Dubbed as a 'golden generation', a talented Belgium squad will be keen to re-create history while perennial title contenders Brazil will aim to avoid yet another upset when the two teams meet in the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
The best result that Belgium have achieved in their World Cup history is reaching the semi-finals in 1986, when they eventually finished fourth.
Achieving that feat for a second time will surely be on the minds of every Belgium player when they take the field at the Kazan Arena.
If Belgium manage to win on Friday, they will set a new mark of five consecutive victories at the World Cup, beating the previous run of four matches. They have qualified for six consecutive World Cups, but have never progressed beyond the second round during this period.
With stars like Eden Hazard and Adnan Januzaj on the wings, the experienced Vincent Kompany at the centre of their defence, Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United along side Adnan Januzaj and Axel Witsel in midfield and the physical presence of Romelu Lukaku upfront, the Belgium squad have the ability to upset any team on their day.
The Belgians dominated their group, finishing at the top of the pile by winning their three matches. They were impressive against the likes of England, Tunisia and Panama, scoring nine goals while conceding twice.
But they were stretched to the limit by a spirited and disciplined Japan in the second round before Nacer Chadli finished off a lighting quick, superbly crafted counter-attack in second half stoppage time to send Belgium through.
Their defence did relatively okay against Japan, but has a tendency to be caught on the counter, which allowed the Asian powerhouse to score their first goal.
The introduction of Fellaini and Chadli in the 65th minute turned things around for Belgium as both substitutes found the net.
But against Brazil, the Belgians will have to do much better. Defence is one of the strong points of the the current Brazil side, who have conceded just once in their four matches.
Their defence has been so water-tight that they have allowed their opponents a mere five goal attempts on target in these four matches -- a jaw-dropping feat.
Under their current coach Tite, Brazil have played 25 international matches, during which they have conceded just six goals.
"Our defence begins in attack. We try to help out as much as we can in that respect. Football's getting tougher and tougher all the time. It's more competitive, as we're seeing at this World Cup, and we have to do our bit. But we do play exciting football," Brazil midfielder Willian said.
Announcing that Marcelo will return to the left-back position against Belgium, Tite said that Brazil will bank on team work and the individual skills of their formidable forward line, which includes Paris Saint-Germain super star Neymar.
"It will be a great match. Both teams excel with a beautiful football. Belgium have great players and a great coach as well. I've always put them in the group of favourites (for the title). It's the same now," Tite said on the eve of the match.
"In the last third of the pitch, we are very strong individually and very skillful. That's what I tell them all the time: the coach works to get them well organised off the ball and in the build-up. But when we get to the last third it's time for them to use their creativity," he added.
The last time the two teams met was in 2002, when Brazil clinched a 2-0 victory en route to lifting their fifth World Cup title. The current generation of Brazil stars will no doubt be hoping for a similar outcome this time as well.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018
Highlights
FT: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
All over! Belgium knock Brazil out to reach the semi-final of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Kazan has another scalp. But Belgium outperformed the South Americans on the day. Belgium's golden generation are living up to the standard
Brazil's end is the end of South American presence in Russia.
76' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
GOAL! Renato Augusto heads past Courtois from a sublime Philippe Coutinho cross. Brazil are back in the hunt. Grand stand finish at Kazan
HT: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Superb performance from Belgium so far. Own goal from Fernandinho and a Kevin de Bruyne stunner sees the Red Devils take control in Kazan.
31' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
GOAL! Kevin de Bruyne finds the bottom corner but big credit must go to Romelu Lukaku who creates the opening with exceptional hold up play taking two players out of the way. Belgium in dreamland, Brazil in trouble!
12' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
GOAL! Fernandinho own goal! Vincent Kompany flicks on a Nacer Chadli corner that is deflected past Allisson off Fernandinho's shoulder
TEAM NEWS!
Two changes for Brazil. Marcelo returns to the side after recovering from an injury. Fernandinho replaces suspended Casemiro
Brazil XI: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho; Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar
Marouane Fellaini, Nacer Chadli start for Belgium!
Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Fellaini, Chadli; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Hazard
Previous meetings:
Brazil and Belgium have played each other four times.
Brazil have won three of those clashes, including the most recent in the Round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup. Belgium won the first, a friendly, 5-1 in 1963.
That's it from our coverage of Brazil vs Belgium. The Red Devils have passed the greatest test in their campaign so far. They will face France in the semi-finals. Brazil will go home wondering what went wrong for them.
The other two quarter-finals Russia vs Croatia and Sweden vs England will be held on Saturday. We will bring you all the updates from the game. Thank you for following Firstpost. Good night!
FT stats: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Semi-finalists! History makers!
01:34 (IST)
01:32 (IST)
01:27 (IST)
FT: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
And it is all over. Belgium have eliminated. You have read that well. It's still a major upset, but Belgium's golden generation have finally delivered. They did so with a great first half and did just about enough to hang on in the second half. Brazil were denied a penalty and missed too many chances to turn the game around. Neymar and Coutinho were too off color. The Brazilians missed Casemiro dearly. The Belgian players are enjoying their moment, celebrating on the pitch. Lukaku was immense, so was Kevin De Bruyne and goalkeeper Courtois. They will play France in the last four. Europe is dominant once more in the World Cup.
FT: Brazil 1-2 Belgium
All over! Belgium knock Brazil out to reach the semi-final of the World Cup for just the second time in their history. Kazan has another scalp. But Belgium outperformed the South Americans on the day. Belgium's golden generation are living up to the standard
Brazil's end is the end of South American presence in Russia.
90+4' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
SAVE! What a save from Thibaut Courtois. Absolutely world class save. That could and perhaps should send Belgium through. Top notch from the Chelsea man
90+2' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Five minutes added on. Brazil demand a penalty, but the referees is not having it.
90' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Five minutes of stoppage time added on. Can Brazil take this into extra time?
89' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
It's been a great end-to-end match, but Brazil are missing huge chances. First, Renato Augusto pulled the trigger, then Coutinho scuffed his attempt. The problem is that Brazil can no longer afford to miss any chance. Five minutes, are Belgium going to hold on? Tite is constant prowling his technical area. Martinez is replacing Lukaku with youngster Tielemans.
Neymar has been pretty awful today. How much of the blame will he get if Brazil go out?
87' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Romelu Lukaku OFF Youri Tielemans
84' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
MISS! What a miss from Philippe Coutinho. Neymar runs into the channel to hold up the ball and set up Coutinho for a shot. The Barcelona man skies it. How many chances will Brazil need?
82' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Nacer Chadli OFF Thomas Vermaelen ON
81' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
81' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Firmino turns inside the box and nearly equalizes. The Brazilian fans behind Courtois' goal are all on their feet, roaring the team forwards. Everyone is on the edge of their seats. This is great World Cup drama.
80' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
78' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
Gool do Brazil. Brazil get a goal back out of nowhere. Just as the belief was fading from the Selecao, sub Renato Augusto scores. Brace yourself for a grandstand finish...
01:05 (IST)
GOAL !
76' Brazil 1-2 Belgium
GOAL! Renato Augusto heads past Courtois from a sublime Philippe Coutinho cross. Brazil are back in the hunt. Grand stand finish at Kazan
72' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
No rhythm in Brazil's play. Renato Augusto comes on for Paulinho. Perhaps the last roll of dice from the Brazlian manager
67' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
That's the danger for Brazil. That was high-speed counterattack and nearly a third for Belgium that would have ended all hopes for Brazil. Chadli-De Bruyne-Hazard. Lukaku in the middle might have been the better option. At the other end, Belgium are defending in numbers around the box. It's very congested and Brazil are trying to find a way through.
Stat Alert:
If Brazil indeed go out tonight, Gabriel Jesus will not have scored a goal in the World Cup. Brazil never had that from a starting 9. Even Fred scored once.
62' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Lightning quick counter-attack from Belgium. De Bruyne finds Hazard in space whose effort is is just wide of the post. Brazil stay alive in this contest.
At the other end, Costa forces a save from Courtois who parries in the effort in Paulinho's path, but the Brazilian doesn't react in time to profit from the situation.
61' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Douglas Costa comes on for Gabriel Jesus. Brazil are pressing and probing. They didn't get a penalty, but you feel they need to score within the next ten minutes to have a chance of turning this game around.
58' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Gabriel Jesus is replaced by Douglas Costa
54' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Brazil are trying to establish their authority somewhat. Firmino couldn't connect with a cross from Marcelo. That was close. Belgium are lurking on the counterattack. There is a fascinating battle between Lukaku and Miranda going on.
51' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Brilliant work from Marcelo on the left to fire a cross across the face of the goal. Firmino gets a faint touch on it, but it's not enough to direct it goalwards. Better from Brazil
48' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Fernandinho has been poor so far for Brazil. Tite reacts by bringing Roberto Firmino on for Willian. That won't solve Brazil's defensive woes, however. Casemiro is the one Brazil truly need.
46' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Roberto Firmino has replaced Willian at half time.
46' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Second half is underway. Can Brazil stage a remarkable comeback?
HT: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Two half-time remarks. Firstly, Brazil play so much worse without Casemiro. Idem for Real Madrid. Secondly, how can Tite possibly come up with a second-half plan that does not leave Brazil exposed to the counter?
00:26 (IST)
00:25 (IST)
HT stats: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
HT: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
You have to say it's Belgium's game to lose now. They have outplayed and outclassed Brazil. The boys from Brazil could have been up two early on, but as it was Fernandinho headed into his own net. Brazil were stunned, not just by Fernandinho's own goal, but also by the clever tactics Martinez employed. Lukaku bullied for much and De Bruyne popped up where you would not have expected him. Brazil offered too little in response: where were Coutinho, Neymar and the others? Belgium were playing the panache and virtues you'd expect from Brazil. The South Americans have 45 minutes to rescue their World Cup.
HT: Brazil 0-2 Belgium
Superb performance from Belgium so far. Own goal from Fernandinho and a Kevin de Bruyne stunner sees the Red Devils take control in Kazan.
44' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
It's still a frantic pace in Kazan and Brazil still look very vulnerable on Marcelo's side. Belgium are well in control, even though Coutinho sent a fine curler towards the Belgian goal. Courtois has looked in imperious form, far more secure than Alisson.
41' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
SAVE! Kevin de Bruyne forces a save from Alisson from a free-kick from 25 yards. From the corner Kompany almost catches Brazil out with a deft touch at the near post but Alisson is in the right place to pouch the effort
36' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
SAVE! Double saves from Thibaut Courtois to preserve Brazil's two-goal lead. Best spell for the South Americans so far
00:05 (IST)
Stat Alert:
For the first time under Tite Brazil have conceded twice.
And De Bruyne scores. Are Brazil are on their way out? It was Lukaku who romped forward and crafted much of the goal. The finish was perfect. Tite looks stunned.
00:04 (IST)
GOAL !
31' Brazil 0-2 Belgium
GOAL! Kevin de Bruyne finds the bottom corner but big credit must go to Romelu Lukaku who creates the opening with exceptional hold up play taking two players out of the way. Belgium in dreamland, Brazil in trouble!
It's very interesting what Martinez has done here. Lukaku is essentially playing on the right, facing Marcelo. De Bruyne drifts into a more central role. Neymar was on the touchline for a moment, attended to by Brazil's medical staff, but he is back on the pitch now.
00:00 (IST)
28' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
Romelu Lukaku is drifting wide on the right from his central position, perhaps to gain aerial advantage over Marcelo. Kevin de Bruyne is occupying the central role as Hazard stays on the left. Brazil are yet to come to terms with the Belgian forward line and the side's physicality
24' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
Hazard carves open the Brazil defense as he skips past Fernandinho, but Belgium can't capitalize. You feel this is very important spell for Brazil in this game. This time it is Lukaku who makes incursions from the right. Brazil are living dangerously.
21' Brazil 0-1 Belgium
Brilliant from Eden Hazard as he skips past a couple of Brazilian players to set up Meunier who fails to find Lukaku with his cross. Belgium looking menacing on the counter-attack