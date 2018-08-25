Latest Update: GOLD FOR TAJINDERPAL!
Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins gold in Men's Shot Put event with a throw of 20.75 which is a new Asian Games record. What a performance. What a Champions
A best-ever haul in rowing, underlined by a gold medal, a title-winning performance in men's doubles tennis and yet another historic defeat in kabaddi were the highlights of the Indian campaign at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.
Apart from this, the shooting ranges yielded yet another medal for India with Heena Sidhu taking bronze in women's 10m air rifle. The squash singles stars made it to the semi-finals, ensuring three medals. This will be the first time ever that Indians will climb the podium in the squash competition.
India clinched a total of seven medals on the day, taking the eighth spot with a tally of six gold, five silver and 14 bronze. China leads the list with 66 gold, 46 silver and 27 bronze medals.
This edition of the Asiad has showcased the considerable progress Indian rowers have made at the international level.
On Friday morning, the men's quadruple sculls team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh added the golden touch to India's best-ever haul of three medals which include two bronze in the men's lightweight single sculls and men's lightweight double sculls categories.
The Indian quadruple sculls team clocked a time of 6 minutes and 17.13 seconds while hosts Indonesia clocked 6:20.58 to take the silver. Thailand had to be content with the bronze at 6:22.41.
This is only the second gold for India since they started participating in the rowing events at the Asiad. The first was won by Bajrang Lal Takhar in men's singles sculls at the 2010 Games.
Dushyant started India's campaign on the sixth day of the Asian Games on a positive note by bagging the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls final. The 25-year-old, who had also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, clocked a time of 7 minutes and 18.76 seconds to finish the competition at the third place.
India bagged another bronze when Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar finished third in the men's lightweight double sculls final.
Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan then added to the cheer in the Indian camp when they defeated Denis Yevseyev and Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the men's doubles final.
This is the fifth time that India have won gold in men's doubles at the Asian Games. This is also the maiden Asian Games title for top seeds Rohan and Divij.
In the singles category, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had to settle for a bronze medal after being outplayed by Uzbek top seed Denis Istomin 2-6, 2-6 in the semi-finals.
In the shooting range, India continued its good show. Heena earned her first individual medal in the Asian Games as she got a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.
Heena scored 219.2 in the final. Qian Wang of China won gold with a Games record score of 240.3, while South Korea's Kim Minjung took the silver with a score of 237.6.
Manu Bhaker, the other Indian to reach the final, finished at the fifth position with a score of 176.2.
In squash, Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa registered convincing victories to assure India of a medal each as they entered the semi-finals.
Ghosal defeated compatriot Harinder Sandhu 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7). Joshna got the better of Joey-Chan Ho-ling of Hong Kong 3-1 (11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10) in the late game to also assure herself of a medal. Dipika stormed past Japan's Misaki Kobayashi 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8) to ensure a top-four berth as well.
But the celebratory mood of Indian fans was dampened when the Indian women's kabaddi team suffered a historic loss to Iran in a hard-fought final which saw the defending champions lose their crown after an eight-year reign.
The defending champions lost 24-27 in a nail-biting encounter as Iran celebrated its first-ever gold medal at the Asiad.
For India, this was a devastating blow, especially after their men's team was outplayed by Iran in Thursday's semi-finals. This is the first time that India have failed to win gold in a major championship.
Later on Friday, Iran made a grand double as its men's team got a 26-16 win over South Korea in the final. This is the first time the Asiad saw a team other than India win the gold medal.
The boxing competitions, which started on Friday, saw the Indian campaign get off to a mixed start. Gaurav Solanki was eliminated in the very first round of the men's flyweight (52kg) division when he was outpunched 5-0 by Japan's Tanaka Ryomei.
Seasoned boxer Manoj Kumar brought the smiles back to the Indian fans with a 5-0 thrashing of Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi in a Round-of-32 clash in the men's welterweight (69kg) category.
Meanwhile in badminton, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the Round-of-16, while men's singles shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy perished in the quarter-finals.
Ashwini and Sikki defeated Mei Kuan Chow and Meng Yean Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in a marathon match of more than an hour, while Srikanth lost to Wing Ki Vincent Wong of Hong Kong (21-23, 19-21) and Prannoy lost to Kantaphon Wangcharonen of Thailand (12-21, 21-15, 15-21).
Defeat was also experienced in archery, with the compound mixed archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma losing 153-155 to Iran in the quarter-finals.
In hockey action, reigning champions India continued their winning streak with an 8-0 victory against Japan in their third Pool A match. India have taken their total goals scored in the tournament to a record 51 after winning 17-0 against Indonesia followed by 26-0 against Hong-Kong China in their first two matches.
SV Sunil (7th minute), Dilpreet Singh (12th), Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 38th), Mandeep Singh (32th, 57th), Akashdeep Singh (46th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47th) scored in India's fine win.
Medal Tally! (After Day 7)
Tajinderpal Singh's gold medal puts India in 8th position
Indian pair fail to win medal in Women's 10000m final
India's Suriya Loganathan finishes sixth with a timing of 32:42.08, while Sanjivani Jadhav finishes 9th with a timing of 33:13.06
Dutee Chand tops Heat 2
Dutee Chand qualifies for Women's 100m semi-final with a timing of 11.38
Sarita fails to win medal
Sarita's final throw has been called a foul and that means she has failed to win a medal in Women's Hammer Throw Final. She finishes fifth in the final charts
India's Saurav Ghosal loses semi-final, settles for bronze
Disappointment for Saurav Ghosal who loses the semi-final 2-3 against China's Chun Ming Au despite leading 2-0. He will have to settle for bronze in Men's Singles Squash
Bronze for Dipika Pallikal Karthik
Great news coming in from the squash court as India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik has ensured India win a bronze medal. She lost her semi-final to Nicol David, but with both semi-finalists assured a bronze, she's taken India's medal tally to 26.
Sindhu enters quarters
India's PV Sindhu is in the quarters after defeating Mariska Tunjung Gregoria 21-12, 21-15. The match lasted just 34 minutes. She joins compatriot Saina Nehwal in the Last-8.
South Korean men’s recurve archery team beats India
Some sensational shooting from the Koreans. Their six arrows in the third set read: 10, 10, 8, 10, 10, 8. They won this set 56-54, and the match, after the Indians shot 10, 6, 9, 10, 10, 9.
Satwik-Chirag crash out
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have crashed out from the men's doubles event after a 17-21, 21-19, 17-21 defeat against Choi S and Kang M.
Saina Nehwal enters quarters of women's singles
In 31 minutes, Saina Nehwal breezes into the quarters of the women's singles event with a 21-6, 21-15 win over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani.
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla crash out
With a score of 576 after the two qualifying stages, Anish Bhanwala failed to make it to the finals of the 25m rapid fire pistol event. Compatriot Shivam Shukla finished two spots lower at 11th with a score of 569, and will also not make it to the six-man finals.
20:38 (IST)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India’s ninth Asian Games gold in shot put. He also ensured India did not go without a gold medal as he won India’s seventh gold of the 18th Asian Games on the seventh day of the quadrennial Games. Leading almost from the first round, Tajinderpal, who won a silver at Asian Championships last year in Bhubaneshwar, had a best of 20.75m, which was also the Games record.
Right from his first throw, which came close to 20m at 19.96m, Tajinder led the field. He followed with 19.15m and then a foul. On his last three throws, he touched 19.96m once again before finally breaching the 20m mark with 20.75m and then exactly 20 metres.
China’s Liu Yang came second with a best throw of 19.52 on his third attempt and Ivan Ivanov of Kazakhstan finished in third with a best of 19.40.
Tajinder seemed to realize his chance when Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Abdul Majeed Alhebshi, the gold medallist at last three Games and Asian Record holder, failed to register a legal throw in his first three attempts and crashed out.
India’s shot put gold medallist over the years at Asian Games
Madan Lal 1951
Parduman Singh 1954
Parduman Singh 1958
Joginder Singh 1966
Joginder Singh 1970
Bahadur Singh Chouhan 1978
Bahadur Singh Chouhan 1982
Bahadur Singh Sagoo 2002
20:16 (IST)
That's all for today. Tajinderpal Singh lights up India's day with a late gold in Men's Shot Put final. Ear;ier in the day, squash trio of Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal added thre bronze medals to India's kitty after they lost in their respective semi-final clashes.
Hima Das broke national record in the Women's 400m qualifiers and will play in the final tomorrow.
So we will be back again tomorrow with all updates from an action-packed day at Jakarta. Good night
20:10 (IST)
20:03 (IST)
FT: India 4-1 South Korea
And that’s it. India sits on top of Pool B with nine points. They have beaten South Korea 4-1. A powerful 4th quarter with errors minimised has given India a memorable victory. They now have one match remaining against Thailand. Against a tiring Korea, India used the midfield well and Gurjit finally flicked to her potential with two goals in the 4th quarter.
20:02 (IST)
India lose to Chinese Taipei
India squander their leads after the first and third set to lose 3-2 to Chinese Taipei. The Indians remain rooted at the bottom of the their Pool B table, with four losses in four matches.
Their last match comes against group leaders China.
19:54 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 4-1 South Korea
It’s 4-1. Three goals in three minutes and the Koreans have been outclassed. Lovely pick and move by Vandana, cutting towards the right and shooting past the goalkeeper. India leads 4-1 with four minutes left.
19:53 (IST)
WHAT A RUN!
Muhammad Anas qualifies for the final of the Men's 400m final with a fabulous run to win the semi-final with a timing of 45.30
19:51 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 3-1 South Korea
Gurjit scores her second consecutive goal with a clean flick high into the net. Neat and powerful flicks have given India a 3-1 lead. Less than 5 minutes left.
19:50 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 2-1 South Korea
And they have scored. Gurjit flicks it high and it settles into the net. India leads 2-1. But Korea wants a referral. The goal stands. India is up 2-1.
19:49 (IST)
India's Arokia Raviv qualifies for the final of Men's 400m after finishing second in the semi-final with a timing of 46.08
19:45 (IST)
Nirmla Sheoran makes Women's 400m semis
India's Nirmla tops her Heat with a timing of 54.09 to qualify for the final of women's 400m
19:42 (IST)
End of 3rd quarter: India 1-1 South Korea
That’s the end of the 3rd Q. It’s 1-1. Korea appearing to tire while India increasing the tempo of the game. Crucial 4th Q coming up. Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne will want a win so they can relax in their last game against Thailand. But a draw also gives India top spot in the Pool.
19:38 (IST)
HIMA DAS breaks national record!
The India qualifies for the final of the women's 400m
19:37 (IST)
19:28 (IST)
3rd quarter: India 1-1 South Korea
Sluggish display still by India - They are trying to create pressure with some moves down the middle. But the forwards need to be in position to create pressure on the Korean defence. The Koreans rotating the ball defusing pressure and ensuring that the ball is away from the Indians. It’s 1-1
19:27 (IST)
TAJINDERPAL! YOU BEAUTY!
India's Tajinderpal breaks the Games Record with a throw of 20.75. What fantastic throw from the India. He has one hand on the gold now
19:22 (IST)
Hima Das in Women's 400m Heats shortly
Hima Das, the latest sensation in Indian athletics will be in action next in the women's 400m heats qualification round.
19:20 (IST)
Tajinderpal hits 19.96 again!
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor matches his best throw with another 19.96 throw. He remains top of the charts in the Men's Shotput final
19:18 (IST)
Indian pair fail to win medal in Women's 10000m final
India's Suriya Loganathan finishes sixth with a timing of 32:42.08, while Sanjivani Jadhav finishes 9th with a timing of 33:13.06
19:12 (IST)
HT: India 1-1 South Korea
What a miss from Korea! Park does all the hard work but Cho with Punia out of position cannot place it into an empty Indian goal. India saved from giving away the lead. It’s 1-1 at the break. India will not be happy with their display. It’s been quite sluggish and the team looks error-prone in the midfield and slow on the take. Korea on the contrary has shown pace and looks accurate when moving up. India needs to stretch in the 3rd quarter and put some genuine pressure on the Korean defence.
19:06 (IST)
India take 2-1 lead
Indian women's volleyball team win the third set 25-18 to take a 2-1 lead in the tie
19:04 (IST)
2nd quarter: India 1-1 South Korea
India has taken a referral believing that the stroke was dragged and flicked. But the goal stands. It did look as if it was dragged a few inches. It’s 1-1 with nine minutes left in the 2nd Q.
India slowly picking up the pace with Lilima playing free in the midfield. But the errors need to be minimised. Korea is dangerous on the counter. At 1-1, both teams would want the lead before the break. India needs to be sharper in the Korean circle. Too many balls going free or wasted with wayward passes.
19:02 (IST)
Bowling Update
Indian Bowling team finishes in 13th position in Bowling Men's Team of Six. South Korea with the gold medal
18:57 (IST)
2nd quarter: GOAL! India 1-1 South Korea
A terrible mistake from Grace, a combination of a stick-check and a shoulder charge sending the Korean forward down. Umpire points for a stroke. India takes a referral. But the stroke stands; and Korea scores. It’s 1-1.
18:57 (IST)
Tajinderpal Singh makes a foul throw in his third attempt, but remains top in the Men's Shotput final with a opening throw of 19.96
18:52 (IST)
2nd quarter: GOAL! India 1-0 South Korea
Lovely deflection by Navneet Kaur. It was a cracker of a shot from Lilima Minz, swinging in from the left flank. Navneet perfectly positioned deflects it past the Korean goalkeeper. India leads 1-0.
18:51 (IST)
Tajinderpal Singh remains top after second score
Toor Tajinderpal Singh's opening throw keeps him top after he scores 19.15
18:50 (IST)
End of 1st quarter: India 0-0 South Korea
India appears sluggish; giving away the ball too much. They need to hold the ball in the midfield, their weakest area at the moment. The build-up is slow and it gives the Koreans the space to attack. Grace playing a good defensive role is tackling the Koreans off the ball. At the end of the 1st quarter, it’s 0-0.
18:46 (IST)
1st quarter: India 0-0 South Korea
Korea’s best move of the 1st quater Moving in with precision on the left flank. The Indian defence careful in not giving away a PC. But they hold firm. The Koreans slowly building themselves up in the match.
18:44 (IST)
Tajinderpal top after first throw
Tajinderpal Singh scores 19.96 with his first throw and leads the chart in the Men's Shot Put final
18:40 (IST)
1st quarter: India 0-0 South Korea
Match settling in now; Korea slowly making their way up. India giving space in the midfield. A few turn-overs putting pressure. Slowly the match getting confined in the midfield. It’s still goalless.
18:39 (IST)
Chinese Taipei level the tie
Chinese Taipei win second set 25-21 to level the Pool game at 1-1. Three more sets to go
18:35 (IST)
India's Tajinder Pal Singh in Men's Shot put final
18:33 (IST)
1st quarter: India 0-0 South Korea
India putting pressure on the Koreans straight away. Trying to cut through the middle. Lovely through pass from Grace. But the resultant pass wasn’t clean. India still pushing into Korean territory.
18:32 (IST)
Indian pair in Women's 10000m final
India's Sanjivani Jadhav and Suriya Loganathan will be in action in Women's 10000m final shortly
18:26 (IST)
India vs South Korea coming up
Crucial match for both teams as a win almost makes a semi-final spot a surety. India have two wins and a win today evening will give them 9 points. It promises to be a close and tight contest. In their last Pool match India will play Thailand which is day after.
18:11 (IST)
Dutee Chand tops Heat 2
Dutee Chand qualifies for Women's 100m semi-final with a timing of 11.38
18:08 (IST)
Dutee Chand in Lane 4 for her 10mm Heats
18:04 (IST)
Dutee Chand in Women's 10m qualification Heat
18:02 (IST)
India win first set!
After a close contest in the first set, India edge Chinese Taipei to win the first set 25-23.
17:56 (IST)
Sarita fails to win medal
Sarita's final throw has been called a foul and that means she has failed to win a medal in Women's Hammer Throw Final. She finishes fifth in the final charts
17:46 (IST)
Sarita fails in her fifth attempt
Sarita's chances of a medal take a hit after she fails in her fifth attempt. One more attempt left
17:38 (IST)
Sarita stays fourth after fourth attempt
Sarita throws 60.57 in her fourth attempt, stays fourth.
17:36 (IST)
India's Sreeshankar qualifies for Men's Long Jump final
Sreeshankar crosses the qualification mark with his jump to qualify for the Men's Long Jump final
17:32 (IST)
Indian women's volleyball team in action
India play Chinese Taipei in Pool B clash. Chinese Taipei lead 2-3 in the first set
17:28 (IST)
Sarita record 62.03 in third attempt
Sarita is back in fourth spot after third attempt of 62.03. The Indian seemed happy with her effort
17:17 (IST)
Sarita disappoints with second throw
Sarita Singh is sixth after her second attempt of 59.26 in the Women's Hammer Throw final
17:08 (IST)
Sarita fourth after first attempt
India's Sarita Singh throws 59.9 in her first attempt in Women's Hammer throw final. She is fourth as things stand
17:00 (IST)
India's Saurav Ghosal loses semi-final, settles for bronze
Disappointment for Saurav Ghosal who loses the semi-final 2-3 against China's Chun Ming Au despite leading 2-0. He will have to settle for bronze in Men's Singles Squash
16:56 (IST)
India's Sarita Singh in Hammer Throw final shortly