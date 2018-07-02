There are not many teams in world football who boast an even moderately successful record against five-time World Cup winners Brazil but in recent years Mexico have proved they have what it takes to upstage the yellow-shirted powerhouse.
Whereas seven of the teams in the knockout stages of the tournament have failed to record a single victory over Brazil since 2000 – admittedly Spain, Denmark and Belgium have only played the South American giants once each – Mexico have won six of their 14 match-ups with Brazil in the same time period.
Only France, who have beaten Brazil three times in six meetings, have a better record of the remaining teams in the last 16.
More impressively, Mexico have won six of their last nine competitive fixtures against Brazil, losing just twice, and will go into their last 16 clash in Samara on Monday full of confidence.
A Mexican side also overcame Brazil to win the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London and Mexico held the hosts to a goalless draw in the World Cup group stages four years ago.
However, on various occasions in the past these successes over their illustrious rivals from the south have proven false dawns for Mexico and often a catalyst for Brazil.
Mexico’s 1-0 win at the 2001 Copa America is a case in point. It was a disastrous tournament for Brazil, who were knocked out by Honduras at the beginning of Luiz Felipe Scolari’s reign. However, that team went on to win the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea just 12 months later.
Likewise, at the 2007 Copa America Mexico handed Dunga his first defeat as Brazil coach. Brazil went on to win the tournament, whilst Mexico lost in the semis.
Abysmal Record
Mexico may have produced some fine performances down the years but when it comes to the crunch games they often fail to deliver, as evidenced by their abysmal recent record in the World Cup knockout stages.
Their defeat to the Netherlands in the last 16 in 2014 was the sixth successive time El Tricolor have been knocked out in the second round.
Mexico last reached the quarter-finals when they hosted the tournament in 1986 and despite featuring at 15 World Cups they have only appeared in the last eight twice, both times as hosts.
If they are to get over the hump and progress to the quarter-finals for the first time in over 30 years, they will have to overcome a Brazil side using the same defensive organisation and pace on the counter-attack that did for Germany in the group stages.
However, Brazil are not Germany and possess far more creativity and fluidity going forward, which could cause problems for a Mexican team still reeling from a 3-0 loss to Sweden that almost ended their tournament.
It promises to be an action-packed tie in Samara with both sides susceptible to pace defensively while possessing plenty of speed in attack themselves.
If Mexico can harness the spirit of recent results against Brazil they could record the most impressive victory yet over their illustrious opponents and change recent Mexican World Cup history.
With inputs from Agencies
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 21:42 PM
Highlights
Fulltime! Brazil are through to the quarter-finals!
Goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino are enough to take Brazil past Mexico and into a quarter-final clash with either Belgium or Japan who play later tonight.
88` Roberto Firmino scores!
Brazil have their second and Firmino has his first World Cup goal!
50` Neymar gives Brazil the lead!
Brazil have the lead and Neymar has his second goal of the tournament!
Halftime! Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Lots of action but no goals in the first half. The Mexican trio of Vela, Lozano and Chicharito have been combining well with Fagner and Luis made to look bad. However, Brazil have managed not to concede. Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus started slowly but grew into the match. Jesus and Neymar had good chances but nothing that Ochoa couldn't deal with.
Rafael Marquez starts for Mexico
The veteran Mexican starts against Brazil as Miguel Layun drops to the bench. With Hector Moreno suspended, Hugo Ayala comes in.
Mexico: Ochoa; Alvarez, Salcedo, Ayala, Gallardo; Marquez; Vela, Hector Herrera, Guardado, Lozano; Hernandez
Marcelo misses out for Brazil
Tite makes only one change to the side. Marcelo hasn't recovered from his injury so Filipe Luis starts in his place
Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Filipe Luis; Coutinho, Casemiro, Paulinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
21:41 (IST)
That's it from us here!
Thank you for joining us! The action resumes in about an hour's time as Belgium take on Japan for a spot in the quarter-final against Brazil. You can follow that here. Tchau!
21:38 (IST)
The run continues for Mexico
21:29 (IST)
Brazil's main man
21:28 (IST)
Brazil march on!
That's that. Brazil march on and will play the winner of Belgium - Japan later tonight. That could be a ripsnorter on Friday in Kazan. Taffarel, Brazil's goalkeeping coach, consoles Javier Hernandez. That blonde hair does remain a tad odd, even at the end of the 90 minutes. In the end, it was a professional job done by Brazil. They haven't excited yet at this tournament and may well need to step it up for the quarter-finals. Mexico, well, possibly even by the time of the 2058 World Cup, they will still not have progressed beyond the second round. The last time they won a knock-out game in the World Cup was in 1986. I wasn't even born back then! In the first 20 minutes, they dominated but failed to create chances and score. In the defence, they were too loose. You simply can't win like that, let alone against Brazil. From me here in Samara, it's goodbye!
21:23 (IST)
Fulltime! Brazil are through to the quarter-finals!
Goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino are enough to take Brazil past Mexico and into a quarter-final clash with either Belgium or Japan who play later tonight.
21:18 (IST)
90+1` Brazil 2-0 Mexico
A defensive change from Tite. Marquinhos replaces Willian.
21:17 (IST)
90` Brazil 2-0 Mexico
This may sound strange, but in the end this was just a routine win for Brazil as Roberto Firmino tapped in a second and ensures Brazil's progress to the next round. Mexico barely threatened in the second half, Brazil were constantly in control. This goes to show again how well Brazil are set up in defense. Their full-backs are a weakness, but scoring against Brazil takes more then simply running at them.
21:17 (IST)
89` Brazil 2-0 Mexico
Neymar sprints into the box from the left. He looks to toe-poke the ball in but Ochoa gets a touch on the ball. However, Firmino is at hand to tap the ball in. Brazil minutes away from the quarter-finals.
21:14 (IST)
GOAL !
88` Roberto Firmino scores!
Brazil have their second and Firmino has his first World Cup goal!
21:13 (IST)
GOAT!!!!!
21:12 (IST)
85` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Second change for Brazil. Bobby Firmino replaces his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho.
21:10 (IST)
83` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Plenty of stoppages here, taking the sting (if Mexico have a sting at all) out of the game. Fernandinho replaces Paulinho. A trademark move from Tite, protecting the lead and trying to shore up his defence. He play in front of the back four alongside Casemiro.
21:08 (IST)
81` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Mexico are ten minutes away from World Cup elimination. What a desperate record that would be for El Tri - seven times in a row! A true curse. The problem is that they lack penetration and simply run at Brazil to then realise there is no space to play through. The Mexicans have resorted to long-range speculative efforts at times, but those have mostly sailed over.
21:06 (IST)
80` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Tite makes a change. Paulinho comes off and Fernandinho goes on.
21:04 (IST)
77` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
I am not Tite, but let me ask you: why is Gabriel Jesus still on the pitch?
21:02 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
76` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Now Salcedo is booked for a foul on Neymar from behind.
21:00 (IST)
71` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Neymar is rolling about in the Brazil technical area as if he has had a fit! He is clutching his ankle and is crying out in agony. Replays show that Layun stepped on his ankle while retrieving the ball from Neymar. The referee checks with VAR but no booking for Layun. Neymar is back on the field after surviving that attempt on his life.
20:55 (IST)
67` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Willian with an excellent run down the left and he squares the ball to Neymar in the box. Neymar swivels and shoots with his left. The ball takes a slight deflection of a Mexican defender and rolls past the post.
20:53 (IST)
66` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
This is rather maddening from Mexico. They play well, have the skills and bamboozle the Brazilians at times, but there seems to be no end-product. Scoring comes at a premium for Mexico and it shows.
20:51 (IST)
63` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
This time Willian has a crack at goal from outside the box and forces Ochoa to make a save. Willian has been Brazil's best player in the second half so far.
20:50 (IST)
62` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Following that booking, Casemiro will miss the quarter-finals if Brazil were to progress. Fernandinho will replace him. A great drive from Paulinho, but Ochoa is equal to it. At the other end, Vela whips a great strike towards Brazil's goal, but Alisson tips it over. This remains a frantic game, but Mexico's decision-making in the final third remains very questionable. They keep ignoring the man in space and thus killing countless counter-attacking opportunities.
20:49 (IST)
60` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Mexico hit Brazil on the counter with Lozano. Chucky shoots from outside the box but is blocked by Miranda. The ball falls to Vela who lets go off a curling effort but Alisson tips it over.
20:47 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
59` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Casemiro brings down Lozano and is booked. He will miss the quarters if Brazil win. Mexico make their third and final change as Chicharito is replaced with Raul Jimenez.
20:46 (IST)
58` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Brilliant save from Ochoa to deny Paulinho! Fagner slips in a low cross from the right and Paulinho hits it first time but Ochoa dives quickly to his near post to keep the ball out.
20:43 (IST)
57` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Willian has been excellent in these first ten minutes of the second half for Brazil, causing havoc down the left side. His fluidity and movement has Mexico exposed. The game has gotten spicy; Brazil seem intent on scoring a second goal quickly.
20:41 (IST)
54` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Hector Herrera is booked for pulling Willian back. He will miss the quarter-finals if Mexico win tonight. Osorio makes his second change as Edson Alvarez is sacrificed for Giovani Dos Santos.
20:40 (IST)
51` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
GOOOOOL DO BRASIL! It was coming in earnest. Mexico have been to open at the back and Brazil had begun the second half on the front foot. It was a well-worked combination and Neymar delivered with a simple tap in. Osorio's team now with the backs against the wall. Will Mexico be eliminated for the seventh consecutive time? Mexico pour forward with two consecutive corners.
20:39 (IST)
50` Brazil 1-0 Mexico
Neymar backheeled the ball to Willian on the edge of the box before continuing his run inside. Willian gets towards the byline and puts the ball into the six-yard box beating Ochoa. Jesus stretches his leg but can't connect but Neymar is at hand to put the ball into the back of the net.
20:37 (IST)
GOAL !
50` Neymar gives Brazil the lead!
Brazil have the lead and Neymar has his second goal of the tournament!
20:36 (IST)
49 Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Guardado goes on a lung-busting run from midfield and looks to curl the ball into the top corner but his shot is high.
20:35 (IST)
47` Brazil 0-0 Neymar
Quick corner from Brazil and Neymar plays it short to Coutinho. The Barca man slips inside the box and directs a powerful shot at the near post but Ochoa makes a sharp save to concede another corner. Nothing comes off it.
20:32 (IST)
46` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Well, that is it for Marquez today. Osorio has replaced him with Layun. The number four did seem less effective and less performant as the half went on.
20:31 (IST)
Second half gets underway!
Mexico make one change at halftime. Rafael Marquez is replaced by Miguel Layun. Brazil make no changes.
20:30 (IST)
Stat alert!
In the first half, three players covered the most distance, each running 3,71km - Gabriel Jesus, Hector Herrera and the 39-year old Rafa Márquez.
20:22 (IST)
Stat alert!
Neymar has created three goalscoring chances in this first half. He has 14 in the tournament so far, more than any other other player.
20:19 (IST)
HT. Brazil 0-0 Mexico
A very absorbing and competitive first half. Brazil will be pleased that they settled down somewhat after that frantic Mexico start. Osorio applied a solid game plan, targeting Fagner, and then Filipe Luis, pressing Brazil high and not allowing the five-times world champions to play out from the back. Mexico were, however, not able to maintain that intensity for more than 25 minutes, when Brazil gradually started to take control of the game, hurting Mexico inside its own box. Ochoa made some fine interventions. This is set up for another dramatic 45 minutes.
20:18 (IST)
Halftime! Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Lots of action but no goals in the first half. The Mexican trio of Vela, Lozano and Chicharito have been combining well with Fagner and Luis made to look bad. However, Brazil have managed not to concede. Neymar, Coutinho and Jesus started slowly but grew into the match. Jesus and Neymar had good chances but nothing that Ochoa couldn't deal with.
20:13 (IST)
42` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Filipe Luis and Edson Alvarez have both gone into the book. That will severely complicate their afternoon.
20:13 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
42` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Filipe Luis is booked for an accidental stamp on Vela as he went into a 50-50 tackle.
20:12 (IST)
4` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Brazil have settled down after a very slow and jittery start. If they keep finding pockets of space in and around the box with all their dainty feints, they will score. The Mexicans have become sloppy in midfield with a lot of stray passes, allowing Brazil to control the game now.
20:10 (IST)
39` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Neymar takes the free-kick and he struck it with power but it is high and wide.
20:09 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
38` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Edson Alvarez goes for the ball but instead leaves his mark on Neymar. He is booked straight away. Huge advantage for Neymar now for the rest of the match.
20:05 (IST)
34` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Willian takes the corner from right and both Jesus and Paulinho go up for the header and both fail to get a meaningful touch on the ball.
20:05 (IST)
33` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Brazil probe again. They are slowly, you sense, restoring the balance and whenever they encroach the Mexican box, chaos ensues. Brazil have been closer to scoring than Mexico.
20:04 (IST)
32` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Brazil are peaking now! Jesus collects the ball right outside the box and sells Ayala a dummy to get away from him. He shoots from the left of the six-yard box forcing Ochoa to make a save.
20:01 (IST)
30` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
A first mini spell of sustained Brazil pressure with Neymar's incursion in the left channel, Jesus' attempt and Coutinho's shot. Still, the pattern of play resumes and Brazil strangely renounce the ball. Do they want to play like Russia? Brazil need to be more compact. Also, Alvarez makes a splendid tackle on Neymar.
20:01 (IST)
29` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Very good recovery from Alvarez. He misjudges a header as the ball flies over him to Neymar behind him. He scrambles back and puts in a good tackle in the box to win the ball back.
19:59 (IST)
28` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Brazil get on the attack with Neymar from the left. He gets to the edge of the box and lays the ball off to an onrushing Coutinho. However, Coutinho overruns the pass and Mexico come away with the ball.
19:57 (IST)
24` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Neymar finally gets the ball and he shows what he can do with. He dribbles into the box with Alvarez paying close to attention to him. However, Neymar gets past him with a drop of the shoulder and shoots. Ochoa makes himself huge and makes a crucial save.
19:55 (IST)
23` Brazil 0-0 Mexico
Will Mexico run out of steam? El Tri cannot possibly maintain this tempo and pace throughout the 90 minutes. They are playing football at the speed of light, but so far it hasn't yielded clear-cut chances. That's one of Brazil's strengths: they defend very well under Tite and can absorb pressure. Miranda and Thiago Silva have their weaknesses but do make for a very solid central pairing.