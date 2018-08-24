Latest updates:
Third Quarter: India 5-0 Japan
India go up 5-0. A penalty stroke converted by Rupinder Pal Singh. It was a Dilpreet move to Vivek who was pushed from behind. Japan went for a referral, but the Malaysian umpire gave the stroke.
Teenage shooter Shardul Vihan bagged silver while tennis players took two medals even as the Indian men's kabaddi team failed to enter the final at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday.
Vihan gave the Indian campaign a superb start early in the day by finishing second in the men's double trap final. The 15-year-old shot 73 to claim the silver medal, while Korea's 34-year-old Shin Hyunwoo clinched gold scoring 74.
At the tennis courts, the Indian men's doubles team of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan registered a hard-fought victory to enter the final. Ankita Raina had to settle for bronze after losing in the women's singles semi-final. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also ensured a medal from the men's singles category by entering the semi-finals.
Despite not being at full fitness, Ankita gave a spirited fight to a much higher rated opponent in top seed Zhang Shuai of China who is placed more than 150 places above her in the WTA rankings.
Later in the day, Prajnesh edged out Kwon Soonwoo of South Korea in a long, bitterly fought three-set battle which also saw a lengthy rain interruption.
The two players fought a see-saw battle for more than four hours before the Indian clinched a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6 verdict.
On Friday, Indian athletes will try to win gold medals in different events including five different categories of Rowing. Dipa Karmakar will be in action in women’s Balance Beam final event. Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu will aim for gold in women’s 10m Air pistol. Indian men's hockey team will play Japan in a group match.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 20:27 PM
Highlights
Medal Tally (After day 6)
India in 8th position after the sixth day with six gold medals, five silvers and 14 bronze medals
FT India 8-0 Japan
And India have cleaned up Japan 8-0. No surprises coming from Japan. If India has to be worried it’s about their lack of PC conversions. Nine points from three matches and virtually assured of a semi-final spot. India now play Korea in their next match and then Sri Lanka. Today’s display despite no sting in the PC’s will leave Harendra with a sense of bringing more in the next matches. But along with Chris Ciriello, the PC consultant, there is more to be done on the PC front. India have beaten Japan 8-0.
Prannoy crashes out
India's HS Prannoy loses to Thailand's Wangcharoen Kantaohion in the Round of 32 to exit the Asian Games Men's Singles
Indian squash starts confirm medals
Joshana Chinappa beats Ho Ling Chan 3-1 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles!
Her win means that India is assured two bronze medals in the event, with her compatriot Dipika Pallikal Karthik also reaching the semi-finals! :
Ponnappa-Reddy through to quarters
India's Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy beat Malaysian pair Chow MK-Lee MY 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's doubles quarter-finals
India's women's team clinches SILVER
Heena Sidhu wins BRONZE in women's 10m air pistol
Bopanna and Sharan win GOLD in men's doubles tennis
First set goes to Bopanna and Sharan
Bopanna serves out a love hold to clinch the first set 6-3 in just 25 minutes!
And it was a thriller...
India beat Pakistan by the narrowest of margins in a Group 3 match.
India's Ankita Raina poses with the bronze medal. The medal ceremony just got over.
The rowers are on a roll!
India clinch gold medal in the men’s quadruple sculls team event. Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh were simply outstanding right from the start
Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu are through to the finals! Manu never looked in trouble in the qualifiers but Heena, after a slow start, shot 99 in the fifth series which helped propel her into 7th place.
Manu Bhaker’s scores: 94, 98, 96, 97, 95, 94
Heena Sidhu’s scores: 94, 94, 96, 93, 99, 95.
Rowing
Dushyant Chauhan wins BRONZE
20:27 (IST)
That's all from today's play. India bagged seven medals today. Three came from the rowers. India won gold in Men’s Quadruple Sculls, and bronze in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls.
India's men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won gold in men's doubles event, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his men's singles semi-final but that was enough to give him bronze.
Indian women's kabaddi team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final as they went down to Iran in the final and had to settle for silver medal.
In shooting Heena Sidhu won bronze in 10m air pistol event
We will be back tomorrow bringing you all the updates from the Asian Games. Till, then it's a goodbye from us
20:16 (IST)
20:02 (IST)
19:56 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 8-0 Japan
And that’s 8-0 for India. Dilpreet reverse hit saved by Japan goalkeeper. But the rebound falls loose. Mandeep picks it up and taps it in. Three minutes left in the match. India is ahead 8-0.
19:54 (IST)
4th quarter: India 7-0 Japan
Five minutes left and India lead 7-0. They have wasted three PC’s in a row. Japan trying extremely hard to get a consolation goal. But the Indian defence extremely tight and not giving away too much space behind the midfield. India playing with intensity as the match draws to a close.
19:48 (IST)
4th quarter: India 7-0 Japan
India defend well. They have changed the goalkeeper at the start of the 4th Q. It’s Krishan Bahadur Pathak in the Indian goal. India leading 7-0. The Japanese midfield providing the thrust that went missing in the first 3 quarters. India probably a little soft now with 7 goals in the kitty.
19:43 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 7-0 Japan
And that’s the 7th goal. Beautiful turn-around by Dilpreet to put Vivek through whose snap-shot beats the Japanese goalkeeper. India looking for more goals. But the Japanese have their 1st PC of the match.
19:41 (IST)
4th quarter: GOAL! India 6-0 Japan
That’s the 6th goal for India. Lovely Akashdeep reverse shot. Slotted it in from an acute angle. With more then 13 minutes left in the 4th quarter, India are ahead 6-0.
19:31 (IST)
3rd quarter: India 5-0 Japan
India go up 5-0. A penalty stroke converted by Rupinder Pal Singh. It was a Dilpreet move to Vivek who was pushed from behind. Japan went for a referral, but the Malaysian umpire gave the stroke. India lead 5-0 with six minutes left in the 3rd Quarter. Japan stunned at the moment.
19:22 (IST)
3rd quarter: India 4-0 Japan
It’s 4-0 to India as Mandeep scores. India get another!
19:20 (IST)
3rd quarter: India 3-0 Japan
India start with intensity in the 3rd quarter with two PC’s and a sharp chance. However, both the PC’s are blown away. India still lead 3-0. It would be interesting to see if India can keep up the intensity.
19:09 (IST)
HT: India 3-0 Japan
End of the 2nd quarter and it could have been an extra goal for India. In the dying seconds before the break, they had sharp chances. But just couldn’t control. India dominating the match. One of the rare matches where errors are so few. Even the turn-overs were 3 in the two quarters. A very solid, disciplined effort from India. The midfield has shown amazing pace with Vivek putting in a plucky display. India lead 3-0. Japan has a mountain to climb in the next two quarters.
18:58 (IST)
2nd quarter: India 3-0 Japan
India playing well up. No space for Japan to create or move in the midfield. Defenders playing like offensive players. India rotating and holding the ball. No breathing space for Japan. India playing with intensity. Mandeep gets a green card. First act of indiscipline in the match. India lead 3-0 with seven mins left in the 2nd Quarter
18:52 (IST)
2nd quarter: India 3-0 Japan
GOAL! Perfect PC conversion by India. Lovely inject, stop and a crisp, powerful flick by Rupinder Pal Singh. India lead 3-0.
18:47 (IST)
End of 1st quarter: India 2-0 Japan
India get their 1st PC of the match. But the injection of the ball not too great. Japan defend well warding off a tough shot from Rupinder Pal Singh. That’s the end of the 1st Q. India lead 2-0. They look comfortable.
18:44 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-0 Japan
That’s 2-0 to India. Dilpreet flashes in a reverse hit. Move started when Rupinder Pal Singh send in a high ball. Mandeep to Manpreet whose hit from outside the circle finds Dilpreet. India lead 2-0
18:39 (IST)
1st quarter: India 1-0 Japan
Great save from Sreejesh. Kenta Tenaka off like a sprinter. But sharpens the angle a bit too much. Yet Sreejesh picks off the shot. Lovely save.
18:39 (IST)
GOAL! India 1-0 Japan
And there comes the opening goal from India. Harmanpreet driving deep, tapping it to Akashdeep who pushes into circle for Sunil to deflect in. India lead 1-0. They are playing with energy and efficiency.
18:37 (IST)
1st quarter: India 0-0 Japan
India on the offensive. Using four players upfront. Japan warding them off with six at the back. It’s been India all the way. With sporadic Japanese attacks. Japan trying from the flanks. While India using the middle. It’s eight minutes gone in the 1st quarter and no goals from either team.
18:34 (IST)
1st quarter: India0-0 Japan
Akashdeep goes close for India. Unlucky not to score there
18:19 (IST)
India to take on Japan
India vs Japan coming up. A victory here gives India a foot in the door for qualifying for the Asian Games semis. Not getting too ahead of ourselves but with Korea and Sri Lanka ahead, fair game for India. Unless, Japan pull off a surprise. Harendra before coming to the AG was asked which team would be a surprise and he very promptly said ‘Japan.’
18:08 (IST)
Prannoy crashes out
India's HS Prannoy loses to Thailand's Wangcharoen Kantaohion in the Round of 32 to exit the Asian Games Men's Singles
18:01 (IST)
Indian squash starts confirm medals
Joshana Chinappa beats Ho Ling Chan 3-1 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles!
Her win means that India is assured two bronze medals in the event, with her compatriot Dipika Pallikal Karthik also reaching the semi-finals! :
17:53 (IST)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran Prabhakaran loses 6-2, 6-2 against Denis Istomin
The Indian struggled to contain Istomin, but will return home with a bronze medal by virtue of reaching the Men's Singles semi-finals!
17:44 (IST)
Prannoy fights back!
India's HS Prannoy wins second game 21-15 to level the tie at 1-1. Time for the decider
17:37 (IST)
Manoj Kumar wins
India's Manoj Kumar beats Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi 5-0 in the Round of 32 clash to advance to the next round
17:21 (IST)
Prannoy loses first game
India's HS Prannoy loses opening game 21-12 to his Thai opponent. The India must do better if he is to avoid the same fate as Kidambi Srikanth
17:18 (IST)
India's Manoj Kumar in Men's 62kg R-32 action
Manoj Kumar takes on Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi in Men's Welterweight Round of 32 clash
17:17 (IST)
HS Prannoy in Men's Singles action
India's HS Prannoy in Men's Singles Round of 32 action against Thailand's Wangcharoen Kantaphon. The India trails 11-18 in the first game
17:08 (IST)
Prajnesh loses first set
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses first set to Denis Istomin by 6-2
16:48 (IST)
Gaurav Solanki loses
Solanki bows out of the Men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 after being knocked-down once by Ryomei Tanaka and losing 5-0 over the course of three rounds.
16:46 (IST)
India's Sejal Sandeep finishes 7th in Men's 50m Breaststroke final with a timing of 27.98
16:41 (IST)
Ponnappa-Reddy through to quarters
India's Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy beat Malaysian pair Chow MK-Lee MY 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Women's doubles quarter-finals
16:38 (IST)
India's Gaurav Solanki in action Men's 52kg R-32 clash
India's Gaurav Solanki faces Japan's Tanaka Ryomei in Men's Fly Round of 32 clash
16:31 (IST)
Prajnesh broken early
India's Prajnesh suffers a break of serve in the very first game. He trails Denis Istomin by 2-0 in the first set. Can the Indian bounce back
16:26 (IST)
Indian pair lead in decider
India's Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy lead 12-11 against Malaysia's Chow MK-Lee MY in the third set of their Women's Doubles R-16 clash
16:14 (IST)
India's Prajnesh in Men's Singles semi-final action
India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran faces Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in Men's Singles semi-final
16:08 (IST)
Ghosal prevails in all-Indian clash
In the all-Indian clash, Saurav Ghosal beats Harinder Pal Sandhu to reach semifinal and assure himself a medal
16:02 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar powers through knee injury
The 25-year-old Dipa Karamakar marked her return to the big stage with a fifth-place finish on the balance beam with a score of 12.500 on Friday. The good thing about her display on the beam – not exactly her favourite apparatus – was that she did not seem to let any thoughts of a problem knee come in the way of her routine, for which she got 5.000 for difficulty and 7.500 for execution.
The announcer spoke glowingly about her fourth place in vault in the Olympic Games in Rio two years ago. A small section of the galleries at the Jakarta International Expo Hall D greeted the pioneering gymnast from Tripura. And after the routine was complete with a confident dismount, she blew kisses to her fans before getting off the platform to hug coach Bisweshwar Nandi and slip into the crowd of gymnasts and coaches in the wings. Even though she was ranked third after her routine, she knew the score was not enough for her to get a medal.
She had to miss out on the vault final because her team-mates Pranati Nayak and Aruna Budda Reddy had finished higher than her in individual qualification. She sat out of the team final to give her knee some rest and cheered her team-mates to the seventh place.
15:49 (IST)
Archery Update
Abhishek Verma tried his best, shooting 10s with seven his eight arrows but that could not stop a determined Iran team of Fereshteh Ghorbani and Nima Mahboubi Matbooe from pulling the rug from under the higher-ranked Indian team.
The Iranians won 155-153 after trailing 77-79 after the first two ends of four arrows each. In the second half of the match, the Iran team which had placed seventh in the ranking round, shot 40 and 38 in the two ends while India was able to respond with 37 and 38. The four 10s that the Iranians shot in the third end made the difference in the final reckoning.
The men and women’s team events in both recurve and compound remain.
15:46 (IST)
Dipa Karmakar finishes fifth in the Balance Beam final
15:43 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth crashes out in second round of Men's Singles
Hong Kong's Wong Wing Ki Vincent proves to be too much for Kidambi Srikanth, with the Indian losing 19-21 in the second game.
15:35 (IST)
Good start from Dipa Karmakar!
Despite the dodgy knee, she nailed her landings even though she looked like she was going to stumble off the beam after some difficult landings. She gets 5.000 for the difficulty of her routine and 7.500 for the execution for a total score of 12.500.
15:33 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth draws level!
The Indian seems to have finally found his feet in the second game, scoring four points back to back to drawl level with Vincent and pile the pressure onto his opponent.
15:25 (IST)
Vincent in the lead
Things are not going Kidambi Srikanth's way at the moment, with the Indian trailing 7-11 in the second game. Wong Wing Ki Vincent looks on top of his game and Srikanth has struggled to cope with some of the deft shots being played by the shuttler from Hong Kong.
15:18 (IST)
Vincent takes the first game
After being on the verge of losing the game, Vincent rallies to pile the pressure Srikanth, who was unable to capitalise on a couple of game-points.
15:14 (IST)
Vincent has pulled the cushion out from under Srikanth!
The shuttler from Hong Kong puts up a fight to level the scores at 20-20. Srikanth needs to act quickly to suppress Vincent's momentum and win the first game!
15:11 (IST)
Srikanth extends his lead!
The Indian has started the latter half of the game with the same intensity, quickly winning points to put a cushion between himself and Wong Wing Ki Vincent!
15:05 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth leads!
It's been a close contest but the Indian has established a slender lead over his opponent in this round of 32 men's singles match, heading into the first mid-game interval leading 11-9.
15:03 (IST)
It's all square!