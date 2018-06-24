Review: India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the inaugural match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament on Saturday.
Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored for the men in blue who completely dominated their opponents throughout at the packed BH & BC Hockey Stadium here.
It was Roelant Oltmans-coached Pakistani outfit who were on the attack mode right from the start.
India's goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh was put to task in the initial minutes of the match when Muhammad Irfan Junior took a strong shot on goal but the Indian skipper was up to the challenge, making an impressive save.
For Pakistan, it was the experienced Muhammad Irfan holding their defence. They used pace in the midfield to hold sway, and did not allow India easy circle entry.
India tried high balls to penetrate and make space in the striking circle but it did not work. However, a clever stick work by Mandeep Singh in the baseline helped India win the first PC of the match.
The chance though went begging as Harmanpreet Singh couldn't get the right pace on his flick, as Pakistan's experienced goalkeeper Imran Butt broke no sweat to save.
The second quarter was crucial for India after a goalless start. Mandeep brought hope again with another impressive effort to fetch India their second PC in the opening minute of the quarter but a poor injection wasted the opportunity.
India missed yet another chance in the following minutes when forward Dilpreet's quick-fire assist to Ramandeep was not trapped properly.
In the 26th minute, Ramandeep made up for this missed opportunity when he won India a much-needed 1-0 lead when he picked up a brilliant assist from Simranjeet Singh.
The goal was set-up by Sardar Singh's brilliant pass that pierced through the midfield to find Lalit at the top of the circle who eventually passed it to Simranjeet. Ramandeep positioned in front of the Pakistani goalkeeper kept it low to deflect it past Butt into the goal.
Pakistan upped their tempo in the third quarter, playing an improved structure compared to their previous outings against India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup last year.
Pakistan even found an equaliser at the start of the third quarter but the goal was disallowed after Harmanpreet's smart decision to take the video referral.
The ball had rolled off Pakistani attacker's leg before Ali Shan put it past Sreejesh.
Desperate for a goal, Pakistan stretched the Indian defence and this time it worked with the Shafqat Rasool winning Pakistan their first PC of the match. A brilliant rush-in by Amit Rohidas ensured dragflicker Mubashar Ali did not equalise.
Leading 1-0 at the start of the final quarter, India upped their ante in attack to find three splendid breakthroughs in the 54th, 57th and 60th minute through young forwards Dilpreet, Mandeep and Lalit.
India's second goal scored by Dilpreet was set up deep at the back when defender Surender Singh's stupendous tackle snatched the ball from Pakistan.
It was Simranjeet who carried the ball in the midfield and once again made an effective assist with a perfect pass to Dilpreet who held his nerves to beat Imran Butt to the goal.
With Pakistan pulling out their goalkeeper, Mandeep broke no sweat as he flipped the ball into the post in the 57th minute as the Indians went on a rampaging finish capitalising on their high fitness levels to keep up the speed and dented Pakistan's defence.
Mandeep later assisted Lalit who scored on the whistle to end India's opening match with a superb 4-0 win.
India will next take on Argentina in their second match on Sunday.
Updated Date: Jun 24, 2018 17:36 PM
17:20 (IST)
That's it from us today. Despite Argentina's incessant attack, India's defence held fort, especially in the last two quarters. Beating Olympic champions must be a great feeling for Sardar Singh, who celebrated his 300th game for India.
India have started the Champions Trophy on the right note with two successive wins next they face Australia on Wednesday and we will see you then.
Thank you for joining in. Until we meet next, adios.
17:08 (IST)
This is big for Indian Hockey.
Huge win for the team.
Even for coach Harendra Singh
India beat Argentina 2-1
17:07 (IST)
India have won 2-1!
Big win.
India has beaten the Olympic Champions Argentina!
17:06 (IST)
last 20 seconds.
17:06 (IST)
God!!!
What a miss from Sunil.
Opened up the goal. Just missed.
17:05 (IST)
India will want possession.
They need to hold.
17:04 (IST)
Can India hold for another two mins?
17:03 (IST)
Under 3 mins left.
India lead 2-1.
17:03 (IST)
Argentina pushing hard now.
Mad scramble on for the ball.
Crucial period.
17:01 (IST)
Under five minutes left and Lakra is booked with a green.
India is down to ten men.
17:00 (IST)
This will get immensely tense.
Both teams attacking.
Jarmanpreet almost inside the Argentine striking circle.
16:59 (IST)
Seven minutes left and Argentina desperately search for answers.
India have to hold it tight.
They need to keep a lone forward upfront and look for that counter.
16:58 (IST)
Jarmanpreet feeling the pressures of international hockey.
Getting a bit rattled.
Argentina start probing again.
16:57 (IST)
India keeping the back tight and looking for an opening.
16:55 (IST)
Lucas Vila almost got the equaliser.
But Varun saves a goal bound ball.
That was close.
India lead 2-1.
16:53 (IST)
Sunil needs to improvise.
India have to build on the lead.
16:52 (IST)
Last Q Begins.
Argentina attacking.
They will be all over.
India need to look for counter.
16:50 (IST)
End of 3rd Q.
Peillat fails to fire in.
India fail to score of consecutive shots from Dilpreet, Mandeep and then Lalit.
India lead 2-1.
Hanging in the balance.
16:48 (IST)
Three consecutive shots and India fail to score.
Dilpreet, Mandeep and Lalit fail to put the ball in.
Surender ends up with a green card.
India down to ten men.
16:46 (IST)
Peillat fires wide.
Even the best can be off target.
16:45 (IST)
Argentina have a PC. It's their 5th.
16:44 (IST)
Any lack of space in their own defence and Argentina can punish India.
16:44 (IST)
Breakaway move but Mandeep unable to control.
Good opportunity.
India need to score.
16:42 (IST)
Argentina not coming up into the Indian half.
India content at ball rotation.
Look for space.
But a good move and Sunil is hasty with the pass.
16:41 (IST)
India on the attack. Vivek to Sunil. But ball control is an issue.
Possession is what India need.
16:39 (IST)
Time to use Sunil's speed and Dilpreet's ability to switch.
But the Olympic Champions are playing patiently.
They would rely on the PC's.
16:38 (IST)
India playing spread out.
Looking for an opening.
16:37 (IST)
Oh, Vivek had a great ball in the Argentine circle. But couldn't hold.
16:36 (IST)
Argentina trying to create space. Looking for the equaliser.
Lakra doing a good job in the defence.
16:33 (IST)
3rd Q is on.
16:32 (IST)
Who else is excited for the second half!
16:31 (IST)
Going to be quite a match now.
India have to guard against Peillat's flicks and also look out for Lucas Vila.
India's strength is in the counter.
They have produced some sudden change of pace with the aerial balls.
India lead 2-1.
16:25 (IST)
End of 2nd Q.
Eventful for both teams.
Harmanpreet and Mandeep scoring.
Argentina remain in the hunt with a super flick from Peillat.
India lead 2-1.
16:22 (IST)
No goal.
Harman's flick goes off a defenders stick.
16:22 (IST)
India attack and get their 2nd PC.
29 seconds left in 2nd Q.
16:21 (IST)
GOAL.
Peillat pulls one back.
Powerful flick.
No chance for Sreejesh.
It's 1-2.
16:20 (IST)
Argentina get their 4th PC.
Dangerous.
16:19 (IST)
Argentina attack and look for a PC.
Asking for a video referral.
16:18 (IST)
Aerial ball stopped by Dilpreet.
Who taps towards Mandeep and the nudge carries the ball into goal.
India lead 2-0.
16:17 (IST)
GOAL!
Mandeep with the second goal.
16:14 (IST)
Too hasty is India with their passing.
Rotation is good but the pass is long.
16:13 (IST)
Manpreet is back on the pitch.
With under 5 mins left in the 2nd Q, India lead 1-0.
16:12 (IST)
He is off the ground.
16:11 (IST)
Spurt of attacks from Argentina.
They are pressing hard.
Surender is down.
Shot hits him on the wrist.
Looks bad.
16:09 (IST)
Super stuff by Harmanpreet. There was a slight deflection that got it between Argentina goalkeeper's legs.
16:09 (IST)
Vivek needs to hold the ball close to the body.
Bigger Argentine players shoulder him away.
16:07 (IST)
Argentina are looking for a penalty corner.
But India holding firm.
Nine mins left in the 2nd Q.
16:06 (IST)
Olympic Champions are going to come full blast at India.
16:04 (IST)
India lead 1-0.
Harmanpreet takes a diagonal route and scores. Probably picked up a deflection off a Argentine stick.
1st PC conversion in the tournament for India.
16:03 (IST)
GOAL! Harmanpreet Singh fires it in.