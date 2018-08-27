You are here:
Highlights, Asian Games, Day 9: Neeraj Chopra bags gold in javelin throw; Neena Varakil wins long jump silver

Sports FP Sports Aug 27, 2018 21:35:01 IST
  • 21:35 (IST)

    That brings us to the end of today's coverage. Once again India won medals in athletics but the star of the day was undoubtedly Neeraj Chopra, who is now the first athlete after Milkha Singh to win a medal in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in the same year.

    For now though, it's time to say Ta-ta.

  • 21:17 (IST)

  • 21:08 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    INDIA WIN! They beat Japan 3-1 in the quarter-final of the men's team event and are assured of first ever Asian Games medal. Sathiyan wrapped it up with a 3-1 win over world No 19 Kenta Matsudaira. This is huge for Indian table tennis.

  • 21:04 (IST)

    India five points away... 

  • 21:02 (IST)

    India are now one win away from being assured of a medal...

  • 20:50 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has won the first game of the fourth match (against Kenta Matsudaira) 12-11. 

  • 20:33 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Japan have bounced back to make it 1-2. Yoshida Masaki beats Harmeet Desai 9-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4. Now on to Sathiyan to seal it for India.

  • 19:44 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India are 2-0 up now. This is a huge boost. Sharath Kamal beats World No 19 Kenta Matsudaira 11-8, 12-10, 11-8. India just one win away from that elusive medal.

  • 19:21 (IST)

    A convincing victory for Dheeraj, who defeats Kyrgyzstan's Kobashev 3-0 and proceeds to of men's light welter (64 kg) quarter-final. 

  • 19:18 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Positive start for the Indian men's TT team as Sathiyan (World No 39) beats Jin Ueda (World No 28) in straight games 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 to give India 1-0 lead against Japan. 

  • 19:18 (IST)

    BOXING

  • 19:09 (IST)

    BOXING

  • 19:08 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    India's Jinson Johnson has qualified for the men's 800m final after finishing first in his heat. 

  • 19:07 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India women bow out in team event as Manika Batra goes down in straight games against Doo Hoi Kem - 8-11, 8-11, 11-13. Hong Kong win the tie 3-1.

  • 18:55 (IST)

    Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra. 

  • 18:53 (IST)

    BOXING

    Tough luck for Hussain Uddin Mohammed, who loses 3-2 to Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the Men's bantam (56 kg) Round of 16 bout.

  • 18:43 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Gold medal for Neeraj Chopra. 

    He bags it with his best throw of 88.06m (national record) and gives India its 8th gold. 

  • ATHLETICS

    The last Indian long jumper to win a medal was the awesome Anju Bobby George (silver in 2006 and gold in 2002). Neena Varkil has repeated the same feat in 2018.

    Sudha SIngh, the 2010 women’s steeplechase winner completes her comeback after being fourth in Incheon in 2014. She adds a silver here in Jakarta to her gold from Asian Championships from Bhubaneswar in 2017

     

     

  • 18:37 (IST)

    India are 1-2 down in women's team quarters as Mouma Das goes down to Soo Wai Yam Minnie 6-11, 13-11, 11-8, 3-11, 5-11.

    Next up: Manika Batra vs Doo Hoi Kem

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Medal alert! 

    India's Neena Varakil clinches silver in women's long jump final. 

  • 18:34 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Neeraj Chopra's consistency continues. 

    86.36m in his fifth attempt. With one more thow left, the gold medal looks all but assured in the men's javelin throw final. 

  • 18:29 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India's men's table tennis team QF line-up against Japan. The clash will start at 6.30 pm IST. 

    Match 1: Sathiyan (World No 39) vs Jin Ueda (World No 28)

    Match 2: Sharath Kamal (33) vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)

    Match 3: Harmeet Desai (99) vs Yoshida Masaki (57)

    Match 4: Sathiyan vs Kenta Matsudaira (19)

    Match 5: Sharath Kamal vs Jin Ueda 

  • 18:25 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Another 80 plus throw from Neeraj Chopra. 83.25 in his fourth attempt. He continues to be at the top in the men's javelin throw final. 

  • 18:23 (IST)

    BOXING

    India's Hussam Uddin Mohammed faces Mongolia's Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the Men's bantam (56 kg) Round of 16 bout. 

  • 18:21 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    India's Shankar Lala Swami finishes eighth in the men's 3000 m steeplechase final. 

  • 18:20 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    India's Neena Varakil moves to second spot after a jump of 6.51 metres in her fourth attempt in women's long jump final.

  • 18:16 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

  • ATHLETICS

    Neeraj Chopra’s previous coach, Gary Calvert, who passed away last month in China, would have been happier seeing Neeraj’s result. The two were very close, according to Neeraj, who was looking forward to seeing him here in Jakarta. After parting ways with Indian athletes Calvert took on China’s javelin throwers.

    Calvert, who helped Neeraj to World U-20 gold medal in 2016, suffered a heart attack and passed away late last month.

    Neeraj is now training with German ​Uwe Hohn, another well known coach, who was with Neeraj for CWG gold in Gold Coast.

    With Dharun showing good form, alongside Muhammad Anas and Rajiv Arokia, it augurs well for Indias 4 x 400m relay team…. They could go for a medal. 

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Men's 300m steeplechase final is underway.

    Shankar Lal Swami will be eyeing a medal... 

  • 18:05 (IST)

    SUDHA SINGH WINS SILVER 

    Veteran runner Sudha Singh bags silver in Women's 3000m Steeplechase with a timing of 9:40.03

  • 18:01 (IST)

    NEERAJ CHOPRA! YOU BEAUTY!  

    A mammoth 88.06m from Neeraj Chopra in his third throw to set a new national record. Gold incoming! 

  • 17:55 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Mukherjee loses

    Ayhika Mukherjee loses 14-12, 4-11, 10-12, 8-11 to world No 13 Doo Hoi Kem, Hong Kong have bounced back to draw level 1-1.

    Next up it's Soo Wai Yam Minnie vs Mouma Das.

  • 17:55 (IST)

    India's Nina Varakil in second spot 

    Nina Varakil in silver medal position in Women's Long Jump final after a jump of 6.5. India's Nayana James in tenth place with a jump of 6.17

  • 17:50 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    India's Sudha Singh and Chinta Yadav to compete in Women's 3000m Steeplechase final shortly

  • 17:45 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    India face Japan in Men's quarter-final

    The Men's quarter-final draw is out. India will face Japan. India will be happy to have avoided China and South Korea

  • 17:43 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Neeraj Chopra makes a foul throw

    Neeraj Chopra's second throw is a foul throw. However he still remains top courtesy his first throw in the Men's javelin throw final

  • 17:39 (IST)

    SILVER FOR INDIA'S DHARUN AYYASAMY

    The Indian runs a brilliant race to finish second in men's 400m hurdles final with a personal best timing of 48.96. Qatar's Abderrehman Samba takes the gold.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Amit Panghal through to the quarters 

    Amit Panghal beats Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in Men's Light Fly Round of 16

  • 17:32 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Shivpal Singh in fifth place after first throw

    India's Shivpal Singh throws 74.11m in his first throw in the Men's Javelin throw final to stand in fifth position as things stand. Neeraj Chopra is top with a throw of 83.46m

  • 17:25 (IST)

    What a start from Neeraj Chopra!

    Neeraj starts with a throw of 83.46m that puts him top of the charts in the Men's Javelin throw final charts. 

  • 17:22 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Good start for India, Manika Batra has won the first match 11-9, 11-9, 5-11, 11-6 against world No 20 Lee Ho Ching.

    India 1-0 up against Hong Kong. 

    Next up Ayhika Mukherjee up against Doo Hoi Kem, she is world No 13 and this is an uphill task for Mukherjee.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    ATHLETICS

    Anu Raghavan finishes fourth while Jauna Murmu comes seventh in the women's 400 m hurdles final. 

  • 17:16 (IST)

    The Women's 400m hurdles final has started.

    Anu Raghavan and Jauna Murmu are representing India.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    The women's table tennis team quarter-final between India and China is underway. 

    Manika Batra takes on Lee Ho Ching in the first match.

  • 16:28 (IST)

    TABLE-TENNIS

    Alright then, Indian women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Hong Kong soon.  

    This will be a tough fixture for Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das.

  • 16:12 (IST)

    Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event. 

  • 16:04 (IST)

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Consecutive wins for India in the men's table tennis event. Sharath Kamal defeats Nguyen Duc Tan in three games. 

    India maintain their lead.

    India 2 - 0 Vietnam. 

  • 15:32 (IST)

    G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.

    India lead 1-0.  

  • 15:16 (IST)

    G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.

Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in t the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.

Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.

Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.

The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.

The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.

Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.

Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.

On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 21:35 PM

