Day 10 Report: A jobless Manjit Singh came from nowhere to snatch the men's 800m gold for the biggest medal of his life but finals continued to be a riddle for P V Sindhu, taking some sheen off her historic silver at the 18th Asian Games on Tuesday.
Unexpected haul of a silver and a bronze in Kurash, an indigenous central asian form of wrestling, added to the tally, along with a silver in the debut event of mixed 4x400m relay in athletics.
With Tuesday's performance, India rose a rung to eighth in the overall standings with a total of 50 medals, nine of them gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. The country is now just seven short of matching the 2014 tally.
The 31-year-old Manjit, an unheralded runner from Haryana who doesn't even have a national gold to his credit, chose the Asian Games to find the limelight.
In fact, he snatched it from the seasoned Jinson Johnson with a personal best of 1:46.15sec. Johnson finished second for a silver, a rare 1-2 for India at the Games.
"I saw videos of my races at national and international events and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don't have a job but my coach is from Army," said the athlete, who lives in Jind, Haryana, and comes from a family of farmers.
India then clinched a silver 4x400m mixed relay race, finishing behind Bahrain.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, M R Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:15.71 seconds, while Bahrain ran away with the gold in 3:11.89.
In the morning competitions, compound archers picked up silver medals in both the men's and women's team events, going down to South Korea in both the finals.
It wasn't a particularly disappointing or unexpected result but the fact that the men could not defend their gold from the 2014 edition would rankle.
Then came Sindhu and her final jinx, compounded by her inability to find an answer to world No.1 Tai Tzu-Ying's deceptive game that has left most bamboozled.
For the sixth successive time, the Indian was no match for the Taipei player despite her claims of having a strategy in place for her.
"If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defence was also good," she said after collecting India's first ever singles silver in the Asian Games competition.
The surprise package of the day title went to Kurash, a form of wrestling indigenous to central asia in which the aim is to throw the rival off his/her feet by using a towel to hod them in place.
India collected medals through Pincky Balhara (silver) and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav (bronze) in the women's 52kg category. The two teenagers didn't even have enough money to buy their kits and got them only after the intervention of the sports ministry.
"People in my village pooled in Rs 1.75 lakh to send me to training camp. They all have supported me a lot. I am forever indebted to them," a teary-eyed Balhara told PTI.
In Table Tennis, India signed off with its maiden Games medal, losing in the semifinals to Korea to settle for a bronze.
India continued its march ahead with another fairly comfortable wins in the squash team event.
Barring Harinder Pal Sandhu, who lost to Al Tamini Abdulla in the men's tie against Qatar, no other Indian faced any problem as both the men and the women inched ahead in their pursuit to qualify from the group stage.
There was no stopping the hockey juggernaut with defending champion Indian men's team making a mockery of Sri Lanka, pumping in 20 goals to remain unbeaten in the pool stages
It has been a scintillating performance from the Indians in the pool stage as they have scored as many as 76 goals and conceded just three.
However, the boxers endured a winless day with both Pavitra (60kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) losing in the quarterfinal stage to bow out of women's competition.
Also on Tuesday, the Indian men's volleyball team lost 1-3 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match.
Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018
India is in the final. They have beaten China 1-0. Match-winning goal scored by Gurjit Kaur of a PC flick. India now play Japan in the Asian Games final.
4th quarter: GOAL! India 1-0 China
GURJEET KAUR SCORES! INDIA IN FRONT!
GOLD FOR PUIRNIMA HEMBRAM!
India's Swapna Barman wins gold in women's heptathlon event after finishing the seven-discipline event with over 6000 points.
GOLD FOR ARPINDER SINGH!
India's Arpinder Singh wins gold medal in Men's Triple Jump with a jump of 16.77. What a champions!
Dheeraj loses in quarters
India's Dheeraj loses to Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh by an unanimous 5-0 margin. No medal for the India
SILVER FOR DUTEE!
What a fantastic sprint from Dutee Chand who win silver medal in Women's 200m with a timing of 23.20. Bahrain's Edidong Odiong takes gold
Another TT medal is coming home for India
Sharath-Manika have beaten An Js Cha Hs and An Ji Song 3-2 in Mixed doubles quarters and are assured of a medal. Their second in the Games.
India’s Sarjubala Devi loses in quarters of the 51kg weight class
India’s Sarjubala Devi has lost her quarter-final encounter in the 51kg weightclass to China’s Chang Yuan with a unanimous 5-0 decision.
The Chinese boxer seemed to grow in confidence by the end of the third period. Sarjubala landed a few decisive punches at the end of that third round. But that was not enough.
Sarjubala has the upper-hand
The second period has descended into a cat-and-mouse game. Chang Yuan has shown reluctance to attack and after chasing her around the ring, Sarjubala started to stay still on her feet by the end, inviting the Chinese boxer to attack her. Whenever the Chinese boxer tried to do that, she paid the price. The highlight of that second period was a right hook Sarjubala landed square on Chang’s nose.
Sarjubala Devi comes out all guns blazing
Sarjubala Devi was the more aggressive boxer in that first period. The Indian kept her opponent — China’s Chang Yuan — confined to the ropes.
Vikas ensures another boxing medal for India
Vikas Krishan has won his 75kg quarter-final against China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan by a 3-2 split decision!
Knowing fully well that he needed a big round, Vikas came out all guns blazing. He landed a few solid punches too. But the Chinese boxer used his reach pretty well to keep Vikas confined on the ropes for long patches of the third period.
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan on the offensive
Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan has been dominant in the second period. The Chinese has taken advantage of the wound next to Vikas’s eye to go of the offensive. The Indian had started as the favourite.
Vikas Krishan in action in 75kg weight class
Cagey start to this first period. Both boxers — India’s Vikas Krishan and China’s Tuoheta Erbieke Tanglatihan — have seemed reluctant to make the first move. But a left hook from Vikas found its mark. As the time ticked, the Chinese pugilist started freeing his hands, but Vikas has his guard up and no punches have got past his defence so far. But the real worry was a cut which opened up near Vikas’ left eye. He said he was okay to fight, but was circumspect after the injury.
India assured a medal in boxing
Amit Panghal won that contest 5:0 on points. Don’t think that result can be disputed!
North Korea’s Kim Jyeong Ryeong barely had a significant punch in the third period!
Panghal came out fighting in the third period, working away at the face of the North Korean with his right jab until Ryeong cracked and tried to land a punch of his own. In those moments, the Indian used his left hooks to leave his opponent rattled!
Amalraj-Patkar enter Last 16 stage
Anthony Amalraj-Madhurika Patkar have also entered the Last 16 stage of the mixed doubles table tennis event after beating Prasetya Donny Aji and Lilis Indriani 11-4, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9.
Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra enter Round of 16
11 MINUTES! That’s all it has taken Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra to storm into the Round of 16 in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne Dick of Malaysia 11-2, 11-5, 11-8.
India finish seventh in women's 'ganda' event
India’s pair of Sonia and Simran had scored 527 in their three-minute routine. This score was good enough for them to be placed seventh in the ‘ganda’ event.
Indonesia, expectedly, won gold with a score of 574, Thailand (564) and Malaysia (558) won the other medals on offer.
Swapna in pole position
Swapna Barman has the lead in the women’s heptathlon after the javelin throw, while Purnima Hembram drops out of bronze-medal position after Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki pips the Indian’s 45.48m effort with 46.48m in her final attempt.
The 800m race will take place later in the day.
Personal best for Purnima too
Purnima scores a personal best at 45.48 with her second record. That also means that Purnima is back up to third in the overall standings of women's heptathlon event.
Personal best for Swapna
What an incredible first throw of 50.63m – a personal best – from Swapna Barman. This puts her into the gold-medal position currently in the women’s heptathlon.
Simran and Sonia score 527
The Indian team of Simran and Sonia — both just 20 years of age — 527 points for their three-minute routine. There are seven teams in contention for the gold medal.
The duo had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Championships in Chungju, Republic of Korea.
The Indonesian duo, which came after India, have scored 574.
Khushbir Kaur finishes fourth
India’s premier race walkers Irfan Kolothum Thodi and Manish Singh Rawat have been disqualified from the 20km race walk event.
In the women’s event, Khushbir Kaur has heartbreakingly finished fourth while compatriot Soumya Baby has been disqualified.
20:05 (IST)
4th quarter: India 1-0 China
This is getting tense now. China has pulled off their GK. India needs to push aerial balls as China is without a keeper. Seconds ticking away now. India lead 1-0.
4th quarter: India 1-0 China
GOAL! Gurjit flick flies in. India lead 1-0 after scoring off the 3rd consecutive PC. China takes the referral. But the goal stays.
4th quarter: GOAL! India 1-0 China
GURJEET KAUR SCORES! INDIA IN FRONT!
4th quarter: India 0-0 China
Two consecutive shots flying past the Chinese goal. India still playing too much individual trying for personal glory. Reena Khokhar trying to dribble past the Chinese defence. Momentum with India but they need to score from the opportunities. Nine minutes left in the match. It’s 0-0.
End of 3rd quarter: India 0-0 China
4th PC for India and the deflection goes wide. Intensity up for India as they push to get the opening goal. Reena Khokhar goes for a reverse as the shot flies wide. And that is the end of the 3rd Q. Both teams locked goalless.
3rd quarter: India 0-0 China
Play happening at both ends as India earns their 3rd PC. But Gurjit’s flick sails wide. Pressure on both ends as teams want that elusive first goal. Under 4 minutes left in the 3rd quarter and it’s still goalless.
3rd quarter: India 0-0 China
PC 2 for India at the start of the 3rd quarter. Umpire gives a stroke but China’s referral is correct as the ball hit defender on the stick. India trying to pick momentum here playing more from the flanks. It’s still goalless.
3rd quarter: India 0-0 China
Second half begins and Rani Rampal wins an ealy penalty corner
HT: India 0-0 China
Li Hong gets a yellow. China down to ten players but yet playing with rhythm. India suddenly running out of ideas. Too much individual play spoiling the momentum gained in the midfield. Udita had an opportunity but couldn’t trap. That’s the end of the 2nd quarter and the break. It’s still goalless.
19:08 (IST)
THE WINNING MOMENT!
WHAT. AN. EFFORT!
2nd quarter: India 0-0 China
PC 1 for China in 2nd Quarter; but the delayed hit is wide. India is hanging onto the ball too much. They need to stretch the field to be able to scatter the Chinese midfield. India giving too many turn-overs as momentum shifts to China.
GOLD FOR PUIRNIMA HEMBRAM!
India's Swapna Barman wins gold in women's heptathlon event after finishing the seven-discipline event with over 6000 points.
Final event of women's Heptathlon final underway
India's Purnima Hembram and Swapna Barman in action in women's 800m - the final event of the women's heptathlon event
End of 1st quarter: India 0-0 China
What a miss! Navjot misses with the goal in front. An angled tap would have done the damage. With a minute to go in the 1st quarter India wasting quite a few sharp chances.
End of 1st quarter and a 0-0 score-line tells a story of India’s missed chances. China has hardly attacked with the Indian goalkeeper not being troubled at all.
1st quarter: India 0-0 China
India attacking with regularity now but the forwards are not getting into position. India needs to open the scoring to ensure pressure on China. Three minutes to go and it’s goalless.
1st quarter: India 0-0 China
Five minutes and India has a brilliant chance but China defends on the line. India get their 1st PC off a Navneet move but the flick is defended by a Chinese runner. India trying to forge ahead with moves through the middle of the circle. It’s still goalless.
1st quarter: India 0-0 China
The match being played on equal terms mostly confined to the midfield at the moment. Both teams trying to settle down. It’s slow pace with both not risking much at the moment.
1st quarter: India 0-0 China
Goalless so far, but India have been in very good form in the Pool stage.
In the Pool stages, India played four matches winning – 8-0, 21-0, 4-1 and 5-0. In their last four encounters with China, India have won all with the biggest margin 4-1.
Men's relay team qualifies for the final
India's men's team qualifies for the 4x400m final after finishing second in the qualifying race with a timing 3:06.48
Indian women's team takes on China in semi-final
Minutes away from the 2nd semi-final - It’s India Vs China. The first semi-final was won by Japan who beat Korea 2-0.
GOLD FOR ARPINDER SINGH!
India's Arpinder Singh wins gold medal in Men's Triple Jump with a jump of 16.77. What a champions!
No medal for Rakesh Babu
Rakesh Babu finishes with an attempt of 16.38 but that's not enough ton him a medal. All hopes on Arpinder now who continues to lead the charts in Men's Triple Jump final with a jump of 16.77
Arpinder's fifth attempt is a foul but he continues to lead the Men's Triple jump final
Jinson Johnson joins Manjit in final
Jinson Johnson finishes second in qualifying race with a timing of 3:46.50
Arpinder Singh scores 16.08 in his fourth attempt, but he remains top thanks to his jump of 16.77
Jinson Johnson next in Men's 1500m qualification race
Concerns for Rakesh Babu
India's Rakesh Babu limping after his fourth attempt. He scored a 16.15 which is not enough to carry him into the medal positions in Men's Triple Jump final
Manjit qualifies for the final
Another late surge from Manjit Singh helps him qualify for the Men's 1500m final with a timing of 3:50.59
Manjit Singh, the man who won gold in Men's 800m yesterday in action in Men's 1500m qualification race
Arpinder top, Rakesh Babu in fourth spot
India's Arpinder Singh continues to lead in the Men's Triple Jump final, but Rakesh Babu has slipped to the fourth spot after three attempts. Three more attempts to go
Arpinder improves in third attempt
Arpinder Singh remains on top with a fine score of 16.77. India's Rakesh Babu scores 16.38 but remains second
Dheeraj loses in quarters
India's Dheeraj loses to Mongolia's Chinzorig Baatarsukh by an unanimous 5-0 margin. No medal for the India
Dheeraj in Men's Light Welter quarters
India's Dheeraj is in action against Chinzorig Baatarsukh. A win will guarantee him a medal.
SILVER FOR DUTEE!
What a fantastic sprint from Dutee Chand who win silver medal in Women's 200m with a timing of 23.20. Bahrain's Edidong Odiong takes gold
Dutee Chand in action Women's 200m final shortly. Stay tune for further updates
INDIANS ON TOP!
Rakesh Babu jumps to 16.4 to go top but Arpinder overtakes him with a 16.58 jump in the very next attempt. Indians occupying the gold and silver medal positions at things stand!
Rakesh Babu starts off well in Men's Triple Jump final
Rakesh Babu starts with a jump of 16.21 in the Men's Triple jump. Arpinder Singh fails with his attempt
India lose semi-final, but win bronze
That's it then. Sharath-Manika lose 1-4 in Mixed doubles semi-final. They get the bronze. it was always going to be difficult against the Chinese Pair but the bright spot was the Indian pair didn't go down without a fight. The scoreline won't suggest it but sometimes numbers don't tell the actual story. After going medalless for 60 years, India have 2 medals now, something they should be really proud of.
Time for Men's Triple Jump final
India's Rakesh Babu and Arpinder Singh in action in Men's Triple Jump final. Stay tuned for further updated
India 1-3 down in the semi-final
Manika-Sharath lose the fourth game. They are 1-3 down. The Indian pair didn't get any momentum in that match, there was one odd brilliant rally but they lost 11-4. It's very difficult from there on.
Indian pair fight back!
Sharath-Manika have pulled one back. It's 1-2. A couple of fortunate points for the pair but all of them count when the opposition is China. Another roller-coaster of a game. The Indian pair had a 5 point lead at one time but then squandered five match points. However, they finally managed to clinch the sixth game point to win it 13-11. Game on!
India in trouble
Manika-Sharath 0-2 down. It's an uphill task from now on. The Indian pair lost 5 points in a row at the start and that hurt them. They could garner just 4 points from then on as the Chinese pair ran away with a 11-5 win. Sharath-Manika struggled to adjust to the pace of the Chinese.
China take the lead in the semi-final
Sharath-Manika lose the first game. It was a close one. They started off well but lost momentum after leading 5-3 but they regained composure to lead the fight back winning three points on the trot however it was too late as the Chinese pair made use of the crucial lead to win the first game 11-9.
Kayaking Doubles 1000m Men's semi-final update
Indian pair Ching Ching Singh Arambam and Naocha Singh have qualified for Final A with a timing of 3:53.613. FInal at 8:40 am tomorrow (i.e 30 August)
Looks like they are starting early... The players are already on court
It's Sharath-Manika up against China's Wang Chuqin-Sun Yingsha in the semis of Mixed doubles.
Indian pair loses in mixed doubles encounter
India's Aniket Patel-Namita Seth lose in mixed doubles group game.