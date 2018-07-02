Belgium go into Monday’s World Cup last 16 match against Japan full of confidence but wary that relying on individual talent against similarly well-organised but less fancied teams has cost them dear in the past.
The two teams come into the knockout phase off the back of very different performances — Japan embarrassingly strolled through a 1-0 defeat by Poland to advance by having fewer yellow cards than Senegal while Belgium threw calculations to the winds and saw their second-string beat England’s reserve team 1-0, risking a possible quarter-final against Brazil.
Unbeaten in 22 games, Roberto Martinez’s side can take comfort from a 1-0 victory over Japan in a friendly in Belgium last November in which their goal was scored by Romelu Lukaku, who has netted four times in two games in Russia so far and who is available to face Japan after an ankle injury.
“The opportunity of facing Japan with the mentality that the group has is a very positive moment for us,” Martinez said ahead of Monday’s match in Rostov-on-Don.
Noting Japan had dramatically changed their coach since last year’s friendly — Akira Nishino was brought in just two months ago — he praised the side which beat group winners Colombia in their opening match. “They’re going to be a competitive team,” he said. “They know how to hurt you in a counter-attack.”
Nishino has promised a better performance than the antics in the later stages against Poland. “(Fans) were short-changed 10 minutes and they probably got a bit less mileage than usual out of the first 80,” he said. “So I want to pay people back.”
After many changes against Poland, the Samurai Blue, who have twice reached this stage but have never gone further, should revert to a lineup including captain Makoto Hasebe, Borussia Dortmund’s Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako up front.
It is the first big competitive test of Martinez’s two years of trying to turn a “golden generation” of individual talents with big egos at club level into a national side which can finally live up to its top-five FIFA world ranking.
With nine goals and nine points from their three group games, the Belgians are going into the final stages buzzing — and refusing to regret a win over England that leaves them in what looks a much the tougher half of the draw, which includes Brazil, France and Belgium’s World Cup nemesis Argentina.
“There’s a real belief,” the Spaniard said. “There is no margin of error... But we’re going to do what we believe in.”
Dries Mertens, who is likely to be back alongside Eden Hazard in support of Lukaku after Martinez fielded a virtual reserve team against England, said the players were well aware that they had come up short in the past four years.
The Red Devils scraped through at this stage of the 2014 World Cup against the United States, winning 2-1 after extra time, midfielder Dries Mertens recalled, then lost the quarter-final 1-0 to Argentina.
“And remember the Wales game,” he said of their 3-1 Euro 2016 quarter-final loss. “Everyone thought we’d go through — we went out. We have that on our minds and it gives us strength.”
With inputs from Reuters
Highlights
Takashi Inui and Shinji Kagawa start for Japan
Akira Nishino recalls Inui and Kagawa tonight among six players
Japan: Eiji Kawashima; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe (capt), Gaku Shibasaki; Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui; Yuya Osako
Vincent Kompany starts for Belgium
Roberto Martinez makes ten changes to his side. Thibaut Courtois is the only one from the side that faced England who will play Japan tonight
Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco; Eden Hazard (capt), Dries Mertens; Romelu Lukaku
01:43 (IST)
That's it from us!
Belgium leave it late to seal their quarter-final spot and will play Brazil for a place in the semis. Doei!
01:33 (IST)
Heartbreak for Japan
Incredible scenes at Rostov Arena as Japan suffer heartbreak at the hands of Belgium. The Asian nation played superbly only to lose their shape in the last half an hour. Belgium has produced an amazing comeback performance and the kind of momentum and Goodwill generated from such a win could take Belgium all the way. Roberto Martinez's side, however, needs to shore up their midfield before they take on Brazil at Kazan.
01:28 (IST)
Belgium win at the end
Belgium seal it right at the death with some sublime effort from the Red Devils. Courtois sets off the counter-attack which Meunier and Lukkah follow up with for Chadli to execute a simple tap-in.
01:27 (IST)
Belgium are through to the quarter-finals!
Heartbreak for Japan. Delight for Belgium. As the referee blows the whistle, Japanese players sink to their knees in tears. They were so close to their first-ever knockout win at the World Cup.
01:23 (IST)
GOAL !
01:19 (IST)
90` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Courtois with a save to keep prevent Witsel from scoring at the wrong end. Four minutes added on at the end.
01:18 (IST)
89` Belgium 2-2 Japan
This match is headed towards extra-time and frankly, it has been so much more entertaining than the previous two matches that went it ET
01:16 (IST)
86` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Kawashima keeps Japan in the race with a supreme double save - first from Nacer Chadli and then off Romelu Lukaku. Kawashima has been brilliant at the Rostov Arena today and the custodian seems an immovable rock in front of Japan's goal.
01:15 (IST)
85` Belgium 2-2 Japan
What an absolutely brilliant double-save from Kawashima! He first flies to keep out Chadli's header. Chadli recovers the ball and chips it towards Lukaku. However, Kawashima is there to keep out Lukaku's point-blank header.
01:13 (IST)
84` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Some last-ditch defending from Kompany to keep Keisuke Honda out of the scoresheet. The tempo of the game has slowed down but Japan aren't willing to give up possession or space, making this an enthralling contest.
01:12 (IST)
83` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Brilliant last-ditch defending from Kompany to block Honda's effort from close-range.
01:09 (IST)
80` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Double change from Akira Nishino. Shibasaki is replaced by Yamaguchi while Keisuke Honda comes on for the goalscorer Genki Haraguchi.
01:06 (IST)
77` Belgium 2-2 Japan
Everyone is on the edge of their seats at this pulsating thriller of a game with absolutely no respite for either defence. The game has totally opened up and Belgium's feat of becoming the first team in 48 years to come back from two goals down in a World Cup fixture has raised expectations of the crowd from Hazard and co.
01:05 (IST)
76` Belgium 2-2 Japan
01:04 (IST)
75` Belgium 2-2 Japan
And just like that, Japan's magnificent lead has vanished. This knockout has been a true World Cup classic and there are still fifteen minutes plus stoppage time to play.
01:03 (IST)
Belgium one goal away from doing it!
01:02 (IST)
GOAL !
01:01 (IST)
71` Belgium 1-2 Japan
Alderweireld with a vital intervention to deny a cross from reaching Osaka at the near post.
00:59 (IST)
GOAL !
00:57 (IST)
68` Belgium 0-2 Japan
Splendid defending from Maya Yoshida to prevent Lukaku from scoring!
00:56 (IST)
67` Belgium 0-2 Japan
Japan look the most likely to score the next goal. Sakai latches on to a cross from Inui and sets up Osaka whose strike is saved by Courtois.
00:55 (IST)
65` Belgium 0-2 Japan
Belgium are in dire trouble and less than forty minutes to overturn the deficit.
00:53 (IST)
64` Belgium 0-2 Japan
Double substitution from Belgium as Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli replace Mertens and Carrasco.
00:51 (IST)
61` Belgium 0-2 Japan
What a golden chance for Lukaku to score! Munier's cross is a very good one and Lukaku connects well with his head but the ball misses the post by inches.
00:48 (IST)
59` Belgium 0-2 Japan
00:43 (IST)
A historic goal for Japan
00:41 (IST)
53` Belgium 0-02 Japan
Japan are absolutely decimating conventions here. Belgium are in trouble as Takashi Inui extends Japan's lead with a fantastic volley. Kagawa had teed off Inui who set himself up with a soft first touch and then unleashed a rocket of his right boot.
00:41 (IST)
GOAL !
00:39 (IST)
49` Belgium 0-1 Japan
Belgium almost snatch an equaliser but Hazard's shot from inside the box cannons back off the post!
00:38 (IST)
48` Belgium 0-1 Japan
The game had barely settled after restart of play and Japan are 1-0 up at Rostov Arena. Vertonghen messes up an interception allowing Japan and Haraguchi to charge down the right channel and Japan's No. 8 places his shot perfectly past Courtois to give Japan the lead.
00:37 (IST)
GOAL !
00:33 (IST)
Second half begins
Neither side makes any changes at halftime.
00:29 (IST)
HT. Belgium 0-0 Japan
It's goalless at halftime in Rostov Arena - Belgium with most of the chances especially when Japan defended like their life depended on it. While Belgium always looked the more menacing of the two sides to get the first goal, perhaps due to the presence of world-class talents amongst them, it was Japan who were more assured in possession. Moving the ball around with slick passes, Japan are pulling off one of the most dominant midfield displays of recent times over Belgium, but the final product is imperative for the Asian country to make their mark on the game.
00:24 (IST)
Dominant.
00:18 (IST)
HT! Belgium 0-0 Japan
An entertaining but goalless first half comes to an end.
00:18 (IST)
45` Belgium 0-0 Japan
What a gaffe from Thibaut Courtois - Belgium's No. 1 almost has his own Robert Green moment as he spills Osaka's stab at the ball into his own net, only to realize the danger and collect the ball.
00:16 (IST)
44` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Courtois nearly lets the ball in from between his legs after failing to pick-up a loose ball. He recovers to dive and prevent the ball from rolling into the net.
00:14 (IST)
43` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Belgium are probing and prodding, but Japan's par excellence defensive display is the reason behind the scoreline still remaining goalless at Rostov Arena.
00:12 (IST)
41` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Crucial intervention from Nagatomo at the far post to deny Munier to head the ball in off Carrasco's cross.
00:10 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
38` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Eden Hazard nicks the ball of Shibasaki and the Japanese player fouls the Belgian. He becomes the first player to be booked tonight.
00:07 (IST)
36` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Kagawa's deft touches have created a couple of opportunities for Japan - the first one was a cute back heel for his teammate to tee up a cross with an overlapping run while the second was an exquisite cross-field long ball.
00:07 (IST)
35` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Mertens lofted pass finds Hazard and the No 10 has acres of spaces ahead of him. He drives at goal and shoots but Yoshida gets in the way and blocks it. The ball comes to Witsel. He shoots but the ball lands in the top row.
00:02 (IST)
31` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Japan need to slow down the game a bit as Japan have been at their threatening best whenever they have allowed themselves to build slowly rather than huffing and puffing aggressively.
00:02 (IST)
30` Belgium 0-0 Japan
First real chance for Japan as Nagatomo crosses from the left. Inui rises above Carrasco but his header is straight at Courtois.
23:58 (IST)
24` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Excellent early delivery from Mertens and even more smart work from Lukaku to get in behind his marker, but it is still goalless at Rostov.
23:54 (IST)
20` Belgium 0-0 Japan
That is a clever corner from Kevin de Bruyne but it wheezes past everyone and the second cross from the opposite flank is cleared easily. Lukaku and his burly frame going up against the comparatively shorter yet nimble Japanese backline has been intriguing to watch so far - the Asian internationals not allowing Lukaku to assert himself.
23:50 (IST)
19` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Eden Hazard is starting to dominate the inside midfield channel, but Japan are closing down spaces at rapid speed. Lukaku even managed to turn smartly and get a shot off, but it is deflected wide. Japan are putting in an impressive shift here, especially in and around their penalty area.
23:46 (IST)
15` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Lovely take from Hazard to take down Munier's lofted pass. He plays the ball to Witsel outside the box. The former Zenit man shoots but it is deflected behind for a corner.
23:44 (IST)
12` Belgium 0-0 Japan
Japan are trying to feed Inui over the top but haven't been able to find the perfect pass.