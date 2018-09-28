Round of 16 result: Maintaining her winning spree, shuttler Saina Nehwal entered the quarter-finals of the Korea Open 2018 on Thursday.
The former World No. 1 shuttler registered straight set victories over South Korean Ga Eun Kim in the 37-minute women's singles affair.
Saina won both games 21-18 to earn a comfortable victory.
Saina, 28, is the lone Indian challenge left in the tournament as Sameer Verma and Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka bowed out on Wednesday.
16:39 (IST)
16:28 (IST)
Nozomi Okuhara pulls off a sensational comeback!
The Japanese shuttler was trailing 16-10 in the decider, but fought back to make it 20-20, and then sealed the game with back-to-back points. It's been a dramatic 59 minutes, as Saina Nehwal's bid to reach the semi-finals fell apart when the match was all but won.
16:19 (IST)
What a spell from Nozomi Okuhara!
Okuhara has done really well to fight her way back into the game and make it 19-16. She still trails by three points, but Okuhara has been growing into this game and Nehwal needs to be wary!
16:15 (IST)
16-10 to Saina Nehwal!
The Indian is cutting a confident figure on the court! She has been dominating the decider and Okuhara looks rattled. It's not too late for a comeback though, and Saina needs to finish this off before the Japanese shuttler can get going.
16:12 (IST)
Saina Nehwal leads in the mid-game break
The Indian is ahead in the decider after getting a healthy advantage over her Japanese opponent, She's just a few minutes away from the semi-finals, and will need to maintain her composure as Okuhara attempts to get back in it.
16:07 (IST)
Saina Nehwal in the lead!
The Indian leads 7-4 in the early minutes of the third and final game. She seems to have composed herself and looks like she's back in control, after appearing to be flustered for much of the second game.
16:01 (IST)
Okuhara wins the second game!
Nozomi Okuhara has been much more intelligent in her approach to the second game and has exploited a lapse in concentration from the Indian shuttler. It's all level in the match as we head into the decider.
15:56 (IST)
17-10 to Nozomi Okuhara!
Saina Nehwal has been guilty of a few errors so far, and has been drawn into long rallies. Okuhara has a foot in the door, and she's giving it all she has to blow that door wide open
15:53 (IST)
Nozomi Okuhara leads 11-9 in the second game
The Japanese shuttler heads into the mid-game break with a slender lead. She's been much more dynamic so far, and has asked questions of Saina Nehwal with a couple of blistering smashes.
15:48 (IST)
7-7 all in the second game!
Nozomi Okuhara raced into an early lead in the second game, but Saina Nehwal successfully clawed back a three point deficit to level the scores. Things are not looking good for the Japanese shuttler.
15:43 (IST)
Saina Nehwal wins the first game 21-15!
It's been an excellent showing from the Indian so far, who looks confident and in top form. Okuhara will need to find an answer for her relentless pressure if she has any hope of beating Nehwal.
15:38 (IST)
18-12 to Saina Nehwal!
Saina Nehwal is running away with the first game at the moment, efficiently covering ground and making the most of her shots. Nozomi Okuhara is chasing shadows across the court as the Indian hits her with rapid shot variations.
15:34 (IST)
Saina Nehwal enters the mid-game break in the lead!
The Indian leads 11-9 in the first game, having recovered from a sub-optimal start. Nehwal has been impressive so far and has set the pace of the game, while Okuhara looks a little unsettled. Nehwal will need to continue the momentum and seal the first game.
15:30 (IST)
7-6 to Saina Nehwal!
The Indian does well to battle back and level things at 6-6, before going into the lead with a deft and deceptive dropshot that leaves Nozomi Okuhara looking a little lead-footed.
15:27 (IST)
And she's right back in it!
Saina Nehwal does well to bring the score level at 4-4 in the first game, briefly going ahead. It's neck-and-neck at the moment and it already looks like it's going to be a thrilling encounter, with both players looking sprightly.
15:25 (IST)
And we're off!
Saina Nehwal is off to a slightly shaky start, netting two returns and looking a little sluggish. The Indian trails 3-0 to Nozomi Okuhara.
13:39 (IST)
