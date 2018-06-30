Preview: The Indian men's hockey team will face a do-or-die scenario when they take on hosts the Netherlands in their last group clash at the Hockey Champions Trophy here on Saturday.
After a valiant start to the campaign at the Hockey Champions Trophy, India topped the pool table with wins against Pakistan (4-0) and Argentina (2-1), but a narrow 2-3 loss to defending champions Australia and a 1-1 draw against Belgium has put the team in a tough situation.
PR Sreejesh-led Indian team need a win or a draw against the Netherlands, who are one point behind India at third place in the pool standings.
Sreejesh, however, shown belief in his team has said that they will approach the game like a semi-final.
"It will be like a semi-final match for us and that's how we will approach the match against the Netherlands," asserted goalkeeper-captain PR Sreejesh on Friday.
With Australia cementing their place in the final with ten points and a top spot in the pool standings, the contest for a place in the final against the defending champions boils down to the last round robin match between India and the Netherlands.
Against world number three Belgium on Thursday, the Indian defence lacked the calmness and compactness they showed in their earlier matches.
The team's defence could hardly make a dent on Belgian attack that made 26 circle entries, forced 12 penalty corners of which five were earned in the final quarter and took 26 shots on goal.
While drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh was India's only goal scorer, Sreejesh's performance stood out as he guarded India's goalpost like a lone ranger making over a dozen saves to keep Belgium from taking lead.
Reflecting on India's performance against Belgium where they draw 1-1, Sreejesh said that the team gave away too many penalty corners something that you cannot afford at such crucial stage.
"Yesterday was a lucky day I feel because 12 PCs is too much to concede and the match could have turned in their favour. We can't afford to give away PCs like that and if we want to see ourselves do well against the hosts then we need to work hard on tackles, reduce unforced errors and we must control the game when it is really required," expressed the skipper.
He further stated that the team played on par with the Belgians until the third quarter but things changed dramatically after Belgium decided to pull their goalkeeper out.
"We played decently in the first three quarters but in the last quarter when they pulled off their goalkeeper and put one extra man in the attack, the game changed completely. We did have a few opportunities to score early on and if that happened the game would have changed in our favour but definitely there are certain areas we need to take a serious look into before we take on Netherlands," he added.
The Netherlands, coached by Max Caldas, began the tournament with a 1-2 loss to Olympic Champions Argentina but came back strongly with a 6-1 win against Belgium and followed it up with a 4-0 win against Pakistan.
However, a 1-3 defeat to Australia on Thursday have pushed them to the third place in the pool standings. But, they will surely come all guns blazing backed by the home crowd when they take on India.
Speaking about the Netherlands team, the Indian captain said that they will have the home advantage but the Indian team is all set for the challenge.
"Yes the Netherlands will have home advantage but playing in front of large crowds is not new to us. We are up for the challenge in the crucial match. We will debrief today after watching videos from yesterday. We will come up with a specific game plan for this decider match. I asked the team, we have seen the trophy on display but how badly do we desire to hold it. It is that burning desire to hold the Trophy that will give us the edge and we are only one step away from the Final," Sreejesh concluded.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 21:26 PM
Highlights
21:06 (IST)
The Dutch will rue the chances they missed.
In the 3rd and 4th Q, the Indian defence held on and even created a few counters that got them the lead.
In the end, a great result for Indian hockey.
They are into their 2nd consecutive Champions Trophy Final.
21:05 (IST)
INDIA ARE INTO THE FINAL OF THE CHAMPIONS TROPHY.
THEY HAVE HELD THE DUTCH 1-1.
INDIA NOW PLAY THE FINAL AGAINST AUSTRALIA.
INDIA FINISH WITH 8 POINTS.
21:04 (IST)
20 seconds left.
Can India do it?
21:03 (IST)
40 seconds left.
It's 1-1.
21:03 (IST)
PC 6 coming up.
Tense.
21:02 (IST)
It's a PC 5.
21:01 (IST)
PC 4 for Holland.
Huge moment.
21:00 (IST)
IT'S A NO GOAL.
IT'S STILL 1-1.
20:59 (IST)
GOAL!!
HOLLAND IS 2-1 UP.
BUT INDIA WANTS A REFERRAL.
20:58 (IST)
Varun error almost led to the goal.
But the shot is wide.
20:57 (IST)
Under 3 mins left.
It's 1-1.
20:56 (IST)
Lalit over does it.
Goes into a counter.
Tense match now.
Both looking for a goal.
But India can do with a draw.
20:55 (IST)
IT'S A GOAL.
IT'S 1-1.
THIERRY BRINKMANN GETS IT.
20:53 (IST)
GOAL!!!
THE DUTCH HAVE THE EQUALISER.
BUT INDIA HAS GONE FOR A REFERRAL.
THEY SAY IT'S A BACK STICK.
20:52 (IST)
Jarmanpreet had the space and what a reverse shot.
Ven Sam saves in the Dutch goal.
20:49 (IST)
India need to keep Mandeep and Dilpreet upfront.
Use aerial balls to create moves.
20:48 (IST)
India should still widen the midfield and play.
Counters will make Holland keep a defensive line.
Otherwise they will throw too many players into attack.
20:46 (IST)
It was a Harman flick that saw the Dutch goalie save. But Mandeep scooped it in.
20:45 (IST)
India lead by a goal.
With Holland chasing, it's going to be a defensive tactical battle now.
20:44 (IST)
GOAL!!!
MANDEEP SCORES.
INDIA 1-0.
20:43 (IST)
PC 3 for India.
20:42 (IST)
4th and last Q begins.
It's goalless.
This is a big Quarter.
Holland will throw every thing in.
20:41 (IST)
That's the end of the 3rd Q.
Still no goals.
India have defended well in the 3rd Q. Most of the back line playing clean.
But India had a better coordinated move upfront when Sunil and Mandeep combined.
But one too many taps on the ball brought the defence back.
20:39 (IST)
Minute to go in the 3rd Q.
20:37 (IST)
Bad turn-over from Dilpreet.
Was in a counter position.
20:36 (IST)
Opening the midfield has given some chances to India.
They are pressing now.
20:34 (IST)
Brilliant piece of passing from Sunil to Mandeep.
But Mandeep cannot control with the Dutch GK coming up.
20:33 (IST)
None of the Indian players are going for a referral.
Holland counters.
Almost gets a goal.
20:29 (IST)
Three Dutch fowards to one Indian defender.
Finally, a counter from India and Mandeep slams it straight into the Dutch goalie.
20:28 (IST)
Indian defence holding up.
But nothing happening in the zone between the Indian defence and the midfield.
That's where India is losing the ball, instead of controlling it.
20:27 (IST)
Holland counter-attacking from the beginning.
India needs those aerial balls to release pressure.
20:24 (IST)
3rd Q coming up.
India need to stretch the field to try and use those aerial balls and some long shots.
20:16 (IST)
With scores at 0-0, it will be an aggressive Dutch side that will come in for the 3rd and 4th Q.
Understand, India need to a draw to go to the Finals. Holland need a win.
20:15 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd Q.
The Dutch have dominated.
India have had their chances but fluffed them.
In a match like this where the opposite team will dominate, India need to score off whatever chances they get.
With the midfield constantly defending, goal-scoring chances have been almost negligible.
20:14 (IST)
With just a minute left, India has been defending with Sreejesh again standing out.
The Dutch playing their free flowing style have the possession but not the goals.
20:11 (IST)
And Sreejesh is there to take it on his pads.
Massive offensive from Holland.
The Indian defence in all sorts of trouble.
20:09 (IST)
PC 3 coming up for Holland.
India going ultra defensive.
20:09 (IST)
Sreejesh saves the PC.
Stiff shot onto the pads.
20:07 (IST)
It's the 2nd PC for Holland.
20:07 (IST)
PC 1, Holland
20:05 (IST)
India counter off a Dutch offensive.
Mandeep and Dilpreet.
But the angle is too narrow for Dilpreet.
20:03 (IST)
Casual Varun turn-over could have been dangerous.
Both teams wary now.
Keeping the ball and trying to find the flanks.
20:01 (IST)
Simranjeet Singh had a look.
Shot goes past the post.
Rebound was required here.
Indian forwards need to be sharp.
20:00 (IST)
Still no goal.
In keeping possession India trying to committ less errors.
Good ball from Sardar. But Mandeep lifts it dangerously.
19:58 (IST)
India taking on too much in their defence.
They need to pass and clear faster.
19:56 (IST)
2nd Q begins.
Dutch immediately into attack.
19:55 (IST)
That's the end of the 1st Q.
Both teams with chances to get a lead. India slightly more in with opportunities as they had two PC's.
19:53 (IST)
GK saves.
Yet India had another chance. But the defence hold firm.
Holland has a counter. But good defending from India.
19:51 (IST)
PC 2 for India.
Dilpreet creates it. Pass by Jarmanpreet.
19:50 (IST)
India slightly pegged back.
They do find some movement but Dilpreet overdoes it.
Pressure still on India.
Whatever movement they get, they should make the most of it.