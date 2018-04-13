.Preview: Jupp Heynckes expressed his delight at Bayern Munich's ability to keep their composure despite a frustrating 0-0 draw against 10-man Sevilla as they qualified for the Champions League semi-finals.
Bayern progressed to the last four on Wednesday for the seventh time in nine seasons, prevailing 2-1 on aggregate following their first-leg victory in Spain last week.
Franck Ribery had Bayern's best chance in the Munich home leg, but he fired at Sevilla goalkeeper David Soria in the first half at the Allianz Arena.
Sevilla's Joaquin Correa hit the Bayern crossbar with a header on the hour mark before being sent off just before the final whistle for a foul on Javi Martinez.
Spain international Martinez finished with a bruised knee, while James Rodriguez picked up a thigh injury in a bruising encounter.
Heynckes was pleased his side ground out the result despite their inability to breach a determined Sevilla defence.
"You can’t always play brilliantly and put the opponent to the wall, sometimes you have to just keep them scoreless," Heynckes said.
"They hit the bar, which didn’t let us rest, but we didn’t get nervous."
Heynckes praised the discipline exhibited by his players.
Top scorer Robert Lewandowski, in addition to Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Joshua Kimmich, had been a yellow card away from suspension but the quartet emerged unscathed.
"We kept our discipline and we didn’t pick up any yellow cards, even though four players were in danger of being suspended, which was important," he said.
Thomas Mueller admitted it was a frustrating night for Bayern and their fans as they struggled to cope with Sevilla playmaker Ever Banega.
"In the first 20, 25 minutes, we managed to constrict Sevilla, but too often we didn't get pressure on Banega," Mueller said. "Annoyingly, we did not score, although we had chances.
"We played well, even if it wasn't a good game for the general public."
Treble dream
After Barcelona and Manchester City – the runaway leaders in Spain and England respectively – crashed out on Tuesday, Bayern are the only team left in Europe who can still win the treble.
They wrapped up a sixth straight Bundesliga title last Saturday and are into the semi-finals of the German Cup.
Liverpool, defending champions Real Madrid and Roma, who knocked out Barcelona, are also in Friday's draw for the semi-finals, but Heynckes has no preference.
"You saw yesterday in Manchester and Rome that we can't underestimate any team - all the three other teams are at the top level," he said.
"Of course, we are ambitious and we want to reach the final, but we have two hard games ahead of us, whoever we get.
"You saw that Barcelona clearly thought the job was done before they played Roma, so I have no preference."
Sevilla's bid for a first semi-final appearance fell short in spite of shutting out Bayern's attack and restricting the hosts to 51 percent possession.
Sevilla boss Vincenzo Montella said they need the same passion in their fight to get back among the European places in the Spanish league, where they are currently seventh.
"I am proud of my team, they showed personality with heart and they never gave up against a team which can win the Champions League," said Montella.
"We put in a good performance, we had our chances, they certainly weren’t clear chances, but Correa hit the woodwork.
"Sevilla can leave Munich with heads held high."
"We have to have the same attitude, passion and determination now in the league and cup," he added, with Sevilla due to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 21.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 18:12 PM
Highlights
So that's it from us. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage of the draw. We will, of course, run the live blogs of both the Champions League matches.Do join us then.
See you and good day!
Champions League Semi-final 1
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League semi-final 2
Liverpool vs Roma
Predictions are out
Our in-house Arsenal fans have also reacted to the semi-final draw. Here are their predictions:
Jigar - Arsenal, Salzburg
Aashray - Arsenal, Salzburg
Amit Kamath - Atletico, Marseille
Karan Pradhan - Arsenal, Marseille
Well, at least there is one practical Arsenal fan present here.
First semi-final
Marseille vs FC Salzburg!
Second semi-final
Arsenal vs Atletico de Madrid
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League semi-final draw.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the pre-draw hype and the live updates from the draw.
17:17 (IST)
So that's it from us. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage of the draw. We will, of course, run the live blogs of both the Champions League matches.Do join us then.
See you and good day!
17:09 (IST)
Precisely!
17:05 (IST)
Eternal rivals!
16:56 (IST)
Liverpool's 6th Champions League trophy is incoming....or maybe not.
16:54 (IST)
What's Shevchenko thinking of Liverpool's semi-final opponents?
16:48 (IST)
The Mo' Salah sem-final!
16:47 (IST)
What a clash!
16:46 (IST)
Home team in final will be the winner of semi-final 1
16:45 (IST)
Champions League Semi-final 1
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Champions League semi-final 2
Liverpool vs Roma
16:41 (IST)
Andriy Shevchenko will draw balls
UEFA general secretary Giorgio Marchetti will preside over the draw along with former AC Milan, Chelsea player Andriy Shevchenko
16:35 (IST)
Vitali Klitschko is here
Mayor of Kiev and former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko is here for the draw as the representative of the Champions League final host city.
16:32 (IST)
It's time for Champions League draw
Roma, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and defending champions Real Madrid will learn their semi-final fate.
16:27 (IST)
Here are the Champions League semi-final dates!
16:22 (IST)
Just a reminder that Liverpool's Mo' Salah is
fineincredible form!
16:19 (IST)
Actually, Real Madrid are favourites.
16:17 (IST)
Who will Roma face in semis? I predict Liverpool.
16:16 (IST)
The big draw
The Champions League draw will begin in about in few minutes. Stay tune to our blog!
16:09 (IST)
When Sergio Aguero played for Atletico
16:07 (IST)
Last time they played featured in an Europa League semi-final
15:58 (IST)
Predictions are out
Our in-house Arsenal fans have also reacted to the semi-final draw. Here are their predictions:
Jigar - Arsenal, Salzburg
Aashray - Arsenal, Salzburg
Amit Kamath - Atletico, Marseille
Karan Pradhan - Arsenal, Marseille
Well, at least there is one practical Arsenal fan present here.
15:48 (IST)
Arsenal fans have started reacting to the draw
15:43 (IST)
So here are the fixtures!
https://twitter.com/EuropaLeague/status/984736216422780928
15:43 (IST)
Trophy-handover ceremony
Abidal has been handed over the UEFA Europa League trophy. And that brings the end of the Europa League draw.
15:40 (IST)
First semi-final
Marseille vs FC Salzburg!
Second semi-final
Arsenal vs Atletico de Madrid
15:39 (IST)
Time for Europa League draw
So the Europa League semi-final draw will take place. Eric Abidal will pick the balls.
15:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League semi-final draw.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the pre-draw hype and the live updates from the draw.