Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in t the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.
Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.
The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.
Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.
Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.
On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
With inputs from IANS
Click here to view the medals tally of the 2018 Asian Games
Click here to view the full schedule of the 2018 Asian Games
Click here to view the results at the 2018 Asian Games
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 21:35 PM
Highlights
INDIA WIN! They beat Japan 3-1 in the quarter-final of the men's team event and are assured of first ever Asian Games medal. Sathiyan wrapped it up with a 3-1 win over world No 19 Kenta Matsudaira. This is huge for Indian table tennis.
Gold medal for Neeraj Chopra.
He bags it with his best throw of 88.06m (national record) and gives India its 8th gold.
Medal alert!
India's Neena Varakil clinches silver in women's long jump final.
SILVER FOR INDIA'S DHARUN AYYASAMY
The Indian runs a brilliant race to finish second in men's 400m hurdles final with a personal best timing of 48.96. Qatar's Abderrehman Samba takes the gold.
Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
India's women's hockey team beat Thailand 5-0
And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-0 with a late flourish from the Thai forwards who almost got a goal. But the Indian GK Rajani brought off a fine save.
PV Sindhu through to the final!
PV Sindhu sends a ferocious smash down the line which Yamaguchi fails to get to and Sindhu wins the match 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 and reach her first Asian Games final! Sindhu, the World No 3, will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the final.
India men's squash team win
The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Indonesia in their first pool B match.
India beat Macau!
Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.
India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal bows out in the semi-finals after a straight-games loss to World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-17, 21-14 and will face the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal comes back from Indonesia with her first-ever Asian Games medal!
Anthony Amalraj wins first match!
In the men's table tennis team event, India have taken a 1-0 lead against Macau. Anthony Amalraj beats Chung Wang 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to give India a 1-0 lead ahead of Harmeet Desai's match against Zikang Xiao.
21:35 (IST)
That brings us to the end of today's coverage. Once again India won medals in athletics but the star of the day was undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra, who is now the first athlete after Milkha Singh to win a medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the same year.
For now though, it's time to say Ta-ta.
21:17 (IST)
21:08 (IST)
INDIA WIN! They beat Japan 3-1 in the quarter-final of the men's team event and are assured of first ever Asian Games medal. Sathiyan wrapped it up with a 3-1 win over world No 19 Kenta Matsudaira. This is huge for Indian table tennis.
21:04 (IST)
India five points away...
21:02 (IST)
India are now one win away from being assured of a medal...
20:50 (IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has won the first game of the fourth match (against Kenta Matsudaira) 12-11.
20:33 (IST)
Japan have bounced back to make it 1-2. Yoshida Masaki beats Harmeet Desai 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4. Now on to Sathiyan to seal it for India.
19:44 (IST)
India are 2-0 up now. This is a huge boost. Sharath Kamal beats World No 19 Kenta Matsudaira 11-8, 12-10, 11-8. India just one win away from that elusive medal.
19:21 (IST)
A convincing victory for Dheeraj, who defeats Kyrgyzstan's Kobashev 3-0 and proceeds to of men's light welter (64 kg) quarter-final.
19:18 (IST)
Positive start for the Indian men's TT team as Sathiyan (World No 39) beats Jin Ueda (World No 28) in straight games 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 to give India 1-0 lead against Japan.
19:18 (IST)
Men's light welter (64 kg) Round of 16 bout has started. Dheeraj faces Kyrgyzstan's Nurlan Kobashev.
19:09 (IST)
Men's light welter (64 kg) Round of 16 bout has started. Dheeraj faces Kyrgyzstan's Nurlan Kobashev.
19:08 (IST)
India's Jinson Johnson has qualified for the men's 800m final after finishing first in his heat.
19:07 (IST)
India women bow out in team event as Manika Batra goes down in straight games against Doo Hoi Kem - 8-11, 8-11, 11-13. Hong Kong win the tie 3-1.
18:55 (IST)
Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra.
18:53 (IST)
Tough luck for Hussain Uddin Mohammed, who loses 3-2 to Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the Men's bantam (56 kg) Round of 16 bout.
18:43 (IST)
Gold medal for Neeraj Chopra.
He bags it with his best throw of 88.06m (national record) and gives India its 8th gold.
18:39 (IST)
The last Indian long jumper to win a medal was the awesome Anju Bobby George (silver in 2006 and gold in 2002). Neena Varkil has repeated the same feat in 2018.
Sudha SIngh, the 2010 women’s steeplechase winner completes her comeback after being fourth in Incheon in 2014. She adds a silver here in Jakarta to her gold from Asian Championships from Bhubaneswar in 2017
18:37 (IST)
India are 1-2 down in women's team quarters as Mouma Das goes down to Soo Wai Yam Minnie 6-11, 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11.
Next up: Manika Batra vs Doo Hoi Kem
18:36 (IST)
Medal alert!
India's Neena Varakil clinches silver in women's long jump final.
18:34 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra's consistency continues.
86.36m in his fifth attempt. With one more thow left, the gold medal looks all but assured in the men's javelin throw final.
18:29 (IST)
India's men's table tennis team QF line-up against Japan. The clash will start at 6.30 pm IST.
Match 1: Sathiyan (World No 39) vs Jin Ueda (World No 28)
Match 2: Sharath Kamal (33) vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)
Match 3: Harmeet Desai (99) vs Yoshida Masaki (57)
Match 4: Sathiyan vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)
Match 5: Sharath Kamal vs Jin Ueda
18:25 (IST)
Another 80 plus throw from Neeraj Chopra. 83.25 in his fourth attempt. He continues to be at the top in the men's javelin throw final.
18:23 (IST)
India's Hussam Uddin Mohammed faces Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the Men's bantam (56 kg) Round of 16 bout.
18:21 (IST)
India's Shankar Lala Swami finishes eighth in the men's 3000 m steeplechase final.
18:20 (IST)
India's Neena Varakil moves to second spot after a jump of 6.51 metres in her fourth attempt in women's long jump final.
18:16 (IST)
India's Neena Varakil moves to second spot after a jump of 6.51 metres in her fourth attempt in women's long jump final.
18:13 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra’s previous coach, Gary Calvert, who passed away last month in China, would have been happier seeing Neeraj’s result. The two were very close, according to Neeraj, who was looking forward to seeing him here in Jakarta. After parting ways with Indian athletes Calvert took on China’s javelin throwers.
Calvert, who helped Neeraj to World U-20 gold medal in 2016, suffered a heart attack and passed away late last month.
Neeraj is now training with German Uwe Hohn, another well known coach, who was with Neeraj for CWG gold in Gold Coast.
With Dharun showing good form, alongside Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, it augurs well for Indias 4 x 400m relay team…. They could go for a medal.
18:11 (IST)
Men's 300m steeplechase final is underway.
Shankar Lal Swami will be eyeing a medal...
18:05 (IST)
SUDHA SINGH WINS SILVER
Veteran runner Sudha Singh bags silver in Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 9:40.03
18:01 (IST)
NEERAJ CHOPRA! YOU BEAUTY!
A mammoth 88.06m from Neeraj Chopra in his third throw to set a new national record. Gold incoming!
17:55 (IST)
Mukherjee loses
Ayhika Mukherjee loses 14-12, 4-11, 10-12, 8-11 to world No 13 Doo Hoi Kem, Hong Kong have bounced back to draw level 1-1.
Next up it's Soo Wai Yam Minnie vs Mouma Das.
17:55 (IST)
India's Nina Varakil in second spot
Nina Varakil in silver medal position in Women's Long Jump final after a jump of 6.5. India's Nayana James in tenth place with a jump of 6.17
17:50 (IST)
India's Sudha Singh and Chinta Yadav to compete in Women's 3000m Steeplechase final shortly
17:45 (IST)
India face Japan in Men's quarter-final
The Men's quarter-final draw is out. India will face Japan. India will be happy to have avoided China and South Korea
17:43 (IST)
Neeraj Chopra makes a foul throw
Neeraj Chopra's second throw is a foul throw. However he still remains top courtesy his first throw in the Men's javelin throw final
17:39 (IST)
SILVER FOR INDIA'S DHARUN AYYASAMY
The Indian runs a brilliant race to finish second in men's 400m hurdles final with a personal best timing of 48.96. Qatar's Abderrehman Samba takes the gold.
17:37 (IST)
Amit Panghal through to the quarters
Amit Panghal beats Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in Men's Light Fly Round of 16
17:32 (IST)
Shivpal Singh in fifth place after first throw
India's Shivpal Singh throws 74.11m in his first throw in the Men's Javelin throw final to stand in fifth position as things stand. Neeraj Chopra is top with a throw of 83.46m
17:25 (IST)
What a start from Neeraj Chopra!
Neeraj starts with a throw of 83.46m that puts him top of the charts in the Men's Javelin throw final charts.
17:22 (IST)
Good start for India, Manika Batra has won the first match 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 against world No 20 Lee Ho Ching.
India 1-0 up against Hong Kong.
Next up Ayhika Mukherjee up against Doo Hoi Kem, she is world No 13 and this is an uphill task for Mukherjee.
17:19 (IST)
Anu Raghavan finishes fourth while Jauna Murmu comes seventh in the women's 400 m hurdles final.
17:16 (IST)
The Women's 400m hurdles final has started.
Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu are representing India.
16:49 (IST)
The women's table tennis team quarter-final between India and China is underway.
Manika Batra takes on Lee Ho Ching in the first match.
16:28 (IST)
Alright then, Indian women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Hong Kong soon.
This will be a tough fixture for Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das.
16:12 (IST)
Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
16:04 (IST)
Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
15:35 (IST)
Consecutive wins for India in the men's table tennis event. Sharath Kamal defeats Nguyen Duc Tan in three games.
India maintain their lead.
India 2 - 0 Vietnam.
15:32 (IST)
G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.
India lead 1-0.
15:16 (IST)
G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.
India lead 1-0.