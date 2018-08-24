That's all from today's play. India bagged seven medals today. Three came from the rowers. India won gold in Men’s Quadruple Sculls, and bronze in Men’s Lightweight Doubles Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls.

India's men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won gold in men's doubles event, while Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his men's singles semi-final but that was enough to give him bronze.

Indian women's kabaddi team suffered a heartbreaking loss in the final as they went down to Iran in the final and had to settle for silver medal.

In shooting Heena Sidhu won bronze in 10m air pistol event

