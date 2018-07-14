England manager Gareth Southgate admits the World Cup third-place play-off is a game that no team wants to play, but Saturday's match against Belgium offers the chance to finish the tournament on a winning note.
A gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Croatia after extra-time denied England a shot at a second World Cup triumph, instead setting up a consolation game against familiar foes Belgium.
Roberto Martinez's side, who were beaten 1-0 by France in the last four, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal settled a low-key encounter in Kaliningrad.
That game saw both coaches heavily rotate their teams, and a similar scenario is likely in Saint Petersburg, with several fringe players pushing for a start.
"The honest thing is, it's not a game any team wants to play in," said Southgate, whose side have drawn praise for the way they have briefly united a country bitterly divided over Brexit.
However, he insisted that will not alter England's approach as they look to achieve their best finish since they won the competition in 1966.
"We'll want to give a performance of huge pride, there's no question about that," said Southgate.
"Every time we wear the shirt of our national team we want to play with pride, we want to play well and we want to win."
Reserve goalkeepers Jack Butland and Nick Pope are the only two members of England's 23-man squad yet to feature in Russia, as Southgate stuck with the same line-up throughout the knockout phase.
'Important game'
For Belgium and their "golden generation", many of the key players should return for the 2022 World Cup, even if Vincent Kompany and Jan Vertonghen will probably be gone by then.
Martinez, who signed an extension until after Euro 2020 in May, can guide Belgium to the nation's best result at the World Cup. They finished fourth in 1986.
"We want to finish on a high and these players deserve to finish on a high," said the Spaniard.
"You need to try to see the opportunity of finishing third at the World Cup. That doesn't happen too often, so we need to understand that this is an important game.
"But I would accept it is very difficult when you had the ambition of getting to the final. It's very difficult to prepare for the next game."
European teams have claimed third place at the past nine World Cups. The Netherlands beat Brazil 3-0 in 2014 after the hosts were embarrassed 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals.
England skipper Harry Kane is the tournament's top scorer on six goals, while Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku trails by two in the race for the Golden Boot.
With one more goal Kane would become the highest scorer at the competition since 2002, when Ronaldo struck eight times, including twice in the final, as Brazil clinched a record fifth title.
The Tottenham forward would be just the second England player to scoop the award, after Gary Lineker was the top scorer in 1986.
Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 21:40 PM
Highlights
That's it from our coverage of the third/fourth place play-off. Belgium deservedly bag bronze. England finish fourth. Both teams will wonder what might have been but would go back home fairly happy with their campaign.
We will bring you all the updates from the final tomorrow. Keep following Firstpost for comprehensive coverage of the final
Belgium bag bronze!
Belgium players pose for a photo after collecting their medals. Not where they wanted to be but an honour to cherish nonetheless
FT: England 0-2 Belgium
Belgium finish third. Their best finish at a World Cup. England who were largely second best today have to make do with fourth place. Goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard sealed the deal for the Red Devils who end the World Cup on a high
82' England 0-2 Belgium
HT: England 0-1 Belgium
Belgium deservedly go into the interval with their noses in front. There could have been more for Belgium had they been slightly more clinical. England need to up their game in the second half. They have had few moments but no sustained pressure
4' England 0-1 Belgium
GOAL! Thomas Meunier taps home from close range to put the Red Devils in front. Brilliant move from Belgium. Lukaku playing in Chadli with a fine through ball before the wing back made no mistake in putting it on a plate for Meunier
The playing XI for both teams are out
Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
England: Pickford, Rose, Jones, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Kane
21:40 (IST)
That's it from our coverage of the third/fourth place play-off. Belgium deservedly bag bronze. England finish fourth. Both teams will wonder what might have been but would go back home fairly happy with their campaign.
We will bring you all the updates from the final tomorrow. Keep following Firstpost for comprehensive coverage of the final
21:37 (IST)
Belgium bag bronze!
Belgium players pose for a photo after collecting their medals. Not where they wanted to be but an honour to cherish nonetheless
21:32 (IST)
Belgium players wait for their medals
Belgium players will be handed over their bronze medals. FIFA president Gianni Infantino makes his way to the ground to do the honours
21:26 (IST)
Fine campaign for England
21:25 (IST)
Proud moment for Belgium
21:22 (IST)
FT: England 0-2 Belgium
Belgium finish third. Their best finish at a World Cup. England who were largely second best today have to make do with fourth place. Goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard sealed the deal for the Red Devils who end the World Cup on a high
21:19 (IST)
90' England 0-2 Belgium
Three minutes of stoppage time added on
21:12 (IST)
84' England 0-2 Belgium
Dele Alli replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek for England
21:12 (IST)
82' England 0-2 Belgium
21:08 (IST)
80' England 0-1 Belgium
SAVE! Pickford gets a strong hand to Meunier's volley before a breathtaking passing move from Belgium who are finding plenty of spaces on the counter
21:06 (IST)
78' England 0-1 Belgium
Moussa Dembele replaces Youri Tielemans
21:05 (IST)
76' England 0-1 Belgium
21:03 (IST)
74' England 0-1 Belgium
CLOSE! Another chance for England. Tripper's free-kick is met by Maguire who heads it wide
21:02 (IST)
73' England 0-1 Belgium
CHANCE! Eric Dier heads just wide after Jesse Lingard volleys a cross in the danger area. England have started to ask questions at the Belgian defence
20:59 (IST)
70' England 0-1 Belgium
Toby Aldeweireld with a heroic clearance. Eric Dier seemed destined to score after dinking an effort over Courtois, but the Spurs man at full stretch denies England an equaliser
20:56 (IST)
67' England 0-1 Belgium
Good cross from Loftus Cheek but no takers for England at the far post as the chance goes begging
20:48 (IST)
60' England 0-1 Belgium
Lukaku's World Cup is over. No golden boot for him. He is replaced by Dries Mertens
20:46 (IST)
56' England 0-1 Belgium
A brilliant through ball from Belgium has Lukaku fails to get his first touch right AGAIN and the chance goes begging. I have lost count of the number of times I have typed this in this match
20:40 (IST)
51' England 0-1 Belgium
20:34 (IST)
46' England 0-1 Belgium
England get the second half underway. Can they make a comeback in the second half?
20:23 (IST)
HT: England 0-1 Belgium
20:19 (IST)
HT: England 0-1 Belgium
Belgium deservedly go into the interval with their noses in front. There could have been more for Belgium had they been slightly more clinical. England need to up their game in the second half. They have had few moments but no sustained pressure
20:18 (IST)
45+2' England 0-1 Belgium
20:15 (IST)
45' England 0-1 Belgium
2 minutes of added time at the end of the first half. Belgium are on top as the half draws to a close
20:09 (IST)
39' England 0-1 Belgium
Thomas Vaermaelan replaces Nacer Chadli for Belgium
20:07 (IST)
35' England 0-1 Belgium
Nacer Chadli is down with an injury. Belgium might need to make a change
19:54 (IST)
24' England 0-1 Belgium
CHANCE! Harry Kane blasts over after Raheem Sterling cushions a long ball in his path.
19:50 (IST)
19' England 0-1 Belgium
Loftus Cheek with a brilliant run to bamboozle the Belgian defence, but Kompany is at the right place to block his cut back at the expense of a corner. Harry Maguire wins the header but can only fire it straight to Courtois
19:47 (IST)
17' England 0-1 Belgium
Belgium are on top here. A fluid passing move sees Kevin de Bruyne slide a through ball in to Lukaku inside the box whose first touch lets him down allowing Pickford to collect. Not the first time you heard this
19:45 (IST)
15' England 0-1 Belgium
Good move from England. Kieran Tripper's cross is headed goalwards from Ruben Loftus-Cheek but it is straight at Thibaut Courtois who gobbles it comfortably
19:43 (IST)
14' England 0-1 Belgium
Brilliant from Belgium. Eden Hazard wriggles free of his marker to play Lukaku in space whose pass to Kevin de Bruyne is weak but still manages to reach the Manchester City man. De Bruyne's effort on goal is somehow kept out by Pickford. Belgium carrying a lot of threat. England struggling to live with the Red Devils attack at the moment
19:39 (IST)
A record to chase
19:39 (IST)
8' England 0-1 Belgium
England have made a passive start. Maybe the changes mean the Three Lions will need time to gel. Meanwhile Belgium are looking menacing on the counter attack. Lukaku's hold-up play has been brilliant so far
19:36 (IST)
GOAL !
4' England 0-1 Belgium
GOAL! Thomas Meunier taps home from close range to put the Red Devils in front. Brilliant move from Belgium. Lukaku playing in Chadli with a fine through ball before the wing back made no mistake in putting it on a plate for Meunier
19:31 (IST)
KICK OFF!
Belgium in their changed yellow strip kick the game off. The Red Devils are looking for their best ever finish at the World Cup. England looking to bring home some pride if not the World Cup
19:29 (IST)
TEAMS
ICYMI
19:25 (IST)
Milestone for England!
19:24 (IST)
Familiar foes!
19:19 (IST)
TEAMS ARRIVING!
19:18 (IST)
Friends reunited
Plenty of friends in both camps, but it won't be all that friendly on the pitch
19:14 (IST)
Race for Golden Boot
Romelu Lukaku needs to score a hat-trick and hope Harry Kane doesn't get on the score sheet if he has to win the golden boot
19:13 (IST)
Southgate rings in the changes
Six changes to the England team that lost to Croatia in the semi-final. Southgate wants to get the group sum run out. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Eric Dier, Fabian Delph. John Stones, Danny Rose are all handed starts. Three Lions are unlikely to change their shape though.
Roberto Martinez brings in Tielemans for Fellaini.
19:03 (IST)
The playing XI for both teams are out
Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli, De Bruyne, Hazard, Lukaku
England: Pickford, Rose, Jones, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Dier, Delph, Loftus-Cheek, Sterling, Kane
17:05 (IST)
Did you know
15:52 (IST)
"We've inspired and united people in our country"
14:27 (IST)
Is the third spot coming home?
13:51 (IST)
Hazard to leave Chelsea for Madrid?
Meanwhile, just days after Juventus completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, the Los Blancos are looking for a suitable replacement in Belgium's Eden Hazard.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez praised the "winning mentality" of captain Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid reportedly mulling a move for the Chelsea star after the World Cup.
Hazard has been one of the players of the tournament as Belgium reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1986, before losing 1-0 to France.
The 27-year-old's future is uncertain at Stamford Bridge, where manager Antonio Conte was finally sacked on Friday after falling out with the board and senior players last season.
Real are said to be considering Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined Juventus this week.
"He's one of the most complete footballers in the modern game," Martinez said on the eve of Belgium's third place play-off against England in Saint Petersburg.
"He's probably one of the best footballers in one-v-one situations. He brings that understanding of how to break defensive systems down.
"I think the biggest aspect I can tell you that not many people can know is his incredible personality and his leadership.
"For a footballer who lives in the box and to score goals, he's someone who never drops his standards."
Hazard has won the Premier League title twice with Chelsea, in 2014-15 and 2016-17, since joining from Lille six years ago.
"He's someone who's got a winning mentality and he can play in any demanding team or club around the world," added Martinez.
"As a footballer now with the maturity he has, you can build a winning project around him."
With inputs from AFP
13:47 (IST)
The British media, surprisingly, showered praise on Gareth Southgate's England after the Three Lions suffered a narrow defeat to Croatia in the semi-finals.
Take a look at how the British press reacted:
"An England United, first in hope, now in defeat".
British media reflected Thursday on England's heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals, praising manager Gareth Southgate and his young team despite their exit.
England won plaudits not just for their deeds on the pitch – reaching the semis for the first time since 1990 – but for bringing together a nation bitterly divided over Brexit.
"Our divided nation has been united thanks to a polite Englishman and a bunch of modern ordinary lads," said the Sun.
"Forget Manchester United, West Ham United, Newcastle United. For now we're an England United, first in hope, now in defeat."
The Daily Mirror also credits Southgate and his men for fostering a spirit of unity.
"They go into Saturday's third-place play-off (against Belgium) with their heads held high, knowing they have done themselves proud and put a smile back on a conflicted country's face."
The Times points out that since England won the World Cup in 1966, Britain has joined what is now the European Union and is heading towards the exit.
"Whether we will actually have exited the EU by the time we make our next World Cup final is a moot point," it says.
"However, as the impressive England manager Gareth Southgate has said, the team did create a brief sense of unity at a time of division," it adds.
"England beaten, but Southgate has relit the fire, say proud fans," said a Guardian headline.
"Those players will look back eventually on a tournament that has shifted England’s reputation for leaden football and tournament neuroticism," it said.
"All the same, it may take some time to shake off the ordeal of losing this semi-final, the knowledge that the World Cup may never open up so obligingly again and the additional trauma from the fact that, for a long while, Gareth Southgate's team had led us to believe they could do it. They really did."
The Daily Telegraph believes England have "moved forward into a brighter age".
"The worst outcome now would be for England’s campaign in Russia to be tossed on the fire with all the others. Blessings should be counted, when the angst wears off," it said.
"Save us from the kind of revisionism that ignores hard facts. One is that England progressed from a group stage exit in 2014 to a semi-final defeat in extra-time four years later. No country on earth would call that anything other than improvement."
AFP
11:32 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 as Gareth Southgate's England take on Belgium in a third-place clash at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. We will be providing you with live scores and updates throughout the match. Stay tuned for more.