieces, Colombia scored off a corner. Southgate and his players must be gutted but they have to revive themselves now. Another 30 minutes of this, at least.
Full-time! ENG 1-1 COL
90+4' ENG 1-1 COL
GOAL !
90+3' ENG 1-1 COL
GOAAAAAAAL!
Colombia equalise. Mina's powerful header from a corner finds the back of the net.
90+2' ENG 1-0 COL
WHAT A SAVE!
Uribe with an absolute worldie from around 25 yards but Pickford saves it.
90' ENG 1-0 COL
88' ENG 1-0 COL
Change for both the teams. Jamie Vardy comes off the bench to replace Raheem Sterling. For Colombia, Muriel replaces Quintero.
87' ENG 1-0 COL
83' ENG 1-0 COL
81' ENG 1-0 COL
80' ENG 1-0 COL
79' ENG 1-0 COL
77' ENG 1-0 COL
England go for the counter. Sterling surges ahead on the left, passes it to Lingard, who goes down, crying for penalty for a challenge on him. Referee says no!!
74' ENG 1-0 COL
70' ENG 1-0 COL
69' ENG 1-0 COL